March 20-26
• Jacob Redmond to Ronald Eric Meschen and Bridget Connelly Meschen, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 292R2, District 19, $549,900
• Noah Henderson to Boost Homebuyers LLC, Pflanze West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 16, District 19, $45,000
• Robin M. Grey and Gerald E. Grey to Lisa Dyer, Echo Subdivision, Lot 26, District 11, $279,000
• Anne M. Smith to Harry C. King III and Keri A. Lattimore, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 47, District 4, $503,000
• Yumiko Mizuno, Akiko Mizuno Burchfield and Richard Burchfield to Jared C. Laverdiere and Kelsi L. Laverdiere, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $580,000
• William Craig Roberts Suc Co-Trustee, Pamela Jones Bradford Suc Co-Trustee, Richard Bradley Jones Suc Co-Trustee, Emily Kuxhaus Irving Suc Co-Trustee, The Roberts Trust No. 1, The Roberts Family Trust, Pamela Jones Bradford Co-Trustee, Richard Bradley Jones Co-Trustee and Emily Kuxhaus Irving Co-Trustee to Adam Shaffer and Hunter Dwayne Butler, Tuckaleechee Trail, 1.067 Acres, District 14, $62,000
• Laura L. Knight Estate, Patricia Knight and Richard Knight to Jonathan Casper, Emma Casper and William Edward Casper, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 52, District 9, $193,900
• Kenneth D. Brown and Kimberlyn W. Brown to Heather Dawn Phillips, East Millers Cove Road, 5.026 Acres, District 18, $460,000
• Kevin R. Lowe and Hope E. Lowe to Gregory Goodall, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 74, District 9, $390,000
• Hazel Green to Ben Penton and LaJeanna Penton, 0.678 and 0.725 Acres, District 19, $140,000
• Rodolfo V. Baltajan and Gloria M. Baltajan to Matthew Miller and Adrienne Miller, Ashwood Park The Villas at Fairview, Lot 8, District 19, $515,000
• Jeff D. Lawson Builders Inc. to Arieal Tiffany Felix, Dayo Darrion Felix Doyle and Dayo Darrion Felix-Doyle, East High Street Addition, Lot 26, District 9, $537,000
• April Shannon Thurston, Vicki Renee Thurston Blanken and Edward Eugene Thurston to Giovanna Pippin and Landon Pippin, Shenendoah Place, Lot 18, District 5, $275,000
• Nelda C. Goins to Cameron Jameson and Taylyn Jameson, Union Grove Road, 5 Acres, District 5, $37,000
• Michael C. Brinkmann and Karen B. Brinkmann to Andrew Carmelo Stadtlander and Michelle Marie Stadtlander, Hillview Acres, Lot 4, District 6, $175,000
• Artigues Construction LLC to Zane Banschbach and Kylie Banschbach, Grace Hills, Lot 30, District 13, $429,900
• Caleb Reece Blaine and Carson Belle Woods to Jean H. Ploutz and Mark C. Ploutz, Burrows Property, Lot 1, District 12, $222,000
• Duane Roy and Erin Reddell to Eric D. Gilbert and Lesley E. Gilbert, Benny Delozier Farm, Lot 8, District 12, $410,000
• Donald L. Cave and Diane L. Cave to Todd Travis Hill and Ashley Rachel Schemtob, Valentine Farms, Lot 5R, District 12, $655,000
• Jacob G. Russell, Danae M. Russell and Jacob Russell to Robert Vandenbush and Crystal Vandenbush, James H. McMurray Property, Lot 1R-1, District 19, $449,900
• Troy R. McMahan and Beverly R. McMahan to Jacob Adams and Katharine Jordan Adams, Plainfield Addition, Lot 189R, District 9, $270,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Richard Eugene Gallman and Samaria Gallman, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 101, District 7, $250,000
• Kennith Payne to David F. Orr and Susan M. Orr, Robert Sparks Property, Lot 3, District 5, $50,000
• Jacqueline C. Pearson, Phyllis T. Cascio and Charlotte Creekmore to Monica Mae Helgeson and Michael Floyd, Hawk View, Lots 15 and 16, 5.03 and 5.10 Acres, District 15, $700,000
• Jack C. Housley, Sabra Jane Housley, Della M. Phillispd and William D. Phillips Jr. to Matthew Alexander Barrett, Homestead Acres Subdivision, Lots 36 and 37, District 6, $226,000
• Tina Fuller to Ante Skelin and Alaina Bree Roberson, Howe Addition to the Town of Maryville, Lots 12 and 14, District 19, $320,000
• James F. Johnston to Brittany M. Muckleroy and Bryce R. Muckleroy, Homer D. James Property, Lot 2R-1, District 10, $150,000
• Olivia I. Brand and Richard J. Brand to Amanda C. Sozer Trustee and The Amanda C. Sozer Revocable Living Trust, Lincoln Park Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $251,000
• Michael Floyd and Monica Helgeson to 928 Laurel Road LLC, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 24R, District 15, $1,380,000
• Billye A. Guffey, Billie Joyce Guffey and Billye Joyce Guffey to Monica Brooke Duncan and Justin Duncan, Oliver Pickens Farms Subdivision, Lots 53-56, Oliver Pickens Farms Sub-Division, Lots 49 and 52, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lots 26 and 27, Pickens Subdivison, Lots 50-51, District 13, $30,000
• Sherri L. Woodstock and Sherri L. Hackney to Derek Maples, Village Properties Inc., Lot 17, District 9, $85,000
• Jeremy W. Mills and Amanda L. Mills to Maria Solis and Norma Miranda Solis, Pflanzies West Maryville Subdivision, Lots 29 and 30, District 19, $133,000
• Bungalow Properties LLC to Wanda Hodge, Olympia Villas, Phase 1, District 9, $208,000
• Raymond Eugene Cooper to Richard E. Delong and Susan K. Delong, Morganton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 14R-1, District 2, $450,000
• Matthew Turner and Katelyn Turner to Don L. Lynn and Michael Ray Lynn, Charles C. Clarks First Subdivision, Lot 53, District 19, $300,000
• Ricky Graham to Danny Joe Kosier and Chong Im Kosier, Margaret Holland Property, Lot 4, District 13, $275,000
• Donald Allen Bowser and Erin Jean Coleman to Barbara Belcher, Middlesettlements Holston College Road, 1 Acre, District 10, $190,000
• Makker Investments LLC to Paul R. Trujillo, Calderwood Road, District 7, $262,000
• Joe Dennis Fox to Jeffrey William Fox, Meadowbrook Addition No. Two, Lot 139, District 9, $121,144
• Janice A. Church Trustee, The Church Living and Janice A. Church to Austin Daniel Kearney and Allison Baugh Kearney, Woodland Acres Subdivision, Lots 3 and 4, District 10, $418,000
• Dorothy Sutton and William Sutton to Billy C. Thompson Jr., Clark Property, Lot 2, District 1, $75,000
• Jeffrey D. King and Elisabeth L. King to Justin P. MacKay and Lindsay Meredith Harrison MacKay, King Property Lot Line Adjustment, 0.96 Acres, Riveredge Village, 1.4141 Acres, District 15, $1,450,000
• Dexter Boone to Christopher R. Slack and Mia E. Slack, Old Niles Ferry Road, Lot 1, District 19, $315,000
• Jonathan H. Ray and Karen R. Ray to Gary Douglas and Sonya Douglas, Westwood Estates No. 1, Section 1, Lot 9, District 19, $395,000
• Billy C. Thompson and Sara E. Thompson to Brian W. Arnett and Gail S. Arnett, Stanley Isbill Property, Lot 12, District 8, $630,000
• Tennessee Marble Company to BWI I-75 LLC, Highway 321, Fred McArthur Property, West Alexander Parkway, Quarry Hollow Road, Vinegar Valley Road, Districts 4 and 5, $4,188,000
• Kathryn D. Cox to Ronald L. Davidson and Vicken Nicole Gonzales Davidson, Ridgeview Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 80, District 6, $257,930
• Maureen E. Christensen and M. Christensen to Michael J. Woodward, Woodmont Addition, Lot 4, District 9, $125,000
• Michael Christopher Magee and Crystal Magee to Opendoor Property Trust I, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 48 and 49, District 19, $295,800
• David M. Jenkins, Tara V. Jenkins, David Jenkins and Tara Jenkins to Ryan W. Price and Ashly E. Price, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 172R, District 19, $299,900
• Louis Delustro to Diane Mitchell and Victoria McNamara, Mutton Hollow Road, District 7, $260,000
• James A. Herring Jr. and Judith C. Herring to Marty Bell, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $325,000
• Stacey Craig and James A. Craig Jr. to Robert D. Baker Jr. and Lisa Baker, Chilhowee View Heights Subdivision, Lot 17R, District 8, $237,000
• G. K. Smither, Nancy Downey, Nancy Downey Trustee, Brenda D. Dean, Brenda D. Dean Trustee, Joseph W. Downey Testamentary Trust F/B/O Nancy Downey and Joseph W. Downey Testamentary Trust F/B/O Brenda D. Dean to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, $0
• Kelly Anne Drinka to Kristine Christopher, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $205,000
• Scott Spitler, Carol Ann Schmock, Tracy Rae Isaac, Beverly C. Jacobs Estate and Scott M. Spitler to Kennon W. Seal and Penni Seal, Oaklawn Addition, Lot 13, District 9, $388,000
• Shirley L. Williams Suc Trustee, Kenneth J. Williams Trust and Shirley L. Williams to Amber Nichole Violett, Spurgeon Property, Lots 4-6, District 13, $167,847
• Wholesale Investments LLC to Joshua Schmitt and Danielle Schmitt, Plainfield Addition, Lot 109, $94,000
• Joseph Tipton and Brittany Dawn Tipton to Kacey L. Russell, Highland Acres Subdivision, Lot 302, District 19, $255,250
• Lauren B. Ward to Kelly Drinka and Ewan Walden, Robert L. and Leigh C. Ridenour Property, Lot 1R1, District 9, $480,000
• Paul J. Violett and Ann Violett to Kimberly N. Olson and Michael D. Sproat, West Mor-land Heights, Lot 12, District 6, $420,000
• Yvette Deveau to Nathaniel James Godo, Lovers Lane Road, 0.3333 Acres, District 15, $30,000
• Steven R. Kear and Steven Kear to Brandi Rademacher and Kevin Rademacher, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 118, 0.1722 Acres, District 9, $251,500
• Pure Water Farm LLC to Yulissa Zulaica Trustee, Double Happy Living Trust and Yulissa Zulaica Suc Trustee, West Millers Cove Road and Mill Loop Road, 42.076 Acres, District 14, $4,700,000
• 4B Properties LLC to David Young, Pauline Payne Property, Lot 1, District 19, $216,000
• Larry Storie Estate, Russell T. Storie, Jeffrey Storie, Kevin Storie, Tammy Grimes, Michael Storie, Larry Allen Storie, Russell Storie, Jefrey Storie and Larry Storie to Shaun A. Sunstein and Radioactive Car Audio & Tint, Highway 33, Lots 5 and 6, 0.486 and 0.350 Acres, District 9, $325,000
• Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc Trustee, Jillian Wilson Attorney and Donna J. Foust to Walter Leon Lambdin, Walter Pugh Property, Lot 35, District 4, $51,761.31
• Stephen M. Thomas and Deborah T. Stillman to Kathy T. Williamson, Hunt Road, 1.027 Acres, District 9, $213,334
