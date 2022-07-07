June 26-July 2
• Pablo Caballero and Mercedes Caballero to Cheryl Lynn Richardson, John Gordon Richardson, Robert Joseph Pester and Linda J. Pester, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 34, District 13, $790,000
• Howard Parham to Jacob Mullennix and Kristin Mullennix, Holly Hills Subdivision, Lot 7, District 10, $391,000
• Debra Ann Thompson Huskey and Debra Ann Thompson to Tamarah Denise Jensen, James V. Jensen and Lilly Pauline Gooden, McConnell Addition, Lots 46-48, District 9, $24,000
• Andy J. Allen and Jan Allen to Jon P. Kidder and Yvonne Kidder, Rivertrace Subdivision, Lot 19, District 11, $450,000
• Douglas Lee Kegley and Madeline Kegley to Jacob Coldwell and Kristin Coldwell, Grace Crossing Subdivision, Lot 19, District 13, $455,000
• Gregory Dean Webb and Mary Tomica Miller to Melanie Joubert, Lakeside Acres Subdivision, Lot 3, District 11, $390,000
• Rickey Terry Woods and Kathy Ann Woods to Sharon J. Van Ormer, William R. Serpa IV and Ormer Sharon J. Van, Smith Property, Lot 1, District 8, $330,000
• William D. West and Courtney R. West to The Salvadore M. Solis and Amy E. Solis Revocable Trust, Valley Vista, Lot 11, District 6, $375,000
• Timothy Bogle and Kristy Bogle to GDP Properties LLC, Hillwood Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $205,000
• Neil A. Goddard and Neil Goddard to Chad Arthur Berlin and Nicole Frances Berlin, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lots 36 and 37, District 12, $175,000
• David R. Westra and Karen Westra to Earl W. Opperman and Diane C. Opperman, Ramsey Meadows Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $380,000
• Tim A. Kelley and Catherine H. Kelley to Codi Craig and Zachary Allen, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 1A, Lot 25, District 8, $479,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to G. Edward Zylman Trustee, Janet M. Zylman Trustee and Sylman Family Trust, Royal Oaks Subdivision and Combination of the B. D. Hitch Property, Lot V324R, District 19, $550,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to James Matthew Harper and Cindy Marie Harper, Southern Oaks, Phase 1, Lot 40, District 19, $319,000
• Ann Huff to Donna M. Alexander Trustee and Donna M. Alexander Living Trust, Kings Grant Road, 5.004 Acres, District 12, $80,000
• Jared R. Bible to Bradley Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Thomas, Cold Springs Road, 8.26 Acres, District 14, $86,730
• Smithbilt LLC to Caylor S. Tallent and Savannah S. Tallent, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 221, District 7, $325,305
• Susan B. Abbott to Tammy S. Cramer, Sevierville Road, 2 Acres, District 9, $360,000
• Christopher Ellis Endlsey, Suzanne Elaine Endsley, Christopher Endsley, Brian Neal Endsley Estate and Brian Endsley Estate to Michael Bilicki and Melissa Bilicki, Sequoyah Heights, Lots 5R and 6R, District 4, $459,000
• Joanne R. Phillips to Rebecca H. Harriss, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 97, District 8, $450,505
• J. Phillip Jones Sub Trustee and Charles Edward Harmon to John Higdon, RHBTN LLC, Quint Bourgeois, James M. Tipton, John Candlish and Velmor Ltd. Partnership, Harmon Property, Lot 1, District 5, $44,000
• Joan Vaughn to Opendoor Property Trust I, Spence Field Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 25, District 7, $303,900
• Ridgemont LLC to Kathryn N. Pykkonen, McDonald Property, Lot 3, District 19, $524,900
• Andrew E. Finger and Andrew Finger to Justin Sutton, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Lots 10 and 11, District 13, $20,000
• Tyler J. Andrew and Courtney E. Andrew to Jeffrey David Cox and Jill Christine Cox, Bellas Meadow, Lot 8, District 19, $360,000
• Scott A. Hodge and Mary Ellen Hicks Estate to Robert W. Quillen and Sandra E. Quillen, Louisville-Knoxville Road, 3.13 and 1.65 Acres, District 10, $77,000
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development to Steven M. Scott and Angel C. Scott, Mutton Hollow Road, District 7, $300,000
• Crittie Krieger, Annita L. Free and Annita Free to Christopher Howell and Tonya Howell, Plainfield Addition to Maryville, Lots 113 and 114, District 9, $306,000
• Hansford Woodrow Benton Jr., Judith Ann Benton Estate, Judith A. Benton Estate and Hansford W. Benton Sr. to Toby Brett Carson and Jessica Marie Carson, Weston Ridge Subdivision, Section 3A, Lot 22, District 13, $345,000
• Sam Chester Franklin and Chris Franklin to WKT LLC, Franklin Ridge Subdivision, Lots 1-19, District 12, $1,395,000
• Wayne L. Rickman to Joseph Kerr and Mona Kerr, Little River Estates, Lot 3, District 15, $153,000
• Paul Ivie, Gail Ivie and Paul E. Ivie to Donald Lee Davis and Blanca Tyler Davis, Chestnut Tops Subdivision, Lot 9, District 18, $80,000
• James H. Sipe and Olivia J. Sipe to DJM 2018 Inc., West Broadway Avenue, 0.555 Acres, District 19, $306,650
• Jim L. Bivens to Stephen N. Skarry Trustee, Pamela A. Skarry Trustee and The Skarry Family Trust, Jim Bivens Property, Lot 1, District 2, $353,000
• Wesley A. Meridieth and Carrie E. Meridieth to Randall T. Wilson, Wildwood Hills Subdivision, Lot 8, District 12, $357,500
• Charles R. Meridieth, Cindy J. Meridieth and Charles Meridieth to Wesley A. Meridieth and Carrie E. Meridieth, E. C. Gothards Addition to Blount Hills, Lot 40, District 9, $100,000
• Elizabeth Phillips Kirby and Edna Phillips Estate to Sean C. McInnis and Amy K. McInnis, Cedar Creek Road, District 15, $100,000
• Kathy A. Queener, John Thomas Queener and John Queener to John D. Goforth and Stephanie Danielle Goforth, Carpenters View Subdivision, Lot 42, District 6, $485,899
• Janet M. Everhart to Penrose James Dyring and Lisa M. Dyring, Waterford Subdivision, Lot 16R, District 9, $285,000
• Michael C. Brinkmann to Murphy Orr & Orr LLC, Montvale Road, 26.19 Acres, District 8, $750,000
• Mary A. Wanke and James G. Stedman to BGRS Relocation Inc., Bayou Bay, Lot 1, District 6, $1,420,000
• William Thomas Millsaps, William T. Millsaps and Donna Lane Millsaps to Chandler Scott Cupp and Erin Elizabeth Cupp, Millsaps Property, Lot 1, District 8, $175,000
• Kongzhi Ni to Lyle Kelly and Amy Kelly, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 22, District 19, $290,000
• Janice Roberta Borden, Wilma Jean Stokes Estate, Margaret Gail Stokes and Anna Stokes to Andrew Jablonski and Terri Jablonski, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 104, District 9, $160,000
• Belle Building Group LLC to Glessia Woodruff, McCammon Avenue Property, Lot 2R-8, District 9, $359,900
• David Scott Orr, Katy Earlene Joines Orr, Katy E. Orr and Douglas Earl Orr to Dustin Brackins, Henderson Heights Addition No. 2, Lot 85, District 9, $105,000
• Brent Robinson to James Anthony Carruba and Ashley M. Carruba, Hugh Leonard Greene Estate, Lot 7, 1.004 Acres, District 4, $640,000
• Suzanne P. Kear to Keith Jones, Sandy Jones, Jeremy Womble and Alexandria Womble, Steve R. Kear Prop. Subdivision Lot Line Adjustment, 1.47 Acres, District 15, $5,000
• Dennis Brackin, Gregory Darrell Brackin Attorney-in-Fact, and Patricia Brackin to Kim M. Kenny Trustee, Melody S. Kenny Trustee and Kenny Family Living Trust, SR 321 and Abbott Road, 1.955 Acres, District 14, $99,000
• Hubbub Properties LLC to Kaniaupio Properties LLC, Kinzel Springs Company Subdivision, Lots 1-3, District 15, $520,000
• Deborah J. Odell Murray, Deborah J. ODell, Deborah J. O'Dell and Deborah J. O'Dell Murray to Daniel R. Burcham, Middlesettlesments Road, District 19, $305,000
• Veronica Gail Roberson and Andy Dale Walker to State of Tennessee, Louisville Loop, 0.485 Acres, $0
• Kellyn M. Brewer and Kellyn M. Green to Randall E. Merritt, Bob Wilson Subdivision No. 3, Lots 10 and 11, District 9, $50,000
• Jeffrey Sadler and Kathryn Sadler to William S. White and Courtney K. White, Andover Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 183, District 9, $660,000
• Ikon Homes LLC to Jimmy D. Adkins and Lori A. Adkins, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 92, District 9, $584,000
• Luther G. Hill to Rebuilt Realty LLC, High Street, District 9, $95,000
• Pauline J. Flynn to Kenneth Wayne Seal Trustee, Anita Lynell Hobbs Trustee and The Seal Trust, Old Highway 73, 0.46 Acres, District 15, $300,000
• VM Pronto LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, Forest Hills Estates, Lot 2, District 8, $345,901.87
• Genesis Ranch Inc. to Eagle Investments Asset Group LLC, Susan P. Groover and Husband David N. Groover Property, 1.592 Acres, District 15, $375,000
• Rebuilt Realty LLC to Isabella James LLC, High Street, District 9, $125,000
• Patrick T. Hendrickson and Patrick Hendrickson to Daniel R. Westerling and Sheryl Westerling, Robert Tallent Property, 0.790 Acres, District 6, $316,500
• Claire M. Rauser and Carol S. Rauser to Tracy Allen Voss and Jessica Lynn Voss, Allegheny Cove, Lot 21A, District 17, $120,000
• MRDKP LLC to Ready Mix USA LLC, New Towne Industrial Park, Phase 1, Lot 1R, District 11, $500,000
• Kenneth Phelps and Vivian Phelps to Sarah Dorismar and Jean Dorismar, Sundown Resort Subdivision, Lot 118, District 15, $95,000
• Deborah A. Ellington to Katika Z. Keeter, Mount Carmel Road, District 7, $261,500
• Jeff Moses and Linda Moses to Penn LLC, College Park Addition, Lot 21, District 8, $210,000
• Ann R. Leatherwood to Shirley J. Marshall, Olympia Condominiums Unit 2, District 9, $235,900
• Artigues Construction LLC to Roznowski Investments LLC, Grace Hills, Lot 5, District 13, $489,900
• Felipe Salinas to Lana M. Coon, Union Grove Road, 0.5 Acres, District 5, $215,000
• Lumjoun Rhyne to Henry Bruce Rhyne Estate to Knox Development Inc., Montvale Pike, 1.5 Acres, District 8, $132,000
• Deborah Rinaldi and Deborah Marie Roberts to Tyler T. Bate and Antonia Bate, Southeastern Properties Inc. Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $269,000
• Gary Luse and Donna Luse to Justin Berning and Janine Berning, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 64, District 15, $57,000
• Dawn Lynn Stiver, Mark Lee Fox and Arlene Fox to Jesse Hensley and Gabrielle Preciado, Lavista Subdivision, Lots 43 and 82, District 14, $325,000
• Clearwater Construction LLC to Paul Edward Kochis and Kristina Piasecki, Heather Crossing Subdivision, Lot 11, District 19, $625,000
• Zachary Cole Younger, Jarred Wayne Younger, Joel David Younger, Ricky Martin Younger and Rick Martin to Cecil Keith Chapman and Kelli Chapman, Rudd Hollow Acres Subdivision, Lot 3, 5.004 Acres, District 15, $350,000
• Martha C. Bryant to Davis P. Paine and Ellie R. Paine, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 8, District 7, $219,275
• Kory Robers and Kirsten Robers to Sorin Deac and Silvia Deac, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 88R1, District 10, $85,000
• Tara L. Green to William Langlais and Michelle Langlais, Franklin Meadows, Lot 4, District 1, $460,000
• Nicholas Dale Weaver, Lindsey Weaver and Nicholas Weaver to James Davis II and Jennifer Austin Davis, Drews Meadow Condominium, Phase 4, District 9, $310,000
• Jerry Lynn Rhyne, Julie Lynn Rhyne, Jerry L. Rhyne and Julie Rhyne to Norman Richard Woodburn III, Lisa Noel Woodburn and Lisa Noel-Woodburn, Shaddon Mill Road (Formerly), 30.85 Acres, District 1, $565,000
• Daniel Cline and Lori Cline to Brandon Sizemore and Cassie Sizemore, Woodlawn Drive, District 11, $240,000
• Melina Bailey Stooksbury and Joel Stooksbury to Joshua Dabrowski and Adreen Dabrowski, South Union Grove Road, 5.71 Acres, District 5, $125,000
• Bridget Elizabeth Molloy to William D. Russell and Teresa Anne Russell, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $243,000
• Chance Reagan to Daniel Abercrombie and Natalie Abercrombie, Glenmore Estates, Section 2, Lot 15, District 11, $289,900
• James W. Pope and Sarah Hutson to Andrew J. Deason and Rachel M. Deason, Northfield Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 3, Lot 168, District 9, $533,000
• Andrea McEntire and Avie L. Hutchison to Scott C. Hutchison and Angela F. Mershon, Armona Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $126,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Cody Allen Lesuer, Cody A. Lesuer, Cody Lesuer and Amanda Lesuer, Horton Property, Lot 19R, District 8, $360,000
• James C. Garren Jr. and Dawn Elizabeth Garren to Roberta Sechrist and Victoria L. Sechrist, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 22, District 2, $629,000
• Ray Stokes Peebles Jr. Co-Trustee, Kent Force Peebles Co-Trustee and The Eleanor F. Peebles Living Trust to Steven O'Neill, Steven ONeill, Nancy O'Neill and Nancy ONeill, Fence Rail Gap, Lot 7, District 18, $600,000
• Clifford E. Hendrix to Joan E. Beaver, Fred E. Beaver, Jillian Ottinger and Michael Beaver, Royal Oaks, Section 8, Phase 1, Lot V-20, District 19, $350,000
