March 5-11
Tobin R. Hulett Trust, The Tobin R. Hulett Trust and Tobin R. Hulett to David Dawes Hessert and Ashley Elizabeth Hessert, Lot 17-R, District 15, $880,000.
SPK Concepts Inc. to JMB Investment Co. LLC, 1.394 acres, District 9, $415,000
Richard Lane to East TN Properties LLC, East Main Street, District 9, $160,000
Shirley F. Burchfield, Shirley Ball Burchfield and Amy B. Kohntopp attorney in fact to Amy Burchfield Kohntopp and Thomas Fred Kohntopp, Burchfield Property, Lot 1, District 8, $103,000
Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Kevin Humphries, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 22, District 18, $490,000
Rebecca P. Martin and Roger Hill to Glen Courtney and Judy Courtney, Windsor Manor, Phase1, Building 1, District 9, $340,000
David D. Robertson Jr. and Ashley A. Robertson to Wesley William Wittman and Margaret Louise Wittman, McCammon and Mullendoor Street, 14.13 acres, District 12 and Mullendore Street, District 12, $875,000
Alice E. Montgomery to Robert B. Hollifield and Sandra G. Hollifield, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 31R, District 9, $520,000
Jeffrey Ross and Sonya Marie Ross to Eagleboro Realty LLC, Eggers property, Lot 5, District 19, $1.97 million
Luther T. Estabrook Jr. and Marian M. Estabrook to Jason Day and Ginder Day, $65,000, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 31W-R1; District 18
Quyen Luong and Lien Do to Brian T. Midwinter and Jennifer Midwinter, Panorama Estates, Lot 138, District 6, $82,500
Lloyd Thomas Pratt and Justin Pratt to Adam J. Nash and Wendy S. Nash, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 12, $550,000
Delco Hatchell to Lori Nanney, Hawk Hill Subdivision, Lot 6, District 6, $605,000
Raymond Denis Lheurex, Raymond Denis L'Heurex, Ann Dumont Lheurex, Ann Dumont L'Heurex, Ann Dumont-L'Heurex, Ann Dumont-Lheurex, Ramond D. Lheurex and Raymond D. L'Heurex to Nicholas W. Harmon and Sarah Walker Harmon, Ridgeview, Lot 48, District 6, $235,000
Joseph Ray Robbins, Shawn Robbins, Wayne C. Robbins Estate, Patricia Anne Robbins and Patricia A. Robbins to Renee A. Robbins, Marble Hill Estates, Phase V, Lot 72R, District 2, $164,926
Dwayne Edward Ledbetter, Jean Esther Ledbetter, Dwayne E. Ledbetter and Jean E. Ledbetter to Paul Steven Barnard and Stephanie R. Barnard, Highland Acres No. 2, Lot 2, 1.218 acres, District 19, $330,000
Barbara Perry-Smith, Barbara Perry Smith, Nancy G. Perry Estate, Helen Perry-Womack, Helen Perry Womack, Paul Perry, David Perry, Robert Perry III and Robert N. Perry III to Yessenia A. Lendos Perez, Sunset view Addition, No. 3, Lot 20, District 19, $299,000
Deborah L. Al-Aseer, Janine Al-Aseer, Jamal Al-Aseer, Emily Al-Aseer and Wally Al-Aseer Estate to Deborah L. Al-Aseer Trust and Deborah L. Al-Aseer Trust, Meadowbrook Addition, No. 2, Lot 180, District 9, $0
Leslie Pugliese and Leslie Ownby to David Fitzgerald and Dawn Fitzgerald, Boat Gunnel Road, District 15, $215,000.
Matthew J. Cole and Lisa L. Cole to Bill C. Garner and Cynthia R. Garner, Myers Commercial Court, Lot 3R, District 11, $65,000
Matthew Scott and Ollie Megan Scott to Misty D. Gibson, West Mor-Land Heights Subdivision, Lot 7, District 6, $240,000
Steven Anderson and Connie Anderson to Ana V. Cogan, Hinkle Estates, Lot 47, District 13, $18,000
Michael Roy Nuchols, Donna R. Crotser and Michael R. Nuchols to Emily Faith Burgess and Shane Michael Carroll, Everett Heights Addition, Lot 104, District 9, $270,000
Ima Ruth Rees and Karen Rene Mulligan attorney in fact to Jessica Lauren Weems, Buena Vista Addition, Lot 9, District 19, $115,000
BRC Construction Inc. to Robert Loyd Mester and Mary Jane Mester, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 12, District 10, $549,900
Jeffery Cate, Cheryl Cate Meredith, Jeffery Cate Trust, The Alex Cate Testamentary Trust, Wanda Lou (Cate) Arnold, John Meredith, Elizabeth Meredith, Spencer Cate, Mark Cate, Cheryl Meredith and John D. Meredith to Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Holly Hills Drive, 0.847 acre, District 10, $0
Mario Guasch, Carolina Guasch, Jose Matias Guerra Leon and Jose Matias Guerra to Joshua H. Warner and Catherine C. Warner, Topside Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 12, District 10, $358,000
Candance W. Reaves to Jeffery D. Gillespie and Leslie A. Gillespie, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $220,000,
Nathan David Alden Sr. and Kristina Alden to Ronald Eric Meschen and Bridget Connelly Meschen, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 114, District 19, $485,000
Moses Investment Group, Casey Moses, Robert L. Moses Jr. and Robert Moses to Gerald Alan Jones and Kim Marie Jones, Conor Cove Subdivision, Lot 10, District 1, $570,000
Wayne Breedlove and Teresa C. Breedlove to Walter S. Crye and Kerry L. Crye, Cox Property, Lot 5, 1.64 acres, District 1, $25,000
Glenda M. Carroll and James A. Carroll to Anne H. Pankowski Trust, Joseph M. Pankowski R. Trust and Anne H. Pankowski Revocable Trust, McKenry Property, Lot 2, District 13, $599,900
Lindsey Nicole Hill, Lindsey N. Hill, David Tex Edmonds, Bryan Lee Brown, David Matthew Hill, David T. Hill Estate and David Tex Hill Estate to Ronin Brothers LLC, Branch Banking & Trust Property, Lot 1, 5.651 acres, District 6, $409,020
Bradley R. Shore to Donald M.. Piepenbrok Jr. and Andrea Piepenbrok, Majestic Mountains, Lot 5, District 13, $549,900
David J. Michaels and Vickie Patterson to Ian Bathgate, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 102-R, District 8, $340,000
Curtis K. Shiver and Ann M. Shiver to Curtis K. Shiver Trust, Ann M. Shiver Trust and Shiver Family Trust, Cochran Road, 1.24 acres, District 19, $0
Curtis K. Shiver and Ann M. Shiver to Curtis K. Shiver Trust, Ann M. Shiver Trust and Shiver Family Trust, Steven T. Johnson Property, Lot 1, District 8, $0
Dylan A. Campbell, Dylan Campbell, Abigail Paul and Abbie Paul to Eugene William Gorman III and Victoria Helen Gorman, Clover Hill Mill Road, 0.456 acre, District 6, $319,900
Rickey L. Standifer and Rickey Lee Standifer to Ryan W. Price and Ashly E. Price, North Maryville Addition, Lot 13R, District 9, $165,000
David A. Maples to Three Corners Properties LLC, Coleman-Damron Property, Lot 3, 0.56 acre and Lot 1, 1.30 acres, District 19, $655,000
David Richman to John K. Owen and Frances M. Owen, Amerine Downs, Lot 21, District 9, $426,500
Ryan James Kobolak to LTR Funding 1 LLC, Walker Road, 0.24 acre, District 6, $50,000
Jessica Dickenson Woolard, Jessica Dickenson, Caroline Dickenson Anderson and Mary Margaret Dickenson Sharp to James Millsaps and Lori Millsaps, Giffin Estates, Section 1, Lot7, District 7, $288,200
Foothills Golf LLC to James A. Peck and Mary S. Peck, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 88R, District 19, $5,100
John K. Owen and Frances M. Owen to Alan Ray Ricketts and Allison Tracey Ricketts, Raulston View Subdivision, Section I, Lot 14, District 19, $349,900
Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Dusty Oshae Roberts and Taryn Lynn Roberts, Ridgewood Subdivision, Lot 5, District 10, $323,000
Donna Buchanan-Burns, Donna Buchanan Burns, Raymond Homer Buchanan Estate, Robin Burns and Raymond H. Buchanan Estate to Andrew Wright, E C Gothards Addition Blount Hills, Lot 22, District 9, $189,900
Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Melton Hill Real Estate LLC, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 17, District 9, $195,000
Jeffery Lee Rowe, Kimberly Sue Rowe and Kimberly S. Rowe to Antonio Dilorenzo and Jessica Renee Gordon, Coker Estates, Lot 12R, District 1, $330,000
Opendoor Properties Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. To Yolonda K. Bell, Lavista Subdivision, Lot 14, District 14, $320,000
Cecil Keith Chapman and Kelli Chapman to Ronnie Natho Jr. and Reagan Natho, Rudd Hollow Acres Subdivision, Lot 3, 5.004 acres, District 15, $449,900
Vanguard Investments Inc. to Matthew Jacob Freels and Cameron Elizabeth Freels, J R Birchfield Place, Lot 1, District 9, $235,000
Ann Charleen Reynolds and Kenneth Eugene Reynolds attorney in fact to Matthew Price and Joni Price, Louisville and Middlesettlements Pike, 0.5 acres, District 10, $880,000
Terri Williams Murray to Edmond D. Bridwell and Cynthia D. Bridwell, Top of the World Estates, Section 3, Lot 40, District 18, $75,000
Holly Stinnett and Angela Dial to Josh Jordan, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 117, District 9, $117,250
Foothills Golf LLC to Luke Amos and Luke Finley Amos, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 6, Phase 1, Lot 184R-1, District 19, $60,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.