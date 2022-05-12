May 1-7
• Aced Enterprises LLC and Green Wealth Real Estate LLC to Sharon R. Byrd, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Lot 48, District 13, $15,500
• Adam Justin and Amanda C. Chenowith to Brad and Janice K. Gouldthorpe, Mimosa Estates, Lot 271, District 11, $485,000
• Susan Rose Frost to Rebecca Wollmann and Sara Swanee, Montgomery Court Subdivision, Lot 2R-5, District 19, $300,000
• Stephen E. Fisher to Jeffrey Scott and Donna Tallent, Lowes Ferry, Phase I, Lot 55, District 10, $430,000
• Craig Michael and Jennifer Allison Strange to George W. and Kathryn N. Faulkner, Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $242,000
• Stephen T. Wilson to Donna Gibson, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $315,000
• Daniel L. and Tara A. Orr to Daniel P. and Patricia Norton Ramsey, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 24, District 9, $315,000
• Daniel W. and Kimberly R. Myers to Jacob J. Jackson, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 41, District 1, $225,000
• Andrea and Lauren Xixis to Christopher Michael and Chelsea Nicole Gonzalez, Timbercreek Subdivision, Lot 9, District 6, $549,900
• Alan G. and Lisa G. Stremsterfer to Thaddaeus E. Kirby, Hughes Loop Road, District 12, 2.639 acres, $109,000
• Jennifer H. and Jennifer Kelly to Hunter Lee Terry, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 25, District 12, $380,000
• John H. Sewell III and Rachael J. Amburn to Andrew D. Powers, Farmington View, Phase III, Lot 110, District 10, $599,900
• Ann Keasler Kahn and Ann Keasler-Kahn Revocable Living Trust to William Jonathan and Maddison Aline Barker, Knightbridge Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 33, District 19, $70,000
• Roger Collins Sr. and Cheryl Collins to Christopher Clay Nicholls, Louisville-Knoxville Road, District 10, .5 acres, $71,350
• Don M. and Carolyn Gentle McDaniel and Rubin Lublin TN PLLC to Allure Properties LLC, Royal Oaks, Phase I, Lot V-111, District 19, $313,600
• Barbara J. Murr to Walter and Tammy Murr, Riverview Addition, Lot 197R, District 11, $145,000
• William J. Brickey to Danny W., Melissa A., Daniel Wayne and Candace Whitney Cromwell, William Brickey Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 15, $10,000
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to Lukas H. McAnulty and Sarah Hernandez, Morning Side Addition, Lots 13 and 14, District 9, $198,000
• Alcoa 129 Partners and William C. Seeley to T.D. Management LTD, 1010 Middlesettlements Road, Lot 2, $791,056
• Bobby G. Queen and Sarah J. Williams to Brendan J. and Clare E. Logsdon, Rose Property, Lot 1, District 9, $650,000
• Barry L., Sherri Stewart, Barry and Sherri S. Stowe to Susan S. Hansen and Susan S. Hansen Trust, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $6,950,000
• Philip Walter and Kathleen Ann Eglsaer to Joshua J. and Janelle J. Craven, Riverwood Estates Subdivision, Lot 22, District 12, $383,000
• Rodger David and Pamela Ann Keith to Pamela J. Cousins and Revocable Living Trust of Pamela J. Cousins, Sundown Resort, Lot 180, District 15, $60,000
• CMH Homes Inc. to Jennifer S. and Stephen J. Fox, Marble Hill Estates Subdivision, Phase VI, Lot 86, District 2, $356,964
• Betty Sliger to James Sliger, Ford Addition, Lot 44, District 9, $25,000
• Vearl Bible and Rhonnie Jerome Bible Estate to Thomas W. and Denise H. Weston, 17.5 acres, 15 acres and 29 acres, District 1, $566,500
• Lauren C. and Jason E. Green to Harry and Jamie Miller, Vintage Village, Lot 15, District 19, $583,400
• Charles and Molly Wright to Eric W. and Amy L. Davis, Brown School Road, District 9, $715,000
• Jason H. Bradley and Henry Bradley Living Trust to Cheryl and Gordon Scott, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 31, District 19, $304,000
• Linda Beeler and Barbara McFall to James R. and Victoria A. Wise, Sundown Resort, Lot 65, District 15, $58,000
• Karen Henry to Mary Elizabeth and Edwin Schaumburg, Lee Stephens Property, Lot 2R-1, District 8, $32,500
• Zachary Brooks to Daniel William Heinz, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 28, District 1, $410,000
• Daren Bradshaw and Jessica Mary Thompson to Marlo G. and Terri R. Grape, Misty Heights Subdivision, Lot 17, District 5, $363,250
• Aziz A. Jooma to Charles T. Sparks, First Addition to Maryville, Lot 7, District 9, $120,000
• Charles R. and Evelyn Miller to Phillip Gary Hayes Jr. and Michelle W. Hayes, Old Highway 73, 2.3316 acres, District 15, $379,000
• H & C Maryville General Partnership and James H. Harrison to Boing US Holdco Inc., Market Place 411, Lot E2, District 6, $850,000
• Henry David and Patricia V. Smith to Daniel and Coral Nigolian, Charles C. Clark Second Subdivision, Lot 141, District 9, $350,000
• Terry and Donna Bishop to I Quadrant Investments LLC, Sanderson Street, .42 acres, District 9, $295,000
• Gary J. Vanden Heuvel to David A. and Cheryl T. Baxter, Hunters Run Condominiums, Phase I, District 15, $250,000
• J. Bryan Creech to Phillip Cameron and Elayna Kathryn Chesser, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 211, District 11, $280,000
• Joan L. Fitzgerald and Thomas E. Fitzgerald Attorney to James C. and Heather L. Harder and the Harder Family Trust, Hunters Glade Subdivision, Lot 6R, District 19, $525,000
• James Naron VII and Melody R. Naron to AH4R TN Properties Two LLC, Brantley Park, Phase I, Lot 5, District 9, $424,890
• Brandon D. Dezearn to Jeremy and Kerry Russell, Birchfiel Addition, Lot 41, District 9, $245,000
• Jamey Leonard to David and Brandy Bowen, Montgomery Farms, Phase II, Lot 43, District 19, $367,500
• Elizabeth Jane and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Christopher T. and Kristi H. Stephens, Pate Property, Lot 2, District 14, $574,800
• Donald Jack Southard Jr. to Lori C. Pegler, Windridge Subdivision, Lot 137, District 19, $328,000
• Fred C. Whitmire III and Katherine B. Whitmire to Nicholas and Kristen Kessler, Shirley H. Archly Property, Lot 18, District 19, $575,000
• Dustin and Wendy Teffeteller to Daniel J. Christiansen and Emma J. Price, Valemont Subdivision, Lot 14, District 8, $272,000
• Thomas B. Timpson to Aaron Matthew Brown and Alysson Dean Guerra, Earl Davis Wilburn Property Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 6, $797,000
• Charles Russell, Kristi and Russell Stone to Cameron B. and Lorraine M. Day, Bluff Crest Estates, Lot 16-A, District 4, $1,360,000
• Robert L. Dennis Jr. and Catherine Dennis to Terran Simerly, Teddy Henry Property, Lot 1, District 9, $270,000
• Dorothy H. Leonard and Sandra L. Beshore to Robert Maurice and Nancy J. Long and Pamela Everett, Hillsdale Subdivision, Lot 31, .3 acres, Graves Road, .3 acres, District 9, $300,000
• Harmony Investments LLC to Herman B. and Karen Laurell Kesler, Jama D. Hurst Property, Lot 1, District 12, $237,100
• William David Garland and Lisa Garland to Jennifer Wilson, William Garland Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 8, $75,000
• Larry Steven Sharpe Jr. and April Sharpe to Southern Vacation Family Rentals LLC, Cades Cover Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $375,000
• Joseph Thomas Eldridge, John Edward Eldridge and David Miller Eldridge to Myron N. Crowe and Jeffrey B. Hopper, Top of the World Estates, Section 2, Lot 1, District 18, $35,000
• Robert A. Solomon and Crystal M. Solomon to Jacob Cosgrove and Mayu Uno, Williams Way Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 65, District 8, $450,000
• Marshall Builders Inc. and Asi Builders Inc. to Chelsea O. Dixon and Matthew J. Dixon, Mimosa Estates, Lot 115, District 11, $479,000
• Ginger Gail Rogers to John W. Rogers II and Kelly Ann Rogers, John W. Rogers Properties, Lot 1, District 19, $25,000
• Valerie Bain, Rachelle Nugent and Harry J. Moles Estate to Terry and Patty Brennan LLC, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 106, District 9, $166,500
• Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Matthew D. Flores and Madelyn F. Flores, Grand Vista, Lot 11RR, District 8, $300,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Julie Kreinbrink, Manor in the Foothills, Phase III, Lot 122, District 7, $272,900
• Gladys Vance and Charles Lambert Vance attorney to John Stewart, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 19, District 9, $130,900
• Ralph M. Burns and Ann L. Burns to Allen D. Wilson and Julia R. Wilson, Carter Springs Estates Subdivision, Lot 16, District 6, $438,000
• Alex Aust and Haley Aust to James J. Mathis Jr., Look Rock Estates, Lot 20, District 7, $110,000
• James J. Mathis, Patty O. Raines, David Drew Raines, Mark Todd Raines, Elizabeth Raines, Dennis Raines and Patty Raines to Alexander Aust, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 17, Lot 86, 24.73 acres, District 7, $675,000
• Leon Milton, Marjorie Milton and Marjorie A. Milton to Tracey L. Cooper, Carl Lawson Jr. and Linda G. Lawson, Olympia Condominiums Unit 2, Phase 2, District 9, $245,000
• Jeremy Mills and Amanda Mills to Oscar Gregorio Salinas, Honeysuckle Road, 0.8 acre, District 19, $160,000
• Daniel C. Riddle, Audrey Riddle, Audrey S. Jaccard, and Daniel Riddle to Kristen Hurtubise and Bryce Sturgeon, Brook Green Estates Subdivision, Lot 8, District 10, $355,000
• Alexander K. Aust, Haley A. Aust and Haley Aust to James J. Mathis Jr., Look Rock Estates, Lot 29R-3, District 7, $325,000
• Chilhowee Mountain Partnership, Patty O. Raines, Patti O. Raines, Paul R. Garron, Tracey W. Garron, James J. Mathis, James J. Mathis Jr., Deborah A. Mathis, Debbie Mathis, Deborah A. Underwood and Patty Raines to Alexander Aust, Windy Mountain, Lots 1 and 2, District 7, $274,320
• Belle Building Group LLC to Timothy Kayfus and Bethann Kayfus, McCammon Avenue Property, Lot 2R-2, District 9, $339,000
• Belle Building Group LLC to Bethann Kayfus, McCammon Avenue Property, Lot 2R-1, District 9, $349,000
• Sharon Robinson Woody and Sharon R. Woody To Roby Hartley, Village at Worthington, Lot 275, District 19, $350,000
• Roby L. Harley and Roby Hartley to Nancy Rice and William Rice, Nathan Hills Subdivision, Lot 5, District 2, $850,000
• Robert L. Hill and Robert Hill to Robert Martin Cochran, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 15, District 15, $40,000
• Susan Vanaken to Tiffany Bell, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $350,000
• F. Jean Lea, Freddie Jean Lea and Kenneth Bryan Lea attorney in fact to Isaac B. Lea, Pflanze West Maryville Subdivision, Lots 7 and 8, $118,000
• Amy C. Horton, Amy C. Ridinger and Jonathon L. Horton to Best Road Properties LLC, Majestic Mountains Subdivsion, Lot 90, District 13, $67,500
• Clara Katherine Brewer Garland to Larry Garland and Brenda Garland, Calderwood Highway — U.S. 129, 20.567 acres, District 1, $40,000
• Kevin V. Gilmour and Melissa M. Gilmour to Willaim T. Nichols Sr. and Debra Nichols, Country Charm Estates, Lot 8, District 14, $405,000
• Waltrust Properties Inc. and Walgreen Co. to DS Maryville Landlord LLC and Suntrust Equity Funding LLC, The Shops at Royal Oaks, Lot 3, 1.45 acres, District 6, $4,918,919
• William D. Kilgore III to Michael R. Krajnik, Jennifer Nicole Krajnik and Jennifer N. Krajnik, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 6, $257,000
• Rex Russom and Lisa Russom to James E. Stanley and Jeanine M. Lux, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $330,000
• Eric L. Baumgardner and Kimberly K. Baumgardner to Jerry Robert Allen Crittenden and Alyssa Crittenden, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 111, District 10, $535,000
• Brian S. Hensely and Valerie A. Hensley to Michael Weatherford and Lindsey L. Weatherford, Baxter Estates, Lot 17, District 12, $501,000
• Jacob E. Gurley and Jake Gurley to Ashley Ewert, Stone Tree Park Subdivision, Lot 5A, District 19, $309,000
• Leah Michelle Green Hamilton to Rachel Lay, Turnberry Square, Phase 3, Building N, District 19, $280,000
• Norma J. Sloan, Norma Jean Sloan and Michael Roger Sloan to Joseph R. Inger and Victoria C. Inger, Grandview Heights, Lot 53, District 9, $351,000
• Lloyd Oslonian and Kristi Oslonian to Mark Clark and Geneva Clark, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 119, District 2, $582,249
• Artigues Construction LLC to Daniel T. Weeks and Mary B. Weeks, Grace Hills, Lot 3, District 13, $459,900
• Michael Harris and Kelli Harris to City of Rockford, Littlebrook Subdivsion, Lot 8, District 11, $4,900
• Michael Harris and Kelli Harris to City of Rockford, Littlebrook Subdivision, Lot 7, District 11, $4,900
• Cynthia L. Charner and Joann White to Maximilian Charner, Willie Best Property, Lot 2, District 6, $321,501
• Bernard Pucci and Linda S. Pucci to Ricky W. Knight and Teresa L. Knight, Joe E. Delozier Estate, Lot 10R, District 12, $275,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.