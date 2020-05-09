April 19 to April 25
• Celia Renea Anderson to Jeffrey David Pilkington and Stella Mae Pilkington, Cloverhill Road, Acres 2.96, District 6, $73,000
• Lisa Orucevic, Lisa M. Nelson and Armin Orucevic to Robert Leonard and Jessica Grant, Windridge Subdivision, Lot 106, District 19, $262,000
• Wanda Helton and Tommy Helton to Zook Properties LLC, Triangle Addition, Lots 22 and 23, District 9, $57,000
• Christina M. Dorfhuber and Angelo Julian Arias to Peter Barbee and Jill Hayes Barbee, RSD Properties Subdivision, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 5, District 11; Hightop Estates, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 5, District 11, $862,500
• Seth A. Glandon and Sarah A. Glandon to Jason Wayne Van Norstran and Ashley Van Norstran, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 96, District 9, $299,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Blake E. Ryman and Kelli R. Ryman, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 12, District 7, $213,380
• Barbara Nicholson to Jewel A. Stallions, Knight Bridge Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 50, District 19, $387,500
• Barbara S. Steverson and William Bryan Steverson to Jackey Lee Williams and Gladys Ann Phillips Williams, Heritage Square, Lot 16R-1, District 19, $468,000
• Kimberly Lowe to Lauren Polvino, Sky View, Lot 2, District 13, $55,000
• James D. Johnson and Carol A. Johnson to Miles D. Keller, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132 and 133, District 18, $56,000
• Charlotte Dianne Thomas and William Terry Denton to Daniel E. James, Fox Trace Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 1, District 11, $233,500
• John Edward Mashburn and Stephanie M. Mashburn to Gary R. Ford, Debra S. Ford, Seth D. Ford and Sarah M. Ford, Jones Bend Road, District 11; Wrights Ferry Road, District 11, $419,900
• Jeffrey R. Pigott and Kerri J. Pigott to Stephanie Mashburn and John Mashburn, Glendale Farms Estate, Lot 3, District 4, $350,000
• Fred Ray Headrick and Virginia Lee Headrick to Seth A. Glandon and Sarah A. Glandon, Twin Oak Estates Subdivision, Lot 26, District 9, $60,000
• Ryan Bumbalough and Kelcey Bumbalough to Nicholas R. Wytrawal, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 53, District 14, $199,900
• Joshua W. Sicotte and Laura Sicotte to David L. Richman and Jessica L. Negrone, Samuels Crossing, Lot 2, District 13, $230,000
• Marie E. Kepley to Tina L. Lee, Emmett Blevins Property, Lot 3, District 9, $160,000
• Axiom Properties LLC to Randal Keith Gregg and Sarah I. Gregg, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 29, District 9, $353,400
• Marilyn J. Cannon, Jeffrey C. Price and Sandra C. Price to Justin A. Walker and Nena E. Walker, Eagleton Extension Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $177,900
• Sharon A. Baker and Wilson and Associates PLLC Suc. Trust to Taylor Made Investments Inc., Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 38, District 7, $132,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Brett Coppage and Kaitlyn A. Coppage, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 3, District 19, $243,435
• James Randall Speed Trust, Pamela W. Speed Trust and The Flying Horse Family Trust to Foothills EXC LLC, Forest Hill Road, Acres 7.119, District 8, $150,000
• William Paul Wikle to Taylor S. Ashe, Wikle Property, Lot 3, District 15, $245,000
• Sandra C. Murrin Trust to Frank L. Reed III and Tina M. Reed, Irene Shipwash Estate Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 10, $11,000
• Julia L. McCarter and Matthew McCarter to Jean M. Kavanaugh and Jeffrey J. Worsham, Gravelly Hills Road, Acres 0.618, District 5, $120,000
• Steven Hall and Jill Hall to Stephen Handley and Bethany Handley, Brookemeade at Rivershoals Subdivision, Lot 12, District 12, $655,000
• Anna Lou Miracle and Jerry L. Green to Steven Lewelling, Don Rickey Property, Lot 2, District 19, $170,000
• Kristina G. Marshal to Raymond H. Buchanan, E.C. Gothards Addition Blount Hills, Lot 22, District 9, $133,900
• Georgia D. Allison and Robert D. Allison to Paul C. Wilson and Lise L. Ferguson, Knox Road, Acres 2.904, District 7, $425,000
• Kathryn S. Watson to James B. Goodman and Emily Goodman, Smoky View Estates, Section D, Lot 1R-1A, District 19, $241,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Kenton R. Cross and Nancy L. Cross, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 19, $339,900
• Jamie Tyree, Dorothy Jean Sowers, Michael Earl Williams and Diana Lynn Williams to Gordon C. Wright Jr., Oliver Pickens Farm Plat No. 2, Lots 36, 37, 38 and 39, District 13, $55,000
• Marty Bell to Jacob Redmond, Maryville Real Estate First Addition, Lots 1, 2 and 3, District 9, $45,000
• Mary Lou Ogle to Jeremiah Bolinger, Willocks-Crisp Property, Lot 1, District 8, $55,000
• Jodi Long, Kimberly Long and William Harold Long to Nicholas J. Hodge, V.J. Long Estate Property, Lot 2, District 1, $40,000
• Dagan C. Greene to Robert Bradley Stephens and Martha Stephens, Eagleton Properties Inc. No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 31, District 9, $129,900
• Dennis A. Neff and Leslie Jayne Neff to Ron Hamilton and Sue Hamilton, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 6, District 15, $34,000
• Victoria L. Pickard to Michael J. Ferry Sr. and Linda L. Ferry, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 58, District 19, $231,000
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Title 365 Company to Michael J. Woodward, Burnett Road, Acres 0.81, District 14, $50,000
• Nithin Amrith and Sandra G. Amrith to Sarah N. Dimsdale, Amburn Estates, Lot 15, District 1, $210,000
• Neon Goby Investments LLC to Joshua Norris Williamson and Meghan Michelle Williamson, Southern Oaks, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 19, $170,000
• Robert W. Seymour to Eric Richard Merhib and Amanda Mary Merhib, Toomey Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 13, $255,000
• Benjamin M. Roe to Gregory Jackson and Taylor Jackson, Buena-Vista Addition, Lot 3, District 19, $247,000
• Friedrich H. Fiebig and Jennifer L. Fiebig to Fiebig Family Rev. Living Trust, S.E. Shore Property, Lot 1, District 8, $0
• Keith E. Stephens and Cathering Stephens to Roderick D. Upchurch and Daniell C. McKee Upchurch, North Plainfield District, Lot 128, Acres 0.200, District 9, $185,000
• Thane L. Schmadeke to Thomas Gordon Kincer II and Emily Kincer, Honey Rock Way, Acres 10.302, District 10, $85,050
• Mechelle Schlomer Barton to Lesley Washecka, Bletchley Park, Phase 2, Lot 35, District 4, $58,000
• James R. Pearce and Delana Hankins Pearce to Frank A. Brymer and Rita M. Brymer, Howard School Road, Acres 9.00, District 1, $115,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Michael Ralph Brown and Kay D. Brown, Savannah Park Village of Savannah Park, Phase 2, District 19, $400,000
• Tiffany M. Fletcher to Jason Barnett and Sherry Barnett, Campers Paradise, Lots 59, 40 and 58, District 18, $5,000
• Terry Michael Jenkins, Randall Scott Jenkins and Tony Allen Jenkins to Bradley H. Petree and April R. Petree, Mentor-Louisville Road, Acres 45.80, District 10, $625,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Daniel Johnson and Christine Johnson, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 13, District 7, $228,245
• Robert G. Fischer Jr. and Kathleen A. Winkelhaus to Lisa M. Burkett, Fischer Property, Lot 2, District 14, $320,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Little Valley Mountain Resort Inc., Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $179,900
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Benjamin B. Buckles, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 36, District 10, $329,900
• Thomas Stephen Davis to Stan Hurt, Fairview Addition, Lot 29, District 9, $77,000
• Ralph E. Miller to Charles P. Brown and Joyce L. Brown, Summerfield Subdivision, Lot 20, District 19, $230,000
• Sandra Dunlap to James E. Lowe Jr. and Melissa Faye Lowe, Potter Property Boundary Survey, Lot 2, District 8, $11,000
