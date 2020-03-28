March 8 to March 14
• Ronnie F. Parton and Nettie Parton Estate to Allen C. Haukland and Patricia M. Haukland, Nettie Parton Estate, Lot 2, District 13, $57,361.38
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Cameron D. Liford, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 102, District 19, $203,555
• Foothills Golf LLC to Elizabeth D. Davis, Royal Oaks, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 490R, District 19, $45,000
• Robert T. Chew and Bernadette M. Chew to Julie M. Black, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 98C, District 19, $116,250
• Robert Cole and Jan Cole to Scott M. Bassitt and Catherine E. Bassitt, Lowes Ferry, Phase 1, Lot 46, District 10, $685,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Crystal J. Harris and Christopher T. Harris, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 92, District 10, $257,635
• John W. Crafton and Margaret A. Crafton to Richmont Properties LLC, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, District 15, $14,500
• John W. Crafton and Margaret A. Crafton to Quietlands Development Group LLC, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, District 15, $14,5000
• Charlene A. Teffeteller to Hyde Construction Company LLC, Avery Meadows, Lot 13, District 6, $30,000
• Darrell Bohanan to Martha Lorene Henry Reinbold and Steven Alexander Reinbold Jr., Topside Road, Acres 0.88, District 11, $0
• Jennifer Clark Matheney to Andrew Sargent and Ashley Sargent, CloverHills Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $185,000
• Beth Ann Nolff to Stone Construction Group Inc., Creekside Community Subdivision, Lot 6, District 1, $17,500
• Jean O. Paulson to Kimberly Dawn Anderson and Joel Albert Anderson, Chilhowee Mountain Estates Subdivision, Section 10, Lot 65, District 7, $349,900
• Kent Williams and Fenisha Williams to Antonio Whatley, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 103, District 9, $29,000
• Michael A. Tallent and Virgina G. Tallent to Dawn Gupton and Joseph Bailey, Smoky Mountain Cabin Sites, Lots 325, 322 and 323, District 17, $15,000
• Raeleen J. Stewart and James Stewart to Adam T. Claiborne and Lyndsay Claiborne, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 46, District 13, $283,00
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Larry Wallen and Karen Wallen, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot V-319, District 19, $234,900
• Rebecca Lambert Faulkner to Cedrick C. Grindstaff and Aleesha L. Grindstaff, Montvale Road, District 8, $15,000
• Jan K. Hanes and Erika I. Hanes to Stephen J. Palmer and Ana C. Palmer, Middlesettlements Road, Acres 3.34, District 10; Old Glory Road, Acres 3.34, District 10, $630,000
• Brandy S. Glenn to Calobe A. Thoburn, J.R. Wilson Subdivision, Lot 17, District 9, $142,000
• Crystal M. Johnson to Tony Brewer and Melissa Brewer, Topside Hill Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 3, District 10, $265,000
• Chelsea Blair Sanz Turner and David Hunter Turner to Beryl L. Domaleski, Tannery Drive, Acres 0.54, District 18, $289,900
• Jeffrey Nichols to Samuel L. Liford and Jennifer Liford, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 172, District 9, $168,500
• Harold Booker to Stone Construction Group Inc., Creekside Community, Lot 39, District 1, $10,500
• Tricia A. Stoddard to Richard Lamar Howell and Debra S. Howell, Kinzel Springs, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 15, $75,000
• Jonathan Goode and Joshua Goode to Dakoda A. Sellers, Jubilee Ridge Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $155,000
• Ronald G. Hill to Sarah T. Fraser and Daniel T. Corrigan, Martin Mill Pike, Acres 5.27, District 12, $60,000
• Daniel J. Salopek and Kathy M. Salopek to Erik Brintnall and Deena Brintnall, Knapp Property, District 15, $290,000
• Olaf W. Neilsen and Cathie J. Neilsen to Robert Cole and Jan Cole, Rochell Property Laurel Valley Subdivision, Lot 1, District 15, $275,000
• Fairley R. Williams and Georgie M. Williams to Phillip D. Jones and Kecia D. Jones, Sundown Resort, Lot 199, District 15, $34,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Timothy S. Eldredge to Jena Eldridge, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 59, District 10, $257,145
• Sam Chester Franklin to Jacob Cain Hammontree and Summer Hammontree, Northfield Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 3, Lot 141R, District 9, $459,900
• Steven E. Larrabee and Mary S. Larrabee to Brian R. Dietz and Cheryl A. Dietz, Willard Addition, Lots 3 and 4, District 19, $380,000
• Damion H. Ward to Thomas Calhoon and Shannan Calhoon, Fox Hills Subdivision, Lot 20R, District 11, $248,900
• Jacob Cain Hammontree and Summer Leigh Hammontree to Corey Palmer and Abby Palmer, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 221, District 19, $216,200
• Nicole L. Lalone to PFR LLC, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 99C, District 19, $115,000
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Pascual Arellano, Franklin Meadows, Lots 27 and 29, District 1, $80,000
• Logan Burnell and Jennifer Burnell to Brandon Everhart and Jennifer Everhart, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $199,900
• Lesley Dione Foote to Joshua D. Bright and Laura B. Bright, John Harris First Addition, Lot 25, Acres 0.184, District 19, $20,000
• Chris Frankin and Chester Franklin to Omar Arellano, Franklin Meadows, Lot 28, District 1, $40,000
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to David Hector Sanchez, Franklin Meadows, Lot 2, District 1, $42,500
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Dwight Price, Franklin Meadows, Lot 10, District 1, $40,000
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Dwight Price, Franklin Meadows, Lot 4, District 1, $40,000
• Georgia M. Pomphrey to Lowell K. Luton III, Eagleton Village, Lot 25, District 9, $87,000
• KLV LLC to Gary Chandler and Cynthia Chandler, KLV Property, Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 1, District 7, $125,000
• Misty Michelle Chadwick and Scott Glen Chadwick to William Burl Freed and Sandra P. Freed, South View Addition, Lot 25, District 8, $218,000
• Angela Gail Stafford to Juan Cuevas Silverio and Meinarda Hernandez Ubaldo, Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lots 34 and 35, District 9, $262,700
• Kelly Brooks to Adam W. Bousquet, Eagleton Village No. 1, Lot 99, District 9, $126,500
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to Jake C. Hutsell, Charles C. Clark Second Subdivision, Lot 97, District 9, $164,900
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to North Star Properties LLP, Cochrans First Addition, Lot 53R, District 9, $209,600
• Ingram Overholt and Bean Suc. Trust, Atchley Charitable Remainer Unitrus to Davis Anthony Long Jr. and Hannah Taylor Long, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 82, District 19, $189,900
• Angel Orlando Ortiz and Kristy Lee Pedrero to Georgie Hamin III and Patricia Hamid, Tara Estates, Lot 20, District 12, $195,000
• Stephen E. Gillam and Sharon A. Gillam to Jerry B. Wagner and Jan C. Wagner, Hidden Cove, Lot 5, District 6, $435,000
• Arlene J. Anderson to April Heatherly, Colony Square Condominiums, Building H, District 19, $147,500
• William R. Little and Bettye H. Little to Jack L. Graves and Marcie P. Graves, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 31, District 7, $35,000
• Henry Heustess and Alice Heustess to Henry Heustess Trust and Alica Heustess Trust, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lot 48, District 9, $0
• Phillip A. Russell and Courtney L. Russell to Douglas I. Hall and Hannah Elise Fruechtl, Samuels Crossing, Lot 11, District 13, $215,000
• Lawrence A. May and Heidi C. May to Kevin L. Fox and Linda A. Fox, Mountain Meadow Subdivision, Lot 3, District 1, $575,000
• Robert E. Adham and Patricia J. Adham to Christopher Stavros and Laura Stavros, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 49, District 9, $85,000
• Carl William Reiordan III and Kimberlee A. Reiordan to Jack Lane and Pamela Lane, Happy Valley Road, Acres 3.43, District 3, $10,500
• Pankratz Construction INc. to Riley Cadegan, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 14A, District 7, $220,700
• Genny Martinez to Tawny Brooke White, Wilson Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 8, $170,000
• Charles R. Miller and Evelyn C. Miller to Michael Grey Smith and Debra Lee Smith, Thunderhead Mountain Vista Subdivision, Lot 19, District 14, $78,000
• James C. Cone and Deborah G. Cone to Richard George Haas Jr. and Heather Lee Haas, Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 44, District 9, $120,000
• Cardanha Inc. to Run Property Management LLC, Meadowlands, Lot 81R2, District 11, $175,000
• Shore Land Company LLC to Tom R. Runge and Karlene M. Runge, Coulter View Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $369,900
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Nancy E. Lamberth, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 44, District 19, $245,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Micah S. Ballard and Katie C. Ballard, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 20, District 10, $308,900
• Regina Depew to Willard D. Price and Constance Price, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 380, District 19, $239,000
• Charles S. Glass and Nancy Glass to Betty Ann Medley and Casper Lee Roark, Shaver Road, Acres 1.285, District 12, $125,000
• Francis J. Anderson and Hannah Lovin Anderson to Trent Long and Amy Long, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 120, District 9, $172,500
• Shawn Therrien and Christina Therrien to Angel Orlando Ortiz and Kristy Lee Pedero, Leniz Addition, Lot 4, District 9, $256,000
• Jon F. Stoneburner Jr. and Amanda Stoneburner to James R. Lawson, Lowes Ferry, Phase 1, Lot 18, District 10, $295,000
• Brian Scott Smith and Jerry P. Smith to Sampson Bell and Shirley Bell, East Forest Subdivision, Lot 33, District 8, $70,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to John C. Farmer and Selena S. Farmer, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $169,900
• J. Russell Smith and Linda M. Smith to Trula Nadine Wright, Big Valley Subdivision, Lots 214 and 215, District 15, $131,000
• Jennifer Lauderdale Wampler and Harry Christopher Wampler to Dean Volintine, Buffalo Ridge Subdivision, Lot 3R2, District 19, $20,000
• Spencer L. Garner and Patricia E. Garner to Robert Waters and Amy Joy Waters, Larry P. Adams Property, Lot 1, District 8, $92,500
• Margaret McEvoy Morris and Charles Jules Morris to Brigid Mulroy Kahn and Joseph L. Kahn, Kinzel Springs Retreat, Lot 26, District 15, $185,000
