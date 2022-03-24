March 13-19
• C & A Estates LCC to Columbia Property Investments LLC, Howes Addition to Maryville, Lot 10, District 19, $205,000
• Henry Heustess Trustee, Alice Heustess Trustee, Henry Edward Heustess Co-Trustee, Alice Jeanette Heustess Co-Trustee, The Henry and Alice Heustess Trust, and Alice J. Heustess Co-Trustee to Abigail Elizabeth Everett, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lot 48, District 9, $286,900
• Stephen R. Hancock to Sara Beth Langlais and Thomas James Langlais, Farmington Subdivision, Lot 10R-2, District 6, $400,000
• Jesus L. Yanez and Carmen H. Yanez to Celia Smith, Airport Plaza, Lot 8, District 11, $470,000
• Michael E. Roach, Michele C. Roach, Michele Roach, Erika Stapleton and Erika M. Roach to Jeremy Goode and Stephanie Goode, Joe E. Delozier Jr. Property Subdivision, Lots 2-5, 5.248 Acres, District 12, $930,000
• Greg Hayes, Greg Ralph Hayes, Kym Hayes and Kymberly Ann Hayes to Jennifer Grannam Coble, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 12, $85,000
• Sharon Faye Edgar to Ronnie M. Rohrer and Patricia G. Rohrer, Big Valley Campground, Lot 16, District 15, $65,000
• John Scott Stuart and John S. Stuart to Brandon Orr Properties LLC, Little Best Cove, Lot 9, District 8, $70,000
• Joshua E. McMullin and Chantelle P. McMullin to Barry A. Knauer and Desiree Knauer, Morganton Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 25, District 2, $315,000
• Robert J. Maxwell and Tami M. Maxwell to Amberwood Construction and Development LLC, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 13, $70,000
• Lorraine S. Ratledge, Jerry T. Ratledge, Lorraine Ratledge and Jerry Ratledge to Eric M. Baldwin and Debra K. Baldwin, Savannah Park, Lot 28, District 19, $377,000
• Sandra K. Forrester, Sandra G. Forrester, Edith C. Murnane Estate and Edith Christine Murnane Estate to Kristjan Higdon, Andrea Higdon, David Smith and Jeanette Smith, Old Walland Highway, Tuckaleechee Pike, 2.034 Acres, District 9, $700,000
• Sam Bone, Robert McKeel Bone Estate, Robert M. Bone Estate, The Robert McKeel Bone Living Trust, Robert I. Thomason Jr. and Sam Bone Trustee to Orange Lattitudes LLC, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 18, District 15, $34,100
• Eldonna R. Ray to Fred P. Horner Trustee, Leah M. Horner Trustee and Fred P. Horner and Leah H. Horner Living Revocable Trust, Stonecrest Subdivision, Lot 28, District 9, $395,000
• Lainie Boruff, Wayne Boruff and L. Boruff to Jasmine N. Carpenter, Brookside Drive, District 9, $156,000
• Todd B. Reagan, Alison M. Reagan and Alison Reagan to Lainie A. Boruff and Wayne Boruff, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $400,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Margaret Leddicotte Taylor, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 108, District 7, $278,150
• Maria L. Powell to Cody Gideon and Brooke Gideon, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 19, District 19, $369,500
• Kent. B. Murrell, Druecilla Murrell, Jacob B. Murrell, Jake Murrell, Stella M. Perry, Daphne H. Moffatt and Dwight H. Murrell to Lee Howell and Jennifer Howell, F. W. Hannum Addition, Lot 57, District 9, $145,000
• Susan Cady Gregory to Little Seed Coffee Inc., Gregory Property, Lot 1, District 19, $185,000
• Stephen Kulan and Karen Kulan to Bogdan Tutuianu and Myra Moldaw Tutuianu, Laurel Valley Resort Mount Luke Section, Lot 38, District 15, $49,000
• Steve Loveday to Courtney Neperud, Beverly Heights Addition, Lot 3, District 9, $242,105
• Steven Michael Wood, Karolyn Kaye Wood to Tru Luong and Quyen Luong, Davis Acres Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 7, Davis Acres Estates, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 14, $60,000
• Kevin Wade Arbuckle to Christopher Overholt, South Hall Subdivision, Section 19, Lot 103, District 9, $135,000
• Cait McMahan to Ryan Lane, Henderson Heights No. 2, Lot 74, District 9, $210,000
• SEC Properties, Matt C. Caldwell, Richard Evans and Steve Scarborough to Jeremy Bivens and Mazie Bivens, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 11, District 1, $165,000
• Tyler James Ferguson and Chelsea Ilene Ferguson to Elizabeth K. Morton and Anthony I. Morton, John L. Law Addition, Lot 41, District 19, $164,000
• Jennifer L. Cogburn, Jennifer Cogburn, Kristina G. Marshall and Jerry Lynn Dishman Estate to Tawnya Bell, North Maryville Addition No. 2, Lot 26, District 9, $230,000
• Wholesale Investments and Jeffrey L. Rogers to Joshua Schmitt and Danielle Schmitt, Plainfield Addition, Lot 110R, District 9, $97,400
• David A. Pope and David Pope to John S. Stuart, Michael R. Stuart and Melissa L. Stuart, Harper Street Lofts, District 9, $275,000
• Gary J. Moran Trustee, Pamela J. Moran Trustee and Moran Revocable Living Trust to Richard Fallat and Janet Fallat, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6A, Lot 101, District 15, $69,900
• Kinesis Realty Partners LLC to Emily C. Smith, Villager Townhouses, Lot 101C, District 19, $147,500
• Music City Holdings LLC to Squareone Properties & Construction LLC, Houston Street, District 19, $75,000
• Roxane M. Cyr and Michael G. Theriault to David A. Woody Co-Trustee, Grace S. Woody Co-Trustee and Woody Living Trust, Savannah Park, Lot 31, District 19, $545,000
• Brian Keith Gennoe, Stephen Lamar Gennoe and Leonard Lamar Gennoe Estate to Jeremy M. Jenkins and Andrea E. Jenkins, Briar Hill Subdivision, Lot 1, District 7, $429,900
• David E. Travis, Scott R. Turner, David Chase Travis and Adrian Giles to Scott Embry and Vantha C. Embry, Black Bear Hollow, Lot 6, District 15, $100,000
• Erik J. Duloisy and Cari Faith Gleeson to Carol Ross and Duncan Ross, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 19A, District 5, $799,100
• Mary Ruth Acker, Mae Bell Ogle and Mae B. Ogle to Hubert Dyer Sr., Frank Wells Subdivision, Lot 6, District 14, $33,000
• 800 Dowry LLC to Daah Croft and Matthew Croft, Sevierville Road, District 12, $355,900
• Erin Montero, Erin L. Montero, Erin Verrire, Erin L. Verrire and Alexander Montero to James E. Robbins and Martha S. Robbins, Dominion Downs, Lot 168, District 7, $229,000
• Patti Ford and Rick A. Ford to Benjamin Minor and Jennifer Minor, Fort Loudon Lake Edge, Lake Farm Subdivision, Lot 22, District 11, $465,000
• Paul Eugene Eakens Jr. to Troy L. Chambers and Tara L. Harris, Montvale Road, District 8, $300,000
• Gayle H. Wilkerson and James Michael Henry to Friendsville Development LLC, Katherine Henry Estate Property, Lot 2, 47.87 Acres, District 4, $920,000
• Gregory D. Bradley, Nancy O. Bradley and Katherine B. Cakmes to Chastity Marie Arwood Steelman and Chastity Marie Arwood-Steelman, Charles C. Clarks First Subdivision, Lot 57, District 9, $250,000
• Mark A. Tisch, Debra L. Tisch, Mark Tisch and Debra Tisch to Michael Kroeger and Viktoria V. Kroeger, Fawn Hollow Subdivision, Lot 3R1, 6.64 Acres, District 15, $1,560,000
• Sutherland Homes LLC and Paramont Construction & Design LLC to Linda E. Rodriguez, Alfonso Pablo Rodriguez-Sola and Alfonso Pablo Rodriguez Sola, Majestic Mountains Subdivision, Lot 92, District 13, $615,000
• Matthew T. Thomas to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, $0
• David Lazar and Beth Lazar to Albert and Sandra Wendland Family Trust, Silver Creek Village Condominium, Phase 2, District 9, $306,000
• Susan R. Garner and Lonnie O. Garner Jr. to Brock Alan Hughes and Gena M. Roberts, Ford Property Subdivision, Lot 3, District 2, $294,000
• Ethel Robinson to Knox Development Inc., Self Hollow Road, District 11, $35,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Cynthia Buchan and Marc Swicegood, John Weston Property, Lot 3, District 6, $289,000
• Rick A. Ross and Janet D. Ross to Jonathan Looney and Mary Looney, Look Rock Estates, Lot 23R, District 7, $225,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Boone Homes LLC, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 17, District 13, $90,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Boone Homes LLC, Farm of the Smokies, Lots 19 and 20, District 13, $180,000
• Mark Withers and Sherlyn Withers to Howard G. Leavins III and Michelle L. Leavins, Little Round Top, Lot 12, District 15, $530,500
• Johnnie Reece and Tina M. Reece to Gary L. Schell and Laura L. Schell, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 24, District 1, $416,000
• Michael Smith to David Joseph Virgil and Linda Leases Virgil, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 19, $375,000
• Paul Humphrey, Dorothy Humphrey and Paul R. Humphrey to Paul R. Humphrey Jr. and Haidee R. Humphrey, Paul R. and Dorothy Humphrey Property, Lot 2, District 14, $83,840
• Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Lauren Lazio, Old Walland Highway, 0.700 Acres, District 14, $315,000
• Sherri Anne Orlewicz and Sherri Anne Garcia to Daniel Bil, Fox Run, Phase 1, Lot 29, District 13, $405,000
• Mark Tisch and Debra L. Tisch to Wayne Worthley, Cristina Worthley, Todd P. Worthley, Marc J. Worthley and Chad A. Worthley, Fawn Hollow Subdivision, Lots 13R1,14R and 15, $400,000
• Roger Bookland and Laura Bookland to Cornerstone Custom Homes LLC, Laurel Valley Resort Mount Luke Section, Section 2, Lot 56, District 15, $41,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Adam J. Cieplik and Melissa Cieplik, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 1, District 7, $310,955
• Cameron B. Huff and Heather Huff to Juan A. Quiroz Lopez and Soledad Arciga Mozqueda, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 61, District 8, $265,000
• Glenn Allan Carter, Teena Michelle Carter and Glenn A. Carter to Ellen K. Wright, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 55, District 7, $250,000
• Kaylynn Killeen to Jerry C. Shepherd and Patricia B. Shepherd, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 177, District 7, $315,000
• James Clark Houser to Judy Ann Potter and Charles Robert Potter, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 104, District 7, $240,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Boone Homes LLC, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 18, District 13, $90,000
• Zia Khan to Justin T. Ceballos-Edgmon and Justin T. Ceballos Edgmon, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $199,000
• Robert Burchfield and Joshua Burchfield to Jordan Nicole Kraft and Kurdt Michael Trent Long, Rock Gardens, Lot 2, District 9, $215,000
• David Greenacre and Cheryl Greenacre to James M. Dean, Forest Glen Subdivision, Lot 3, District 7, $240,000
• Brahim Mujoli and Shqipe Mjuoli to Anthony Day and Theresa Day, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 58R, District 19, $70,000
• Glenda B. Drinka to Hunter M. Woodall and Alicia M. Woodall, Wilson Avenue, District 19, $365,000
• Johnathan Carter and Julie Diane Carter to Tammy S. Cundiff, Worthington, Sections 2 and 3, Phase 1, Lot 89, Districts 6 and 19, $350,000
• Sentell Inc. to Creekside Burnett LLC, Burnett Station Road, 1.66 Acres, District 13, $975,000
• Loren James Riddick to Alonzo T. Lundy, South Hall Subdivision, Lots 125 and 126, District 9, $150,000
• Donald F. Wuethrick and Kathleen D. Wuethrick to Andrew A. Lund and Angelica D. Lund, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $575,000
