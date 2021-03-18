March 7 to March 13
• John Loope to Robert Walker and Kaye Walker, Old Lake Estates, Lot 1, District 10, $78,892
• Imran Khalil and Reshma Imran to J&S Investments LLC, Worthington Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 186R, District 19, $260,000
• James Bean and Rebekah Patterson to Deborah Austin, Druid Hills Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 17, District 9, $217,900
• Adam Tippin and Laura Tippin to Katrina Simmons, Rock Gardens Subdivision No. 2, Lot 180, District 9, $173,000
• Matthew Sapp and Kelly Sapp to Rhyan Johnson, Montvale Road, Acres 1.14, District 8, $254,900
• Karen Henry to Gary Payne and Maria Gutierrez, Karen Henry Property, Lot 1, Acres 2.016, District 8, $237,000
• Edith Churchman Trust and John Churchman to Jeff McCord and Jessica McCord, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 12, District 9, $85,000
• Vanita Boman, Douglas Vervalen and Debra Vervalen to Juan Garcia and David Garcia, Brewers Cove Subdivision, Lot 3, District 17, $527,000
• Becky Haupt to Macayla Brewer, Clendenen Heights Subdivision, Lot 1, District 6, $183,000
• Renea Anderson, Breanne Anderson, Zachary Anderson and Brian Anderson Estate to James Freeman, Clover Hill Road, District 6, $110,000
• Elizabeth Thompson to Bobby Roberts, Velma Mae Drinnon and Helen Roberts Property, Lot 11R-2, District 13, $201,450
• Randolph Trentham and Margaret Trentham to Richard Slattery and Brian Tully, Windridge Subdivision, Section 6, Lot 194, District 19, $265,000
• Ann Huff to Marcus Brown, Harris Hill Road, District 12, $11,500
• Cindy Santiago and Jose Santiago to Tammie Smeltzer, Armona Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $340,000
• Drew Davis and Jarren Odum to Michael Barbera and Kimberly Holliday, Sam Pryor and wife Irene Property, Lot 1, Acres 1.37, District 13, $289,000
• Andrew Corsaglia and Bobbie Corsaglia to Richard Bean and Lisa Bean, Foxboro Farms, Section 2, Lot 16, District 1, $535,000
• Mary King to Alex Martin, Happy Valley Cabin Sites Subdivision, Lots 21 and 22, District 3, $56,000
• Delores Hummel, Elizabeth Ledgerwood, Nancy Hartsell and Rocky Hummel to Debra Maehr, Chilhowee Station, Acres 331.5, District 17, $135,000
• Ryan McMillan to Randal McMillan and Kimberly McMillan, Lee Lambert Subdivision, Lot 30R1, District 9, $210,000
• Misty Mitchell to Aaron Tong, Williams Way Subdivision, Lot 14, District 8, $291,900
• Chelsea Conner and Kenneth Conner to Robert Corey, Brooklyn Estates, Lot 8R2, District 9, $315,000
• Randal McMillan and Kimberly McMillan to Spartan 76 LLC, McMillan Property, Lot 1, District 5, $260,000
• David Nichols and Jeanne Nichols to John Vingia, Kinzel Springs, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 15, $690,000
• Edwin Bond and Elizabeth Bond to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Spurgeon Lane, Acres 22.003, District 13, $225,000
• David Shirley to Ashley Lee, Doris Lane, Acres 0.89, District 8, $232,500
• Thomas Gibson and Mary Gibson to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Sevierville Road, Acres 6.09, District 13; Doc Norton Road, District 13; Norton Road, Acres 2.81, District 13, $500,000
• Richard Wolfe and Christine Wolfe to Nancy McMahan, Highway No. 73, Acres 1.804, District 15, $100,000
• Janice Groves Irrevocable Trust and Clinton Groves Trust to Charles Rice and Maudine Rice, Davis Acres Estates, Phase 1, Lot 24R, District 14, $585,000
• Clifford Zipnick and Arlene Zipnick to Jonathan Angotti and Olivia Angotti, Dixie Boring Burger Property, Lot 5R, District 6, $235,000
• Abby Boruff and Shawn Boruff to Timothy Porter and Stephanie Porter, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 311, District 19, $310,000
• Steven Bodenheimer and Cynthia Finch to Nicholas Davis and Natalie Woliver, Nails Creek Subdivision, Lots 40 and 41, District 13, $184,900
• Drew Cornwell and Megan Sims to Lucas Scherer, Lambert and Tipton Property, Lot 13, District 2, $193,000
• Allan Glessner and Kimberly Glessner to Adel Al-Jafari and Lindsey Wood, Twin Cove Lake Estates, Lot 109, District 10, $360,000
• Vicki Gibson to Ever Perez and Laura Tangarife, Little Round Top Subdivision, Lot 18R, Acres 3.08, District 15, $0
• Paul Johnson to Glen Butler Jr. and Olivia Butler, Gunter Property, Lot 1, District 14, $65,000
• Joan Chodak to Matthew Chodak and Dawn Chodak, Village at Worthington, Lot 247, District 19, $200,000
• Michael Sharp and Leanne Sharp to Christopher Rackley and Kimberly Rackley, Mount Luke Subdivision, Lot 40R, District 15, $550,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC to Linda Cooper, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 1, District 19, $412,771
• Franklin Woody and Linda Woody to John Surdu Trust, Candace Surdu Trust and The Surdu Living Trust, Black Mash Hollow Road, Acres 2.22, District 15, $310,000
• Erica Tuck to Julia Elder, Morning Side Addition, Lots 52 and 53, District 9, $130,000
• Karen Hord and Clarice Newman Estate to Robert Hord, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 44, District 9, $150,000
• Ian Turner and Kerry Turner to Carl Rafello and Elaine Rafello, Logans Landing, Lot 7, District 5, $1,500,000
• Thomas Stade and Karen Stade to Dana Reynolds and Judy Reynolds, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 6R, District 19, $362,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Laurie Stober and Cathy Vanhorn, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $189,900
• Anthony Carpenter to Kayla Ramos and Eric Plemons, Louisville Road, Acres 0.489, District 10, $92,000
• Thomas Perrine and Christine Perrine to Christopher Claborn and Jennifer Claborn, Emert Williams Road, District 17, $275,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Tracy Southard, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 24R, District omitted, $324,850
• Kimberly Holliday to Sydney Durbin and Danny Slater Jr., JR Wilson Fourth Revision of Tract C Eagleton Village, Lot 29, District omitted, $170,500
• Allen McDonald Trust, Brittany Pruitt and Bradley Pruitt to Justin Treadwell, Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lot 9, District 10, $17,001
• City of Maryville and Blount County to Charles Carruthers and Charles Carruthers Jr., Laurel Branch Park, Lot 2, District 19, $670,000
• Alexander King and Sarah King to Patricia Smith, Mercedes Nudd and Randy Nudd, Highland Acres Addition No. 2, Lot 9, District 19, $273,000
• Lydia Swafford to Scott Pinckard and Betsy Pinckard, Acres 18.8, District 14, $500
• Joe Manning Sr. to Martha Axford, Past Springbrook Subdivision, Lots 109 and 110, District 9, $196,000
• Daniel Morgan and John Hodge to Anderson Metal Trading LLC, Wallace Harris Addition to the town of Maryville, Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, District 19; Howard Jones Road, District 19; Maryville Gardens Addition, Lot 5, District 19, $370,000
• George Waters and Jeane Water to Claire Rauser and Carol Rauser, George K. Waters and Brian K. Waters Property, Lots 1R-2 and 1R-1. District 17, $645,000
• Gary Bors and Alice Bors to Stephen Morris, Gina Morris, Kenneth Nelson and Jill Nelson, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 28, District 15, $525,000
• Walter Leonard and Gailya Leonard to Bryson Perkins, Walter C. and Gailya Leonard Property, Lot 1R1, District 14, $40,000
• Ronnie Belitz and Rickie Belitz to William and Judy Kincaid Revocable Trust, William Kincaid III Trust and Judy Kincaid Trust, Wildwood Road, Acres 2.3, District 9, $195,000
• Terrence Byrd and Lyn Byrd to Scott Killebrew and Kelsey Killebrew, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 28, District 19, $275,000
• Lydia Swafford to Scott Pinckard and Betsy Pinckard, Johnny Swafford and wife Lydia Property, Lot 1, District 14, $685,000
• Charles Ward to Kourtney Drake and Gavin Chapman, Timberline Estates Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 23, District 5, $245,000
• Scott Elmore and Leslie Elmore to Darryl Welch and Teresa Welch, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 22, District 10, $145,000
• Anita Gredig to Aaron Marston and Tracy Marston, Florence Shirley Property, Lot 1, District 2, $400,000
• Tim Haney and Sherry Haney to Dennis Moreau and Lecia Moreau, Little Round Top, Lot 9, District 15, $18,500
• Haverley Hawkins and Avalon Hawkins to Tonya Tipton, Kirby Quarry Hollow Road Subdivision, Lot 1, District 5, $180,500
• Gregory Metcalf and Karen Metcalf to Treetop Properties LLC, East Forest Subdivision, Lot 15, District 8, $212,500
• William Hayes and Alana Hayes to Lyndie Boyd, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 141, District 19, $426,000
• William Valveri and Robin Valveri to Paul Titus, Twin Falls Estates Subdivision, Lots 7 and 8, District 17, $40,000
• James Orr to Kenneth Taggart and Delores Taggart, Dominion Downs, Lot 194, District 7, $259,900
• Michael Pealor and Diane Pealor to William Willocks and Mary Willocks, Davis Acres Estates, Phase 1, Lot 36, District 14, $415,000
• Darrell Kitts and Janice Kitts to Bryant Blackwelder and Courtney Blackwelder, State Highway 33, District 9, $165,000
• Doyle Martin and Gwendolyn Martin to Daniel Leclair Jr. and Crystal Leclair, Douglas Cox Property, Lot 5, District 18, $25,000
• James Bowerman Jr., Wanda Edmondson, Terry Hill, Connie Bowerman and Nancy Bowerman to Kevin Armstrong and Crystal Armstrong, Academy Farm Subdivision, Lot 30, District 4, $9,500
• ORNL Federal Credit Union to Rigsby Family Holdings LLC, Don Maddox Property, Lot 1, District 19, $315,000
• BJK Partnership, Louis Browning Trust and Kingston Pike Lovell Road Trust to Rigsby Family Holdings LLC, Don Maddox Property, Lot 2, District 19, $326,086.96
• Charles Coiner and Patricia Coiner to Thomas Sardella Trust and Bellrobin Sardell Trust, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1-A, Lot 2, District 18, $595,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.