March 19-25
Music City Holdings LLC to Chris Cannon and Christopher Cannon, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 126, District 9, $115,000
Walker Hayes and Chelsea Hayes to Vlatka Agnetta, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 89R1A, District 10, $265,000
Jessica Feuge, Jessica R. Chaney, Jessica R. Gilliam and Jason Feuge to Kimery Watson, Ammons Road, District 11, $189,900
Timothy Keenan and Debra Sue Keenan to Christopher Duncan and Jacqueline Duncan, Wildwood Road, 1 Acre, 0.99 Acre, District 12, $150,000
Henry C. Michael III and Caitlin A. Freeman, Wedgewood Estates, Lot 6R-1, District 6, $255,000
Kevin M. Martinolich, Dana J. Martinolich and James C. Mangum and Mary Mangum, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 30 and 40, 0.037 Acre, District 13, $700,000
Dwayne Jones to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.135 and 0.158 Acres, $0
Jeffrey Vaughn Endsley and Jeffrey V. Endsley to Brandon O. Bell and Natalie N. Bell, Jerry R. Endsley Property, Lot 2, District 4, $9,000
Jennifer L. Boden and Daniel Boden to Ashley Bunch and Christopher Dick, Crestview Subdivision, Lot 18R, District 19, $160,000
Lou Ann McCammon Kirkland to PS Investments LLC, Glenmore Estates Subdivision, Lot 2, 0.649 Acre, District 11, $203,000
John C. Wilson, Gary S. Wilson and John S. WIlson to Dominick Anthony Digiacomo, Everett Street, 0.46 Acre, District 9, $250,000
Jacob Redmond to Brian Moutaw and Megan R. Moutaw, Wilkinson Pike Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 5R-1, District 9, $409,900
Nicholas Olivo and Candice Olivo to Nhat Anh D. Tran and Kaitlyn G. Parker, UHR LLC Property, Lot 3, District 5, $245,000
ARVM 5 LLC and Main Street Renewal LLC to Christopher Ryan Giger and Heather Giger, Windsor Park, Lot 123, District 9, $395,000
Jenna Leigh Smith and Erin E. Simonic, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 332, District 9, $280,000
Jerry Dockery and Bernita Dockery to Austyn Hendricks, David G. Koontz Property, Lot 2, Wrights Ferry Road, 0.29 Acre, District 11, $145,500
Brett Lippincott to Edward Bryan Bronkhorst, East Street, District 9, $116,000
James Stephen Mika to John P. May and Janine M. May, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 13, District 15, $75,000
Carrie J. Smith to Garrett R. Turner and Tiffany Mobley, Highland Acres Subdivision 1st Addition, Lot 113, District 19, $262,000
Brandon Orr Properties LLC to Anne L. Decaro, Chilhowee Hills Baby Farms S/D, Lot 4R-3, District 8, $443,000
Michelle K. Malone to Roger A. Grindley and June K. Grindley, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 20, District 20, District 12, $353,000
John Baskin Buntin, Melinda Jean Beeuwkes Buntin and Melinda Jean Buntin to Blackberry Mountain Club LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $2,780,000
Stephanie M. Leatherwood, Michaela M. Davidson, Donald R. Hinchman, S. Michael Hinman and Deloras M. McCammon to Helping Houses of Knoxville LLC, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 76, District 7, $264,275
J. Laurie Byrne to Joseph D. Kinder and Stephanie D. Kinder, Creekwood Addition #2, Lot 21, District 9, $393,900
Patrick B. Hadley to Rebecca Blake Farin, Drews Meadow Condominium, Phase 5, District 9, $295,000
Knox Development Inc. to Jonathan Andrew Starnes and Katrina F. Starnes, Self Hallow Road, District 11, $204,000
Timothy J. Bannock, Timothy J. Bannock Trustee, Joel R. Bannock Trust, Elizabeth A. Bannock, Elizabeth C. Bannock, Joe R. Bannock Testamentary Trust, Joel R. Bannock, Timothy John Bannock and Timothy John Bannock Trustee to Jean Laurie Byrne, Rachaels Place II, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 19, $285,000
Linda S. Carruthers to Robert A. Nemes, Jamestown Village, Phase 4, Building 1, District 19, $326,000
Jennifer Coulter Stapleton, Samuel L. Coulter Estate, Judy Gail Shore Co-Trustee, Jennifer Coulter Stapleton Co-Trustee and Samuel L. Coulter 2006 Revocable Trust to John W. Witt Jr. and Glenda K. Witt, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 26, District 9, $625,000
Hutless Enterprises and Jerry L. Hutson to JDCS LLC, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 212, District 9, $1,425,000
J. Richard Hinton to Jocelyn Wheeler and Tyler Wheeler, Spring Meadows, Lot 76, District 13, $390,000
Ralph B. Smith Trustee, Michael Lynn Smith Trustee, The Shirley K. Smith Testamentary Trust, Shirley K. Smith and Shirley L. Smith to Ralph B. Smith, Iris Acres, Lots 24 and 25, District 9, $165,500
Steven Monger and Jamie Monger to Cole J. Stott, Giffin Estates Subdivision, Lot 17, District 7, $425,000
Lloyd T. Pratt to Justin Pratt, Hilltop Vista, Section 2, Lot 49, District 19, $16,850
Knox Development Inc. to Thomas H. Phegley, Montvale Road, 0.612 Acre, District 8, $264,000
Timothy Stewart to Kenneth M. Raby, Ravenwood Subdivision, Lot 45, District 19, $301,000
Ralph Ed Martin and Tessie M. Martin to Rocky Lee Whaley and Valerie Lynn Whaley, Heritage Crossing Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 14, $412,000
James Lynwood Weaver and James L. Weaver to James W. Herold, Top of the World, Section 5, Lots 26 and 27, District 18, $30,000
Michelle K. Brown to Staks Properties LLC, Governors Court Condominiums, Lot 16, District 19, $260,000
John W. Witt Jr. and Glenda K. Witt to Jennifer Elizabeth Holsclaw and Jason Scott Holsclaw, The Maryville Highlands, Phase 3, Lot 104, District 19, $695,000
Ricky Lynn Walker and Bonnie Kate Walker to Bailey McKenzie Lohr Warfield and Philip Daniel Warfield, Windridge, Section 1, Lot 37, District 19, $390,000
Timothy L. Ivens, Timothy L. Ivens Attorney-in-Fact and Linda K. Ivens to Preferred Homes LLC, Springview Subdivision, Lot 15, District 6, $46,000
Kathyleen J. Phillips to Michael D. Phillips, Village Properties Ins Subdivision, Lot B-10, District 9, $148,000
Otha David Allen Jr. and Debra Allen to Ronnie N. Hamilton Jr. and Susan L. Hamilton, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 17, District 15, $844,900
Deborah L. Al-Aseer Trustee and Debroah L. Al-Seer Trust to QB Realty Team LLC, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 180, District 9, $115,000
Michael Weatherford and Lindsey L. Weatherford to Barbara Trower Ramsey and Harold Rodney Busch, Baxter Estates, Lot 17, District 12, $535,750
James Robert Bean and Jeanne Faye Bean to Beverly Naill, Panoramic View Acres, Lot 1, District 14, $465,000
Smokey Mountain Holdings LLC to Pedro L. Gonzalez and Madeleine Gonzalez, Rocky Top Estates Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $775,000
Eric Tidd and Tina Vandeusen to Robert Forester, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 3, Lot 27, District 7, $540,000
Marty Bell to Jon Tran and Sydney Tran, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $640,000
Joel Stooksbury and Melinda Stooksbury to Joel F. Suppa and Rachel M. Suppa, Fox Hills Subdivision, Lots 11 and 12, District 11, $540,000
John M. Lambert III and Jason Matthew Lambert to Tonya Sue Gray and Gary Richard Gray, Turnberry Vista Subdivision, Lot 14R, District 19, $800,000
Madison Avenue Missionary Baptist Church of Maryville Tennessee Inc. to J. King Enterprises LLC and Falcon Development LLC, Jack Rorex Addition, Lots 128-130, District 9, $82,500
Brett Lyle Ward and Nancy Diaz Ward to Otha David Allen Jr. and Debra S. Allen, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 122, District 15, $867,000
William R. Carroll and Annette S. Carroll to McCall Construction LLC, Mountain State Developments Saddleridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 12, District 18, $55,000
John Michael George to Preferred Homes LLC, Northfield Subdivision, Lots 6 and 7, District 9, $139,800
Tanya J. Walker Gardner to Teresa Anne Stedman and Tommy Ray Dugan, Charles C. Clark First Addition, Lot 45, District 9, $250,000
The Fitzgerald Family Trust, Daniel M. Fitzgerald Co-Trustee and Regina M. Fitzgerald Co-Trustee to Brian B. Childress and Jessica M. Childress, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 40R-1RIB, District 10, $175,000
Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub Trustee to Billy Scott Carter Jr., Bays Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Lot 27, District 13, $125,000
Stephen R. Riley, Carmen K. Grider-Riley and Carmen K. Grider Riley to Deborah J. Weaver and Franklin J. Weaver, Jacob Springs Subdivision, Lot 10, District 11, $470,000
Timothy Lynn Williams to Dennis Ridenour, Gooseneck Road, 0.5 Acre, District 5, $42,000
Leo R. Rodrigue to Jeannie Ridings and George Kililis, Rolling Hills Country Estates, Lot 14, District 19, $405,000
