May 15-21
• Patricia Ann Fields and Celva Helen Edds Estate to Patricia Ann Fields, Greenwood Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $0
• Jenna A. Martin to Philip Siutdut and Hannah Siudut, Morningside Addition, Lots 35 and 36, District 9, $155,000
• Zellarhea to David Shields and David E. Willis, The Village at Worthington, Lot 269, District 19, $309,000
• Lionel G. Herndon and Connie M. Herndon to William Lamarr Phillips and Lynn Robin Phillips, Baxter Estates, Lot 16, District 12, $80,000
• Jose Manuel Vaca-Toledo and Jose Manuel Vaca Toledo to Kathy Renee Rollow and Frank Neil Fila, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $140,000
• Bayamo Holdings Ltd. and David Hope to Trifecta Capital LLC, Morganton Road, 1.505 Acres, District 19, $697,000
• Suzanne C. Mills and John M. Mills to Without a Paddle GP, Seymour Estates, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 14, District 13, $315,000
• Matthew J. Johnson, Shelby Johnson and Shelby Wright Johnson to James R. Coolbaugh and Carla Coolbaugh, Houston Heights Addition, Lot 43, District 13, $276,000
• William Longmeyer and Melissa Longmeyer to Dorel Filp and Prarthana Filip, Bivens Property, Lot 2R, District 4, $647,000
• John D. Nance and Marjorie C. Nance to Whispering Winds Properties LLC, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 3, Lots 97 and 98, District 9, $315,000
• Raquel Lietart and Pierre Lietart to Monty Newman and Vicki Newman, Panorama Estates, Lot 153, District 6, $800,000
• Philip J. Webster and Dera Webster to Gary W. Pickens and Tia G. Pickens, Willard Addition, Lot 25, Willard Street, 0.53 Acres, District 19, $635,000
• Matthew David Kupiec, Lisa Lewin-Kupiec, Lisa Lewin Kupiec, Kenneth Munch and Linda L. Munch to Ivan Wheaton and Holly Wheaton, Mimosa Estates, Section 5, Lot 290, District 11, $335,000
• Lindsey D. Hipps, Fred Allen Hipps and Mildred Rice to Ann Martin Reid, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 1, District 19, $282,900
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Adam Moore and Terri Moore, Pate Property, Lot 6, District 14, $320,000
• Kenneth L. Harper and Leyanne A. Harper to Aaron Roberts and Marianne Roberts, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 55, District 19, $925,000
• Judith Q. Baker, Joseph W. Baker Jr. and Joseph W. Baker to Jeff T. Ratledge and Kristen Shea Ratledge, Lakewood Addition No. 2, Lots 11 and 12, District 10, $500,000
• Ronnie B. George Sr., Robin D. George, R. B. George Sr. and Robin George to Edward C. Newell and Troy Lynn Newell, Vintage Village, Lot 5R, District 19, $485,000
• Angie J. Holley to Nicholas A. Whitehead and Lisa Whitehead, Abram Henry Heirs Property, Lots 6, 6R-1 and 5R-1, District 10, $105,000
• James Sparks to Roger Best, Rodney Murphy Property, Lot 2, 5.005 Acres, District 1, $100,000
• Andrew M. Atkinson and Lisa Atkinson to Mark S. Webb and Courtney M. Webb, Clark & Cunningham Addition, Lot 4, District 19, $413,000
• Robert Leonard and Jessica Grant to Matthew Gradon Sentell and Michaela Brooke Sentell, Windridge Subdivision, Lot 106, District 19, $440,000
• Benjamin M. Cate and Diane A. Cate to Bryan Brown, Rachel Brown, Ronnie George and Robin George, Old Gray Ridge Road, District 5, $787,500
• Belle Building Group LLC to David D. Whaley, McCammon Avenue Property, Lost 2R-3, District 9, $339,900
• Belle Building Group LLC to Sungjun Park and Kristin Erin Graw, McCammon Avenue Property, Lot 2R-4, District 9, $349,900
• Daniel F. Pursglove, Karen Powell Attorney in fact, Jo Ann Pursglove and Sandra Jo Tarwater Attorney in fact to Michael Woodward and Michael J. Woodward, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates, 64, District 13, $95,000
• Charles Carden Hatcher, R. Sidney Hatcher Estate, Bonnie Virginia Hatcher, R. Sidney Hatcher, Robert S. Hatcher and Robert S. Hatcher Estate to Michael E. Norwood and Mary Sue Pruitt Norwood, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 13, District 5, $1,075,000
• Kennedy Heritage Properties to Jay Bose, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 360R, District 19, $11,000
• Marty A. Phillips, Minnie Jean Phillips Estate, Richard Douglas Phillips and Brian Keith Phillips to Wayne H. Manning, West Hunt Road, 1.092 Acres, District 10, $120,000
• Mark Anthony Humiston and Christine Humiston to Sharon Green, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 56, District 7, $475,000
• Richmont Properties LLC to John Arnold and Amber Arnold, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $590,000
• William E. Lindsey and June D. Lindsey to Scarlet A. Koop, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 15, District 9, $51,195.37
• Richard E. Johnson and R. E. Johnson to Gary R. Malone and Barbara F. Malone, Carol Lynn McCulloch Property, Lot 1R1, District 19, $425,000
• Old National Trust Company Trustee, Old National Bank Trustee, Old National Wealth Management Trustee and Margaret E. Prugh Revocable Living Trust to David Scott Prugh, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 207, District 9, $0
• Freida M. Simmons to Mitchell Carpenter and Jolana Lea Carpenter, Butler Mill Farms, Section 2, Lots 10R-1 and 10R-2, District 8, $430,000
• Platinum Topside Properties LLC to 1160 Topside LLC, Topside Road, 2.205 Acres, District 11, $950,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to William J. Pierce and Nadine A. Pierce, The Cottages, Lot 37, District 19, $416,000
• Alan Bohms Co-Trustee, Emily Bohms Co-Trustee and The Bohms Family Charitable Trust to Bao Quoc Tran, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 24, District 19, $449,900
• Kenneth R. Whaley and Mary A. Whaley to Kristy Roagers, Woodland Acres Subdivision, Lot 35, District 10, $280,000
• Sparks Blackthorn Inc. to Braydon R. Barnett and Hannah Barnett, Niles Ferry Subdivision, Lots 5-7 and 24-26, District 19, $300,000
• Don Snoderly and Melody Snoderly to Kigers Rentals LLC, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $360,000
• Timothy D. Mikels and Carol P. Mikels to Jarett Blake Monschke and Jennifer Lynn Monschke, Toomey Property, Lot 1, District 13, $365,000
• Michele Karl and Joseph Karl to Moises Mazariegos and Silvia Quintanilla, Potter Property, Lot 1, District 8, $77,000
• Lucas M. Waters, Allison R. Waters, Lucas Waters and Allison Waters to Jordan Wayne Spillman and Delaney, West Millers Cove Road, 0.82 Acres, District 18, $327,000
• George Lybrand, Sandra Lybrand and George Lybranda to Nora E. Wiederspahn and Andres J. Wiederspahn, Merritt Place, District 9, $255,900
• Parker R. Borofsky and Osvaldo M. Martinez to Alfred Holt and Jeanne Marie Holt, Barbra Estates, Lot 18R, District 13, $345,000
• Bradley Cheatwood to Brent T. Shelton and Melissa M. Shelton, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 108, District 8, $290,000
• Kaye Frances Walker to Kenneth Rex Danner Jr., McNeilly Place, Lot 12, District 9, $360,000
• Ronnie A. Ratledge to Thomas Nickel, Ronnie A. Ratledge Property, Lot 2, District 2, $1,100,000
• Celeste Nicole Trott and Daniel S. Trott to Steven James Nicely, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2B, Lot 15, District 18, $650,000
• Dwight Price to Julie H. Johnson, Franklin Meadows, Lot 25, District 1, $384,900
• Leona S. Patty, Kathleen A. Patty-Jakobsen and Kathleen A. Patty Jakobsen to Katsura Plummer, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 235R, District 19, $370,000
• Dwight Price to Mary A. Samuels, Franklin Meadows, Lot 24, District 1, $349,900
• Harry C. King and Keri A. Lattimore to Donald A. Lakatosh and Kara A. Lakatosh, Sequoyah Heights, Lot 7R, District 4, $700,000
• John Overbeck and Lori Overbeck to Kreis B. Beall, Blackberry Farmside Condominium, District 18, $11,500,000
• Kreis B. Beall to Joan W. Witty Co-Trustee, Harry Westerkamp Co-Trustee, Karey L. Witty 2020 GST-Exempt Family Trust, Karey L. Witty Trustee and Joan W. Witty 2020 GST-Exempt Family Trust, Blackberry Farmside Condominium, District 18, $5,950,000
• Fred Alan Cameron and Kendra Leeann Cameron to Kyle Harlon Lancaster, Cameron Property, Lot 2, District 15, $540,000
• Patricia Best Suc Trustee and Hugh Jenkins Living Trust to Morgan Lindsey Ray and Benjamin McLellan Donnell, Sevier Heights Subdivision No. 2, Lot 206, District 9, $275,000
• David Wilson and Debra Wilson to Chery F. Kendrick, Morganton Acres Subdivision, Lot 28-B, District 19, $375,000
• Janice A. Church Trustee and The Church Living Trust to Ronald Crow and Antonia Crow, Glenn Road, District 10, $389,900
• BRC Construction Inc. to Sharon M. Mabry, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 10, $595,000
• Ridgemont LLC to Gilbert Macias Jr. and Brandy A. Macias, Panorama Estates, Lot 148, District 6, $99,900
• David Joines and Sally Joines to Corey T. Thomas and Kiley M. Thomas, H. A. Harths Addition, Lot 22B, District 9, $244,900
• GDP Properties LLC to 3T Capital Group LLC, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 34, District 9, $118,000
• Phillip Michael Stone, Ruth Marie Stone, Marie J. Redmon and Marie Jeanette Cross to Michael Todd Adkins and Kristen Sweet Adkins, Brewers Cove, Lot 11, District 17, $127,500
• Nancy C. Gentry to K. T. & I. Enterprises Inc., Jack Rorex Addition, Lots 87 and 118, District 9, $204,600
• Francis P. Neylon III and Jeanmarie Neylon to Lionel G. Herndon and Connie M. Herndon, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 14, District 9, $560,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Mohammad Hamdan, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 124, District 7, $316,070
• Adrean King, Alexander King and Alex King to Brendan Thomas Nestor and Kayla Marie Nestor, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 4, District 5, $325,000
• Patricia Joy Roden to Gerald T. Spence and Angela M. Spence, Old Tram Road, 2.54 Acres, District 4, $70,000
• Michael R. King, Jeffrey King and Jeffrey R. King to Maria Fernandez Pace Trustee and Maria Fernandez Pace 2021 Revocable Trust, Old Highway 73, District 18, $610,000
• Joseph A. Fields and Lauren Elizabeth Fields to Melani Cherry, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 81, District 10, $425,000
• Henry Michael and Henry C. Michael III to Brandon Holt and Sarah Holt, Ratledge Road, District 19, $219,000
• Deborah J. Firth to William Henry Hollowell and Tina Marie Hollowell, Thompson Estates Subdivision, Lot 6, District 10, $455,000
• Elizabeth Owens Peters, Elizabeth Curtis and Timothy Curtis to Cameron S. Crisp and Aimee E. Crisp, Eagle Crossing, Lot 1, District 6, $445,300
• Wade R. Hurst to Christopher Carter Myers and Molly Alyssa Myers, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 116, District 8, $375,000
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Blevins Group of Tennessee LLC, Pate Property, Lots 1A and 1B, District 14, $285,600
• KLV LLC to Paul G. Machavern and Lynn A. Machavern, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lots 6R-2-1 and 6R-2-2, District 1, $145,000
• Lyndsay Louise Murphy and Michael Francis Murphy to Katie Shaffer and Jared Shaffer, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 4, District 19, $580,000
• Harry K. McIntosh Jr. to John Law and Jarrod Blue, Overlook at Montvale, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 3, $135,000
• Tanner V. Millican, Jamie A. Millican, Tanner Millican and Jamie Millican to William E. Hancock, Diane L. Hancock and Polina A. Plank, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $230,000
• Julian McGinley to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, $0
• Ridgemont LLC to Harold G. Garrett and Perla B. Garrett, Panorama Estates, Lot 142, District 6, $95,000
• Brent A. Waters and Milburn A. Waters to Sandi D. Staples, Old Montvale Road, 1, 4, 7.54, 0.59 and 2.3 Acres, District 8, $251,000
• Charles E. Terry and Liz A. Terry to Jim Cole and Katie Lee Cole, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 21, District 7, $479,000
• David L. Graves and Carol E. Graves to William Curtis White and Julie C. White, Rocky Top Subdivision, Lot 11, District 15, $965,000
• Mammarella Holdings LLC 961 Elsborn Ridge Road Series to Jonathon M. Fortney and Bree A. Fortney, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 144, District 19, $450,000
• Sue A. Tyler to Lisa A. Jones, Shawn M. Jones and Charles Warren Munson, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 115, District 9, $281,600
• Mandy Jarvis Lindsey, Mandy Jarvis Chadwell and John L. Lindsey Jr. to Jon Clark Co-Trustee, Johanna Lacambra Co-Trustee and The Lacambra-Clark Revocable Trust, Worthington Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 176, District 19, $405,000
• Home Traders Group LLC to BRC Construction Inc., Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 11, District 19, $49,900
• William G. Marchbanks and Susan G. Marchbanks to BRC Construction Inc., Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 34, District 19, $44,500
• Rex Michael Johnson and Rebecca J. Johnson to Brad T. Deaton and Cathy Deaton, Retreat at Butterfly Gap, Phase 1, Lot 13, District 8, $640,000
• Bill R. Allender to Matthew R. Belitz and Amanda Belitz, Cumberland View Subdivision-Number 2, Lot 16B, District 11, $8,000
• Billy Ray Lane to Jeffrey B. Hopper and Suzanne M. Hopper, Top of the World Estates, Section 2, Lot 22, District 18, $12,500
• Leslie Johnston to Taylor Travis and Ashley Travis, Six Mile-Chotah Road, District 7, $54,500
• Michelle Moore and Michelle Parrilli to Harry McIntosh, Top of the World, Lot 25, District 18, $35,000
• Peachtree Point LP, TPT LLC and Omar Jubran to Lisa Montanari Co-Trustee, Vincenzo Montanari Co-Trustee and the Playing it Forward Trust, Osprey Point LP Residential Tracts, Lot A, 6.98 Acres, District 10, $1,975,000
• Linda M. Pryor to Dwight A. Price, Nails Creek Road, 3.967 Acres, District 13, $205,000
• Kevin Storie, Russell Storie Attorney in Fact, Russell Storie, Michael Storie, Tammy Grimes, Jeffrey Storie, Jefrey Storie, Larry Storie and Larry Storie Estate to BFS Properties LLC, Hutchins Subdivision, Lots 16-23, $435,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.