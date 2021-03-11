Feb. 28 to March 6
• Elizabeth Griffis and Rachel Huskey to Jake Himmelspach and Carissa Himmelspach, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 56, District 9, $229,900
• DR Horton Inc. to David Edwards and Theresa Edwards, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $297,430
• Don Hamil to Cindy Morgan and Robert Morgan, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 25, District 12, $75,000
• James Hurst and Barbara Hurst to Patricia Coutu, Big Valley Campground, Lot 46, District 15, $72,000
• Donna Reid to Jessica Bradberry, Westcliff Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 73, District 19, $286,000
• John Bakelaar and Barbara Bakelaar to Aline Thompson and Steven Thompson, WP Orr Jr. and wife Joyce Property, Lot 6, District 1, $400,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Charles Morgan and Sarah Morgan, Morganton Reserve, Lot 25R, District 19, $6,000
• James Morrissey and Rosemary Morrissey to John Hollingsworth and Katherine Hollingsworth, James Donald Hancox Trustee Property, Lot 1R2, District 2, $125,000
• Gordon Wright Jr. to Gordon Wright III, Oliver Pickens Farm Plat No. 2, Lots 36, 37, 38 and 39, District 13, $200,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Jacob Redmond, Royal Oaks, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 292R2, District 19, $12,000
• Christopher McKeever and Amanda McKeever to Gerald Cook and Gaila Cook, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 77R, District 15, $47,500
• Ralph Burchfield, Randall Burchfield, Roma Burchfield and Mary Burchfield to Robert Solomon, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 2 and 3, District 9, $200,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Geoffrey Young and Joan Young, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 50, District 19, $399,900
• Kim Lee and Carmela Lee to Fredrick Belleau Trust and Patricia Belleau Trust, Dominion Downs, Lot 53, District 7, $230,000
• Randy Suisse and Suzanne Suisse to Karl Curtis, Academy Farm Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 46, District 4, $109,400
• Kevin Gourley and Karla Gourley to C&M Holdings LLC Series 3, Steppes Condominium, Phase 1, District 19, $400,000
• Brian Murphy and Linda Murphy to Taylor Perry and Julie Perry, Robert Sparks Property, Lot 2, District 5, $43,900
• Charles Floyd and Sue Floyd to James Williams and Carolyn Williams, Gallaghers Landing Subdivision, Lot 4R, District 4, $50,000
• Christopher Propst and Codie Propst to Andrew Roberts and Sarah Roberts, Gladys Hunt Property, Lot 1, District 10, $248,700
• David Straquadine and Margherita Proietto to David Tyska Trust, Barbara Tyska Trust and Tyska Family Living Trust, Highlands at Maryville Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 20, District 19, $489,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Lesli Pottorff and Benjamin Pottorff, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 78, District 10, $269,880
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Michael Richmond and Kim Richmond, Montgomery Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 58, District 19, $394,900
• Mitchell Evans Sr. and Carolyn Evans to Christopher Propst and Codie Propst, Brenda Williams Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 11, $359,900
• Christopher Mcharge and Kristin Mcharge to Alex Steele and Sierra Steele, Northfield Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 3, Lot 83, District 9, $395,000
• Nita Graves and Tedd Graves to Richard McKee and Karla McKee, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 190, District 11, $292,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Edward Millsaps and Marti Millsaps, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 102, District 10, $295,065
• Harold Heatherly to Hensley Hefner and Tina Collins Hefner, SE King Jr. and wife Frances Lee King Property, Lots 9 and 10, District 12, $129,900
• Julie Parris and Kent Parris to Mark Clifford and Chandler Chastain, Canterbury Park, Lot 21, District 9, $274,200
• Larry Burns to Derek Hunt and Jessica Hunt, Acres 2.99, District 9, $270,000
• Katherine Weaver Smith, Tammy Weaver Smith and Wayne Weaver to Gerald Kirby and Linda Kirby, Acres 1.5, District 10; Middlesettlements Road, Acres 0.7, District 10, $240,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Jon Hooper and Vanessa Hooper, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 32, District 10, $259,900
• Katherine Lambert and Amber Brock to Quyen Luong and Lien Do, Boynton Place, District 19, $128,000
• Sam Franklin to Angela Reagan and Mark Blevens, Northfield Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 3, Lot 84, District 9, $470,900
• Robert Foster and Jamey Foster to Adam Clarke and Candice Sellers, David Hill Property, Lot 4, District 6, $179,900
• McKenzie Dodd and Jaden Mylenek to Somer Ray, Blount Development Company Property, Lot 113, District 9, $147,900
• James Nokes and Sheryl Nokes to John Powers, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 4, Phase 1, Lot V1, District 19, $193,000
• City of Alcoa to State of Tennessee, Alcoa Highway, District omitted, $0
• Beverly Belz to Lloyd Oslonian, Davis Acres Estates, Phase 2, Lot 47, District 14, $55,000
• David Coffey to Addie Freytag, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 110, District 9, $205,000
• Curtis Myers II and John Cox Jr. to Rodney Murphy, David Kolodgie Property, Lot 2, Acres 1.738, District 6, $362,500
• David McGimsey and Tonya McGimsey to Jeffrey Vineski, Jerry Lequire Property, Section 1, Lots 1 and 2, District 1, $172,500
• T&K Development LLC to Jesus Monarrez and Franchesca Monarrez, Hill Street, District 4, $23,500
• Robert Hearon and Tammy Hearon to Robert Potter and Helen Potter, Robert and Tammy Hearon Property, Lot 1, District 7, $191,000
• Megan Stines and Cole Stines to Ryan Hodgson, Newell Huskey Property, Lot 1R4, District 9, $170,000
• Justin Morgan and Jordan Morgan to Rebecca Greenbaum, McClanahan Property, Lot 1, District 7, $401,000
• Carl Stormer Trust and Nancy Stormer Trust to John Mitchell and Haley Mitchell, Majestic Mountains, Lots 26 and 27, District 13, $545,000
• Amy King to John Pepe and Kristie Pepe, Druid Hills Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 13, District 9, $197,000
• Russell Sloan to Harley Payne and Ashleigh Payne, Hanna Everett and Clark Addition, Lot 6, District 9, $51,500
• Michael Turney to Brenna Barry, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 117, District 9, $120,000
• John Gill and Rita Gill to Michael Hebel and Jeanette Hebel, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 48, District 7, $357,500
• James Nagle and Marlena Nagle to Valerie Thomzik, Old Chilhowee Road, Acres 5.68, District 13, $45,000
• James Hartman and Pamela Hartman to Rita Gill and John Gill, Evergreen Farms, Lot 1, District 2, $378,500
• Michael Barbera to Andrea Finger and Melissa Finger, Echo Subdivision, Lot 2, District 11, $140,000
• DLH LLC to Robert Darraj, Parkway South Business Park, Lot 4R-1, District 11, $815,000
• Tracy Bonner and Mark Bonner to Troy Rowan, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $395,000
• Joan Reilly to Kristin Finn, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 62, District 6, $350,000
• Muoi Le and Tuan Le to Joan Mammarella Trust, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 144, District 19, $284,400
• Kent Everett and Ray Dziesinkski, Silver Creek Village, Phase 1, District 9, $200,000
• Richard Brand and Olivia Brand to Laura Smith, Plainfield Addition to Maryville, Lot 82, District 9, $210,000
• Kenneth Hipps and Teresa Hipps to Scott Zehr and Melissa Zehr, Carter Springs Estates, Lot 8, District 6, $350,000
• Ronald Browning, Richard Browning and Narmel Browning to Rick Dunne and Karla Dunne, Westcove Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $249,900
• Lee Chai to Ryan Reisser and Dianna Reisser, Riverbrook Subdivision, Lot 8, District 10, $237,000
• James Walker to Kaleb Sutera and Haley Fuller, Remington Park Subdivision, Lot 20, District 19, $237,000
• Coleen Whorton to Mollie Reed and Jason Bryson, Middlesettlements Road, District 19, $209,000
• Alvin Manis and Anita Manis to Ehab Mansoor and Christine Mansoor, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 26, District 19, $660,000
• Bernie Johnson and Margaret Johnson to James Guillaume and Lisa Guillaume, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 29W, District 18, $39,000
• James Pittman and Sharon Pittman to Daniel Dziesinki and Bonnie Dziesinki, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Lot 35, District 9, $365,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Bryan Kauffroath and Andrea Kauffroath, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 31, District 10, $343,900
• Robert Livermore and Janisha Livermore to Patrick Egan, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 162, District 19, $325,000
• Robert Dale and Barbara Haigney to Joseph Curtin and Rosemary Curtin, Rosewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 3, District 14, $72,000
• Homer Holdings LLC to Joshua Stockberger, Oakhurst Additions, Lot 41A, District 9, $134,000
• Zook Properties LLC to Michelle Payne and Jeffrey Lane, Mcleans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 31, 32, 33 and 34, District 9, $201,900
• Norman Chipperfield Trust and Mary Chipperfield Trust to Laurel Valley LLC< Country Club Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $875,000
• Joshua Goode and Jonathan Goode to Dwight Berry and Cecelia Berry, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 11, District 10, $300,000
• Charles McCallie and Callie McCallie to Jackson Moon and Abigail Moon, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 4 and 5, District 19, $140,000
• Pine Lakes Gold and County Club Inc. to William Anderson, William Anderson Property, Lot 1, District 11, $115,000
• Thomas Hatcher and Donna Hatcher to Baileys Properties LLC, Hatcher Gentry Emert Property, Lot 2R1, District 12, $250,000
• Scott Hamilton, Maxine Goddard, Steven Hamilton and Jason Hamilton to Christian Clevenger and Tracy Clevenger, Mrs. JC Coleman's Land, Lots 9 and 10, District 10, $1,900,000
• Eugene Dixon and Diane Dixon to Michael Meares and Laura Webb, Everett Office Condominiums, District 9, $125,000
• Jerry Payne to Harold Joines and Sally Joines, Rock Gardens Addition No. 2, Lot 157, District 9, $130,000
• Larry Leming to Aaron Keck, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 14, District 8, $24,000
• Natalie Stephens and David Stephens to Carol Mann, Willard Addition No. 3, Lots 8 and 9, District 19, $305,000
• Kim Grubb and Orville Walker Estates to Kevin Dailey, Alicia Dailey and Kimberly Dailey, Blount Development Company Subdivision, Lot 23, District 9, $144,900
• Elbert Giffin and Eleanor Giffin and Ronald Zill, Raulston View Subdivision, Phase 8, Lot 170, District 19, $255,000
• Yuji Cruz and Blanca Cruz to James Claiborne, Taylor Claiborne and Roger Claiborne, Sunset Estates Subdivision, Lot 22, Districts 2 and 6, $158,000
• Michael Alexander and James Goodson to Tailwind Properties LLC, Cherokee Addition No. 1, Lot 1, District 9, $95,000
• Smiltbilt LLC to Ruth Bernd, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 162, District 7, $256,165
• James Gregory to Rameshbhai Brahmania, Panorama Estates, Lot 144, District 6, $70,000
• Curtis Clark and Diana Clark to Antonia Ramirez, Thornhill Park Subdivision, Lot 65R, District 9, $48,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC to David Hollomon and Sherry Hollomon, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 17, District 19, $455,030
• John Sutton Estate, Howard Sutton Estate and Cora Ann Sutton Supplemental Needs Trust to Patricia Howard, Larry Howard and Heather Howard, No property information listed, $0
• Pamela Jones to David Coates and Lori Coates, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 7, District 5, $625,000
• Billie Mikles to Rachelle Curtis and Jonathan Curtis, Lee Lambert Subdivision, Lots 20, 21, 22 and 23, District 9, $210,000
• Dwight Berry and Cecelia Berry to Eric Boothe and Maranda Boothe, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 44, District 8, $235,000
• Mickey McKeehan and Bernice McKeehan to Claire Stone, Ford Addition No. 1 and 2, Lot 71, District 9, $199,000
• Eleanor Silcox Trust, Lisa Ellis Co-trust and Charles E. Silcox wife Gap Trust to Erik Tucker and Leslie Clark, Lowell Groff Farm, Lot 5, Acres 20.294, District 13, $185,000
• Gerald Parsons and Mona Parsons to Taylor Thomas, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 34, District 9, $69,900
• Alex Steele and Lyndsey Steele to David Prats and Sarah Prats, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 36, District 6, $335,000
• John McCormick to Brian McCormick and Christine McCormick, Lakemor Addition No. 2, Lot 9, District 5, $349,000
• Anita Vasquez, Leann Vasquez and Wesley Beaver to Rosaly Bermudez, East Millers Cove Road, District 18, $236,000
• Laconna Cyganiak to Justin Stinnett and Lisa Stinnett, Nails Creek Road, Acres 60.58, District 12, $470,000
• James Carico, Elizabeth Carico Frazier and Brian Frazier to John Letterman and Joseph Letterman, Old Whites Mill Road, Acres 0.7, District 9, $110,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Charles Dummitt and Shirley Dummitt, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 9, District omitted, $296,158
• Great Smoky Mountain Land Company, H2H GP and SL Headrick to Redfox Mountain Resort LLC, Overlook at Montvale, Phase 2A, Lots 21 and 22, District 3, $10,000
• Bruce Case and Heidi Case to David Holly and Meghan Holly, Allegheny Loop Road, Acres 47.38, District 17, $725,000
• Joel Kerr to Amanda McCormick, JD Kerr Property, Lot 2, District 9, $349,900
• Industrial Development Board of Blount County to Zappa Properties Partnership, Acres 10.411, District 19, $499,728
• Charlotte Goff, Joyce Zarubin and Clara Goff to Billy Finchum and Amanda Finchum, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 118, District 9, $274,650
• Israel Kelley to Kathy Orr, Amerine Road, Acres 0.421, District 9, $125,000
• Thomas Schlitt and Roselyn Schlitt to Thomas Clark and Deborah Clark, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1-C, Lot 5, Acres 5.09, District 18, $52,500
• Michael Meares to Laura Webb, Willard Addition, Lots 26 and 27, District 19, $0
• Terri Hamil to Stone Construction Group Inc., Frogpond Road, Acres 13.001, District 4, $200,000
• Susan Self to Susan Self Revocable Living Trust, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $0
• Sarah Boyd to Sarah Boyd Trust and Fenix414 Trust, Acres 240, District 17; Garland Tract, Acres 20, District 17; Happy Valley Pike, Acres 9, District 17, $0
• Charles Pask and Joanne Pask to Harrison Prater and Susan Prater, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 27, District 19, $340,000
• Nicholas Hall to Isaiah Crowder, Shasta Subdivision, Lot 3, District 10, $125,000
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Ethan Hilton, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $155,900
• Resolution Systems LLC to Radius Partners LLC, Home Bank Inc., Lot 4B, Acres 0.81, District 19, $1,405,250
• Linda Hearon to Denisa Hearon and Shanna Hearon, Wears Valley Road, District 15, $188,000
• Karla Burris and Bobbie Clark Estate to Richard Reimers Trust and Deborah Reimers Trust, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 21, District 1, $406,000
• Randy Kitts to Gary Gebler and Lynette Gebler, Windy J. Farms Subdivision, Lots 19 and 20, District 5, $975,000
