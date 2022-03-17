March 6-12
• Jack F. Llewellyn Jr., Areta H. Llewellyn, Martha Jane Fitzgerald and Edward Scott Fitzgerald to Uel Brad Whitehead, Lots 1 and 2, District 11, $550,000
• Keith Acklin to Steven S. Speer Trustee, Judy A. Speer Trustee and The Speer Family Trust, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 6, District 5, $616,500
• Mary Wylodene Everett to Pamela Ann Keith and Rodger David Keith, Sundown Resort, Lot 143, District 15, $65,000
• Gregory Griffin, Carli Marie Griffin and Carli M. Griffin to Jonathon K. Duke and Kayla B. White, Cumberland View Subdivision, Lot 10, District 11, $237,000
• Kelly Ray to Sunset Island Properties LLC, Oliver Crisp Property, Lot 1, District 11, $83,000
• Benjamin D. Thompson and Chrystal W. Thompson to Shane S. Nadeau and Tanya M. Nadeau, McAdams Avenue, Alley #221, District 9, $215,000
• Marc P. Davis and Crystal J. Davis to Susan G. Edwards, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 107, District 10, $550,000
• Charles Conley and William Charles Conley to Randall E. Conley and Martha N. Conley, Rolling Hills Country Estates S/D, Lot 2R1, District 19, $100,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Roy A. Jones Sr. and Eleni D. Jones, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 115, District 7, $258,860
• Drew C. Clanton to Christian Clanton, Middlesettlements Pike, 1 Acre, District 19, $165,000
• Jimmy M. Simerly Jr. and Jim Simerly to Bradley David Miser, Jimmy M. Simerly Jr. Property, Lot 1, District 8, $189,900
• Randy L. White and Patricia A. White to Nathan Guerrero and Candy Guerrero, Mount Luke Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 48R, District 15, $72,000
• Peter L. Koopman and Beatriz E. Koopman to Anthony Ramon Silva and Christina Lynn Silva, Mountain Village Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 14, $49,900
• Eddie Meyers and Audrey Meyers to Samuel Lee Thomas and Jodie Lee Thomas, Hobart and Gertrude Carnes Estate Property, Lot 2R, 6.23 Acres, District 13, $197,387.50
• Earnest H. James and Patricia J. James to Austin James and Ashley James, Fred Jones Property, Lot 2, 1.040 Acres, District 7, $150,000
• PS Investments LLC to Clint Stowers and Melissa Stowers, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lot 38, District 19, $245,000
• Robert Morris, Sabrina Morris, Noah Linginfelter and Katie Ruth Linginfelter to HLMR Investments, Victoria, Phases 2 and 3, Lot 57, District 9, $247,000
• Robin A. Jenkins to Eric W. Hilferty and Ashley B. Hilferty, Butterfly Gap Loop, District 8, $50,000
• HLMR Investments, Michael Harris, Robert Morris and Noah Linginfelter to Noah B. Linginfelter and Katie R. Linginfelter, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 81, District 19, $350,000
• Toni L. Jenkins to Eric W. Hilferty and Ashley B. Hilferty, Butterfly Gap Loop, 14.41 Acres, District 8, $300,000
• Virgil & Wheeler LLC to GSW Properties LLC, White Property, Lot 1, District 15, $1,575,000
• Terry L. Showers to Terry L. Showers and Leitha Sharon Showers, Bailey Estates, Lot 6, District 5, $0
• Matthew J. Ragon and Monica D. Ragon to Robert Krzemski, Top of the World Business Property, Lots 19 and 20, District 18, $36,200
• Toni L. Collins and Toni L. Summers to Billie J. Lee and Stephen E. Lee, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 6R, District 1, $575,000
• Stefanie H. Farrell to Blake Arron Newport and Beverly Diana Marshall, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 135, District 10, $390,000
• Brian N. Dingman to Natalie A. Brinkman and Richard A. Brinkman, Marx-Charlifoux Property, Lot 1, District 19, $274,000
• Signal Mountain Group LLC to Nicholas Lastarza and Heather Lastarza, Don. L. Jackson Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $425,000
• Michael Nusbaum and Melanie Nusbaum to Jake Thor Martin and Rebekah Smith Martin, Whisper Creek Subdivision, Lot 8, District 5, $40,500
• Sean M. Thompson to Bobby C. Brackin and Amy D. Brackin, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 21, District 13, $355,000
• Daniel Sayles to Gwendolyn R. Fields and Sherman W. Harris, Blockhouse Road, District 8, $35,000
• Carol Burleson, Bobby Lloyd Lewis, Charles Edward Lewis, Teresa Lewis, Nellie Lewis Winters Estate, Nellie Mae Lewis and Nellis Mae Lewis to Jacob Reynolds, Lloyd E. Lewis and Nellie M. Lewis Property, Lot 1, District 12, $245,000
• Michael Benjamin Barnhart Estate, Michael B. Barnhart, Robin Lynn Barnhart and Benjamin Clark Barnhart to Benjamin Kory Pinnow and Hailey Pinnow, Victoria, Phases 2 and 3, Lot 62, District 9, $257,000
• Elizabeth Ann Blair to Eric Honabach, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 50, District 9, $475,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Royal Oaks Property Owners Association Inc., The Cottages, District 19, $25,000
• Smithbilt LLC to PS Investments LLC, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 116, District 7, $283,630
• Lisa J. Montanari to Robert L. S. Brelsford and Julia Hawk Brelsford, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 34, District 10, $629,000
• Andrew Howard Tinker and Lauren Elizabeth Tinker to Tillman Companies LLC, Tinker Properties, Lot 3, 5.82 Acres, District 6, $550,000
• Brian Elfstrom to Peak 7 Projects LLC, Elf Acres, Lot 6, District 14, $63,800
• Lisa j. Montanari to Robert L. S. Brelsford, Julia Hawk Brelsford, Ira Houchins II and Maria Houchins, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 35, District 10, $629,000
• Kathleen Gail Skene to Wayne Worthley and Cristina Worthley, 15.55 Acres, District 15, $375,000
• David Reno, Janet Reno and David A. Reno to Michael D. Sharp and Leanne M. Sharp, Emert Bluff Subdivision, Lot 2R-1, District 15, $450,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Stephen A. Morris and Maria G. Santoro, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 16, District 19, $398,787
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Neil Michael Carter and April Marie Carter, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 96, District 9, $471,769
• Timothy M. Frye to Robert Hoog, Cherokee Addition to Maryville, Lot 2, District 9, $110,000
• Paul Wilhelm and Cheryl Wilhelm to Todd Schoenig and Emily Schoenig, Panorama Estates, Lot 48, District 6, $475,500
• Dakota Ryan Ray and Hannah Abigail Ray to Bryan A. Richey and Melinda Richey, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 4, District 19, $495,000
• Charles E. Wright, Jennifer L. Wright, Sue C. Write Estate, David K. Wright and Jennifer J. Wright to Kendra D. Corpier, Young Addition, Lots 42 and 44, District 19, $255,000
• David Tolbert, Cheryl Birchfiel Tolbert and Justin Lynn Birchfield to Richard D. Knights and Janet K. Knight, Carrington Heights, Lot 10, District 8, $384,000
• Paulina Ada Wenta to Glenn Harte and Lory D. Harte, 17.22 Acres and 31.12 Acres, District 1, $247,000
• Una Lee Parker and Charles E. Parker to Matthew C. Hodson, Old Niles Ferry Road, 0.78 Acres, District 19, $200,000
• Joyce Ann Best and Roger Dale Best to Eric Hembree and Amanda Hembree, Gable Road, 2.79 Acres, District 14, $60,000
• Morris G. Stout and Gladys R. Stout to Thomas Mitchell McCoig and Karen McCoig, Glenmore Estates, Section 2, Lot 13, 1.25 Acres, District 11, $415,000
• Donna D. Rusche to Matthew Carpenter, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 49-R-2, District 10, $995,000
• Eric D. Hamby and Tammy M. Hamby to Robert M. Metelka and Sally Osborn, Cooper Property, Lot 2R-2B, 0.83 Acres, District 9, $38,000
• Thomas R. Byrd Trustee, Debra E. Byrd Trustee, Thomas R. Byrd, Debra E. Byrd and The Byrd Revocable Living Trust to Wayne Worthley and Cristina Worthley, Fawn Hollow Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $63,000
• Elizabeth A. Long Parsons, Elizabeth A. Long and Don Parsons to Timothy M. Frye, Village Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 2, Lot 29, District 9, $175,000
• Richard Bozarth, Charlene Bozarth and Richard A. Bozarth to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 107, District 9, $202,128.47
• Randall McCroskey and Patricia McCroskey to FMSJRTENN LLC, Thomas W. Lowrey Property, Lots 1R-1B1 and 1R-D1, District 6, $558,000
• Gudrun Osterhout, Barbara Marie Reed Estate, Barbara Nolan Estate and Theresa Northern to Gary Kaeding and Valerie Kaeding, Triangle Addition, Lots 24 and 25, District 9, $156,800
• Vertner H. Harben III to Christina M. C. Hall, Lee Shirley Road, 6.543 Acres, District 1, $405,000
• Glen T. Lowery, Bonnie C. Lowery and Bonnie Lowery to John S. Hale and Stephanie R. Hale, Reserve at Ross Springs, Lots 67 and 68, District 9, $810,000
• Lynne Eastridge Woods to Stephanie Mia Boyd, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot T2R-4, District 19, $449,900
• Charles D. Espinosa and Patricia J. Austin to Chat Lanctot and Erika Lanctot, Oxford Hills, Section 3, Lot 58R, District 19, $435,000
• Douglas L. Lowery and Karon Lowery to Elevated Properties LLC, Homestead Ridge, Lot 45W-R, District 18, $2,399,000
• Allen D. Robertson to Music City Holdings LLC, Houston Street, District 19, $60,000
• Margaret Walker to Time Worthy Property Solutions LLC, Garner Road, District 8, $130,000
• Sean M. Thompson and Dana L. Thompson to Bobby C. Brackin and Amy D. Brackin, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 13, $350,000
• Benjamin H. Bridges and Jennifer E. Bridges to Gregory S. Witkemper and Rachael Witkemper, Apple Creek Subdivision, Lot 13, District 11, $236,000
• George G. Dolan and Lindia W. Dolan to Thomas Nickel, Lowes Ferry, Phase 3, Lot 142, District 10, $89,500
• Andrew S. Redley and Krystle Redley to Thomas Nickel, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 128R, District 10, $87,500
• Cynthia L. Buchan to Jesse Louis Norman, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Lot 10, District 13, $140,000
• Michael P. Mugan, Michael P. Mugan Sr. and Barbara J. Mugan to Shane Harvey and Kerry Harvey, Marshall E. Brookshire Property, Lot 1R-1, District 13, $500,000
• Matthew Hall Hollis, Emily Moore Hollis and Emily Taylor Moore to Jonathan Dalton Effler, Scenic Terrace Addition No. 3, Lot 24, District 9, $216,000
• Steven S. Myers and Angela G. Myers to Robert Curtis, Everett Avenue, 0.29 Acres, District 9, $167,000
• Randy S. Fields and Catherine A. Fields to Bailey K. Newsom and Joshua Effler, Meadow Brook Addition No. 4, Lot 263, District 9, $204,000
• Pamela Washington and Sarah Morrison estate to A and H Holdings LLC, Bay Valley Addition, Lot 3, District 11, $130,000
• Ellen K. Wright to Robin Law, Coleman Estates, Lot 17, District 6, $370,000
• Jeffrey L. Day, Jean Day Estate and Jean B. Day Estate to Richard G. Shiver and Karen J. Shiver, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 1, Lot 12, District 2, $221,000
• Christine M. Fuston to Miranda Acedo, Oakland Park Subdivision, Lots 18-21, District 9, $350,000
• James Michael Cate to Dylan Clay Townson, Colony Square Condominiums, Building F, District 19, $190,000
• Cory T. Everett to Jesse L. Williams and Jamie T. Williams, Oakland Park Addition, Lots 8 and 9, District 9, $196,000
• Danny R. Whitehead and Evelyn M. Whitehead to Bryan Linginfelter and Jeana R. Linginfelter, Galyon Road, 2 Acres, District 8, $46,380.74
• Betty Jo Brackin to Roman Ivanov, Forestwood Acres, Lot 2, District 9, $275,000
• Francis M. Harper Jr., Andrea L. Harper and Andrea L. Souther to Chelsea Marie Teffeteller, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 56, District 19, $360,000
