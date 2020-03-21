March 1 to March 7
• John Britton Autry and Lisa Autry to Charles Andrew Chaney, Olympia Condominiums Unit 2, District 9, $199,900
• Allison Henderson and Nathaniel Henderson to Jessica E. Marshall, Lonely Oaks Subdivision, Lot 12, District 5, $177,000
• Forrest M. Hayes and Tabitha S. Hayes to Casey Dalton McGuffee, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $203,610
• Stephen Scott Gibson and Michelle Gibson to George Helton and Karen Helton, Paradise Hills Subdivision, Lot 46, District 14, $258,000
• George L. Helton and Karen M. Helton to Neal G. Smedegaard and Deborah J. Smedegaard, Brandon Park Subdivision, Lot 25, District 13, $200,400
• Edward A. Carney and Shennan A. Spradlin to Michael C. Spradlin and Constance B. Spradlin, Mount Luke Subdivision Section Laurel Valley Resort, Lot 33, District 15, $235,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Troy J. Bolton, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lots 104 and 127, District 10, $233,625
• LPP Mortgage, CLMG Corporation and Melissa Sassine to Jose Manuel Vaca-Toledo, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $54,500
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Lacey N. Nichols and Jordan N. Milleville, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lots 131 and 127, District 10, $222,990
• Hope Furches Barlow and Paul Arthur Furches Estate to Jarrod Thomas Idle and Tenia Vallery Smith, Glenmore Estates, Lot 5, $185,000
• Carol Weston and John Weston to Grant Seiber, Grannybelle Woods, Lots 8 and 9, District 14, $428,000
• Kenneth A. Reed and Tonia Reed to Richard J. Callahan and Eilleen Callahan, Brown and Conner Property, Lot 8, District 19, $110,000
• Doug Dodson and Kristi Dodson to Steven M. Johnson and Vickie L. Johnson, Goddard Road, District 1, $190,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Misty D. Ford, Aluminum Company Property, Lot 127, District 9, $185,000
• Patricia Montgomery and Wilbur Clinton Huffman Estate to Derick R. Duhn and Jennie Duhn, Maryville and Allegheny Road, Acres 2, District 7, $165,000
• Thomas Burkhart to Ben Steinberg and Samara Pitz, Hideaway Village Top of the World, Lots 41, 42 and 32, District 18, $80,000
• Henny Weissinger and Lynda Weissinger to Scott Harvey and Jodi Harvey, Lashbrook Subdivision, Lot 61-R-1, District 10, $460,000
• Danial Sparks, Jessica Sparks, Jimmy Ray Sparks, Jody Sparks, Patricia Thompson, Donald Sparks and Jeffrey Sparks to Chalyn Hatmaker and Brendon Manship, Thompson Property, Montvale Road, Lot 1, District 8, $22,500
• Arynda Lea Nichols and Angelika Sue Greer and Linda Jones Thomas to Linda Jones Thomas and William R. Thomas, Lot 3, District 19, $50,815
• Jacob Redmond and Alfed Redwine, Farris Heights, Lot 4, District 2, $233,333
• Roy Allen Grady and Heather Marie Grady to Patricia S. Morris and Thomas C. Morris, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 54, District 7, $455,695
• Doug Dailey to Jacob E. Hebert and Kerri E. Hebert, Brittingham at William Blount, Lot 6, District 6, $35,000
• Carolyn C. Messer to Gail A. White, Hunters Hill Subdivision, Lot 27, District 8, $190,000
• Glenn Vitale and Lisa Vitale to Robert Lewis, Ruth Lewis and Bethany A. Millholland, West Mor-land Heights, Lot 3, District 6, $250,000
• Richard D. Kratz and Haven Lee Wertz Kratz to Sammy M. Thomas and Leslie A. Thomas, Laurel Road, District 15, $490,000
• Robert Titus Jr. and Linda Titus to Bill Housley and Kelley Housley, Dominion Downs, Lot 71, District 7, $185,000
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust and PHH Mortgage Corporation to Kenneth Dasilva Trust and Cheryl A. Dasilva Trust, U.S. Highway 411 South, Acres 1.013, District 6, $81,500
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and Goodall Homes to Robert Gunter and Cynthia Gunter, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 93, District 19, $339,000
• Thomas R. Dixon and Shirley M. Dixon to Robert Allison and Georgia Allison, Cobblestone Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 15, District 8, $295,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Brennan D. McMurray and Miah A. Taylor, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 101, District 19, $223,783
• Allen Bradley and Denita Bradley to Jennifer L. Zienin and Daniel N. Chaney, Ridge Water Subdivision, Lot 7, District 5, $200,000
• Tim Satterfield to Jesse R. Katz, Sunset View Addition No. 3, Lots 44 and 45, District 19, $189,900
• James Law and Carol Law to Leslie R. Wilson Jr. and Tamara C. Wilson, Valley View Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $305,000
• Thomas Baratta and Gail Baratta to GDP Properties LLC, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 111, District 9, $90,000
• Elizabeth Blair to Douglas Chapman and Teresa Chapman, Blair Chapman and Winchester Properties, Lot 3, District 1, $42,000
• Patrick C. Huffstetler and Teresa L. Huffstetler to Billy C. Large, Rock Gardens Addition No. 2, Lot 158, District 9, $115,000
• Little Wilton and Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub. Trust to Federal National Mortgage Assiciation, Mentor Road, District 10, $0
• The Money Source Inc. to Diane Simpson and Ronald P. Simpson, Johnson Property, Lot 4R1, District 15, $135,000
• Sam Price to Harvey Costner, District 14, $3,500
• Tyler Rambo and Rachel Rambo to Diana L. Burch, Woodsfield Subdivision, Lot 22, District 9, $205,000
• Charles C. Stewart and Lori A. Stewart to Robert Klatt and Elizabeth Klatt, Andover Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 185, District 9, $76,000
• Mary Ellen Brady, Michael Conrady, Matthew Conrady, Mitchel Conrady and John J. Conrady Estate to Shanks Realty Fund II, Old Whites Mill Road, Acres 1.28, District 8, $30,000
• Nanika Inc. to Jason R. Stewart and Christy A. Stewart, Nanika Inc. Property, Lot 1, District 5, $164,800
• Kevin L. Gryder and Tiffany Swift Gryder to Mark F. Galloway Trust, Galloway Family Living Trust and Kimberly D. Galloway Trust, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 83, District 2, $335,500
• Leslie R. Wilson and Tamara C. Wilson to Jason Purslow and Deanna Purslow, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 13, District 19, $378,000
• John Calvin Ward to Mickey G. Sullivan and Shannon Sullivan, Sunset View Addition No. 6, Lots 6 and 7, District 19, $194,900
• Paul Daniel Branton to Raymond J. Harrington, Frazier Estate, Lot 1B, District 14, $157,000
• Ernest D. Kilby and Patricia G. Kilby to Melanie Pritchard, Kilby Property (Marble Hill Road), Lot 1, Acres 10.093, District 4, $179,900
• Logan Large to L and P Property Solutions LLC, Maryville Real Estate Companys First Addition to Maryville, Lot 5, District 9, $5,000
• Michael D. Eldridge and Amy D. Eldridge to Cory Johnson and Tisha Johnson, Crest Field Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $245,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Roy Arthur Jones Jr. and Evelyn Michelle Jones, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 7, $236,835
• George F. Tolhurst and Jane T. Tolhurst to Kurt L. Jarvis and Michelle H. Jarvis, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 36, District 19, $490,550
• James A. Dukes and Susan Dukes to Erin J. Canter, East Millers Cove Road, Acres 1.69, District 18, $122,000
• Jamie R. Mullins to Nathan Henderson and Allison Henderson, Northfield Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 3, Lot 119, District 9, $304,000
• Beryl L. Domaleski to Sandra Broughton, Adams Run Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $170,000
• Lamon and McDaniel Builders Inc. to David A. Pigg and Jessica L. Pigg, Wildwood Meadows, Lot 1, District 12, $245,100
• Aaron C. Sentell and Vicki L. Sentell to Robert A. McCumsey and Brandy McCumsey, Windsor Manor Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $267,200
• Margery F. Blume Trust and Frederick R. Blume Trust to William B. Kennedy Jr. and Sandra F. Kennedy, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 29, District 10, $96,000
• Sean P. Wentley and Konstantina Wentley to Brandon K. Plyler and Lindsey R. Plyler, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 334, District 19, $290,000
• Frances P. Kizer and Penny Kizer to Sharon Kay Walker Trust, Fork Road, Acres 2.792, District 2, $34,500
• Jacob Redmond to Randall C. Conner Jr. and Dakota E. Conner, Farris Heights, Lot 1, District 8, $219,900
• Courtney B. Joyner to Jacob Armstrong, Robert E. Sowders Property, Lot 1, District 19, $284,900
• Calloway-Hunt Real Estate LLC to Calloway Real Estate LLC, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 1.61, District 9, $1,065,700
• Kenneth Johnson and Cherie Johnson to Courtney Beth Joyner, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 12, District 7, $340,000
• April L. Armstrong to Patricia Montgomery, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 217, District 15, $39,500
• Kensington Place MHP LLC to Stonetown Kensington Place LLC, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, District 14, $5,000,000
• Steven C. Rinck and Carla M. Rinck to Charles Sparkes, Remington Park, Lot 47, District 19, $175,000
• Deborah Ann Teffeteller to Wannis R. Bowen III and Heather C. Bowen, Blevins and Goddard Street, District 19, $61,000
• Charles Allen Burkhart and Kathie M. Burkhart to Dylan D. Deponte and Hannah M. Harper, College Addition, Lots 8, 9 and 10, District 9, $175,000
• Marnice Richmond to Elizabeth D. Davis, Royal Oaks Garden Villas, Phase 1, Lot V-294, District 19, $25,000
• Everett Hills Properties LLC to Homer R. Tipton and Deborah R. Tipton, J.R. Burchfield Place, Lot 74R, District 9, $75,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lots 5R, 6R, 7R, 8R, 9R and 10R, District 19, $4,600.50
• Jeremy Thomas Leming and Lea Ann Leming to Michael Ryan Gizzi, Victoria Gardens Subdivision, Phases 2 and 3, Lot 25, District 9, $144,900
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Michelle Rodriguez and James Rodriguez, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 106, District 10, $282,365
• Danny R. McCallister and Sheila D. McCallister to Edward A. Carney and Shennan A. Spradlin, Fairlight Section Laurel Valley, Lot 1, District 15, $220,000
• Herbert E. Soto and Nicole M. Soto to David R. Bray and Laura E. Higgins, Ellejoy Road, Acres 22.726, District 13, $759,000
• CDBE LLC to Aaron Sweetwood and Linnea Sweetwood, State Highway 411, District 1, $210,000
• Linda A. Boles to Rickey E. Pickel and Misty Dawn Merlau, Acres 0.73, District 7, $160,000
• Jason Lee Chambers and Carol Jane Chambers Estate to Samuel P. Green and Kayli J. Green, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 133, District 9, $285,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Promba Properties LLC Series B, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $179,900
• Sam Price to James Vernon Stinnett, Burchfield Property, Lot 1, District 8, $20,000
• Quint Bourgeois, Robert Saunderes and James M. Tipton to Michealla Ann Brewer, Topside Road, Acres 0.188, District 10, $124,900
• Kenneth R. Guess and Janet Guess to Kenneth Harnden, Jones Bend Road, Acres 0.89, District 11, $335,000
