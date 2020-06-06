May 17 to May 23
• Tony M. McClanahan to Doris M. Thompson, Connie M. Herndon and Cheryl Khoenle, Christi-Lynn Heights, Lot 1R-4, District 9, $225,000
• Sara Lain Hay and Samiel Cobb Bess Estate to Michael R. Stuart and Melissa L. Stuart, Browns Court, Lot 4, District 9, $165,000
• Terry H. Waters to David Phillips and Vickie Phillips, District 12, $23,000
• Robert L. Headrick and Melinda L. Headrick to Bryan Franklin Coker and Sara Barnette Coker, Willard Addition to Maryville, Lots 47 and 48, District 19, $545,900
• Carl D. Murrin to Karl Walter Wendel, Morningside Addition, Lot 17, District 9, $90,500
• Earl Watkins and Tasha Watkins to Vicki M. Burger, Six Mile Road, Acres 1.42, District 7, $212,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Anthony L. Brooks and Beth W. Brooks, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 9A, District 7, $224,900
• Kevin S. Proffitt and Kimberly K. Proffitt to Robert Eugene Hull and Rachel Jane Hull, Creekwood Addition, Lot 9, District 9, $550,000
• John H. Weston Jr. and Pamela Sue Frighetto, Fairview Heights, Section 1, Lot 3R, District 19, $159,900
• Doris M. Thompson, Connie M. Herndon and Cheryl A. Khoenle to Roberta L. Kerby and Steven Wayne Kerby, Coleman Estates Subdivision, Lot 30R, District 6, $285,000
• Seth Ridout to Nathan P. Zirges and Kelsey L. Zirges, Scenic Terrace, Lot 39, District 9, $185,000
• Timothy N. Napier and Kathy A. Napier to Randall W. Cooper and Tara J. Cooper, Townsend Addition, Lot 16, Acres 0.657, District 15, $250,000
• Alvin Cooper to Roger Best, Williams Mill Pike, District 11, $28,270.27
• Jason William Anderson and Kaylie Lauren Anderson to Michael Thompson and Hannah Thompson, Cedar Crest Lane, Acres 0.90, District 4, $259,900
• Mary Sue White to Autumn Robinson, Grandview Heights No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 16, District 9, $235,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Michael A. Farmer and Amanda A. Farmer, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 58, District 7, $222,055
• Brandon Maurice Carter and Kirsty L. Carter to Catherine Buote, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 138, District 19, $236,500
• Robert H. Kidd and Janice E. Fields to Auto Physicians LLC, South Park Business Park, Lot 2G, District 6, $40,000
• Joshua B. Daher and Megan D. Daher to Jeffrey Kuban and Elizabeth Kuban, Northfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 33, District 9, $309,000
• David Michael Earle, Howard Lee Russell, Bayluss Joseph Earle and Ralph D. Russell Estate to Courtney L. Pollard, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 103, District omitted, $117,000
• John W. Campbell Jr. and Karin R. Papenhausen to Alejandro M. Lopez and Amber Rose Lopez, Little Mountain, Phase 2, Lot 23, District 8, $18,000
• Trenton J. Stewart and Micah R. Stewart to Ian D. Barry and Lydia L. Barry, Wrights Ferry Pike, Lot 10, Acres 3, District 9, $251,950
• Shaun W. Withers to Shawn M. McCauley-Cook and Sonya F. McCauley-Cook, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 5, District 5, $350,000
• Edmond Long and Joyleen Long to Tommy L. Campbell and Megan Campbell, Callahan Road, Acres 2.0572, District 10, $63,000
• Garnett C. Kincaid Jr., Angela F. Kincaid, Lori Ellen Kincaid, William Q. Walter, Anne Fonde Walter Estate, Henry Calvin Walter Jr., Martin L. Walter, Pierre Gilles Champagne II and Rebecca Anne Walter to Salubrious Farms LLC, Cedar Bluff Tract, Acres 10.4, District 15; Old Carver Farm, ACres 42.5, District 15, $1,850,000
• Garnett C. Kincaid Jr., Angela F. Kincaid, Lori Ellen Kincaid, William Q. Walter, Anne Fonde Walter Estate, Henry Calvin Walter Jr., Martin L. Walter, Pierre Gilles Champagne II and Rebecca Anne Walter to Salubrious Farms LLC, State Highway No. 73, Acres 3.44, District 15, $950,000
• Garnett C. Kincaid Jr., Angela F. Kincaid, Lori Ellen Kincaid, William Q. Walter, Anne Fonde Walter Estate, Henry Calvin Walter Jr., Martin L. Walter, Pierre Gilles Champagne II and Rebecca Anne Walter to Salubrious Farms LLC, State Highway No. 73, Acres 3.44, District 15, $550,000
• Fowler Owen Ragland and Martha J. Ragland Estate to Alberto Hussman and Evelyn Martinez, Williams Way, Lot 60, District 8, $215,000
• Kimberly D. Lawson to Eliezer Flores and Yolanda Flores, Nails Creek Estates Lots 2 and 3 Property Line Adjustment, Lot 2R, District 12, $65,000
• Paul D. Brandt to Donald John Peruski, Tipton Loop Road, Acres 2.16, District 7, $299,900
• Janie Denning and Paula Messier to Kelsey Helton, Rock Gardens Subdivision No. 3, Lot 205, District 9, $127,900
• Joshua R. Morris to James J. Hansen and Shelly J. Hansen, Grand Vista, Lot 35, District 8, $194,900
• Barbara J. Kahn and Garry S. Kahn to Clarence J. Dunn and Ida Mae Dunn, Wilcox Place, District 9, $135,000
• Jacob Redmond to Dennis A. Flenniken and Linda L. Flenniken, Farris Heights, Lot 2, District 8, $240,000
• Barbara Jean Hart to Michael J. Hart, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 156, District 15, $25,000
• Amy Lynn Lee to Jacy Skelton and Donald B. Skelton, Colvin Subdivision, Lots 3 and 4, District 9, $161,500
• Stephen R. Smith and Wilma J. Smith to Gordon B. Ward and Barbara S. Ward, Royal Oaks, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 464R2, Acres 0.02, District 19, $1,500
• Jack L. Williams, Gladys A. Williams and Janet Green to Brittany J. Hannah and Lisa M. Hannah, Smoky View Estates, Section D, Lot 22, Acres 1, District 19, $260,000
• Cheryl A. Tatro and Donna Tatro to Niimi Ken Hazelrigg, Oak Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 22, District 7, $264,900
• Lloyd Oslonian to Laura Bosley, Andera Estates and Tract 1 of the Battle Hargrove Klyce Property, Lot 39, District 6, $407,388
• Justin Treadwell to Allen Bishop and Crystal Bishop, Wildwood Springs, Lots 234 and 235, District 12, $182,000
• Bradley Thomas and Mary E. Thomas to Shaun William Withers, Southview Addition, Lot 10, District 8, $375,000
• Shizuko Davis to Helen Ross McNabb Center Inc., Tennessee Highway No. 33, District 9, $338,600
• Ball Homes LLC to Charles Trentham and Mary S. Trentham, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 127, District 19, $287,290
• Thomas G. Katzenmaier and Amber L. Katzenmaier to Bryan Schmidt, Lynnview Estates, Lot 1, District 1, $225,000
• Patricia L. Morris and Randall L. Morris to Margaret L. Gibson, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 8, Phase 1, District 19, $165,000
• Juan McKinney and Juan McKinney Jr. to George Norton II, Wildwood Road, Acres 4.238, District 12, $51,000
• Larry B. Stargel, Tinnie Lee Stargel Estate, Wilford Wayne Stargel, Charlene Hunter and Frankie Hunter to Catherine Alice Stephens and Keith Edward Stephens, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 115, District 9, $100,000
• Jason Cooper and Hillary Cooper to James Lee Berrong and Kenneth William Berrong, Old Walland Highway, Acres 7.16, District 14, $170,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Randall Cuthbertson and Lisa Cuthbertson, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 65, District 10, $304,455
• Garner and Conner PLLC Sub. Trust and Rhonda Finley Simerly to Robert Saunders, James M. Tipton and Quint Bourgeois, Miser Station Road, Acres 6.338, District 5, $47,100
• Smithbilt LLC to Chelsey Nicole Hardiman and Adam Robert Earley, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 59, District 7, $200,210
• Claude E. Fox Jr. Estate and John Sharp Fox to John Sharp Fox, Watershaw Subdivision, Lot 23, District 4, $0
• Bryan Jeffery Hilbert and Robert G. Love to Mary Byrd, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 75, District 19, $195,000
• Billie A. Pacer and Thomas J. Pacer to Kenneth Michael Coon and Ashley J. Coon, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 71, District 19, $157,500
• Steven David Everett and Carolyn Everett to Russell Bruce Collins and Nola Mae Collins, Hideaway Village, Lot 7, District 18, $63,000
• Phyllis A. Leming Trust and the Leming Family Trust to Scottie D. White, Kathy Y. Mullen Property, Lot 5R-1, District 6, $183,000
• John William Nichols to Jay L. Hicks and Alison D. Hicks, West Millers Cove Road, Acres 4.251, District 18, $685,000
• Macon Fritsch to Steve Klepatz and Elise Klepatz, H.C. Fonds Property McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lot 42R1, District 9, $80,000
• Linda L. Holt and Delmar C. Holt to Michael Kobolak and Mindy Kobolak, Rosewood, Phase 2, Lot 30, District 14, $55,000
• Michael L. Cable to Kenny M. Wright and Vickie S. Wright, Oak Hills Heights Subdivision, Lots 3 and 4, District 11, $168,000
• Linda Kay Evans to Richard W. Williams and Mary Jane Williams, Savannah Park Village, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 19, $395,900
• Ocean Water Twins Partnership to Knocks8 Inc., Hamilton Crossing, Lot 6R-1BR, District 19, $2,377,069
• Glen S. McGroom to Shannon Neumann and Zulikha Neumann, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 29, District 15, $210,000
• Bruce W. Szelewa to Matthew Richardson, Top of the World, Section 3, Lot 7, District 18, $7,500
