March 26-April 1
AA Properties GP and Alexander Keith Akard to Aaron Brentwood, Stephanie Dye-Brentwood and Stephanie Dye Brentwood, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 71, District 13, $385,000
Artigues Construction LLC to Dana Staal Trustee, Richard Staal Trustee and The Staal Trust, Grace Hills, Lot 8, District 13, $462,000
Daniel Martin Huezo to Volhomes LLC, Sunset View Addition Number 2, Lot 19, District 19, $225,000
Melissa Kinser and Patricia Marie Estate Allen to Marian C. Hailey, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 48, District 9, $505,000
Cynthia K. Waters to Jama Waters and Kelly Waters, Mack Hitchs Peach Orchard Subdivision, Lot 12, District 8, $230,000
Cynthia K. Waters to Jama Waters and Kelly Waters, Arthur Teffeteller Property, Lot 2, District 8, $85,000
Michael C. Brinkmann and Karen B. Brinkmann to David L. Kidd and Tammy J. Kidd, Hillview Acres, Lot 5, District 6, $162,500
Melissa L. Stuart and Michael R. Stuart to Timothy W. Daulton and Catherine Heidkamp, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 27, District 13, $565,000
Harry McIntosh to Lisa Demar, Top of the World, Lot 25, District 18, $50,000
Chesney R. Sizemore, Logan B. Sizemore, Chesney Sizemore and Logan Sizemore to Fred Hargis and Michelle Hendrickson, Williamson Chapel Road, District 1, $359,000
Dennis Knisley to Thomas Edward Olcott and Debra Lynn Olcott, Hinkle Estates, Section 4, Lot 47, District 13, $384,900
Ellen Fiore to Justin Pierce and Erika Pierce, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 8, District 2, $503,567
James H. Andrews, Vicki H. Andrews and James Andrews to Kevin Cavasos and Amy C. Cavasos, Lynnwood Subdivision, Lot 13, 6.20 Acres, District 12, $625,000
Eddie Dean McClanahan and Tony Andrew McClanahan to Duane Lee Calkins and Sandra Jean Calkins, Richard A. McClanahan Property, Lot 2, District 14, $280,500
Absalom Brian Crabtree to Darrell K. Adams and Connie Y. Adams, Ole Joe Hatcher Homestead, 7 Acres, District 18, $350,000
Patrick D. Hanko and Michele A. Hanko to John Crabtree and Breanna Lynette Crabtree, Piney Acres Subdivision, Lot 3, District 8, $416,000
Luther T. Estabrook Jr. and Marian M. Eastbrook to Michael J. McLaren and Arlena R. McLaren, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 28W-R1, District 18, $74,900
Kenneth H. Howard III to Patricia J. Wheeler, Mercer Place, Phase 5, Lot 20, District 19, $200,000
Anthony W. Arnold and Cindy L. Arnold to Kelly Jo Windle and Kevin Lee Windle, Mary Pauline Dockins Property, Lot 4R-2, District 6, $350,000
Clear Recon LLC Sub Trustee and Marion S. McCarrell to J. Calvin Ward, Ravenwood Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $172,806
TWAS Properties LLC to GTY Auto Service LLC, Blount County Property, Lot 12R2, $810,000
Cory Garrett Hensley and Laura Cynthia Hensley to Alexandra Kosman, Everett Avenue, 0.45 Acre, District 9, $190,700
Mark Spurlock to Amber Roe and Daniel Lee Roe, Dominion Downs, Lot 1, District 7, $375,000
Russell Investments Inc. to Raymond G. Dupont and Margaret E. Dupont, Big Springs Road, District 19, $259,900
Linda J. Furtsch to David Shane Hair and Myra Hair, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lot 42, District 19, $243,500
Rebekah Bean, Rebekah J. Patterson and James Michael Bean to Maelea T. Galyon, Edward N. Hicks and Sandra L. Hicks, Meadow Oaks Subdivision, Lot 37, District 6, $482,500
James E. Clark to Andrew T. Bain and Rocio J. Bain, River Ford Subdivision, Lot 30A, District 14, $464,750
TDP Investments LLC to Joseph Enoch Dees and Luisa M. Dees, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 25, District 13, $625,900
Virginia L. Gilmore and James S. Gilmore to Jana Spradlin and Troy Spradlin, Avery Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 7, District 6, $60,000
Edward N. Hicks and Sandra L. Hicks to Mary Ann Ilse King, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 89, District 8, $373,500
Nicholas R. Wytrwal and Nicholas Wytrwal to Arianna Eponine Miller and Caleb Kenneth Rumgay, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 53, District 14, $330,000
RHBTN LLC to Kathy Lynn Benoit, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lots 22 and 23, District 13, $291,000
Gary C. Nale Jr. and Patricia Lynn Sullivan to Tiburcio Martinez and Kristin Eileen Martinez, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Lot 35R-1, District 19, $545,000
Christopher Aaron Sigler to Ernest Pacheco, Sevierville Road, 0.34 Acre, District 9, $285,000
Beth K. Hayes to Amberwood Construction and Development, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 21, District 13, $90,000
Byron Lynier Ward and Donna K. Ward to Eugenia M. Batres and Jorge V. Cruz, Rockford Manufacturing Company, 0.738 Acre, District 11, $285,450
Gregg Duncan Estate, Donna S. Duncan and Donna Duncan to Jenny Lindsey, Smoky View Estates, Lot 5, District 19, $300,000
Joseph W. Dorris, Alistair Myshelle Dorris and Alistair Myshelle Azpeitia to Lane Chandler Clark and Stephanie Nicole Galyon, Bay View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 24, District 13, $234,900
Rachel Farris to Jessica Annice Olhasso and Austin James Olhasso, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 25, District 2, $420,000
Henry G. Leake Sr., Carolyn Burke, Gary J. Leake and Marilyn Slaughter to William L. Wade Trustee, William Leo Wade Trustee, Ann M. Wade Trustee, Ann McVeigh Wade Trustee and Wade Revocable Declaration of Trust, Grady H. Leake Jr. Property, Lot 2, District 9, $335,000
Zandt Daniel Van to Michael S. Hall and Patricia A. Hall, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 50, District 9, $511,000
George W. Hill to David Hill, Crye Estate, Lots 3-7, Crye Road, 0.80 Acre, $312,400
Christopher Warner and Miranda Warner to Misty Mountain Properties LLC, Hatcher Gentry Emert Property Subdivision, Lot 2R1, District 12, $425,000
Ridgemont LLC to Scot Dedic and Pamela Dedic, McCall Property II, Lot 9, District 1, $615,000
Brent Caldwell, Brent L. Caldwell, Leanne Caldwell and Leanne S. Caldwell to Jeremiah Caldwell, Margaret Smithey Property, Lot 1A, District 19, $120,000
Jon Nash and Donna Nash to Susan Roach, Big Valley Campground, Lot 23, District 15, $114,000
Terrance J. Taylor to Big Springs Properties LLC, Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc. Property, Lot 2, District 19, $184,600
Philip Darnell Graves Trustee, Melissa Leigh Graves Trustee and The Graves Family Living Trust to Scott Loveless, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $359,900
Scott Enfinger and Sarah Enfinger to David Gracely, Joshua Estates, Lot 5, District 13, $305,000
Ruth A. Eaton and Ronnie L. Eaton Estate to John Caleb Weston, Edith Norton Etal Property, Lot 2, District 12, $135,000
