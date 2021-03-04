Feb. 21 to Feb. 27
• Pamela Tipton to Russell Chambers and Julia Chambers, Shore Builders Inc. Property, Lot 6, District 9, $205,000
• Steve Miller & Associates Inc. to Summit Capital Ventures LLC, Wrights Ferry Road, Acres 5, District 11, $430,000
• Dragon Investment Properties LLC to Bobby Queen and Sarah Williams, Rose Property, Lot 1, District 9, $212,500
• Denise Smith Trust and the Smith Family Trust to Gregory Xanders and Beth Xanders, Meadowlands, Lots 9 and 10, District 11, $350,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Tracy Strickland, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 163, District 7, $286,800
• Francis Wood and Barbara Garner to Joseph Krug and Cynthia Krug, Peppermint Hills Subdivision, Lot 25, District 12, $289,050
• Patrick Hardy and Juanita Hardy to Miguel Juarez and Jeana Juarez, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 50, District 7, $310,000
• Amanda Holliman and Brandon Holliman to Mary Sanders and John Nicholson, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 30, District 9, $330,000
• Brendan Faller and Cindy Faller to Dustin Eubanks and Brianna Strickland, Blount Hills Subdivision, Lots 6, 7 and 8, District 9, $190,000
• Bobby Carey and Donna Carey to Sara Willoughby and Dylan Willoughby, Bassel District, Lot 342, Acres 0.2066, District 9, $163,500
• Keith Stephens and Katie Stephens to Kendall Owens, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 146, District 9, $230,000
• Charles Keeler to Catherine Stephens and Keith Stephens, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 101, District 9, $65,000
• Gregory Waters and Suzanne Waters to Robert Murray and Lisa Murray, Andover Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 152R, District 9, $475,000
• Jeffrey Primm and Rhonda Primm to Christopher Kirk and Frankie McGinnis, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lot B, District 9, $238,500
• Nina Abul-Husn to William Bratrud and Liza Bratrud, Chilhowee Mountain Estates Subdivision, Section 16, Lot 82, District 7, $124,115
• James Johnson Trust, Annick Johnson Trust and Camilla Johnson Trust to Joe Hazelbaker and Faye Hazelbaker, Carrawy Property, District 8, $340,000
• Elmer Martin and Amber Martin to Sergio Chapa, Morganton Mobile Home Estates, Lot 30, District 19, $35,000
• Morgan Landing LLC to PP Preston Park LLC, Worthington Boulevard, Acres 10.22, District 19, $400,000
• Linda Talbott to William Talbott, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 59, District 19, $0
• Rebecca Weir to Robert Roberts, Villager Townhouses, Lot 101C, District 19, $117,500
• Alizabeth Holloway and Garrett Holloway to Leslie Clark and Russell Clark, West Hunt Road Subdivision, Lots 8, 9 and 10, District 9, $314,000
• Michael Henley to Joshua Henley, Scenic Terrace Addition, Lot 45, District 9, $134,000
• Michael Van Camp to Jason Humphrey and Amy Humphrey, Mimosa Estates, Section 4, Lot 266, District 11, $371,000
• Lloyd Stoppelbein and Karen Stoppelbein to Sherry Ravenscroft, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 11, District 13, $216,000
• Jerry Bushnell and Tonya Bushnell to Tyler Freeman, James Lillard Jr. Property, Lot 13, District 10, $230,000
• Karen Dykes, Robert Coulter, Sharon Fields and Charlene Coulter Estate to Matthew Puleo, Dellwood Subdivision, Lot 31, District 9, $249,900
• George Schwebel to Andrea Posey, Junaluska Country Club Resort Area, Lots 28 and 29, District 10, $208,000
• Adam Pritchard and Chelsea Pritchard to Travis Hutchings, Belmont Addition, Lot 1, District 9; Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Lot 55, District 9, $270,000
• Tommy Brewster and Debbie Brewster to Douglas Hill and Brenda Hill, Browns Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 85, District 9, $259,900
• Andrey Zhilkina and Tatyana Zhilkina to Vitalie Scolnic and Ada Scolnic, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 53R6, District 10, $100,000
• Scott Clark and Trista Clark to Scooter Investments LLC, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Lot 23, District 13, $176,000
• Melissa Bocs and Imre Bocs to Jason Massengill and Anna Massengill, Plainfield Addition, Lots 27 and 28, District 9, $163,000
• Logan Large and Alexis Large to Jaden Mylenek and McKenzie Dodd, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 59, District 9, $299,900
• Calvin Parton and Patsy Parton to Lanny Necaise and Heather Necaise, Parton Property, Lots 4 and 5, District 13, $338,000
• Janice Drive, Russell Driver and Benjamin Hitch to Caleb Hazelbaker and Jillian Hazelbaker, Chilhowee View Road, Acres 248.64, District 14, $850,000
• Sheila Marsh to Kalen Whittaker and Jessica Whittaker, Luther Anderson Estate, Lot 1, District 11, $199,900
• Ian Reese and Julie Reese to Kathleen Holmes, Alleys Way, Lot 18, District 5, $225,000
• Eileen Kramps Trust to Mark Massingham and Toni Massingham, Highland Springs, Lot 10, District 13, $35,000
• Deborah Jordan and Laffette Jordan to Rebecca Mims, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 116, District 9, $220,000
• Raymond Huckabee and Carlene Huckabee to Michael Teneriello, Cobblestone Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 19, District 8, $55,000
• Amanda Royal, Freddie Dunlap, Justin Dunlap, Yoki Clabough and Kathy Dunlap to James Rickman, District 9, $7,500
• Hiram Cuebas to Cloyce Faith and Cheryl Faith, Top of the World Business Property, Lots 21, 22, 23 and 24, District 18, $37,000
• Next Gen Home Buyers LLC to Brian Whitman and Nicole Whitman, Maryville Gardens Addition to Maryville, Lots 16 and 17, District 19, $144,000
• Steven Boring and Demi Boring to Bethany Pankratz and Cindy Latham, Disco Riverview Subdivision, Lot 17, District 4, $195,000
• Kalen Whittaker and Jessica Whittaker to Lisa Livesay, Woodside Addition, Lot 9, District 9, $133,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Stefanie Farrell, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 135, District 10, $232,540
• Aaron Lehnert and Shannon Lehnert to Jacqueline Williams and Dan Williams, Highway 321, Acres 0.42, District 9, $273,540
• Duward Coleman and Martha Coleman to Mayo Properties LLC, Old Highway 73, District 18, $270,000
• Duward Coleman and Martha Coleman to Mayo Properties LLC, Harriett Watson Heirs Property, Lot 4, Districts 15 and 18, $153,000
• Michael Smith and Monica Smith to Rupp South LLC, Alferoff Property, Lots 4 and 6, District 19, $250,000
• Charles Barnard Trust, Teresa Barnard Trust and Barnard Family Revocable Trust to Rosetta McLaughlin, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 7 and 26, District 19, $170,000
• Steven Hepperly and Trenia Hepperly to Teresa Free, Dry Valley Road, District 15, $88,500
• John Littleton and Pamela Littleton to Wanda Wilson and Timothy Wilson, Lookmont Section Top of the World, Lots 52, 52R and 53, District 18, $112,000
• George Shufelt and Jean Shufelt to Peggy Sharpe and Gary Sharpe, Serenity Cove Subdivision, Lot 2, District 4, $137,500
• Jeffrey Polakiewicz and Nancy Polakiewicz to SWT LLC, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $179,450
• Troy Clark and Tracy Clark to Marshall Builders Inc., Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 44, District 10, $35,000
• Cynthia Freeman, Kenneth Paxton Jr. and Charles Paxton to Dustin Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller, Springbrook Park, Lot 32, District 9, $105,000
• Craig Cantrell and Kelley Cantrell to Robert Rucker III and Cheryl Rucker, Lakeview Estates, Lot 7, District 11, $221,500
• Ronnie Allen and Marion Allen to Lynn Lunsford, Big Valley Campground, Lot 244, District 15, $68,700
• Jon Clark and Jennifer Clark to Christopher Mikulec and Jill Mikulec, Lowes Ferry, Phase 1, Lot 64, District 10, $90,000
• Michael Reed, John Edington and Charles Reed to Maria Solis, Cedar Hill Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 54, District 11, $70,000
• Alexandria Green and David Green to Happy Housing LLC, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 99, Districts 13 and 14, $62,370.51
• Justin Beckman and Haley Beckman to Theodore Pharaoh and Melissa Pharoah, Creekside Community Subdivision, Lot 5, District 1, $40,000
• Brian Conley to SBL Investment Properties LLC, Nails Creek Pike, Acres 342.17, District 13, $2,000,000
• Jacob Bennick to Megan Martinez and Omar Martinez, Everett Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 8, District 9, $181,900
• Michael Stevens and Jenifer Stevens to Bryan Carrell and Shannon Carrell, Kirby Property, Acres 1.87, District 5, $125,500
• Phoenix AL LLC to Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio, Alcoa Highway, Acres 1.90, District omitted, $1,177,956
• Harmony Investments LLC to John Lacey and Elizabeth Lacey, Doll Mynders and Brownlees First Addition, Lot 62R, District 19, $163,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Tyler Dessecker and Ashley Dessecker, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 57, District 10, $264,140
• William Savell Jr. to Hunt Family Property LLC, Broadway Avenue, District 19, $320,000
• Brice Wilson and Michelle Wilson to Jayson Alexander, Hailey Alexander and Jeffrey Bateman, Sevier Heights Addition, Lot 47, District 9, $290,000
• Michael Clemmer and Constance Clemmer to Gregory Vanhorn and Beth Vanhorn, Cummings to Clemmer Lot Line Adjustment, Acres 1.61, District 14, $408,500
• Carolyn Mincy to South Blount Utility District, Proposed Pump Station Site, Acres 0.057, District 6, $4,800
• Jeffrey Teaster and Loretta Teaster to the Obedient Church of God Inc., Lovers Lane Road, District 15, $80,000
• DR Horton Inc. to David Edwards and Theresa Edwards, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $264,645
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.