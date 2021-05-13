May 2 to May 8
• Dale Miles, William Miles Estate and Christopher Miles to Albert Stiriz III, JR Wilson Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $145,300
• Lane Gerhardt to Whitney Gerhardt, Monroe Avenue, Acres 0.33, District 9, $300,000
• Vanessa Fritts to Lloyd Shiver and Charlene Shiver, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lot 405, District 18, $2,500
• Savannah Properties LLC to Nancy Brouillette, The Cottage, Lot 12, District 19, $364,900
• Nelda Camper to Clara Carmack and Joshua Carmack, Sunset View Addition No. 6, Lot 11, District 19, $265,000
• Gregory McKenna to James McKinley and Margaret McKinley, Brandon Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 68, Acres 0.54, District 13, $245,000
• Michael Brown and Lauren Brown to Katherine McFalls, Buena Vista Subdivision No. 7, Lot 14, District 19, $285,000
• Marlene Newroth to Douglas Childres and Autum Childres, Clendenen Heights, Lot 2, District 6, $239,155
• Karen Johnson to Jama Reischling, County Farm Road, Acres 0.87, District 19, $180,250
• Christopher Reneau and Rhonda Reneau to Brett Baker, John K. and Aldris M. Kerr Property, Lot 1, District 1, $698,000
• Benjamin Lee and Angela Lee to Ken Sanborn and Debora Sanborn, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 71, District 19, $320,100
• DR Horton Inc. to Zenon Zawada and Veronika Zawada, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 10, District 8, $263,755
• Glorine Keasler to Juan Rincon and Maria Gonzalez, Oak Woods Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 13, $15,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Julieann Lucito Trust, Stephen Estes Trust and Lucito-Estes Revocable Trust, Shady Creek Subdivision, Lot 9, District 1, $250,000
• Stephanie Tweedy and Kevin Tweedy to Thomas Hennie and Lisa Hennie, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 2, District 19, $380,000
• Conward Farmer to Lloyd Pratt and Justin Pratt, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 25, District 2, $37,500
• Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction LLC to Benjamin Brooks and Megan Brooks, St. Thomas, St. Ives and Right of Way Plat of Correction, Lot 190R, District 9, $575,000
• Esther Minton to Adam Blackstock and Maria Blackstock, Forest Lake Estates, Lot 15R, District 8, $449,500
• Stephan Sachkar to Mark Tufano and Alicia Tufano, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 63R, District 15, $30,000
• Heather Palmer, Anthony Palmer, Vick Chadwick and Tammy Chadwick to Daniel Britton, Gray Ridge Road, District 5, $238,000
• Edward Meade and Melissa Meade to Nicole Hall and Rebecca Golob, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $320,000
• Hugh Patterson and Rebecca Patterson to Roman Campbell, Tracy Campbell, Thomas O'Connell, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 2, District 15, $318,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Kelly Walp and Fernando Navas, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 34, District 13, $75,000
• Eric Woodlief and Deonna Woodlief to Richard Wolf, Tipton Property, Lot 1, District 5, $284,000
• Howard Bell Jr. and Michael Bell to Dean Davis and Kristy Davis, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 52, District 19, $240,000
• Adam Benitez and Kathleen Benitez to Caleb Hazelbaker, Sunset View Addition, Lots 119, 120, 121 and 122, District 19, $175,000
• Caleb Hazelbaker and Jillian Hazelbaker to Adam Benitez and Kathleen Benitez, Buena Vista Addition No. 3, Lot 1, District 19, $472,000
• Linda Alexander and Fayetta Alexander to Steven McClanahan and Julie McClanahan, Turnberry Square, Phase 2, Building 1, District 19, $267,000
• Malcom Moore and Misty Moore to Melanie Oyharcabal and Phillipe Oyharcabal, Big Valley Campground Subdivision, Lot 162, District 15, $58,500
• John Loope and Donald Reynolds to Kenneth Vaught and Lysia Vaught, Acres 4.619, District 10, $302,000
• MPR Properties General Partnership, Maryville Pediatric Realty Company, TRM Properties General Partnership, Kenneth Marmon, Joan Marmon and Charles Raper to Keith Edmonds, Greenbelt Village, District 9, $930,000
• Angela Gifford and Laura Brantley Estate to Ronnie Gumm and Sandra Gumm, Ravenwood Subdivision, Lot 28, District 19, $185,000
• John Parham and Rebecca Eckert to Max Girourard and Suzanne Stinnett, Lenox Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $298,000
• Helen Smelcer, Edith Welch and Denton Hayes to Kevin Hoey, Denton Hayes Road, Acres 13.696, District 7, $132,000
• Carl Witt and Misty Witt to Eric Schenkenberger and Rashelle Schenkenberger, Kirby and Owens Subdivision, Lots 10 and 11, District 19; Crestview Subdivision, Lot 21, District 19, $225,000
• Karrie Butcher to Door Knoxville LLC, Bassell Addition, Lot 141, District 9, $130,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to John Templeton and Marianna Templeton, Farm of the Smokies Subdivision, Lot 9, District 13, $75,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Regina Depew, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 5, District 8, $289,900
• CDBE LLC to Anthony Carter, Hobart G. Kivett Property, Lot 7, Acres 2.11, District 1, $91,500
• Jerry Helms and Carol Helms to 38 Lucky Girls in TN LLC, Little Round Top Cabins, Lot 4, District 15, $520,000
• Amanda Lesuer and Cody Lesuer to Derek Formby and Dena Formby, Forest Lake Estates, Lot 5, District 8, $231,000
• Angela Schuske and Cheryl Davidson to James Nuanez Sr. and Catheri Nuanez, Mint and Chota Road, Acres 15.5, District 7, $399,500
• AS Properties Inc. to Stone Construction Group Inc., Springfield Subdivision, Lot 142, District 9, $157,399
• Orin Strowe and Joan Strowe to Andrea Allen and Daniel Allen, Fox Trace Development Subdivision, Lot 2, District 11, $47,500
• Michael Conatser Jr. and Amber Conatser to Steve Stanick and Theresa Stanick, Morganton Reserve, Phase 1, Lot 51, District 19, $385,000
• Edwin Schaumburg and Mary Schaumburg to Mark Johnson, Hitch Family Estates, Lot 2, District 14, $273,248
• Angela Holley, Ralph Holley Estate, Teresa Frazier to Kerry Justice and Kathleen Justice, Holley Property, Lot 1R, District 10, $180,000
• Tuan Le to Fred Ballew III, Worthington, Phase 2, Lot 94R, District 19, $150,000
• PS Investments LLC to Daniel Sawyer, Fairview Addition, Lot 10, District 9, $155,500
• Dustin Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller to Chris Legaux and Helen Legaux, Teffeteller Property, Lot 5, District 9, $60,000
• Buford Hampton and Carolyn Sue Grider to Walter Lambdin, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B, Lots 1, 2, 6 and 7, District 11, $240,000
• Hazel Russell to Teodolinda and Rommy Gutierrez, Regal Tower Condominiums, Section 1, District 9, $153,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Brian Clawson and Clarissa Clawson, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 8, District 8, $289,900
• Margie Rose to Moses Investment Group, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 114, District 2, $55,000
• David Belknap and Marina Belknap to Alexander Rose and Katee Rose, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Lot 17, District 19, $339,900
• Maxwell Schander and Terry Schander to Kelly Dundon, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 42, District 19, $344,900
• Donna Jarnigan to James Toteno Jr., Big Valley Campground, Lot 45, District 15, $87,000
• Timothy Adams to Jeffery Griffin and Sarah Griffin, State Highway No. 73, District 15, $350,000
• Michael Nunn, Melinda Nunn, Jeffery Nunn, Danny Nunn and Margie Nunn to Laurie Wood, Valley Vue Addition, Lot 29, District 19, $176,900
• David Shanks and Shanks Properties to Rand at Mimosa LLC, Mimosa Heights Drive, District 11, $2,447,058.64
• David Shanks and Shanks Properties to Rand at Green Meadows LLC, Robert Eggers and Lenzy Eastridge Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $1,976,470.44
• David Shanks to Rand at Naomi LLC, Dowe Acres Subdivision, Lots 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, District 9, $3,576,470.92
• Hugh Webb to Charles Hamby and Jackie Loveday, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 61, District 15, $60,000
• William Fruecht and Kathy Fruecht to Robert Sellers and Wendy Sellers, Reagan Road, Acres 86.557, District 1, $2,125,000
• Steven Robinson and Jennifer Robinson to Justin Lockwood and Brooke Lockwood, River Ford Subdivision, Lot 31R-2, District 14, $280,000
• Kristin Felder and Travis Felder to Phillip Diaz and Joanna Diaz, Worthington Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 211, District 19, $313,000
• Jacob Cathcart to Christian Pierce, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 199, District 9, $159,900
• Douglas Headrick and Dora Headrick to John McGuire and Carol McGuire, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 13, Lot 74, Acres 30.00, District 7, $1,300,000
• Jacqueline Galyon and Ethan Galyon to Donna Dunkin, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 51, District 19, $295,000
• Pamela Guider to Mark Bryan and Heather Bryan, Turnberry Vista Subdivision, Section B, Lot 47, District 19, $392,000
• David Ivey and Laurel Ivey to Frederick Kneuss and Laurie Kneuss, Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lot 8, District 10, $80,000
• Donna Coleman and Lori Coleman to Megan Robertson and Samuel Robertson, Coleman Property, Lot 2, District 12, $202,000
• River of Life Outreach Church to Stock Creek Properties Partnership, Lot 64, District 9, $726,000
• Boost Homebuyers LLC to Andrew Crace, Fred L. Goforth Property, Lot 2R, District 17, $153,000
• Amy Willis to Candice Cornett and Pamela Cornett, Edgewood Addition No. 2, Lot 115, District 19, $179,000
• Odis Chambers and Kenneth Chambers Estate to Odis Chambers, Zena Myers Chambers Estate, Lot 7, Acres 5.27, District 12, $60,000
• David Sandlin and Sallie Sandlin to Byron Roland and Karla Roland, Oakland Park Addition, Lots 26, 27 and 28, District 9, $235,000
• Karen Henry to John Bleazey II and Heidi Bleazey, Karen Henry Property, Lot 3, District 8, $75,000
• William Madore and Jama Madore to William Luke and Megan Walden, Grand Vista, Lot 26, District 8, $210,000
• Jerry Gordon and Rhonda Gordon to Kendall Stinnett Deputy Trust and the Lester Bryant and Linda Bryant Living Trust, Reserve at Ross Springs, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 9, $440,000
• Jeanie Cobb to Jacob Cathcart, Rachaels Place, Section2, Phase 4, District 9, $201,000
• Leland Willocks and Linda Willocks to Top o' the World Land Owners Association, Campers Paradise Top o' the World, Lots B67, B68, B69 and B70, District 18, $5,000
• Brian Clawson and Clarissa Clawson to Ty Tatum and Tammy Tatum, Remington Park Subdivision, Lot 37, District 19, $236,900
• SJR, Steve Hillis and Sherry Hillis to Jelly Bean Properties LLC, Martha Byerley Property, Lot 2, District 11, $285,000
• Larry Tipton and Wanda Tipton to Choice One Plumbing LLC, TG Hutchens First Addition, Lots 34 and 35, District 9, $274,300
• MLT Properties GP and Megan Thomas to Brooke Martin, William Martin and Debra Martin, Springbrook Park, Lot 4, District 9, $199,900
• Jack Wallace to Johnathan Goble and Marina Goble, Hobart Kivett Property, Lot 1, Acres 2.15, District 1, $25,000
• Cynthia Ridinger to AS Properties Inc., Mentor Road, Acres 15.00, District 11, $175,000
• Dan Johnston, Matthew Johnston Estate, Evie Johnston, Elise Johnston, Reese Johnston and Lyndi Johnston to Charles Tucker and Bridget Tucker, Buena Vista Addition No. 1, Lot 2, District 19, $231,500
• Kevin Ferweda and Terry Ferweda to Jarod Daetwiler and Brandalyn Daetwiler, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Section 8, Lots 34 and 35, District 11, $302,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to John Sweet and Pamela Sweet, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 226R, District 19, $20,000
• Michael Mullally Trust, Laura Mullally Trust and Nancy Scott Irrevocable Trust to MJRM-4 LLC, Hideaway Hollow, Lot 9, District 9, $80,000
