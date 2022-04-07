March 27-April 2
• ARVM 5 LLC and Main Street Renewal LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 28, $380,041.13
• Linda M. Pryor and Linda Pryor to Vincent Licata, Robert and Linda Pryor Property, Lot 2, District 13, $650,000
• John V. McBride to Jeffrey D. Hutchison and Curtis E. Myers II, College Addition, Lot 15, District 19, $157,000
• Melton Lake Properties General Partnership, Melton Lake Properties LLC, Sandra Hays Thorne, Lane S. Hays Trustee, Lanes S. Hays Revocable Trust, 2018 Restatement of Lane S. Hays 2003 Revocable Trust and 2003 Lane S. Hays Revocable Trust to Volunteer Ventures LLC, Wrights Ferry Road, 1.81 Acres, District 11, $190,000
• Taylor Hepperly to Arseny Medvedev and Larissa J. Medvedev, Westfields, Section 4, Lot 62, District 9, $475,000
• Lt. Gen. R. A. Tiebout, Lillie D. Tiebout and R. A. Tiebout to Jeffrey R. Sweers, Eagle Nest Subdivision, Lots 14 and 16, District 15, $1,150,000
• Philip William Young III and Casey Jennifer Young to Wayne Kent, Thompson Property Montvale Road, Lot 1, District 8, $50,000
• Charles Williams and Melanie Williams to Bradley Belveal and Melanie Belveal, Old Topside Road, District 10, $475,000
• Larry Reid Ivens to Larry R. Ivens Trustee and The Larry R. Ivens Trust, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 32, District 19, $0
• Patricia A. McInnis, David M. McInnis and David Mark McInnis to Christina Marie Webb and Bryan Scott Castillo, Nails Creek Road, 1 Acre, District 12, $240,000
• Anthony Joseph Caccavale Jr. to Earl B. Lamb Trustee, Suzanne L. Lamb Trustee and The Lamb Family Revocable Living Trust, McCammon Road, 1 Acre, District 13, $210,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc. to Wildflower Way QI LLC, Clover Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 13R, District 6, $320,000
• Chad Dellinger and Hannah Dellinger to Kaley Mendenhall and Jacob Mendenhall, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 4R, District 13, $79,000
• Joseph Nelson Garner and Regina Lynne to Jamie Gately, Campers Paradise Top Of the World Tree Farms Inc., Lot A26, District 18, $7,000
• Yvonne P. Lane and Michale L. Lane to Elissa R. Lane, Rock Gardens No. 3, Lot 224, District 9, $147,000
• Roy L. Spooner and Rodney Spooner to Carol Jean Kracht, South Hills Estates Subdivision, Lot 17, District 7, $385,000
• Paul Wayman Whitehead Jr., Paul Wayman Whitehead and Paul Whitehead Jr. to David Marsh, Hallmark Homes Inc. Subdivision, Lot 5, District 11, $20,000
• Iman-Rasheeda Burnette Smith and Iman-Rasheeda Smith to Alfredo E. Blancas and Sharon D. Blancas, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 16, District 19, $300,000
• John Diamond to Jennifer L. Thomas, Drews Meadow Condominium, Section 7, District 9, $269,000
• Misty Dawn Scott to Zachary S. Pendleton and Hannah N. Pendleton, Cochrans First Addition to Maryville, Lots 28 and 29, District 9, $215,000
• Harold D. Joines and Sally T. Joines to Florence R. Feldsott, Northfield Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 183, District 9, $335,000
• Jimmy M. Simerly Jr., Jimmy M. Simerly Sr. Estate, Jimmy Mac Simerly Sr. Estate and Jim Simerly to Todd M. Behrens and Hailey S. Behrens, Jimmy M. Simerly Jr. Property, Lot 2, District 8, $207,000
• Melissa Ann Hardwick, Wesley Ray Garland Jr., Wesley Ray Garland Estate and Wesley Garland Estate to Melissa Ann Hardwick, E. R. Gaskin Property, Lots 42 and 43, District 9, $230,000
• Timothy E. Gregory and Alicia Gregory to Bradley W. Martin and Kristina C. Martin, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 33, District 9, $615,000
• Charles Lynn Davis to Dennis Heineman Jr., Clendenen Heights Subdivision, Lot 7, District 6, $356,900
• Steve Logan, Donna Logan, Donna L. Logan and Steve L. Logan to Schenk Family Trust Trustee and Sharon Lee Schenk Trustee, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 9, District 19, $429,000
• James David Satterfield, Douglas Satterfield, Sheila Bowers, Sharon Kirkland, Greg Satterfield, Lane Satterfield, Saviik Beaumont Rasbury, Rachel Nicole Satterfield, Timothy Satterfield, Brian Keith Satterfield, Lola Belle Satterfield Estate, James D. Saterfield, Shelia Bowers, Sarah Fowler, Saviik Rasbury, Lola B. Satterfield Estate and Brian K. Satterfield to Felipe Salinas, Rambling Acres Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 37, $216,000
• Carl J. Kirby to Tony Nathan McCormick and Michelle Renne McCormick, Oak Wood Subdivision, Lot 1R2, District 13, $39,900
• Michelle Zavoli and John Zavoli to Amantino Santos and Kathy Santos, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 23, District 19, $430,000
• Donna J. Clark to GDP Properties LLC, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 92, District 9, $160,000
• Rex Russom and Lisa Russom to Clay Harris Dalton, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $350,000
• Tabitha L. Schultz, Tabitha L. Sowle, Kevin Bradley Schultz and Tabitha Schultz to Stanley Dean Adsit and Betty Adsit, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 69, District 19, $345,000
• Wholesale Investments, Wholesale Investments LLC and Jeffrey L. Rogers to Sarah D. Monsarrat, Plainfield Addition, Lot 111R, Third Street Alley, District 9, $120,000
• Cheryl Speidel to Felicia Morton, Isaac A. Morton and Janet Morton, Spruce Hill Heights Subdivision, Lot 4, District 10, $35,000
• Shanna M. Gillespie to Ryan Kosanke, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 76, District 7, $317,000
• Preferred Homes LLC to Patrick M. Walker and Tonya L. Walker, Springview Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $452,000
• Lisa Demar to Parth Inc. Wilkinson Pike, District 8, $163,000
• Jason Brock Dickson and Jason Dickson to Kenneth Ray Hurst Jr. and Tracy Anne Hurst, Maryville Gardens Addition, Lots 2, 6 and 7, District 19, $25,000
• William R. Pedersen and Elizabeth C. Pederson to Daniel R. Alderson and Conlee T. Alderson, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 34, District 12, $117,000
• Barney R. Lowe, Mary Sue Lowe, James D. Lowe and Sandralita Lowe to Kevin R. Lowe and Hope E. Lowe, Hutton Property, Lot 2, District 19, $219,900
• Chelsea D. Conner, Kenneth K. Conner and Chelsea D. Conner Attorney in Fact to Kevin T. Houser and Katie Ann Houser, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 36A, District 19, $425,000
• Shannon Valentino Hall, Shannon Christine Valentino and Dylan Thomas Hall to Tim J. Hatcher, Norwood Village, Lot 30, District 19, $226,000
• Therese Cleary to Kathy Jane Pryor, Merritt Place, District 9, $260,050
• Bobby R. Wagner, Patricia A. Wagner and Patricia Wagner to Barbara Peters and Emory Peters, Morganton Estates, Lot 10, District 2, $245,000
• Sheila S. Martin to Leah Noel Dunn and Mitchell Andrew Dunn, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 72, District 19, $420,000
• Chrystal T. Gregory to Tyler Smith, Travis Haynes and Shelli Haynes, Meadowbrook Addition Number 2, Lot 192, District 9, $197,000
• Reva Sue Arwood to Richard A. Johnson and Rebecca J. Johnson, Little River Heights, Lot 5, District 11, $385,000
• Taylor Allen Hepperly to Hope Elizabeth Jones, Laurel Bank Estates, Lot 89, District 19, $300,000
• John C. Adler and Lisa Long Adler Attorney in Fact to Lisa Long Adler Trustee and John C. Adler Revocable Living Trust, Carrs Creek Road, District 15, $0
• John Craige Adler and Lisa Long Adler Attorney in Fact to Lisa long Adler Trustee and John C. Adler Revocable Living Trust, Roddy Branch Road, District 11, $0
• John Craige Adler, Lisa Long Adler Attorney in Fact, Lisa L. Adler Attorney in Fact, Lisa Adler Attorney in Fact and John C. Adler to Lisa Adler Trustee, Lisa Long Adler Trustee and John C. Adler Revocable Living Trust, Top of the World Estates, Section 1, Lots 1 and 2, District 18, $0
• John Craige Adler, John C. Adler, Lisa Long Adler Attorney in Fact and Lisa L. Adler Attorney in Fact to Lisa Long Adler Trustee and John C. Adler Revocable Living Trust, Jim Webb Hollow, District 15, $0
• John Craige Adler, John C. Adler, Lisa Long Adler Attorney in Fact and Lisa L. Adler Attorney in Fact to Lisa Long Adler Trustee and John C. Adler Revocable Living Trust, Flats Road, 2 Acres, Loop Road, 1.8 Acres, Campers Paradise, Lot 123, District 18, $0
• John C. Adler and Lisa Long Adler Attorney in Fact to Lisa Long Adler Trustee and John C. Adler Revocable Living Trust, Carrs Creek Road, 540.15 Acres, District 15, $0
• John C. Adler and Lisa Long Adler Attorney in Fact to Lisa Long Adler Trustee and John C. Adler Revocable Living Trust, Flats Road, 549.8 Acres, District 18, $0
• Michael Gallagher, Michael P. Gallagher, Michael Paul Gallagher and Janet Gallagher to Philip Shadowens and Laura Shadowens, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 130, District 2, $72,500
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC and Pistol Creek Properties L. L. C. to Carolyn Lundy, Cochrans First Addition to Maryville, Lot 33R, District 9, $244,000
• Tina Marie Hodges, Tina M. Lord, Tina Marie Hodges Henderson and Tina Marie Hodges-Henderson to Lauren Dunn and Thomas Clark, Joe S. Henderson Property, Lot 1, District 12, $369,500
• Risse Metzger to Makayla Jackson, McCall Road, District 9, $200,000
• Justin A. Byrum, Lesli Byrum, Lesli M. Crowe and Justin Byrum to Cole Carver and Victoria Carver, Southern Oaks, Phase 1, Lot 31, District 19, $268,900
• James E. Lyons Jr. and Rosslyn A. Lyons to Jason Tomascik and Ashley D. Tomascik, Happy Valley Cabin Site Subdivision, Lot 13, District 3, $110,000
• Lana C. Rhea to Zack P. Webb and Amanda Brooke Webb, Old Highway 73, 0.19 Acres, District 15, $300,000
• Debra Kaye Weise, Debra Kaye Daugherty and Christopher Mark Daugherty to Bridget Chappell, Bonnie Heights Addition, Lots 11 and 12, District 12, $181,500
• Christian J. Smith to New Porch Investments LLC, Berwyn Fields, Section 2, Building B, District 19, $155,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Ryan Wade Smith and Cortney Michelle Smith, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 107, District 7, $256,530
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trustee and Finance of America Structure Securities Acquisition Trust to Gary Hambrick, R. Gurley Property and James W. and Julie C. Moore Property, 1.70 Acres, District 17, $139,000
• Craig E. Boyd and Angela C. Boyd to Teddie Wayne McKinney and Vickie Dianne McKinney, Samuel E. Shore Subdivision, Lot 2, 0.172 Acres, District 19, $385,000
• Matthew D. Gordon and Mindy L. Gordon to The Gulas Family Trust, Brantlin Reserve, Lots 4 and 5, District 19, $195,000
• Charles F. Eberle, David W. Palewski, Steven J. Palewski, Suzanne Eberle, Deborah L. Diamond, Christine T. Palewski, Lorraine Therese Palewski Estate and Lorraine Palewski Estate to Russell Victor Blady and Tamy Jo Blady, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Lot 21, District 15, $550,000
• Charles F. Eberle, David W. Palewski, Steven J. Palewski, Suzanne Eberle, Deborah L. Diamond, Christine T. Palewski, Lorraine Therese Palewski Estate and Lorraine Palewski Estate to Russell Victor Blady and Tamy Jo Blady, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Lot 22, District 15, $75,000
• Tosha M. Stinnett, Justin Earl Stinnett, Robert G. Satterfield, Tosha Satterfield, Justin Stinnett and Robert Satterfield to RHBTN LLC, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lots 22 and 23, District 13, $126,927.72
• Jimmy Ray Armes Jr., Rachel Clement-Armes and Rachel Clement Armes to Charles D. Espinosa and Patricia J. Austin, Orbit Estates, Lot 2, District 8, $250,000
• Hazel Marie Bennett Estate and Don Lee Bennett Jr. to Thomas A. Dibiase, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 9, District 12, $366,000
• Joan W. Witty Co-Trustee, Harry Westerkamp Co-Trustee, Karey L. Witty 2020 GST-Exempt Family Trust, Karey L. Witty Trustee and Joan W. WItty 2020 GST-Exempt Family Trust to BWI Residential LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $3,000,000
• Daniel Patrick Barney, Leyna Nicole Barney, Daniel Barney and Leyna N. Barney to Marian Estabrook and Luther Estabrook Jr., Misty View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 14, $415,000
• Wendee S. Powers to James L. Anderson II Trustee, Cynthia A. Anderson Trustee and The Anderson Family Living Trust, Shirley Road, 0.74 Acres, District 1, $253,000
• Edward J. Hodge and Barbara S. Hodge to Tyler Joseph Andrew and Courtney Ellene Andrew, Walker Lane, 1.079 and 0.363 Acres, District 1, $235,000
• Joel C. Kiesner, Katheryn Ashton Kiesner and Katheryn A. Kiesner to Matthew Thomas Coffee, Linda Lane, 3.04 Acres, District 11, $390,000
• Bungalow Properties LLC to Scott C. Delara and Anna C. Glisson, Pflanze West Maryville Subdivision, Lots 26-28, District 19, $152,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I to David W. Rousseau and Tabatha P. Rousseau, Williams Way, Lot 28, District 8, $345,000
• Frederick A. Casto Jr., Frederick A. Casto and Cindy J. Casto to Donald Croker and Carrie Croker, Fugate Meadows Subdivision, Lot 1, District 2, $100,000
• Charles Everett Moffett to David Hutsell and April Hutsell, Cloyds Church Road, Lot 1, 18.428 Acres, District 2, $135,000
• Michael Mardis and Leslie Mardis to Lesli C. Byrum and Justin A. Byrum, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 112R, District 9, $450.000
• Lester C. Lamon, Howard L. Lamon, Sharon Lamon Kyker, Ruth Crawford Lamon and Ruth C. Lamon to Blount Partnership, Neff and Henry Addition, Lots 35 and 36, Neff Street Alley, District 9, $462,000
• Janet Elaine Morton to Samir Bharwad, Ridge Club Condominium Development, District 19, $262,500
• Rodney Murrell Finley to Raymond E. Johnson and Debra A. Johnson, Crestview Subdivision, Lot 15, District 19, $200,000
• Kathy Burns, Joe Burns and Kathy D. Burns to Mark Oldham and Sharon Oldham, Dry Valley Road, Lot 2A, 1.92 Acres, Sparks Property, Lot 2B District 15, $480,000
• George Maynard and Elaine Maynard to Susan C. Tegarden, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $273,900
• Sherrie W. Bryant to Jesse Le Bryant and Ashley E. Bryant, Ravenwood Subdivision, Lot 53, District 19, $78,000
• Joshalan Maurice Jordan to Dennis Craig Toney and Doris Toney, Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lots 12R9 and 12R10, District 10, $80,000
• Bradley R. Shore to Kevin Kaiser and Cheryl Welch, Majestic Mountains, Lot 3, District 13, $540,000
• Tommy R. Helton, Wanda C. Helton, Tommy Helton and Wanda Helton to Ronald M. Wilson, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 50, District 19, $114,900
• Judith Roark to Gary Edward Taylor, Bethany Park Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $187,500
• Megan Marie Peredo and Daniel Joseph Peredo to Nicholas Giovanni Yslas, Nicholas Jess Yslas and Bobbi Sue Yslas, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 21, District 14, $329,000
• Jamie L. Platt and Francisco J. Camacho to Robert B. Driscoll and Shelley R. Driscoll, Gallaghers Landing Subdivision, Lot 4, 0.991 Acres, District 4, $1,150,000
• Mason Andrew Borsch and Erin Mackenzie Borsch to Lonnie J. Bivens and Debra S. Bivens, Lonas Addition, Lots 16 and 17, District 9, $420,000
• Randy A. Payne to Joshua A. Richardson and Jennifer L. Richardson, Seymour Estates Subdivision, Lot 4, District 13, $312,000
• Joshua Tanner Jones, Bailey Elizabeth Jones and Bailey Elizabeth Byrd to Vincent Spetrini, Richard Poling Property, Lot 2, District 7, $243,000
• John F. Foley and Candice W. Foley to Allen Marshall Jacobs and Linda Marie Jacobs, The Reserve at Ross Springs, Lot 60, District 9, $627,000
• Randall B. Roller and Janet L. Roller to Peter R. Scott and Susan C. Scott, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 1A, Lot 3, District 8, $353,000
• Debra Ann Davis to Sara Jo Legacy Holdings LLC, Pike Road, 100 Acres, Cloyds Creek Road, 16.75 Acres and 10.50 Acres, Big Springs Road, 25.2 Acres, District 2, $2,050,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Home Traders Group LLC, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 39, District 13, $70,000
• SBL Investments Properties LLC to Home Traders Group LLC, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 37, District 13, $70,000
• Steve Tittsworth and Wendy Tittsworth to Kerri A. Kor, Sunset View Addition No. 2, Lot 4, District 19, $187,523
• Joan LLC to Karen L. Johnson, Echo Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $152,750
• SBL Investments Properties LLC to Home Traders Group LLC, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 38, District 13, $70,000
• Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc. to Richard D. Hill, Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc. Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $170,000
• Copper Rose Farm LLC to Travis Maus and Lisa Maus, Davis Acres Estates, Phase 5, Lot 40, District 14, $60,000
• Heartland Service and Douglas Cooperative Inc. to City of Maryville, Edgewood Addition, Lot 1, District 19, $0
• Steve West to The City of Alcoa Tennessee, Big Springs Road, 53.539 Acres, District 19, $0
• Jayraj F. Jhala, Jay F. Jhala, Hemagini J. Jhala and Hemangini Jhala to Robert A. Smith and Kay C. Smith, Lashbrooke, Phase 2, Lot 116A-R-R, District 10, $475,000
