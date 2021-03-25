March 14 to March 20
• Sexton-Parman Properties LLC to Trent Long, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $242,500
• Lynn Strange to William Adkins III and Loren Adkins, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 65, District 9, $314,900
• Nicholas Hodge to Christopher Greene and Kathy Greene, Shady Creek Subdivision, Lot 7, District 1, $250,000
• David Eubanks and Margaret Eubanks to Kenneth Jarvis and Shanda Jarvis, Lowes Ferry, Phase 2, Lot 84, District 10, $80,000
• John Loope to Wilburn Dillard and Rebecca Dillard, Old Lakes Estates, Lot 3, District 10, $300,000
• David Garland and Halie Garland to Emily Carballo, Highland Acres First Addition, Lots 169 and 170, District 19, $201,000
• Marcus Blair to Abhijit Verekar, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 18, District 19, $213,000
• Brett Harmon and Cynthia Harmon to Tara Larsen and Maxwell Larsen, Reserve at Ross Springs, Lot 63, District 9, $500,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Holly Akins, James Akins and Darey Kittle, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $189,900
• Lois Chiles to Eddie Meyers and Audrey Meyers, Hobart and Gertrude Carnes Estate Subdivision, Lot 2, District 13, $199,000
• Edith Churchman Trust and John Churchman and/or Edith Mayes Churchman to Caleb Mangum and Eleanor Mangum, Andover Subdivision, Phases 3 and 4, Lot 136, District 9, $80,900
• Leah Hamilton, Jeremy Stafford and Myrtle Ross Estate to Phillip Greene, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 81, District 19, $180,000
• Allan Weber to David Merrigan and Kimberly Merrigan, Williams Way Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $429,500
• Moses Osoro to Kemunto Mokaya to Arnold Hannah and Larhonda Hannah, Highlands at Maryville, Phase 2, Lot 71, District 19, $567,000
• Eric Bergin and Rebekah Bergin to Melburn Beech, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 69, District 9, $244,900
• Ethan Anshutz and Emerald Anshutz to Debra Kaiden, Dominion Downs, Lot 38, District 7, $240,000
• Donald Good and John Renner Estate to Mitchell Boling and Carrie Boling, Paige Property, Lot 1R-1, District 10, $105,000
• TBE Properties LLC to JMB FP Investment Company LLC, TBE Properties LLC, Lot 2R2, District 9, $375,000
• Felipe Salinas to Paul Largaespada and Kenia Largaespada, Everett Street, District 9, $152,500
• Janice Cook to Steven Stanick Sr. and Theresa Stanick, Morganton Road, Acres 6.32, District 19, $397,500
• Julie Drake Roberts and Todd Brim to Michael Turner and Kelly Turner, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 38, District 19, $335,000
• Jennifer Parker and David Parker to Keith Paul and Sherry Paul, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $255,000
• Philip Tyre and Emily Tyre to Brandon Ion and Jessica Ion, Mackenzie Place, Lot 46, District 12, $315,000
• Edwina Lopez, Cynthia Spence and Edward Rider to Dennis Crask and Deborah Crask, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lots 8 and 9, District 9, $169,900
• Julie Meadows, Julia Murrell, Sarah Murrell and Dwight Murrell to Kent Murrell, Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lots 43 and 44, District 9; Eagleton Village Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 104, District 9; FW Hannum Addition to the Town of Maryville, Lot 57, District 9, $28,000
• Nicholas Poole and Emma Poole to Vickie Taylor and William Taylor, Sunrise Addition, Lot 47R2, District 9, $153,000
• Matthew Kyle and Mackenzie Lamon to Janice Cook, Turnberry Square, Phase 2, Building F, District 19, $235,000
• David Shanks to Chelsea Conner and Kenneth Conner, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 36A, District 19, $309,900
• Bradley shore to Patrick Birmingham IV Trust, Coulter View, Lot 5, District 14, $432,900
• Gregory Keck and Jill Keck to Paul Cochran and Lori Cochran, James Lon Everett Properties, Lot 4R-1, District 5, $155,000
• Foothills Exc. LLC to DR Horton Inc., Graces Way Subdivision, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, District 8, $950,000
• Henry Cooper and Janelle Cooper to Eric Hamby and Tammy Hamby, Cooper Property, Lot 2R-2, District 9, $110,000
• Stanley Jeter Trust and William Jeter and Ruby Jeter Revocable Trust to Cynthia Trombetta and Steven Trombetta, Heartland Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 33, District 2, $361,000
• Marsha Summers to William Clark Jr. and Melissa Clark, Mountain Avenue, Acres 0.41, District 15; Chestnut Hill Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 17, District 15, $300,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Bhavin Patel and Reshma Patel, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $273,545
• Phillip Kirkland to James Cornwell, Bruce Street Right of Way, District 9, $105,818.40
• Kristopher Spicer to John Parillo and James Sundberg, Frank and Rita Brymer Property, District 1, $99,000
• Mollie Harlow, Jason Harlow, Matthew Brown and Theresa Brown to Heidi Archuletta, Wrights Ferry Pike, District 9, $427,500
• Bruce Wilson and Rita Wilson to Markus Bredel and Claudia Bredel, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $245,000
• Brandon Ion and Jessica Ion to Lee Cobb and Celeste Cobb, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 44, District 12, $275,000
• Richard Gillespie, James Gillespie and Connie Gillespie to Gerald Kessler and Megan Kessler, Tee Pee Village Top of the World, Lots 11 and 12, District 18, $47,500
• Jennifer Stec to Brian Payne and Jamie Wynne, Alexander Place Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $335,000
• Robert Dannelley Jr. and Rebecca Dannelley to Leah Larocco and Robert Wilson III, Lakeview Subdivision, Lot 2, District 15, $325,000
• Rebecca Carleton and Bradford Carleton to Timothy McCree and Linda McCree, Fork Road, Lot 1, Acres 7.0, District 2, $115,000
• Amanda Pitcher to Aaron Kernell and Amber Kernell, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 45, District 9, $362,500
• Jennifer Morrison and Kevin Morrison to Rosemary Properties LLC, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 7, District 15, $340,000
• Joyce Grosko to Headrick Properties LLC, Black Mash Hollow Road, Acres 0.984, District 15, $40,000
• Larry Elder to David Dunn and Karen Dunn, Saddle Ridge, Section 2F, Lot 14, District 18, $30,000
• Steven Linginfelter and Christa Lingerfelter to Tamara Shearin, John Shearin and Judith Faye, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 44, District 7, $268,000
• William Broadbent and Dianne Broadbent to Michael Stuart, Melissa Stuart and John Stuart, Little Best Cove Subdivision, Lot 9, District 8, $50,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Michael Levy, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 161, District 7, $224,775
• Denise Prince and Virginia Beasley to Stanley Young Sr., Doll Mynders and Brownlee First Addition, Lot 94, District 19, $13,000
• Charles Roberts Jr. and Marcia Koss, Edgewood Acres Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $239,200
• Frankie McGinnis to Andre Hathaway to Cheryl Laroche, Morningside Avenue, District 9, $130,000
• David Hollomon and Sherry Hollomon to David Dunaway Trust, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 41R, District 9, $572,500
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Mark Coultrap and Terri Coultrap, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $199,900
• GTG Inc. to Timothy Bendewald Trust, Stephanie Bendewald Trust and the Bendewald Family Trust, Bluff Crest Estates, Lot 5R, District 4, $370,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Patricia Parra, The Cottages, Lot 8, District 19, $384,900
• Larry Haas and Marcia Haas to CS Property Group LLC, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 60, District 9, $255,000
• James Mathis and James Mathis Jr. to John Cooper and Audrey Bogdonoff, Look Rock Estates, Lot 29R-7, District 7, $282,500
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Derek Bagley and Sheila Bagley, Cades Cove Reserve. Building 5, District 15, $179,900
• John Feuer and Samantha Feuer to Charles Cosby Jr. and Judy Cosby, Lonas Addition, Lots 7 and 39, District 19, $300,000
• Conley Suttles to Corey McDaniel and Montana McDaniel, Laurel Bank Estates, Lots 49 and 50, District 19, $165,000
• Terry Shipley-South to Peter Womack and Megan Womack, Black Property, Lot 4, District 18, $470,000
• Joseph Hull to David Hobbs, Hughes Loop Road, Acres 3.034, District 14, $225,000
• Phillip Reilly and Patricia Reilly to Jonathan Taylor and Rachel Taylor, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $510,900
• Greenleaf Properties Development LLC to DR Horton Inc., Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lots 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12, District 14, $215,000
• Debbie Gibbs and Thomas Gibbs to Jess Mooneyham and Irmalynn Mooneyham, Homestead in Wears Valley Homestead Ridge, Lot 42W, District 18, $115,000
• Donald Heinrich II and Barbara Heinrich to Andrew Davidson and Rose Harbison, Charles C. Clark First Subdivision, Lot 37, District 9, $239,900
• Donald Mitchell and Kimberly Michell Ardroy to TN Acquisitions LLC, Bales Hollow Road, Acres 19.55, District 4, $1,600,000
• David Hackett to Trent Larue, Lowes Ferry, Phase 2, Lot 82, District 10, $95,000
• Smithbilt LLC to April Inman, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 160, District 7, $211,500
• Helen Merritt and Thomas Merritt to Anthony Pettinato Co-Trust and Bonnie Pettinato Co-Trust, Wilkinson Pike, Acres 1.683, District 8, $125,000
• James Moore and Kimberly Moore to Robert Hancock and Amy Hancock, Green Meadow Addition No. 1, Lot 61, District 9, $280,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to James Baker Co-Trust, Jean Baker Co-Trust and the Baker Family Trust, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $189,900
• Susan Headrick to Amanda Pitcher, Willis Hills, Lot 5, District 6, $280,000
• Taylor Kagley and Mary Kagley to Kevin Gourley and Karley Gourley, Cochrans First Addition, Lots 12R, 13R and 14R, District 9, $408,000
• Richard Ford and Debra Ford to Mark Kerber, Terri Kerber and Eric Kerber, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 1, Lot 27, District 2, $150,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc. to D'Arcy Munger and Martha Munger, Hugh Leonard Greene Estate Subdivision, Lot 8, Acres 1.004, District 4, $380,000
• Jeffery Kibert and Chelsea Kibert to Zachary Rogers and Nikkita Carin, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $133,000
• Mikaela Buckingham to Timothy Hatcher and Lacie Hatcher, Hatcher-Buckingham, Lot 1, District 10, $3,000
• Shannon Cheshire and Kelly Cheshire to Curtis Myers II and Mitch Myers, Keith Road, Acres 1.632, Districts 6 and 19, $180,000
• David Cummings and Mary Lee Cummings to Michael Wyrick and Susan Wyrick, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lots 6 and 7, District 9, $166,500
• Stephen Handley and Bethany Handley to Bassitt Homes LLC, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 36, District 10, $95,000
• Jeffrey Bornhoeft to Jean Hyppolite and Christina Hyppolite, Bent Tree Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 1, District 19, $374,400
• Christian Britt and Abby Britt to Danielle Schmalenberger, Heritage Place, Lot 4R, District 14, $225,000
• Lori Colborn to Derek Colborn, Falcon Crest Subdivision, Lot 2, District 7, $0
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Jimmy Pappas and Angela Pappas, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $199,900
• Blake McCoy and Candice McCoy to Michael Lavin and Melody Lavin, Highlands at Maryville, Phase 1, Lot 21, District 19, $485,000
• Amanda Singleton and Lonnie Singleton to William Miller and Marsha Miller, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 8, District 13, $240,000
• Jacob Smithson and Rhonda Smithson to Corey Crain and Amber Crain, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 39, District 15, $49,000
• Denton Swartz and Nina Swartz to William Broadbent and Dianne Broadbent, Heritage Crossing, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 14, $37,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.