June 5-11
• Lloyd Thomas Pratt and Justin Pratt to Rachel Farris, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 25, District 2, $369,900
• Herbert H. Baker and Mary J. Baker Deceased to De Lois A. Grooms, Jonathans Place, Lot 3, District 6, $305,000
• Wholesale Investments, Jeffrey L. Rogers and Wholesale Investments LLC to Isidro L. Rodriguez, Plainfield Addition, Lot 107, Alley, District 9, $89,000
• Rachel Passmore to Brenda Sue Dale, Highland Acres, Lot 19, District 9, $135,000
• Phyllis S. King and Phyllis King to Austin W. Boswell and Abbey S. Boswell, Applecreek Subdivision, Lot 4, District 11, $265,000
• Glessia A. Woodruff to George Denninger, Fort Gamble Crossing Subdivision, Lot 6, District 14, $559,900
• Adam Patterson, Lori Rose, April McClellan and William Michael Patterson Estate to Kori Holland and Pamela F. Wright, Montvue Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $390,000
• Geraldine Wyrick to Garrett Lee Metz and Kelsey Metz, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 33, District 9, $150,000
• Robert Vandenbush Jr. and Crystal Gardner Vandenbush to Richard Edwards and Rachael Wills, Taliaferro Hills, Lot 7, District 5, $350,000
• Tiffany Bell to Brandon Sean Riggs and Melissa Ann Riggs, North Plainfield District, Lot 127, 0.200 Acres, District 9, $165,000
• Lloyd Edward Owens and Lloyd E. Owens to Caleb Matheny and Margaret Matheny, Doll Mynders and Brownles First Addition, Lot 60-R, District 19, $329,000
• Terry N. Moore and Adam M. Moore to Garrold D. Lemons Trustee, Denise M. Lemons Trustee, 2019 Garrold D. Lemons and Denise M. Lemons Revocable Trust and Garrold D. Lemons and Denise M. Lemons Revocable Trust, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 34, District 7, $374,900
• Smithbilt LLC to Lisa Green and Shaun Green, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 127, District 7, $298,125
• Morgan Landing LLC to STC Investment Group LLC, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, 24.58 Acres, District 5, $2,555,500
• Russell G. Chambers to Nathan Lamonica and Sabrina Lamonica, Alcoa Center, Lot 40, District 9, $520,000
• Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann PC, Winston F. Davis Sub Trustee and April N. Hurley to Cardinal Financial Company Limited Partnership, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $200,285.02
• Kendall N. McBride and Malisa K. McBride to Jonathan J. Harter and Jennica Helton, Kenmark Hills Subdivision, Section 6, Lot 26, District 6, $405,000
• Granville Dexter Daffron and Margaret Ann Daffron to Arthur S. King and Cynthia Auvil King, River Run Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 2, Lot 75, District 14, $675,000
• Roberta L. Casebolt to Lolita Masangkay Carandang, Worthington, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 19, $326,000
• Ryan Grijalva to Russell William Bloxton and Laura Ann Sandling, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 22, District 1, $361,000
• Gloria Ann Justin Trustee, Gloria Ann Justin, Richard Valdivia, Lawrence A. Valdivia, Dennis Valdivia, Ann Matt, Therese Thompson and Theresa Thompson to Mark A. Kischner Sr. Trustee, Karen A. Kischner Trustee and The Kischner Family Revocable Living Trust, Bradford View Subdivision, Lot 8, District 7, $501,093
• Gina L. Massey to Brady E. Nelms and Emily Diane Nelms, Woodside Addition, Lot 13, District 9, $185,000
• DJM 2018 Inc. to Robert J. White, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $300,000
• Sidney Hill Jr., Lana R. Riddick Estate and Lana Ruth Riddick Estate to Emily R. Morton and Cole W. Grubbs, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 45, District 19, $270,000
• Artigues Construction LLC to Jacob Reeder and Victoria Reeder, Grace Hills, Lot 4, District 13, $469,900
• Dieu Nguyen Huu, Thi Nhu Huynh Nguyen and Nhu Huynh T. Nguyen to Xiuli Sun, Brittingham at William Blount, Lot 40, District 6, $590,000
• Philip Goebel, Trudy Goebel and Trudy Lee Goebel to Matthew N. Black, Disco Loop Road, 0.1981 Acres, Disco Road, 0.937 Acres, District 4, $365,000
• Roy Fain and Geneva Ernestine Fain to Simon D. Beckwith and Tiffani A. Beckwith, Wildwood Road, 5.01 Acres, District 12, $625,000
• Wilburn Darrell Dillard and Rebecca Susan Dillard to Mark W. King and Ann H. King, Old Lake Estates, Lot 3, 1.001 Acres, District 19, $15,000
• James Morrissey and Rosemary Morrissey to Richard Taylor and Tara Taylor, Mortenson/Morrissey Property, Lot 2, District 9, $425,000
• Amanda R. B. McQuade and Andrew McQuade to Maxim Rokhin and Luba Rokhin, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 14, District 7, $400,000
• Patricia Hughes, Patricia Mae Hughes and Rita Lavonne Lester Attorney-in-Fact to OB TENN LLC, Morganton Mobile Homes Estates, Lot 41, District 19, $100,000
• Porras Property Management LLC to Ray Grantham and Courtney Grantham, River View 2nd Addition, Lot 284R, District 11, $280,000
• H. Morgan West and Deanna C. West to Efthalia L. Dallaris, Clark and Cunninghams Addition, Lot 7, City of Maryville Tennessee Property, Lot M, District 19, $275,000
• Pamela S. Ihli to Alma Ruth Ballard, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 34, District 13, $270,000, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 34, District 13, $270,000
• Scott Dean to Mark Rogers and Marjorie Rogers, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 86, District 9, $199,000
• Ryan Quinn to Samuel Stainback and Daniel Stainback, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 102, District 19, $600,000
• Brenda Davis-Shaffer, Brenda Davis Shaffer, Karen Annette Buckner, Calvin Eugene Wilburn, James Harrison Davis III, Joshua Aaron Davis, Louise Davis Estate and Calvin E. Wilburn to Jesse R. Schamp, 1.5 Acres, District 14, $170,000
• Frederick M. Izzo to Christian William Hays and Corey Hassenzahl, Misty Mountain Estates, Lot 19, District 8, $242,000
• Daniel L. Rogers, Abigail H. Rogers, Abigail H. Bullock, Abigail Rogers and Abigail Bullock to Bruce Wayne Brouwer and Patricia Wood Brouwer, Walter W. Pugh $ Wife Subdivision, Lot 4R, District 4, $315,000
• Daniel Goldston to Baileys Properties LLC, Stone Tree Park, Lot 3R2, District 19, $424,900
• Donald R. Curry and Carolyn A. Curry to Mountaineer Campground LLC, State Highway 73 and Little River, Lots 2-10, 14, 16-17, 23-49, District 15, $2,500,000
• Robert H. Haralson III and Antonieta Haralson to BCA KSA Blackberry LLC, Blair Branch Condominium, District 18, $5,950,000
• Devin Dewayne Walker to Dennis W. Weeter Trustee, Dennis W. Weeter Trust, Sidney H. Weeter Trustee and Sidney H. Weeter, Olympia Villas, Phase 2, District 9, $255,000
• Robin L. Nale to Daniel Avery Harris and Lisa Michelle Harris, Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 57, District 9, $260,000
• Dennis W. Weeter Trustee, The Dennis W. Weeter Trust, Sidney H. Weeter Trustee and The Sidney H. Weeter Trust to A4NN LLC, Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $199,900
• Drew R. Moncrief to Joseph Dominic Lapera Jr. and Cameo Marian Lepera, Trotwood Farms, Lot 22, District 19, $985,000
• Earl West and Mary E. West to Nicole Whitford and Kaysie Stinnett, Pleasant Valley Road, District 13, $199,900
• Savannah Properties LLC to Karen K. Morrison Trustee and Karen K. Morrison Living Trust, The Cottages, Lot 3, District 19, $440,000
• Michele A. Buttell and Doris M. Kilgore to Walter Michael Dill and Priscilla Elizabeth Dill, Lillard Lane, District 10, $750,000
• Justin G. McHale and Eileen C. McHale to Ready Set Sell Holdings LLC, Beech Hills Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 12, District 19, $195,000
• Craig Cope to Liquid Property Group LLC, Alleghany Springs Road, 15 Acres, Allegheny Springs Road, 51 Acres, District 17, $105,000
• Liquid Property Group LLC to Deborah M. Gilman and Thomas F. Gilman, Alleghany Springs Road, 15 Acres, Allegheny Springs Road, 51 Acres, District 17, $140,000
• Susan D. Robinson to Mark A. Mansir and Pamela F. Mansir, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 1A, Lot 8, District 8, $483,000
• Keith A. Edmonds Jr. to James Dale Courtney III and Presley Courtney, Scenic Terrace, Lot 13, 0.272 Acres, District 9, $180,000
• David Eugene Everett and Lillie Grace Everett Estate to Bruce Thompson and Tichey Rene Thompson, McGhee Road, 27.90 Acres, 5 Acres, District 7, $460,000
• Arianna Burton and Josh Burton to Kris Holden and Rachel Holden, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 52, District 19, $392,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.