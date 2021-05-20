May 9 to May 15
• Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Sunrise Properties and Consulting LLC, Bailey Acres, Lot 7, District 7, $48,000
• Christopher Shewmake and Amy Shewmake to James Bollinger Jr. and Dotty Bollinger, Marshall Heights Subdivision, Lot 12R, District 10, $960,000
• Patrick O'Neill and Sarin O'Neill to Maureen Keyes, Lambert Acres, Lot 11, District 14, $220,000
• Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Company to Kenneth Bason and Deborah Bason, St. Ives, Phase 4, Lot 182, District 9, $435,000
• Donald Everett, Elisa Tipton and Fred Everett Estate to Cody Buchanan and Melissa Buchanan, Peppermint Hills Subdivision, Lot 59, District 12, $307,500
• Janice Church Trust and Church Living Trust to Heather Wade, McLeans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 11, 12 and 13, District 9, $135,000
• Anita Collins to William Burge Trust, Deborah Burge Trust and the Burge Family 2019 Trust, Chelsea Village Subdivision, Lot 13B, Acres 0.483, District 8, $400,000
• Keith Walker and Alicia Walker to Ronnie Kelly, Sunrise Addition, Lot 57R, District 9, $170,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Edmond Sandoval, Horton Property, Lot 6, District 8, $309,900
• Vicki Irwin and Jerry McBee to Allison Pearson, Independence Drive, District 7, $210,000
• Matthew Forsythe and Norman Forsythe Estate to David Zalba and Deanna Zalba, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 84, District 7, $341,000
• Lloyd Hansen and Barbara Hansen to Robert Cooper and Susan Cooper, Highland Springs, Lot 9, District 13, $68,000
• Skyler Haren to Drew Miles, Harper Avenue, District 9; East Harper Avenue, District 9, $69,000
• Ben Birchfield to Curtis Shuler and Diana Shuler, Birchfield and Shuler Lot Line Adjustment and Combination Survey of the Ben Edward Birchfield Property, $32,000
• Jordan Briggs and Rachel Briggs to Javier Sarria and Valeria Suvorova, Plainfield Addition, Lot 222, District 9, $176,000
• Pamela Brooks to Ball Homes LLC, U.S. Highway 411 South, District 6, $963,975
• Lawrence Davis III and Rachel Davis to Scott Huston and Kelly Huston, Tips Way, Lot 2, Acres 5.156, District 14, $170,000
• Robin Dixon and Robin Cabraja to Nora Price and Shannon Price, Baumgardner Road, District 7, $315,000
• Shirley Valentine to Michael Blaney and Durienda Blaney, U.S. Highway 411, District 6, $210,000
• Tipton GF LLC to Brienna Vargas and Heather Lively, Southwind Road, Acres 0.81, District 14, $26,400
• Peachtree Point LP and PTP LLC to Vincent Hoover, Osprey Point Subdivision, Lot 1, District 10, $1,250,000
• Claude Perkins and Sue Perkins Estate to Kenneth Mack and Jacquelyn O'Connor, Gravely Hill-Friendsville Road, Acres 218, District 5; Lowes Ferry Road, Acres 113.77, District 5; Louisville Road, Acres 330, District 5; Cloyds Church Road, District 5, $350,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Christopher Bowman and Chyanne Bowman, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 342, District 7, $276,950
• Leon Robinson and Wanda Robinson to Conway Wilson Jr. and Lois Wilson, Sundown Resort, Lot 130, District 15, $40,000
• Ronald Campbell and Michelle Campbell to Ian Aberts, Lonnie Hood Property, Lot 2R1, District 13, $299,000
• Country Oaks GP to Billy Yates and Sonya Yates, Yates Property, Acres 5.543, District 11, $400,000
• Matthew Gagnon and Christopher Glass and Amy Glass, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $183,000
• Riley Melton and Courtney Melton to Jason Ledbetter and Darien Ledbetter, Lamon and McDaniel Property-Big Springs Road Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $183,940
• Jason Malkovich and Tricia Malkovich-Carter to Denise Commentz and Paul Angell, Village at Worthington, Lot 244, District 19, $389,000
• Chanda Davis to Corey Wieseler and Bonita Wieseler, Ruth Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $309,000
• Virgil Strickland Jr. and Joy Strickland to Kiran Kulkarni and Swati Dalvi, Arrowhead Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15; Laura Valley, Lot 5, District 15, $320,000
• Traci McLemore to Richard Voy and Brynn Voy, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 40R-1R1, District 10, $103,900
• Maloney Development LLC to Heather Palmer and Anthony Palmer, Horton Property, Lot 16, District 8, $281,100
• Jeff McCord and Jessica McCord to Abby Boruff and Shawn Boruff, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 18, District 9, $363,500
• Phillip Leese and Jessica Leese to Travis Felder and Kristin Felder, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 54, District 9, $465,000
• SEC Properties, Matt Caldwell, Richard Evans and Steve Scarborough to Richard Johnson and Rebecca Johnson, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 7, District 1, $127,500
• Susan Keener to Everett Spurlock and Aline Spurlock, Carpenters Camp Ground Road, Acres 1, District 7, $350,000
• Deborah Roberts to Derek Hunt and Jessica Hunt, Acres 2.99, District 9, $0
• Andres Robledo and Brittany Robledo to Michael Minic and Mary Minic, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $480,000
• Cindy Latham to Robert Hitson, Burton Killian Property, Lot 1, District 4, $243,550
• Patrick Daniel Sr. and Brian Barnes, Christenberry Property, Lots 3 and 6, District 13, $9,500
• Michael Teague and Dena Teague to Douglas Headrick and Dora Headrick, Marshall Heights, Lot 7R, District 10, $640,000
• Selene Finance LP to Lanten Investments LLC, Montvale Pike, District 8, $65,520
• Kathy Morris to Hal Phelps, Walter Phelps Jr. Estate, Charles Phelps, Sara Clevenger, Johnnie Hipps, Kenneth Mack and Jacquelyn O'Connor, Gravely Hill-Friendsville Road, Acres 218, District 5; Lowes Ferry Road, Acres 113.77, District 5; Louisville Road, Acres 330, District 5; Cloyds Church Road, District 5, $450,000
• Stan Hurt to Holly Locantore, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 55, District 9, $177,000
• Lloyd Oslonian to Stacey Travis and Jordan Travis, Julian Property, Lot 4, District 8, $165,000
• David Murrell and Summer Russell to Jenna Harness and Matthew Harness, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 81, District 14, $339,000
• Matthew Harness and Jenna Harness to Hubert Daniels, Bittle Heights Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $197,500
• Brian Pendleton and Bernadette Pendleton to Pendleton Family Revocable Living Trust, Brian Pendleton Trust and Bernedette Pendleton Trust, Creekside Community, Lots 24 and 25, District 1, $0
• Priest Enterprises LLC to Gabriela Meza and Oscar Guandulay, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 123, District 9, $187,500
• Charles Braden Jr. to Reida Paul, Charles Braden and Kenneth Noce Property, Lot 8R2, District 8, $139,000
• William Lyles and Leigh Lyles to Gary Cupp and Joy Cupp, Hitch Farm Property, Lot 8, Acres 5.034, District 14, $1,746,500
• L&P Property Solutions LLC to Veronica Davila and Javier Hernandez, River View Addition, Lots 102, 103 and 104, District 11, $85,000
• Kim Cox to Joyce Parris, Middlesettlements Road, Acres 1.38, District 19, $200,000
• Axiom Properties LLC to Dickran Kazarian and Stephanie Kazarian, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 31, District 9, $551,883
• Steven Greene Trust and Jason Jameson to Delsa Spence, Hickory Hill Subdivision, Lots 1 and 3, District 19, $203,000
• Ryan Bateman and Echo Bateman to EPD Development LLC, Robert K. Burkhart Etal Property, Lot 2B, District 10, $223,769.87
• James Flynn and Joanne Flynn to Phuong Pham, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 83, District 19, $319,900
• Marilyn Janke to Nan Hall and David Hall, Kathy Janke Property, Lot 1, Acres 5.02, District 15, $97,000
• Larry French Suc. Co-Trust, Lynnetta Minnear Suc. Co-Trust and Albert French Revocable Trust to Chris Edmonds and Regina Edmonds, Albert J. French Property, Lot 1, District 5, $200,000
• Brian Sweet to Alexandria Geer and Matthew Geer, McLeans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 44, 45, 46 and 47, District 9, $324,900
• Erik Kuhrman and Sandrine Kuhrman to Kim Artinger, Carl Artinger and Elaine Artinger, Victoria, Phase 2 and 3, Lots 21, District 9, $208,600
• David Graham and Adina Chumley to Allen Bowerman, David A. Graham and Adina R. Chumley Property Marble Hill Road, Lot 1, District 2, $326,935.40
• Andrew Irwin and James Irwin Jr. to William Parker and Lillian Riggs, Morganton Mobile Home Estates, Lots 8 and 9, District 19, $25,000
• Larry Barker and Connie Barker to Jeffrey Albaum, Huddleston Village Subdivision, Lot 7R, District 15, $552,000
• Frank Sanjurjo to Larry Allen and Betty Allen, Huskey Valley Subdivision, Lot 4, District 13, $214,000
• James Young and Linda Young to Tony Britz and Paul Mares, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 89, District 19, $429,000
• Jason Blair and Sherri Blair to Joyce Behnke, Highway 73, Acres 2.75, District 18, $30,000
• Robert Corey to Blair Construction Company Inc., Everett High Road, District 9, $155,000
• Avdi Grimm to William Hall and Donna Hall, Deer Run Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 5, District 8, $410,000
• Jeffery Lane and Margie Lane to Karen Johnson, Lane Property Chilhowee View Road, Lot 1, District 14, $210,000
• J&G Cabins LLC to Andrew Molloy, Rocky Top Subdivision, Lot 12, District 15, $755,000
• Harry Wampler to Travis Murphy and Hollie Murphy, Franklin Meadows, Lot 9, District 1, $292,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Timothy Nichols, Heather Nichols, Karen Nichols and Suzanne Nichols, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 13, District 13, $80,000
• Kathleen Janke and Marilyn Janke to David Hall and Nan Hall, Kathy Janke Property, Lot 2, Acres 5.02, District 15, $2,300,000
• James Laney and Melissa Laney to Amanda Savoy, Hinkle Estates, Section 4, Lot 21, District 13, $203,600
• Donna Dolfe and Brian Dolfe to Jennifer Querry and Michael Querry, Mint Meadows, Lot 15, District 7, $702,500
• Sandra Smith and Charles Smith III to Kevin McGovern Trust, Kathleen McGovern Trust and Kevin and Kathleen McGovern Revocable Trust, Bear Hollow Estates, Section 1, Lot 7, District 11, $30,000
• Aaron Shorey and Heather Shorey to Jonathan Irwin and Rebecca Irwin, Browns Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 110R-2, District 9, $320,000
• Frank Spencer to Sunset Island Properties LLC, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 29, District 9, $80,000
• Douglas Akins and Brianna Akins to John Weeks and Katrina Weeks, McKee Property, Lot 2, District 5, $180,000
• Blake Bookstaff to Dieu Nguyen, Lashbrooke, Lot 110, District 10, $90,000
• Alan McCarter to Robert Keeton III, District 18, $17,500
• David Baumgardner and Tabitha Baumgardner to Benjamin Erskine and Elisa Erskine, Spence Field Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 13, District 7, $211,000
• Gregory Dahl and Mallory Dahl to Ryan Distelberg and Heather Distelberg, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 108, District omitted, $514,000
• SEC Properties to Jamie Rubenstein and Tina Lovett, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 14, District 1, $71,500
• Parker Duffey and Melanie Duffey to Jeannie Beauchamp, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,500,000
• Joseph Brown Trust, Kathleen Brown Trust and the Brown Joint Revocable Living Trust to Michael Mills Lifetime Trust and Amy Mills Lifetime Trust, Allegheny Cove Subdivision, Lot 11, District 17, $107,500
• Jonathan Flenniken and Olivia Flenniken to 4M Properties LLC, Emerald Valley Subdivision, Lot 9, District 5, $220,000
• Morgan Landing LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lots 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44 and 45, District 19, $1,092,000
• Matthew Jewell and Patty Jewell Estate to Warrior River Properties LLC, Beechwood Addition, Lot 47, District 9, $93,500
• SWT LLC to Balilim Holdings LLC, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $220,000
• Darrell Pugliese and Joyce Pugliese to Hunter Guthrie and Indya Foster, Cedar Crest Cabin Sites, Lots 31, 33 and 34, District 4, $225,000
• Lester Phinney to Honorio Molina and Quiana Molina, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 126, District 19, $13,000
• Kenneth Dasilva and Cheryl Dasilva to Kenneth and Cheryl Dasilva Joint Trust, Kenneth Dasilva Trust and Cheryl Dasilva Trust, Old Niles Ferry Road, Acres 23.29, District 1, $0
• Kenneth Dasilva and Cheryl Dasilva to Kenneth and Cheryl Dasilva Joint Trust, Kenneth Dasilva Trust and Cheryl Dasilva Trust, Michael Lawrence Crye and wife Jama Crye Property, District 1, $0
• Kenneth Dasilva and Cheryl Dasilva to Kenneth and Cheryl Dasilva Joint Trust, Kenneth Dasilva Trust and Cheryl Dasilva Trust, Aud Orr Road, Acres 0.500, District 1, $0
• Kenneth Dasilva and Cheryl Dasilva to Kenneth and Cheryl Dasilva Joint Trust, Kenneth Dasilva Trust and Cheryl Dasilva Trust, Aud Orr Drive, Acres 34.09, District 1, $0
• Larry Jordan and Susan Richardson to Garrett Nunes and Jasmine Nunes, Timbercreek Subdivision, Lot 21, District 6, $424,900
• Rodney Pritchett to Leconte Land Development LLC, Cold Springs Section, Lot 7, District 18, $22,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Penny Warner and Jason Warner, Adleys Place, Phase 2, Lot 4R4, District 7, $245,900
• Nicholas Tipper and Kaylea Tipper to Keith Mortensen, James Morrissey and Rosemary Morrissey, Wilkinson Pike, Acres 1.035, District 9, $240,000
• Terry McGregor to Frances Brandt, Young Avenue, District 19; Acres 0.056, District 19, $250,000
