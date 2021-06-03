May 23 to May 29
• William Coulter and Shari Coulter to Joshua Gudenburr and Claire Gudenburr, Meadowlands Subdivision, Lot 46, District 11, $350,000
• Michael Harris and Kelli Harris to Robert Morris and Sabrina Morris, District 2, $200,000
• James Dean and Sharon Dean to Mason Borsch and Erin Borsch, Lonas Addition, Lots 16 and 17, District 9, $321,500
• Robin Anderson to George Dolan and Lindia Dolan, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 142, District 10, $45,500
• Susan Lintz and Denny Lintz to Glenn Pellerin and Rachel Pellerin, Lynnview Estates Subdivision, Lot 6, District 1, $252,500
• Sanford Goddard to Christina Sydeski-Greuel and William Greuel, Homer Butler Property, Lot 31, District 5, $336,000
• Betty Martin to Craig Morren, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 10, $130,000
• Carolyn Evans to Jianding Wang and Haiying Zhu, Homer Butler Property, Lot 13, District 5, $360,000
• James Johnson to DC Hill Corp., Vista Road, Acres 0.875, District 11, $250,000
• Eakes Family LP to Children's Bible Ministries Inc., Dry Valley Road, Acres 48.22, District 15, $850,000
• Southeast Diamond Jubilee Investment to Family 5 Properties Inc., Lakemont Hills, Lot C-1, District 11, $700,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Douglas Taylor and Kathryn Taylor, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 340, District 7, $263,490
• Micah Morgan and Morgan Morgan to Danielle Sennstrom, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 24, District 9, $160,000
• Deidre Armstrong and Dedee Armstrong to Donald Carpenter, Little River Light and Power Company Subdivision, Acres 1.361, District 15, $140,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to William Welch and Katelyn Gibson, Cochran First Addition to Maryville, Lot 11, District 9, $190,000
• Traci McLemore to Daniel Fitzgerald Co-Trust, Regina Fitzgerald Co-Trust and the Fitzgerald Family Trust, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 40R-1R1B, District 10, $110,000
• Wanda Clegg and John Clegg Estates to Adam Schmitt and Samantha Schmitt, Scott Hills Subdivision, Lot 20, District 6, $330,000
• Jean Jones to Thomas Kohntopp and Amy Kohntopp, Graves Road, Acres 2.45, District 8, $70,000
• Jeffery Saunders and Heather Saunders to Joseph Axtman and Chelsea Fink, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 33, District 19, $300,000
• Benjamin Seyller and Jennifer Seyller to Mary Miller and Gregory Webb, Lakeside Acres Subdivision, Lot 3, District 11, $299,770
• Theresa Burr to William Lyles and Rhonda Lyles, Lynnwood Subdivision, Lot 11R, District 12, $1,050,000
• Joshua Wisecarver and Ashley Wisecarver to Janice Gabbert, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 180, District 19, $220,000
• Rodney Walser to Michael Prokop and Mary Prokop, Amburn Estates, Lot 22, District 1, $245,100
• Robert Cunningham to Matthew Brown, Robert L. Cunningham Property, Lot 2R-1, Acres 11.054, District 4, $759,900
• Jeff Jaccard to Thomas Shuler Jr. and Callie Shuler, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 34, District 19, $45,000
• David Kirk and Louise Kirk to Randall Cooper and Tara Cooper, Sundown Resort, Lot 173, District 15, $52,000
• Jason Bolinger and Nicole Bolinger to Angela Garrett, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 134, District 9, $180,000
• Hilary Morgan and Lyndon Morgan to Robert Cunningham, Terry and Laura Ash Property, Lot 3, District 2, $140,000
• Michael Murphy and Ivy Murphy to Larry McNeilly and Beverly McNeilly, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 10R, District 19, $395,000
• Matthew Brown and Whitney Brown to Matthew Beech, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 309, District 19, $320,000
• Tommy Brewster to Justin Bergman and Emily Bergman, East Harper Avenue, Acres 0.271, District 19, $259,900
• Willis Shallcross and Ruth Shallcross to Kenneth Thacker, Julie Alexander and Benjamin Alexander, James B. Lovingood Property Subdivision, Lot 5, District 10, $899,900
• Michael Crump and Showni Crump to Marcus Franklin and Annalee Franklin, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 7 and 8, District 9, $259,450
• Harrel Pridemore and Kathy Pridemore to Russell Skyberg and Delores Skyberg, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 50, District 8, $330,000
• Peachtree Point LP and PTP LLC to High Point Properties of Tennessee LLC, Osprey Point Subdivision, Lot 4, District 10, $1,250,000
• Jack Brewster III to Shawna Brewster, Boling Property, Lot 1, District 3, $0
• Carol Richardson to City of Maryville, Rosedale Addition, Lots 68 and 69, District 19, $0
• Jason Seal to Carol Richardson, Berwyn Fields, Section 8, Lot 8, District 19, $175,000
• Linda Marston, Floyd Meiller Estate, Melissa Belandres, Kristen Brooks and Kristen Tapner to Edward Pershing and Karen Pershing, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 85, District 9, $491,000
• Brian Thorne and Faith Thorne to Nicole Bolinger and Jason Bolinger, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 327, District 19, $345,000
• Randy Brown and Amy Brown to Joey Brennan, JC Leatherwood Farm Subdivision, Lot 3R, District 5, 460,000
• William Burkhart and Jeannine Burkhart to Scott Eveland and Christine Eveland, Lowes Ferry, Phase 2, Lot 104, District 10, $87,000
• Truist Bank and Suntrust Bank East Tennessee to Hatcher Hill Investment Group VIII LLC, Springbrook Corporate Center Fountain View Circle, Lot 1R, District 9, $997,500
• Charles Shultz and Tammy Shultz to Robert Kelly, Plainfield Addition, Lot 120R-1, District 9, $224,000
• Denny Acosta and Elsa Acosta to Mark Sheppard and Kay Sheppard, Old Piney Road, Acres 13.67, District 8, $95,000
• A+ Quality Carpenter LLC to Sandra Wendland, Sunrise Addition, Lot 59, District 9, $260,000
• Kelly Keylon, Kevin Keylon, Joyce Keylon and Joyce King to Hana John and Joshua Ponnuraju, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 328, District 9, $143,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Elias Cardenas and Andreina Morao, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 32, District 14, $259,425
• First Horizon Bank Suc. Trust, First Tennessee Bank and Lewis White Trust to Raymond Hanson and Sandra Hanson, Summer Oaks Subdivision, Lot 48, District 19, $325,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Marissa Bove and Christopher Ray, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 33, District 14, $263,910
• Mark Koontz, Jill Koontz, Tim Koontz, Linda Koontz and William Bell to Wayne Spivey and Diane Spivey, Hinkle Estates, Lot 142R, District 13, $319,900
• Michael Baugh and Edmund Baugh Estate to Brittany Dagley, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 12, District 6, $203,000
• Larry Davis and Gail Davis to Linda Hoersten, Russellwood Drive, Acres 2.63, District 11, $16,000
• Seber Deshouten to Kimberly Coulthard, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 173, District 7, $216,750
• Jonathan Lawson and Molly McKee to Paul Rogers, George Snoderly Estate, Lot 6A, Districts 10 and 19, $170,000
• Ethan Conley and Ashley Conley to Gary Belliston and Shelly Belliston, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 178, District 9, $185,000
• Paul Dronet and Patsy Dronet to Gildardo Montoya and Esperanza Montoya, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 179, District 15, $112,000
• Israel Burton and Melissa Burton to Emily Meadows and Joshua Meadows, Hinkle Estates, Lot 14, District 13, $286,900
• Dennis Donalson and Tammy Donalson to Madison Zelnik, Drews Meadow Condominium, Phase 6, District 9, $230,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Jackie Steele Jr. and Kathleen Steele, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 30, District 14, $266,545
• James Everett Jr. to Foothills Excavating LLC, Halls Road, Acres 2, District 8, $17,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Patrick Bone, Timothy Bone and Corinne Victor, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 14, $246,605
• Sandra Johnson, Aletha Everett Estate and James Everett Jr. to Foothills Excavating LLC, Mel Hall Road, Acres 30, District 8, $270,000
• Jennifer Dailey to Sharon Edmunds and Jeffery Edmunds, Franklin Meadows, Lot 23, District 1, $325,000
• Melburn Beech to Hunter Lehman and Amanda Carlton, Northfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 29, District 9, $255,000
• Paul Lalonde, Marlene Kinney, Edward Lalonde, William Lalonde, Ed Lalonde and Maria Lalonde to Carolyn Jobe and Brian Jobe, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 7, District 18, $18,500
• Karen Henry to Lucas Woodruff and Casey Woodruff, Karen Henry Property, Lot 4, District 8, $150,000
• Cross Creek Inc. to KLV LLC, Carpenter Grade Road, Acres 86.979, District 19; Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 61, District 19, $1,500,000
• Geoffrey Murret and Felicia Murret to Ian Sinclair and Kristin Sinclair, Dreamweaver LLC Property, Lot 1, District 9, $335,000
• Todd Walchli and Jessica Walchli to Jacob Gurley, Stone Tree Park Subdivision, Lot 5A, District 19, $20,000
• Paul Woodruff and Louise Woodruff Estate to David Moser and Darlene Moser, State Highway No. 73, Acres 11.16, District 14, $540,000
• Jeffrey Hardiman, Candice Hardiman and Cardi Hardiman to Allen Chase Jr. and Christine Chase, Ednas Way, Lot 4R-3, District 8, $305,000
• David Mendez, Sara Mendez and Maria Ramos to David Mendez and Sara Mendez, Frank Hogsed Property, Lot 2R-2A, District 19, $10
• Roy Muse, Jenica Muse and Sean Muse to Sharon Davis, Willie Mae Fuller Property, Lot 2, District 3, $27,000
• Jerry Yares and Rhea Yares to Amy Piper and Coleman Piper, Jamestown Village, District 19, $260,000
• Craig Ferryman and Megan Ferryman to Deborah Heckmann and Matthew Heckmann, Knightsbridge Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 46, District 19, $470,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.