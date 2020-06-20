May 31 to June 6
• Britton D. Drown and Jennifer Lynne Drown to Joseph Anthony Fox and Alison Nicole Fox, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 51, District 9, $275,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Jill Allan, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 8A, District 7, $242,738
• Volhomes LLC to Amy M. Pierce, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 119, District 9, $134,000
• Susan McClanahan Trust, Lonnie Floyd McClanahan and Aaron Christopher Smith Testamentary Trust to Ronald Lee Campbell, Wilson Road, Acres 81.53, District 7, $155,000
• Nicholas Dibartolomeo III and Linda Nicole Dibartolomeo to Anthony Dominicis and Traci Dominicis, Creekside Community, Lot 32, District 1, $477,000
• Christopher Lohr and Rebecca Lohr to Gretchen Nicolle Cook and Christopher Moyer, North Springbrook District, Lot 2, Acres 0.45, District 9, $227,000
• Kenneth Chambers and Cherish Chamber to Naomi Blair and Jeffrey Spell, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 25, District 10, $304,000
• Cross Creek Inc. to Daniel Hatcher and Lauren Jenkins, Heather Crossing Subdivision, Lot 21, District 19, $198,000
• Wayne Boring and Barbara Boring to Paul Jeffrey Hancock, Brighton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 19, District 7, $215,000
• Belar B. Hunt III Trust, Doris Maxine Hunt Trust and the Hunt Joint Revocable Living Trust to Derrick Jivery and Kayla Crain, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 125, District 19, $180,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Jennifer Marie Bowes, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 19, $224,675
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Jonathan P. Grindall and Karin C. Grindall, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 66, District 10, $228,255
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Efren F. Peraza Juarez and Laura L. Vasquez De Peraza, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 103, District 19, $218,069
• Joshua Goode, Jonathan Goode and James Goode to Ashley Danielle Eslinger, Old Glory Acres Subdivision, Lot 39, District 19, $165,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jonathan M. Ellenburg and Chelsey P. Ellenburg, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 61, District 19, $257,199
• Suzanne M. Everett to Deanna G. Haddock, Dominon Downs, Lot 34, District 7, $188,000
• Joshua Patrick Weatherly and Bethany Weatherly to State of Tennessee, The Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Smithbilt LLC to Tristan Cooper, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 60, District 7, $208,345
• Robert W. Henry and Carol L. Henry to Stephen Johnston and Sandra Johnston, Old Chilhowee Road, Acres 33.026, District 13, $507,000
• Michele P. Daniel and James R. Daniel to Jonevan Hannah and Allison Lanquist, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $380,000
• Lisa Steele to Zackery Lamont and Nevaeh Lynn Candermeeden, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 112, District 9, $145,000
• Earl R. Whaley Trust to Paul D. Walker and Karen C. Walker, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 7, $65,000
• James C. Ogle and Brenda M. Ogle to Danny Tipton and Cynthia Norris Tipton, Little River Camp Sites, Lots R-18 and R-19, District 15, $130,000
• Lynda Fortner Stapleton Trust and David Edward Stapleton Trust to Ross Cormia and Susan Cormia, Sweet Briar Subdivision, Lot 26, District 9, $266,000
• Harold T. Brewster Jr. to Sherry Koebler and Gower Koebler, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 146, District 10, $569,700
• Jesse H. Hill Jr. to Douglas A. Blair and Monica B. Blair, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 157, District 19, $220,000
• David D. Kirk to Brett J. Guge Co-trust and Gail P. Guge Co-trust, Victor H. Klein Jr. Property, Lot 9, District 5, $1,236,000
• Clayton Property Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Ghazanfar Gul and Nadia Naz, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 13, District 19, $230,925
• Kelsie A. Harmon and Patricia J. Harmon to Nelson E. Leiser, Jeanne Leiser, James D. Hood and Margaret Hood, Spring Meadows Subdivision, Lot 29, District 13, $362,900
• Mark B. Howard, Cecil B. Howard Estate, Sally H. Truxal, Maggie H. Ray to Ashley Nicole Baldwin and Zachary Alan Clark, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Lots 14 and 15, District 9, $265,000
• Marlo G. Grape and Terri R. Grape to Philip J. Webster and Dera Webster, Willard Addition, Lot 25, District 12; Willard Street, Acres 0.53, District 19, $430,000
• Drew D. Miles to Joseph Patrick Morgan and Sandra Morgan, Brantlin Reserve, Lot 6, District 19, $79,000
• Thomas H. Peterson and Dana R. Peterson to Naji Bsisu and Sarah Bsisu, Kirklands Estates, Lot 30, District 19, $347,900
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Harry Christopher Wampler, Franklin Meadows, Lot 9, District 1, $40,000
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Jennifer Dailey, Franklin Meadows, Lot 23, District 1, $40,000
• Dwight Price to Andrew Robert Poirier, Franklin Meadows, Lot 15, District 1, $278,000
• Todd C. Snyder and Linda G. Snyder to Justin Laurenzi and Sarah Laurenzi, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lots 65, District 19, $580,000
• Amanda Maples and Wendie Asbury to Aliviya C. Ferguson and Jordan R. Ferguson, Blount Development Companys Additions, Lots 5 and 6, District 9, $100,000
• Mark L. Russell and Jacqueline M. Russell to David Ogle and Laura Ogle, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 19, $434,900
• Lisa Demar to Glenn Edward Wiehe and Brenda Kay Wiehe, Chalet Village Top of the World, Section 1, Lot 1, District 18, $140,000
• Johnnie Karen Holland to Deborah J. Cooper, Berwyn Fields, Section 4, Building 1, District 19, $185,900
• Andrew L. Huddleston and Ashley V. Huddleston to Joshua Frost and Lora Epperson, Lonas Addition to Maryville, Lot 21, District 19, $215,000
• Anthony R. Steele Trust, Oliver B. James Dyer and Rhonda Charlene Evans to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Grace Coulter Property, Lot 1A, District 8, $57,400
• Jeffrey Wayne Patton and Leah Crabtree Patton to Ronald J. Summers and Tabitha R. Summers, Summer Oaks, Lot 51, District 19, $277,000
• Justin Howard Flynn and Rebecca Chantel Flynn to Harriet B. Roberts, Riversedge Road, Lot 3, District 11, $110,000
• Kerala S. Cox Trust to Mickella Reagan, Williston M. Cox and wife Kerela Cox Madison Cox Family Partnership Property, Lot 2, District omitted, $2,300,000
• Thomas M. Steele and Tina M. Steele to Eric J. Orta and Debra A. Orta, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 1, Lot 72, District 12, $505,250
• Gary W. Chandler and Cynthia B. Chandler to Andrew E. Skeenes and Jessica B. Skeenes, Cross Creek, Phases 6 and 7, Lot 82, District 19, $695,000
• Pauline Cox Holtkamp Family Partnership and Pauline Cox Holtkamp to Mickella Reagan, Cox Road, Acres 5.25, District 10, $175,000
• Gary L. Cable and Jennifer L. Cable to Heidi Lara Truett, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 48, District 9, $340,000
• Susan Vittetow to Matthew Charles Hall, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $130,000
• Richardson Construction LLC to Trevor B. West and Lindsey R. West, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 75, District 9, $409,900
• Stefan E. Brown and Laura E. Brown to Robert L. Garner and Linda D. Garner, Old Walland Highway, Acres 1.56, District 14, $170,000
• Springbrook Properties LLC to Shanea R. McClellan, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 110R, District 9, $260,000
• Dakota R. Ray and Hannah Ray to Jordan W. Gaut and Jessa L. Gaut, Frances Quinn Kirk Property, Lot 2, Acres 0.12, District 19, $150,000
• Jon Kemp and Amy Kemp to State of Tennessee, Acres 3.323, District omitted, $0
• Ryan D. Holloway and Erin E. Holloway to Charles Beaver, Memorial Drive, Acres 0.98, District 8, $141,000
• Sue Green Fugate and Helen Joyce Ritter to Ryan Dakota Holloway and Erin Holloway, Mimosa Estate Subdivision, Lot 227, District 11, $205,000
• SBL Investments Properties LLC to Larry Gene Kennedy III, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lot 11R, District 13, $239,900
• Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. to D.R. Horton Inc., Farmington View, Phase 3, Lots 114, 115, 116 and 117, District 10, $202,994.88
• James H. Lequire Rev. Trust to Walter Pluznyk, Wildwood Road, District 12, $85,000
• Hamilton Crossing I LLC to BSM Hamilton Crossing LLC, Blount County Property Parcel 32, Lot 12R1, District 19, $853,541.66
• BSM Hamilton Crossing LLC to Ronita LLC, Blount County Property Parcel 32, Lot 12R1, District 19, $1,078,541.66
• J.S. Walker Trust and Winton Woodrow Jackson Jr. Trust to William Keith Earnest and Julie Ann Earnest, Lakemor Addition No. 2, Lot 10, District 5, $625,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Samuel Paganelli and Claire Paganelli, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 99, District 19, $249,445
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to Kristopher Roy Jones and Katherine Alayne Jones, Southview Subdivision, Lot 5, District 8, $163,000
• Teresa Diane Webb Suc. Trust and Charles F. Lowe and/or Sue Low Rev. Trust to HM Properties GP, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Lot 8, District 13, $160,000
• Dharma Properties LLC to Delmar Marty Farley and Norma Farley, Payne Hollow Road, District 14, $245,000
• Beall Holdings LLC to Blackberry Development Company, Blackberry Farmside, Acres 9.755, District 18, $2,900,000
• Tamera L. O'Connor to Tiffany Keck, Susong Property, Lot 1, District 6, $225,000
• Glenn E. Main and Kenneth G. Main to Pamela K. Becker and Carole W. Jewett, Channel Oaks Subdivision, Lot 23, District 5, $35,000
• Gary Lang and Cynthia Lang to Jeffery K. Weber and Sandra K. Weber, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 26, District 19, $44,900
• Robin Adkins to Amy C. Ridinger and Jonathon L. Horton, Majestic Mountains Subdivision, Lot 90, District 13, $41,500
• Trevor B. West and Lindsey R. West to Andrew Huddleston and Ashley Huddleston, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 129, District 9, $307,500
• M Squared Custom Homes LLC to Nicholas Smith and Brandi Smith, Trotwood Farms, Lot 18, District 19, $82,000
• PS Investments LLC to Joshua Michael Lewis and Jessica Kitchens Lewis, District 9, $225,000
• Ralph A. Kennedy to Kimberly Fuchs and Lora Risley, Rachels Place, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 51, District 9, $138,900
• Douglas Blair and Monica Blair to Joshua Patrick Weatherly and Bethany S. Weatherly, Longview Farm Subdivision, Lot 7, District 2, $395,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Corey Smith and Elizabeth Paige Smith, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 15, District 10, $307,000
• David L. Kidd, Tammy J. Kidd, Leland S. Gamble and Jamie P. Gamble to Jeffery L. Easterly and Jennifer Easterly, Sparks Property, Lot 2, District 6, $467,500
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to David H. Glover, Coleman Estates, Lot 54, District 6, $230,000
• Tyler J. Weber to Denise B. Rose, Colony Square Condominiums, Building 1, District 19, $135,000
• Robert P. Simpson to Missy Leanne Dobson and Donald Lyle Dobson II, Mills VIew Subdivision, Lot 5R, District 1, $290,000
• Eric A. Johnson and Melissa D. Johnson to Miles J. Duff, Scenic Terrace Addition, Lot 17, District 9, $132,000
• Roger P. Gaudreau to Amanda C. McCarver and Michael D. Jones, Williams Way, Lot 40, District 8, $298,500
• Terijo L. Fagan and Anna E. Wood to Alicia Cheri Newman, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 346, District 9, $149,000
• Michael Todd Henderson and Kimberly Priest Henderson to Tulika Vohra and Rakesh Vohra, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 50, District 10, $445,000
• William C. Rasor and Phyllis Rasor to Rhonda June Hamilton, Rasor Subdivision, Lot 1, District 7, $9,200
• Curtis Poe and Allison Poe to Dignity Properties LLC, Laurel Bank Estates, Lot 105R, District 19, $87,431.34
• Blackberry Development Company to Mark Melton and Ragan Melton, Blackberry Farmside Condominium, District 18, $3,000,000
• Sharon G. Dial Trust to Stanley A. Reese, Mount Luke Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 96, District 15, $18,900
• Michael J. Woodward to Leslie Ann Hahn, Archer and Keyees Property, Lot 3, District 6, $206,000
