Feb. 23 to Feb. 29
• Ivan Edmund Davalos and Ann M. Davalos to Mark F. Pawl, S.H. Davis Heirs Tract, Lot 5R-1, District 15, $50,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price to Carol Ann Mitchell, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 16, District 19, $284,900
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Barbara R. Pohl, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 58, District 10, $222,765
• James Anthony Carruba and Ashley M. Carruba to Andrew T. Harmon and Amanda L. Harmon, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 32, District 1, $242,000
• Steven R. Mynatt to Bradley Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Thomas, Country Lane, Acres 27.69, District 14, $220,000
• Brandon R. Fields and Jennifer Ashley Fields to Kenneth W. Truss and Danielle L. Truss, Woodmont Addition, Lot 41R, District 9, $220,000
• Jeremy L. Womble and Alexandria Womble to Cindy V. Faller and Brendan W. Faller, Louisville Road, District 10, $195,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC to Matthew Batchelder and Michelle Batchelder, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 15, District 19, $394,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Raymond Bernard Stokes and Melissa Ann Stokes, Farris Heights, Lot 12, District 8, $219,900
• David Lee Vaughn to Michael D. Vaughn and Natalie K. Vaughn, Maloney Lane, Acres 2.154, District 12, $147,000
• Matthew W. Sunshine to Karen J. Patton, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lot F, District 9, $212,860
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Bruce E. Wilson and Rita A. Wilson, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $169,900
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Katrina L. Phillips, Deloris H. Garrett Property, Lot 1, District 8, $123,000
• Kevin L. Whiting and Carey Potter Whiting to Terry T. Allmond, Jericho Road, Acres 3.798, District 8, $329,900
• Robert J. Solomon Suc. Trust, James D. Oaks and Susan Oaks to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Bailey Acres, Lot 7, District 7, $50,533.48
• Smiltbilt LLC to Sean Mesa, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 7, $224,500
• Smithbilt LLC to Derrick Matthew McMurray, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 6, District 7, $216,040
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Brandon R. Fields and Jennifer A. Fields, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 38, District 10, $299,900
• Janice Fields to Kathryn A. Griffith, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 61, District 19, $239,900
• Robert Bradley Bowman and Barbara A. Bowman Estate to Scott D. Moersdorf and Christina A. Moersdorf, Hidden Creek Subdivision, Lot 16, District 5, $529,000
• Estate of J.T. Kerr and Lacretia Holbert to Lacretia Holbert, Spurling Road, Acres 62, $0
• Lacretia Holbert, Mark Rosner and Marcus Rosner to Angela Tipton and Justin Kerr, Spurling Road, Acres 62, $320,000
• Job J. Iles to Jeremy Womble and Alexandria Womble, Scarbrough Property, Lots 2 and 4, District 8, $220,000
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Michael Brett Gibson, Leconte Property Subdivision, Lot 7, District 8, $264,000
• Leo F. Sands to Brian E. Sweet and Gene Sweet, McConnell Addition, Lot 26, District 9, $18,000
• Gary Wayne Chapman and Cassie Geneva Hall Estate to Kenneth Ray Hurst Jr. and Tracy Anne Hurst, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 304, District 19, $5,000
• Ronald D. Kehn and Lynn D. Kehn to Allen Bruce Silk and Mary Ewella Silk, Hawks Ridge Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $306,000
• Jacob Redmond to Jose I. De Anda and Vita Virginia Villa Ramirez, Farris Heights, Lot 3, District 8, $245,000
• Marshall Builders Inc. and ASI Builders Inc. to Chelsea Boling Moore and Ryan Robert Moore, Heather Crossing Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $244,900
• Ryan R. Moore and Chelsea B. Moore to Dustin E. Wade, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 50, District 14, $225,000
• Emily Whitehead and Eric Whitehead to Gregory Jerome Keating and Laura Jane Idensohn, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 60R-1, District 19, $285,000
• Morton Construction LLC to Michael L. Cole and Pearlie A. Cole, Hugh Leonard Greene Subdivision, Lot 5, District 4, $299,900
• James Oakes to Julie Frawley, Serenity Cove II, Lot 3, District 4, $75,000
• Stanley Hurt to Matthew R. Davis and Haleigh A. Davis, James F. Roberts Property, Lot 5, District 9, $205,000
• Jan Benson to Leo J. Finger, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Lot 15, District 19, $187,000
• Patricia A. Anderson and Lawrence M. Soffa and Lydia Soffa, Lakeshore Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 18, District 4, $112,000
• Dennis Michael Dew Trust and Susan Marie Dew Trust to James Sinn, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 19W, District 18, $42,000
• Petra A. Urban and James D. Urban to James D. Urban, Plainfield Addition, Lot 204, District 9, $0
• Kris Sigmund and Nick Voyles to John R. Johnston, Frank Hogsed Property, Lot 1R-2, District 19, $30,000
• Terry L. Brown and Lori Brown to Wanda Hendryx, Seymour Estates Subdivision, Lot 9, District 13, $163,400
• Blount County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Thomas Edward Baratta and Gail Marie Baratta, Herron Property, Lot 3, District 9, $157,000
• Steven K. Spradling and Christine B. Spradling to Norman K. Clark and Emily J. Clark, Park Line Heights Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 10, District 18, $16,500
• Susan L. Headrick to James R. Poore and Riley T. Poore, Applewood Subdivision, Lot 7R, District 8, $197,900
• Janie Dennin and Paula Messier to Cody L. Morton, Wildwood Springs Subdivision, Lots 131 and 132, District 12, $122,900
• Gerhard Schneibel and Andrea Y. Carmona Schneibel to David C. Roberts, Donna Roberts, David M. Roberts and Mary P. Roberts, Turnberry Square Condominiums, Phase 2, Building H, District 9, $200,000
• Lisa G. Krogulski to Ty Allison and Deborah Griffith, Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lots 19 and 20, District 9, $148,000
• Jennifer Harrington to Patricia Anderson, Heritage Condominiums, Lot 9R-2, District 9, $173,000
• Blake D. McCarter to Gateway Property Inc., Morganton Acres, Lot 7R, District 19, $30,000
• Raymond K. Cooper Jr., Robin S. Cooper and Debra C. Inman to Harold W. Patterson, Houston Heights, Lot 58, District 13, $147,900
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Richard Frank Getzug and Barbara Carol Getzug, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 93, District 10, $238,805
• Timothy J. Whitley to Curtis Alexander Jr. and Courtney Alexander, Jack Rorex Addition, Lots 15 and 16, District 9, $152,000
• Millennium Capital LLC to City of Maryville, Morganton Road, Acres 0.211, District 19, $0
• Johnny R. Riggins and Charlotte H. Riggins to Alexander Ross Dunkin, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 101, District 9, $105,000
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Kevin L. Whitting and Carey Potter Whitting, Leconte Property Subdivision, Lot 5, District 8, $297,500
• Sue McLemore Oliver and Todd H. McLemore to Jonathan M. Williams and Sara J. Williams, Westfield Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 49, District 9, $235,000
• William J. Alawine to Don Seiber, Campers Paradise Top of the World Estates Subdivision, Lots 260, 261, 262, 263, 296, 297, 298 and 299, District 18, $37,000
• Kenneth C. Murrell and Pornphram Murrell to Earl B. Lamb Trust, Suzanne L. Lamb Trust and Lamb Family Rev. Living Trust, Village Properties Inc. Subdivision 2, Lot 20, District 9, $65,000
• James R. Gregory to Edward N. Irwin and Shirley C. Irwin, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 145, District 6, $66,400
• Adam T. Claiborne and Lyndsay M. Claiborne to Robert G. Blake and Samantha R. Blake, Sunrise Addition, Lot 20R, District 9, $192,000
• Andrew McKevitz to Barbara J. McEvoy, Nickle Point Drive, District 8, $129,846
• Laura Lea Adams to William Lyons, Crooked Creek Pike (Duncan Pike), Acres 2.35, District 8, $71,708.59
• Robert W. Pritchett to A&S Investments of Tennessee LLC< Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 39, District 8, $140,100
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Michael E. Delozier and Denise M. Delozier, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 13A, District 7, $209,900
• April L. Armstrong and Susan E. Cote to Annie Laurie Gunter, Big Valley Campground, Lot 113, District 15, $138,000
• SBL Investments Properties LLC to Cardinal Builders LLC to Elizabeth D. Davis, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lots 4R, 5R, 6R, 7R, 8R, 9R, 10R and 13R, District 13, $240,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Robbie Abbott and Bobbie Abbott, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 91, $239,330
• Willard D. Price and Constance E. Price to Kevin D. Boling and Jennifer Boling, Tom Greene Property, Lot 34R3, District 4, $245,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Heather M. Davis, Valley Vista, Lot 12, District 6, $219,000
• Verlin Douglas Masingo to John Kevin Leblanc and Ashley Vee Leblanc, Liberty Hill Subdivision, Lot 20, District 10, $170,000
• Craig Edward Stone and Misty Dawn Stone to Mark Owens, Grandview Place Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $189,500
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Kenneth G. Main and Linda Kaye Main, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 13, District 10, $289,900
• Larry J. Henry, Judith Anne Henry, Rebecca Gail Henry and Mildred Henry to Izabel W. Sorensen, Timothy M. Zacharisen and Mary Ann Braatz, Riversedge Subdivision, Lot 6R, District 11, $325,000
• Alan McKinney and Danielle McKinney to Jay T. Vanvranken and Tabitha A. Vanvanken, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 113, District 19, $385,000
• Jay T. Vanvranken and Tabitha A. Vanvranken to Kendall E. Ewing, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 298, District 19, $290,000
• Gabriel Gordon Gravatt to Britney Chopin and Michael Chopin, Tee Lee Heights No. 2, Lot 14, District 19, $182,050
• Drew D. Miles to Joseph John Sprout to Tracy Lee Sprout, Brantlin Reserve, Lot 1, District 19, $130,000
• Michael L. Headrick and Beulah S. Headrick to the Sunday Co. LLC, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 234, District 9, $89,900
• Jonathan M. Williams and Michael E. Williams to Lenore Keener, Broad Run Drive, Acres 0.255, District 19, $189,900
• April C. Heatherly to Hannah Rose Sampley, Scenic Terrace Addition No. 4, Lots 13 and 14, District 9, $174,000
• Deborah Ann Harris to Linda Pierce, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lots 56 adn 57, District 9, $142,500
• Sandra A. Richards and Garey M. Richards to Nicholas Lamothe Jr. and Adrianna Lamothe, River View Addition, Lot 276R, District 11, $112,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to Perry Schonfeld, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,500,000
• Sharon R. Estes and John E. Estes to Danielle Fulcher, Meadowlands Subdivision, Lot 44, District 11, $140,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Bette Jean Berry and Rebecca Shope, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $179,900
• Johnny Robert Ray and Daryl Del Rosario Ray to Matthew C. Hodge, J.P. Martin Addition, Lot 9, District 9, $150,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Mario Disanzo, Antoinette Disanzo and Madelyn A. Witt, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 15A, District 7, $217,900
• Michael C. Brinkmann Contracting Inc. to Jordan L. Clark and Jennifer L. Williams, Rosedale Addition, Lot 21R2, District 19, $299,900
