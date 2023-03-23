March 12-18
LLG Trustee TN LLC Sub-Trustee, David G. Gregory and Ann C. Gregory to RHBTN LLC, James Marshall Scott and Wife Mary Christine Scott Property, Lot 2, District 10, $200,000
Melanie Victoria Tucker to James A. Coykendall and Marigold J. Coykendall, Northerfield Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $362,000
Robert R. Blakeley to Tammy M. Johnson and Dennis M. Johnson, Fugate Subdivision, Lot 2, District 2, $527,000
George S. Nasser Jr. to Danny Elliott, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 78, District 19, $300,000
Ridgemont LLC to Daniel W. Davis and Judith M. Davis, McCall Property II, Lot 7, District 1, $483,000
Dennis Matthew Johnson, Tammy Michelle Johnson, Dennis Johnson and Tammy Johnson to Joseph Michniacki and Karen Michniacki, Panorama Estates, Lot 120, District 6, $475,000
Elizabeth Spangler, Beth A. Kyburz, Elizabeth A. Kyburz and Kevin Spangler to Colton Timothy McConnell and Evan Scott Miller, Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $260,000
Suzanne M. Cutshaw Co-Trustee, Cynthia Christiansen Co-Trustee and The Cutshaw Family Trust to Linda K. Hartsock, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 355, District 19, $370,000
Justin Hobbs and Kristin Hobbs to Sonya Lynn, Donald Ray and Gwenda L. Stephenson Property, Lot 1R, District 15, $700,000
James L. Bivens to Theresa Halcomb and Daniel Anthony Halcomb, James L. Bivens Property, Lot 1R1, 5.90 Acres, District 7, $525,000
Marshall Builders Inc. to Ashley L. Larkin, Adams Run Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $440,000
Daniel R. Canavan and Mary L. Canavan to Patrick Adam Pinkerton and Amy Elizabeth Pinkerton, Grandview Heights Subdivision, Lots 54 and 55, District 9, $343,750
Brian L. King and B. Scott King to Hapi LLC, Pflanzes West Marryville Subdivision, Lots 5,7 and 8, District 19, $150,000
Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Company to David Metz and Wendy Metz. St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 188, District 9, $799,900
Megan M. Horton, Timothy W. Horton and Megan Horton to Lauren Seiber and Cody Seiber, Sawyers Green Subdivision, Lot 23R1, District 13, $105,000
Kimberly D. Wilson to Misty D. Deskins and Matthew L. Deskins, Armona Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $365,000
Susan L. Headrick to Nicholas J. Olivo and Candice A. Olivo, Willis Hills, Lot 7, District 6, $374,900
Bernice Long and Bernice Carroll to Jennifer J. Cowden and Billy G. Cowden, Alvin Patton Subdivision, Lot 3, 12.24 Acres, District 1, $500,000
Equestrian Properties GP, Daivd Shanks and Laura Hall to Samuel Burch Cheek Jr., Turnberry Square, Phase 2, Building E, District 19, $329,000
Preferred Homes LLC to Christopher A. Keeler and Angela M. Keeler, Springview Subdivision, Lot 11, District 6, $469,900
Steven B. Flanary and Jessica B. Flanary to Christopher A. Monteleone and Tyra R. Monteleone, Circle View Homes, Lots 5R and 6R, District 6, $449,900
Nancy O. Osborne and Susan L. Presnell Attorney-in-Fact to Jason Argandona and Alisa Argandona, Boling Road, 10.18 Acres, District 13, $610,000
James B. Fann to Nexus Partners LLC, John L. Laws First Subdivision, Lots 15-17, District 19, $75,000
Robert Samar, Cassidy H. Samar and Cassidy Samar to Diane C. Rafferty and Michael P. Rafferty, Marble Hill Estates Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 2, $410,000
Rigsby Family Holdings LLC to West Broadway Avenue LLC, Don Maddox Property, Lot 2R, District 19, $450,000
Baileys Properties LLC to Brittany Byrge, Butler Mill Road, District 8, $198,300
Leah K. Woodruff and Jolynn Nichole Woodruff to Stacy Hodge and Ronnie Hodge, Gay Jenkins Property, Lot 2, District 9, $400,000
Robert M. Blakely IV and Amy R. Blakely to James D. Stott and Diane P. Stott, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 29, District 12, $1,225,000
Anita Gredig to Sofia Rojo de la Cruz, Cedar Hill Estates, Section 4, Lot 115, District 11, $100,000
Jimmy A. Young and Cindi Wilson Young to Kevin B. Glover, Jimmy A. Young Property, Lot 1, District 7, $625,000
Dewayne Drinnen and Afton Drinnen to Dixie Lee Kramer Newman, Gina Marie Phillips and Madeline Hunt, Drinnen Property, Lot 1, 0.83 Acre, District 5, $218,000
Thomas H. Phegley and Keela D. Phegley to Keith Hunter, Lovers Lane, 0.25 Acre, District 15, $252,000
Charles Andrew Chaney and Charles Chaney to William D. Russell and Teresa Anne Russell, Olympia Condominiums Unit 2, District 9, $270,000
Frank D. Hodges to Liquid Property Group LLC, twelve Oaks Subdivision, Lot 10, District 12, $40,000
Liquid Property Group LLC to Steve Gennoe, Twelve Oak Subdivision, Lot 10, District 12, $55,000
Gary A. Boling Estate and Andrew M. Boling to Nexus Partners LLC, Valley Vue Addition, Lots 34 and 35, District 19, $140,000
William Gowder to Kasey Harris, Springfield Meadows, Lot 3, District 4, $80,000
BRC Construction Inc. to Timothy Charles Stringfellow and Sharon Diane Stringfellow, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $619,900
Robyn H. Fair to Salvador Saucedo and Metta Terrice Saucedo, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 100, District 8, $388,000
Bakers Creek Presbyterian Church and Bakers Creek Church to Neil Crye and Kayla Crye, Niles Ferry Road, 5 Acres, District 1, $325,000
Laura Ferguson McDonald and Laura L. Ferguson to Randal D. Boyd, Heinsohn Tracts Mineral Springs Road, Lot 4, District 15, $875,000
Robert Cole and Jan Cole to Stephanie Tipton and Samuel Tipton, Rochell Property Laurel Valley Subdivision, Lot 1, District 15, $480,000
Cody Boudreau and Tiffany Boudreau to Joseph Troy Young and Shelby Kathryn Vance, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 16, District 6, $306,888
Benjamin B. Steinberg to MJZ LLC, Plainfield Addition, Lots 12-14, District 9, $800,000
Daniel Jacob Kindel and Kelsey Ann Kindel to Lendl Caldwell and Sarah Caldwell, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phases 6 and 7, Lot 97, District 19, $98,000
Jacob Redmond to Royce Gene Goza and Linda Goza, Spyglass Loop Subdivision, Lot 7, District 19, $421,900
Linda M. Pryor to David Alan Frederick and Audrey Fay Frederick, Nails Creek Pike, 4.5 Acres, W. M. Fair Farm, Lot 35R1, District 13, $860,000
Brenda Hitchcock to Daniel J. Kusk and Emma Katherine Kusk, Thompson Estates Subdivision, Lot 3, District 10, $320,000
Terry L. Wilson Jr. and Caroline K. Wilson to Charles Andrew Chaney, Rosedale Addition, Lot 29, District 19, $300,000
Kristy Leigh Stone, Traci Jean Martin, Jaime Leann Murphy, Jaime Murphy, Chance Franklin Kirkpatrick and Franklin Chance Kirkpatrick to Jeffrey Gilbert Holt and Magdalena Monge, James W. Kirkpatrick Property, 3.08 Acres, District 6, $110,000
LeConte Land Development LLC to Charles Michael Patton, Cold Springs Section, Lot 7, District 18, $35,000
Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Cindi Young and Jimmy Young, Villas at Carpenters Grade, Lot 8, District 19, $390,000
Robert Pierce and Billie Pierce to Cody James Boudreau, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 4, District 8, $340,000
George White Hardman III to Jack Ronald Evans, Imogene Sparks Property, Lot 1B, District 1, $455,000
Kevin L. Griggs and Kimberly A. Griggs to Patricia Pritchett, Lennox Square Condominiums, Lot 17, District 19, $414,900
Matthew J. Stein and Kathleen K. Stein to Amanda Drisdell, Leatherwood Subdivision, Lot 16A, District 18, $295,000
Clint Shane Anderson, Shane Anderson and Margaret Anderson to Zachary Tyler Nelson and Brianna Fortuna, Village Properties Inc., Lot 58, District 9, $290,000
Eric B. Tillemans and Donna J. Tillemans to Best Road Properties LLC, Majestic Mountains, Lot 73, District 13, $58,000
Jeremy Womble and Alexandria Womble to Marc Armstrong and Brittany Armstrong, Scarbrough Property, Lots 2 and 4, District 8, $400,000
Shermel B. Hayes to Music City Holdings LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 126, District 9, $78,000
Michelle Payne and Jeffrey Lane to Dylan G. Smith and Evan P. Smith, McLeans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 31-14, District 9, $450,000
Evan Smith, Evan L. Parker, Evan Parker and Dylan Smith to Paxton Paschel and Kirsten LeQuire, Pflanzes West Maryville Subdivision, Lots 39 and 40, District 19, $240,000
Joel C. Kiesner and Katheryn Ashton Kiesner to Corey Hill, Haley Julian-Hill and Haley Julian Hill, Joel C. and Katheryn Ashton Kiesner Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 11, $900,000
RHBTN LLC, Saskcus LLC and James M. Tipton to Robyn H. Fair, Nine Mile Road, District 1, $349,900
Carolynn Ann Guffey Pryor to Kelsie Ann Sanders and Levi Marcus Sanders, Pryor Property, Lot 6, 5 Acres, District 13, $60,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.