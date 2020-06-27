June 7 to June 13
• Charles F. Witt to George Adam Edwards, Bays Mountain Country Club Estate Subdivision, Lot 16, District 13, $25,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Aaron A. Johnson and Kelli N. Johnson, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 128, District 10, $220,440
• Angela Hodge Cardwell and Rowena Hodge Estate to Squareone Properties and Construction, Oakhurst Addition, Lot 44, District 9, $50,000
• Raymond C. Browning and Angela M. Browning to Wade Murphy Tosh and Laniece Tosh, Katie Acres Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $175,000
• James A. Lytle II and Lois M. Lytle Estate to Terrence L. Donaldson and Catherine H. Donaldson, Fox Chase Subdivision, Lot 7, District 15, $375,000
• Charles K. Swan III and Theresa D. Swan to Lowell McCauley and Barbara A. McCauley, Compass Pointe Subdivision, Lot 7R, District 10, $580,000
• Edward D. Beilstein to Cynthia Leigh Corona, Buffalo Ridge Subdivision, Lot 3R1, District 19, $212,000
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Kevin R. Griffin and Debra L. Griffin, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $149,900
• Don T. Atkins to James Larry Dooley and Lynn D. Learch, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 57, District 10, $47,000
• Bradley R. Shore to Kyle W. Williamson and Lakyn S. Williamson, Majestic Mountain, Lot 30, District 13, $337,000
• Angela Michelle Poplin to Christopher Brian Woods and Danielle Nicole Woods, Woodland Drive, District 0, $190,000
• Vickie Fugate to Delsa Spence, Old Cloyds Creek Road, Acres 4.32, District 2, $90,000
• Cotton Conditioners Inc. to Thomas A. McCall Jr., Old Knoxville Highway, Acres 0.50, District 9; Irwin Addition, Lot 8, Acres 0.25, District 9, $250,600
• Nicholas T. Oxendine and Tia Oxendine to John Thomas Smith and Felicia Smith, Tepee Village Top of the World Sheet No. 1, Lots 15 and 26, District 18, $4,200
• Christopher B. Woods and Danielle N. Woods to Alexandria N. Leach and Jacob Cody Leach, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $369,900
• William L. Kincaid to Ronald L. Kincaid, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 19 and 20, District 9, $17,000
• Douglas L. Nelson and Julie K. Nelson to Uptown Properties LLC, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 27, District 10, $110,000
• Eric Cochran and Emily Cochran to Trenton J. Stewart and Micah R. Stewart, Lashbrook Subdivision, Lot 6R, District 10, $735,000
• Jeannie Patty Jones Trust and William David Jones Testamentary Trust to Jose Sergio Rincon and Lorena Gonzalez, Jeannie P. Jones Trustee Property, Lot 1R1, District 12, $29,000
• Gladys Walter to Nancy S. White and Allen Lee White, Victoria, Lot 14, District 9, $158,000
• Susan E. Maxwell Olvey to Nick Dwyer, Maxwell Property, Lot 2, District 14, $265,375
• Phyllis Jean Payne to Steven Ray Peoples and Shay Peoples, Robert and James Payne Survey, Acres 5.01, District 14; Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Acres 18.58, District 14, $302,500
• Karim Helmy and Lesa Helmy to Jeffrey Griffin and Sarah Ann Griffin, Little River Camp Sites, Lots M-18 and M-19, District 15, $30,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Gary Mullins, Sylvia Anne Mullins and Travis Harold Mullins, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 90, District 10, $239,710
• Koide Tennessee Inc. and Koide Kokan Co. LTD to MPGNM LLC, Stock Creek Development Centre, Lot 15, Acres 6.35, District 11, $1,150,000
• James E. Collins and Sherri R. Collins to Johnnie E. Petrey and Sharon D. Petrey, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 160R, District 7, $275,000
• David Weeks and Kimberly Weeks to David Reich and Lindsay Reich, Fox Creek Farms, Lot 35, District 5, $380,000
• Daniel J. Gagnon and Laura K. Gagnon to Bette A. Wiley, Alvia Swaney and Mary E. Swaney and Wayne and Alma Swaney Property, District 19, $205,000
• Ryan B. Raper to David J. Grovum and Katherine A. Grovum, Wildwood Meadows, Lot 5, District 12, $274,900
• Smithbilt LLC to John Christopher Scoles and Jeanne E. Scoles, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 61, District 7, $257,995
• Sherman Meadows Inc. to Saddlebrook Properties LLC, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 13, District 19, $64,000
• Elijah J. Mayo to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• LWGM Development, Leon Williams and Greg Mary to Mark Williams and Gina Williams, Gracefield Farm, Lot 6, District 12, $61,900
• Jacob C. Leach and Alexandria N. Leach to Chris James Johnson, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 50, $170,000
• William S. White and Courtney K. White to Benjamin England and Kathleen England, Greenmeadow Additions No. 2 and 3, Lot 18R, District 9, $505,000
• W.C. Helton and Nancy R. Helton to Lloyd A. Shiver and Charlene V. Shiver, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lot 407, District 18, $2,500
• Richard Burchfield and Sharon Burchfield to Jesse Logan Hackworth, District 8, $136,000
• Kelsy Dove and Justin Dove to Andrew P. Fox and Jamie D. Fox, Northfield Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 127, District 9, $299,900
• Thomas E. Lohsandt and Tonia Elliott Gagne to Douglas H. Thomas and Patricia A. Thomas, Cox Property, Lot 3R-11, District 13, $259,900
• GS&W Properties General Partnership and Melissa Stuart to Robert Allen Underwood and Jill Underwood, Old Walland Highway, District 15, $270,000
• Steven L. Pyle Trust and Clayton Mack Pyle and Mary Jane Pyle Trust to Aaron K. Broyles and Morgan Broyles, West Mor-land Heights Subdivision, Lot 5, District 6, $234,900
• Phyllis D. Graves to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Champion Mortgage Company, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 209, District 9, $115,894.63
• Ronald McConkey and Donna McConkey to Cory M. Kaun and Madison Paige Joyner, Echo Subdivision, Lot 31, District 11, $134,900
• Marvin L. McCall and Nihla M. McCall to Daniel P. Caplet, Highway 321, Acres 4.8, District 4, $170,500
• Stacie L. Greene to William R. Cullins Jr. and Deborah S. Cullins, John Joseph Goodard Property, Lot 1, District 10, $300,000
• James D. Hood and Margaret A. Hood to Wanda Hendryx, Seymour Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 35, District 13, $166,200
• CSS Construction LLC to Linda Kay Evans, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 51, District 12, $515,000
• Eugene Corona and Patricia Corona to Vicky H. Shore, Logans Landing Subdivision, Lot 3, District 5, $58,000
• Karissa Arnett and Cynthia R. Clefisch to Andrew Williamson and Vanita Williamson, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 72, District 10, $93,000
• William R. Heller III and Michael E. Whitt to David C. Riddell and Barbara S. Riddell, Cold Springs Addition to the Smokies, Lot 24, District 15, $250,000
• Jerry Dowling and Katherine Dowling to Christopher Jacobs and Helen Jacobs, Mount Luke Subdivision Laurel Valley, Section 2, Lot 57, District 15, $35,000
• Donald A. Tomlinson and Linda Tomlinson to Clifford R. Walker, Tomlinson Property, Lot 4, District 15, $280,000
• A+ Quality Carpentry LLC to Sam Zielinski, Murphy Property, Lot 5, District 19, $302,500
• Jason Sparks to Elena Rajan and Stephen Phillip Beatty, Overlook Addition, Lot 56, District 9, $155,000
• Randall V. Mulkey to Bonnie Choat Finchum, Sawyers Green Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 31, District 13, $425,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Peter Kenneth Kyc and Andrea Kyc, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 124, District 10, $ 262,955
• Brandon R. Schroeder and Jessica G. Schroeder to Brandi Lyle and Eddie Shane Lyle, Lake Forest Estates Subdivision, Lots 2 and 3, District 8, $275,000
• Herchelle E. Baker Jr. and Laura E. Baker to Barry J. Britton Jr., Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $282,000
• Midland Pet Emergency Center Inc., Mark Hall, Mark Steeley and Thomas J. Bihl Jr. to Calspets LLC, Pure Oil Company Property, Lot 5, District 9, $360,000
• Larry D. Watren and Laura E. Watren to Jeffrey D. Miller and Kristi A. Kelly, Watershaw Subdivision, Lot 9C1, District 4, $235,000
• Anthony Mabry and Tracy Mabry to Matthew Stone and Ali Stone, Hideaway Village, Lot 35, District 18, $112,000
• Constance Cunningham Sherpherd and Amy Elizabeth Tallent to Tyler J. Weber and Ashley D. Reed, Windridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 14, District 19, $244,900
• Ralph T. West and Barbara K. West to Carolina Maria Dupont and Edwin Robbins Dupont Jr., Seymour Air Park Drive, Acres 0.99, District 13, $65,000
• Richard Phillips and Patty S. Phillips to Mary A. Nadeau and Grace O. Nadeau, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 53, District 8, $210,000
• JAG Property Solutions Inc. to Amy M. Whaley, Doll Mynders and Brownlees Addition to Maryville, Lot 165R, District 19, $160,000
• Craig Belitz and Janey Belitz to Dale Barstow and M. Carol Barstow, Sundown Resort, Lot 162, District 15, $30,000
• Mary Louise Barker and Jeanette R. Barker Estate to Amanda Stone and Michael Stone, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 141, District 9, $52,500
• Jimmy B. Pappas and Angela M. Pappas to Steven Fournier and Wendy Fournier, Cades Cove Landing, District 15, $158,000
• Messer Properties LLC to Mary Jane Edwards, Cades Cove Landing, District 15, $145,000
• Mark Melton and Ragan Melton to Remtrust Tennessee LLC, Singing Brook at Blackberry Farm, Lot 4R, District 1, $6,750,000
