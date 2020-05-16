April 26 to May 2
• Jason Van Norstran and Ashley Van Norstran to Donald Allen Kline Jr. and Brittnie Lea Hiemstra, Arthur A. Farmer Property, Lot 2, District 9, $240,000
• E.W. Roney Jr. and Patricia A. Roney to Agnes Ann Creel and Neil Alan Weinberg, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 39, District 15, $20,000
• Kathleen T. Holmes and Elizabeth L. Ward, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B, Lot 11, District 11, $188,000
• Corey Lake Burnett to Seth Kenton Williams, Haydens Place Subdivision, Lot 6, District 8, $196,500
• Marcia Hope Lawson and Sherrod Allen to Miranda Bednar, Rock Gardens No. 2, Lot 181, District 9, $124,000
• Lindsey Hill to Matthew Reynolds and Heather Reynolds, Blount Development Company Subdivision, Lots 14 and 15, District 9, $169,000
• ASI Builders Inc. and Taylor David Brogan and David Allen Brogan, Ghormley Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 8, District 6, $266,000
• Carolyn L. Dougherty and Corey Lake Burnett, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 2, District 5, $256,000
• Gregory W. Hopper and Angela B. Hopper to Jonathan Stingley and Jennifer Stingley, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 1, District 13, $186,000
• James Inman and Melissa Ann Inman to BGRS LLC, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 12, District 10, $760,000
• Matthew G. Reynolds and Heather B. Reynolds to Chelsea Temple, Blount Development Company Property, Lot 2, District 9, $128,000
• Jacob B. Hildebrand III to Betty Sue Anthony, Rock Gardens Subdivision No. 2, Lot 130, District 9, $122,300
• Lance E. Blair and Vanessa A. Blair to Adam N. Stevenson and Lori J. Stevenson, Perry Steven White Property, Lot 3, District 13, $425,000
• Smiltbilt LLC to Heather Marie Grady, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 75, District 7, $219,000
• Tennessee Valley Properties to John Grady McMahan Estate to Brian C. Honaker, Bassel District, Lot 432, District 9, $40,000
• Jeffrey A. Groover to Resa-Marie Ann Byrd, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $100,000
• Albert L. Auxier to John M. Rising and Sue A. Rising, Highland Springs Subdivision, Lots 38 and 29, District 13, $50,000
• Cecil Patterson to Jamaine Wilson, Grade Road, District 11, $2,000
• Steven Klepatz and Elise Klepatz to Roy E. Hill, Wildwood Springs Additions, Lots 50, 51 and 52, District 12, $98,500
• Steven Lynn Rauhuff to Dustin Paul Lee Rauhuff, Lee Paul Rauhuff Property, Lot 2, District 7, $35,000
• Jaroslav Priban to Don L. White and Melisa White, Baxter Estates, Lot 18, District 12, $315,000
• Gary Hendrix and Ellen Hendrix to Michael Bradley Chambers and Jessica Rhea Chambers, Acres 1, District 9, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to William A. Richmond, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 66, District 19, $299,765
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and Goodall Homes to Andrew J. Frederick and Lisa Frederick, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 97, District 19, $413,683
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tiffany A. Robbins and Janis K. Robbins, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 69, District 19, $288,755
• Michael C. Brinkmann Contracting Inc. to Brian Goodman and Melinda Goodman, Rosedale Addition, Lot 21R1, District 19, $295,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to John McCastle and Robin McCastle, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 26, District 19, $329,900
• Douglas W. Fiegel and Sammy R. Humphrey to Kyle Henry and Casey Henry, H.C. Fonde Replot No. 2, Lot 31, District 9, $187,000
• Michael G. Connors and Shirley A. Connors to Thomas Chase Martin and Felicia S. Bauer-Martin, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 37, District 6, $300,000
• Hunter M. Bailey to Rosemary Cimaroli, Beechwood Addition Subdivision, Lot 51, District 9, $212,000
• Homer R. Tipton and Deborah Tipton to Eric Murphy and Erika Murphy, McLeans Oakland Park Subdivision, Lots 47, 48, 49 and 50, District 9, $289,000
• Betty L. Allmon and Elizabeth Ann Orozco to Michael D. Baird and Katie E. Baird, Louisville Road, Acres 0.774, District 10, $175,000
• Brian R. Dean to David R. Webb and Misty Webb, Travelers Rest Subdivision, Lot 27, District 9, $203,500
• Ryan T. Williams to David E. Newvine, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 141, District 9, $144,900
• James Larrauri to Cynthia H. Larrauri, Ace Gap Road, District 15, $0
• Harold D. Manning and E. Faye Manning to Marlene Henson, Meadow Valley Addition, Lot 8, District 9, $87,500
• Daniel B. Wallace and Judith A. Wallace to Thomas Fenwick Jr. and Sally Whelan, Mountain States Development Corporations Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2E, Lot 3, Acres 5.081, District 18, $28,500
• Luke D. Adsit and Kelly J. Adsit to Thomas F. Aldrich, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 61, District 13, $320,000
• Brandon M. McMurray and April M. McMurray to Jacob G. Russell and Danae M. Russell, James H. McMurray Property, Lot 1R-1, District 19, $324,000
• Tony L. Brewer and Melissa K. Brewer to Mark Andrew De Paula McIntosh, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 194, District 9, $170,000
• Linda Lee Christenberry to Charles Alousius Lennon Jr. and Luis Fernando Meza Ramirez, Christenberry Acres, Lot 3, District 13, $75,000
• KVS Design Group LLC to Craig Joseph Ferryman and Megan Van Son Ferryman, Knightsbridge Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 46, District 19, $150,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Michael Steven Wolff to Evangelia Ellen Wolff, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 14, District 7, $246,585
• Nicholas Scott Hubert and Robin Hubert and Jim B. Tayoto and Carolyn C. Tayoto, Norwood Village Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $195,000
• Conward N. Farmer to Lloyd A. Shiver and Charlene V. Shiver, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lot 419, District 18, $1,000
• Rudy Vranes Trust to Thomas Loy and Alyssa Loy, Andover Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 107, District 9, $64,000
• Millsaps Land LLC to Johnse W. Humphrey Sr. and Ann C. Humphrey, Williams Way, Lot 12, District 8, $279,900
• Sarah E. Wainwright to Dustin Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller, Amerine Road, Acres 2.37, District 9, $322,000
• Diana L. Scott to Ty Tatum and Tammy Tatum, Majestic Mountains, Lot 33, District 13, $35,500
• Michael J. Hart to Huey Edward Moore, Big Valley Campground, Lot 159, District 15, $25,000
• Leland S. Gamble, Della Jame Gamble and Janie Gamble to Michael J. Pacifico and Colby M. Pacifico, S.H. Davis Heirs Property, Lot 1R, District 15, $235,000
• Michael D. Large to Steven Bradford Johnson and Janet Lea Johnson, Northfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 63, District 9, $322,500
• Dennis Gregory and Sandra Gregory to James G. Lee and Shirley P. Lee, Deer Run Subdivision, Lot 28, District 8, $335,000
• Carrie L. Morgan and Joyce L. Bott to Charles T. Bartlett Jr. and Judy E. A. Bartlett, Stanley Isbill Property, Lot 3R-1A, District 8, $165,000
• Appalachian Construction LLC to Scott E. Reisinger and Rachel L. Reisinger, Appalachian Construction LLC Property, Lot 3, District 1, $237,400
• Chester Franklin to Eric R. Jervis and Ashleigh A. R. Jervis, Northfield Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 3, Lot 85, District 9, $460,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Mary C. Fontinell, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 111, District 19, $239,325
• Teresa B. Sandlin to Gary S. Waldron, Topside Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 30, District 10, $268,000
• Christa Aranda and Mark B. Aranda to Michael Ray Roberts and Emily Dilmon Roberts, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 23, District 2, $315,000
• Kristi Sellers Loy and Robert W. Loy to Vanguard Investments Inc., Southview Subdivision, Lot 5, District 8, $115,000
• Katie Hawkins to Chad Jackson Huskey, Sky View, Lot 5, District 13, $35,000
• Jettie Carnes Fender Estate, John L. Fender and Brian Kevin Fender to John L. Fender and Brian Kevin Fender, Bays Mountain Country Club Estate Subdivision, Lot 70, District 13, $.
• Dudley W. Taylor to Gabren King and Rolanda King, Scenic Point, Lot 2E, District 5, $525,000
• Joe F. LaFollette and Melanie A. LaFollette to Norman Robert Chipperfield Trust, Mary Margaret Chipperfield Trust and the Chipperfield Map Trust of 2016, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 54, District 14, $349,900
• Kenneth House to Sandra P. Dennis, Twelve Oaks Subdivision, Lot 7, District 12, $227,900
• Axiom Properties LLC to Micheal Wayne Cook and Stephanie N. Cook, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 28, District 9, $306,400
• Matthew Watson to Jean Herard Carrigan and Patricia J. Carrigan, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 71, District 19, $227,500
• Vista View Properties LLC to Kevin L. Kappel and Lisa A. Kappel, Vista Road, Acres 5.05, District 11, $405,000
• Nicholas A. Sainato Jr., Doreen Lynn Pender, Frank S. Sainato and Irene E. Sainato to Fredesvindo Galvez and Doris Maribel Escobar, Otha Anna Estates Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 13, District 13, $237,150
• Joseph C. Bracco and Cynthia Bracco to Stephen C. Pressley, Amburn Estates, Phase 2, Lot 26R-1, District 1, $225,000
• Edwin Schaumburg and Mary Elizabeth Schaumburg to Scott L. Headrick and Dicie Headrick, Hitch Family Property Subdivision, Lot 10R, District 14, $1,175,000
• Shirley Brown Benson to Connie G. Skansie, Laurel Valley Road, Acres 0.365, District 15, $21,500
• Bradley Shore to Austin T. Hopps and Savannah F. Hopps, Stephens Aluminum Company of America and City of Alcoa Properties, Lot 2, District 9, $245,000
• Marvin C. Ogle Sr. and Marvin C. Ogle Jr. to Ronald Houston Inman Jr. and Susan Catharine Inman, Walland Highway, Acres 4.46, District 14; New Walland Highway, Acres 2.185, District 14, $245,000
• Jesse H. Youngblood and Melissa R. Youngblood to Steven McLaughlin and Laurie McLaughlin, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 69, District 19, $175,000
• Cross Creek Inc. to Kathy H. Meng, Heather Crossing Subdivision, Lot 22, District 9, $210,000
• Paul Yolles and Holly Yolles to Lee A. Horn and Debra F. Horn, Daniel and Teresa Emert III Property, Lot 1R-1, District 4, $80,000
• Donald D. Carroll and William D. Carroll Estate to Donald D. Carroll, Homestead Acres Subdivision, Lot 52, District 6, $0
• Travis S. Galyon and Grace G. Galyon to Jonathan N. Goggans and Laura N. Goggans, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 153, District 11, $265,000
• Sandra McClanahan Monroe, Douglas H. McClanahan and Anna May McClanahan to Corey Williams, Anna May McClanahan Property, Lot 1, District 12, $180,000
• Carol H. Hicks to Erica C. O'Connor, Village Properties Inc., Lot 15, District 9, $169,900
• Andrew J. Siprelle and James H. Killebrew III and Kristin Dawn Killebrew, J.D. Gregorys Oak Park Addition, Lot 13, District 19, $275,000
