May 22-28
• Susan Hudgens to Ian B. Johnson, Remagen Lane Subdivision, Lot 8, District 6, $150,000
• Michael Woodyard and Kimberly Woodyard to George White Hardman III, Imogene Sparks Property, Lot 1B, District 1, $450,000
• James A. Wingo to Daniel James Cota and Sharon S. Cota, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15, $75,000
• Brandi Rademacher and Kevin Rademacher to Cole Rademacher, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 118, 0.1772 Acres, District 9, $250,000
• Anita S. Bales to GJHS LLC, River Bend Subdivision, Lots 2 and 3, District 11, $1,200,000
• Derek William Detterman and Derek W. Detterman to David Brewer, D. W. Brooks Addition, Lot 22, District 9, $278,000
• Cecilia Anderson and Aaron Anderson to Hugo Josue Martel Avilez and Bessy Noelia Calix Aguilar, Shenendoah Place, Lot 14R, District 5, $300,000
• Ian Kent Minor and Ian Minor to Scott B. Daugherty and Mary L. Daugherty, College Park Addition No. 1, Lots 8 and 9, District 8, $395,000
• Mary H. Francella to Ken Scott Gum Ming Launder to Ming Launder Ken Scott Gum, Lynnview Estates Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 12, District 1, $410,000
• Christopher William Hunt to Arnold Solomon and Eibtiysamah Solomon, Hallmark Homes Subdivision, Lot 6, District 11, $205,000
• Shirley Faye ONeill, Shirley Faye O'Neill and Janet Venable to Nicholas M. Ireson and Samantha N. Ireson, Meadow Road, 5.001 Acres, District 2, $275,000
• Monica Jill Mikles and Monica Mikles to Matthew G. McMahan and Brooke L. McMahan, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 128, District 9, $153,000
• Matthew G. McMahan and Brooke L. McMahan to John Stewart, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 128, District 9, $153,000
• Jason A. Williams and Kelly H. Williams to Dickran Ara Kazarian and Stephanie Kazarian, Lowes Ferry Road, 7.107 and 2.349 Acres, Lowes Ferry Road (Easement Tract), 1.721 Acres, District 5, $825,000
• Robert A. Winstead and Sarah Winstead to Kathleen Hall, Cumberland View No. 2, Lot 5, District 11, $270,000
• Loreen Wallace Blanchard, Luis Robert Blanchard and Loreen W. Blanchard to Christian Blanchard and Tosha Blanchard, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 53, District 7, $365,000
• David Philip Brewer to Charles L. Irwin, M. Kenner Property, Lot 1A, District 18, $305,000
• William Franklin Stratton and Victoria Stratton to Jill Mruk and Benjamin Mruk, Kirklands Estates, Lot 27, District 19, $675,000
• Jessup Baker, Sean Ryan Baker Estate, Sean R. Baker Estate, Ryan Baker, Ryan M. Baker, Marcus Fair, Karen Fair, Todd Bekaert, Jennafer Baker and Jennafer Leilani Baker to Goose Gap LLC, Triangle Addition, Lots 43-45, District 9, $195,000
• David J. Wood and Corrina T. Wood to Michael D. Sabin and Kelli M. Sabin, Randy J. Smiley Property, Lot 4, District 4, $1,295,000
• John Carlisle and Allison Carlisle to Kerstin Nemec Abbott, Blair Branch Condominium, District 18, $6,750,000
• Johnny Johnston to Joy Kfoury, Johnston Property, Lot 2R-2R4, District 19, $259,900
• Robert A. Cate and Jessica W. Cate to Beyond Media LLC, Edgar H. Nuchols Property, Lot 1, District 19, $138,000
• James L. De La Rosa and Deborah Roberts De La Rosa to David Glenn and Trena Glenn, Dixon Estates Subdivision, Lot 2R, District 1, $675,000
• Michael Rathburn and Christina Rathburn to David Unger and Jennifer Unger, Taylor Kagley Property, Lot 1, District 7, $260,000
• Price Partnership and Brian J. Davis to Acre Maryville LLC, McNutt Property, Lot 1R-1R1, $775,000
• William Bradley Talbott and Elizabeth Ann Talbott to Terry L. Roberts II, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 57, District 19, $659,900
• Duque Land and Investments Ltd. Co. to Kody Burrows, Tall Oakes Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 60, Districts 13 and 14, $224,900
• John Keenan, john Kent Keenan Attorney-in-Fact and Charles Mark Keenan Attorney-in-Fact to Sharon Fessel Chopin, Highlands at Maryville Villas, Phase 2, District 19, $449,000
• Tiffany G. Bell, Tiffany M. Bell and Tiffany M. Parton to John A. Attak Jr., East Springbrook, Lot 104, 0.1578 Acres, District 9, $180,000
• Dorel Filip and Prarthana Devi Filip to Christian J. Filip and Ely Lean, Grandview Heights No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 37, District 9, $345,000
• Jerry F. Brown, Donna S. Sweitzer, Janet R. Kirby, Juanita G. Brown Estate and Juanita G. Brown to Daniel F. Reeves and Cindi L. Reeves, Forestwood Acres, Lots 5 and 6, District 9, $380,000
• Kelli Carr to Alexander Thomas Hayes and Morgan A. Hayes, Brighton Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 22, District 7, $43,000
• Stephen Michael Bivens, Robert Bivens, Rick Dwain Bivens, Gayla Bivens Wright, Elden Bannister Bivens Estate, Elden B. Bivens Estate and Stephen M. Bivens to RAFA LLC, Gooseneck Road, 126 Acres, 21.79 Acres, 9.35 Acres, Big SPrings Road, 5.7 Acres, District 4, $2,400,000
• Katelyn Nichols Shearron and Katelyn Nichols to Tiffany N. Norton, Paradise Ridge Subdivision, Lot 3, District 14, $360,000
• Ellen Anne Sowders to Christopher Owen and Sarah Owen, Big Springs Road, 0.98 Acres, District 5, $220,000
• Jose Angel Flores Pineda and Nicole Flores to Opendoor Property Trust I, Ridgewood Subdivision, Lot 5, District 10, $335,400
• Richard Goreczky and Virginia J. Goreczky to Jeffrey Dowell Everett and Ruby Sharon Lynn, Tee-Lee Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 36, District 19, $430,000
• Jimmy W. Lindsey to Jason J. McCoy and Cheyanna McCoy, Charles C. Clarks First Subdivision, Lot 71, District 9, $209,000
• Johnny Johnston to Kelly L. Moon and Ashley Summer Webb, Johnston Property, Lot 2R-2R2, District 19, $267,400
• Leonard E. Poole and Terry E. Poole to Kenneth Alan Parsley, Gregory Burchyett and Shelley Burchyett, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 206R, District 19, $360,000
• Janis Rosa Knight, Cynthia Brown, Kathy Wallace, Kathy A. Wallace and J. R. Knight to Gregory Parker Stair and Karen A. Stair, Butterfly Gap Road, 20 Acres, District 8, $200,000
• Brandon Keck to Clayton Kolle and Kimberly Kolle, Brantley Park Subdivision, Lot 27, District 9, $445,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Dominick Troiano and Jessie Troiano, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 125, District 7, $287,250
• Walter Glenn Blankenship, Linda G. Blankenship and Walter G. Blankenship to Joseph M. Vasquez, Crescent Drive, District 11, $739,000
• Rebecca L. Lucas to Victoria A. Bey and Jonathan A. Bey, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $235,000
• Debra S. Gardner and Debra Sue Gardner to David Camarillo Rodriguez and Claudia Martinez Lopez, Henderson Heights Addition No. 2, Lot 66, District 9, $220,000
• Jarrod Cruze to Raymond Donald Heath and Kathryn Ann Heath, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 105, District 19, $332,500
• Timothy L. Ivens and Linda K. Ivens to Preferred Homes LLC, Springview Subdivision, Lots 8 and 11, District 6, $92,000
• Travis H. Mullins and Michelle Mullins to Jennifer Nichole Hopper and Richard Karl Pfister, Charolette's Woods, Lot 6, District 9, $389,900
• Barry Vaulton and Joy Vaulton to Ryan Hull and Emily Hull, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lots 9 and 10, District 9, $450,000
• Curtis E. Myers II and John R. Cox Jr. to JMB Investment Company LLC, Jack Covington Property, Lots 1A and 1B, District 6, $325,000
• Aaron L. Ace and Amanda Ace to Opendoor Property Trust I, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 2, District 6, $361,400
• Jerry J. Sheehan, Pamela R. Sheehan, Pamela Ruth Woods and Pamela R. Woods to Noel L. Russell and Dana Russell, Sharon Goforth Property, Lot 2, District 7, $620,000
• Lanten Investments LLC to Sherry Donahue, Lee Shirley Road, 0.44 Acres, District 1, $49,900
• Charles Smith and Misti Smith to Travis Diggs and Morgan Diggs, Charles and Misti Smith Lands, Lot 2, 7.127 Acres, District 13, $0
• Thomas Brodeur and Christine Brodeur to Brent V. Brodbeck and Connie P. Brodbeck, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 15, District 15, $42,500
• Donn Bradford Perala, Donn B. Perala and Thomas Denton Perala to 4B Properties LLC, Rachael's Place II, Phase 1, District 9, $100,311
• Ronald A. Irby and Sarah N. Irby to David Dewain Braxton, Michelle Marie Braxton and Stephanie Marie Hampton, KLV Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 7, $625,000
• Daniel C. Dodd, Daniel Cabaniss Dodd, Shandeigh Elise Dodd Attorney-in-Fact and Shandeigh Dodd to Daniel F. Batten and Morgan Batten, Greenmeadow Addition No. 2 and 3 Replat, Lot 23R, District 9, $521,000
• Susan R. Lewis to Evan Perkins and Brenna Kwasky Perkins, Jack Rorex Addition, Lots 144 and 145, District 9, $320,000
• Cynthia K. Warner to John L. Lindsey and Mandy Lindsey, Tammie Potter Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 8, $120,000
• James M. Roberts and Vickyl Roberts to Shandi R. Balvantin and Jose A. Balvantin Perez, Sunset Estates Subdivision, Lot 2, 0.467 Acres, District 2, $200,000
• James M. Simmons and Kay R. Simmons to James Stephen Mika, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 13, District 15, $54,500
• Raymond Anderson and Brittany Anderson to Jake Thor Martin and Rebekah S. Martin, Riverview Subdivision, Lot 14, District 11, $245,000
• Jennifer Watkins and Nickoma Levi Watkins to Pamila Jan Gregory and Larry W. Gregory, Hunt Road, 0.972 Acres, District 9, $515,000
• James J. Hansen and Shelly J. Hansen to Jennifer Ann Chaplin, Grand Vista, Lot 35, District 8, $290,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Timothy J. Johnston and Brenda R. Johnston, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 7, District 13, $85,000
• Douglas E. Carnathan, Jessica S. Carnathan and Doug Carnathan to Kenneth L. Sharp and Robin M. Sharp, Grover Road and Martin Mill Pike, Lot 2R, 2.08 Acres, $10,000
• Judy V. Enole and JVE Properties and Investments to Santeira Enterprises, Fairview Addition, Lot 2, District 9, $120,000
• Jimmy Ridings to Devan Conley Russell and Jessica Brooke Russell, Meadowbrook Addition No. 4, Lot 284, District 9, $182,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Jeffrey R. Webb and Robin Webb, The Cottages, Lot 5, District 19, $430,000
• Jacqueline Isom and Jackie Gideon to Jonathan Marcos and Mateya Marcos, Breckinridge Subdivision, Lot 5R-1, District 6, $309,900
• Georgene Wade and Andrew H. Jones to Chester Richardson and Rebecca Richardson, McIntosh Property, Lot 2, District 15, $625,000
• Donald Parkins and Don Parkins to Donald C. Parkins Co-Trustee, First Horizon Bank Co-Trustee and The Donald C. Parkins Revocable Trust, Elams Dock Road, District 4, $0
• Daniel Timothy Sawyer to Carl Daniel Jones and Alyssa Chantel Kendall Jones, Fairview Addition, Lot 10, District 9, $215,000
• Laurie Roth to Coll Thomson and Lisa Thomson, Griffitts Mill Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 17A, District 7, $400,500
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Jack E. Redmond Attorney-in-Fact to Judith Ann Brown Trustee and The Judith Ann Brown Trust, The Cottages, Lot 7, District 19, $525,000
• Glynn W. Simmons to Susan E. Howell, Riverbend Subdivision, Lot 15, District 11, $290,000
• Elizabeth A. Lollar and Joseph Lollar to Laura Fitzgerald and William Fitzgerald, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 47, District 9, $415,000
• Amie Myers Halton, Christina Myers Hendrix, Heather Myers Hornback, Brian Waycaster Estate, Brenda Binder, Heather M. Hornback, Amie Haltom and C. Brian Waycaster Estate to Antje Bruckbauer, Bob Wilson Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $225,000
• Kevin D. Gibson and Deborah S. Gibson to Jason Duane Brooks and Summer Dobbs Robinson, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 82, District 14, $670,000
• M. Aaron Spencer Trustee, Justin Aaron McMahan, Sky Renee McMahan and United States Bankrupt Court to Mackenzie Creswell and Taylor Creswell, Oliver Pickens Farm, Lots 29 and 30, District 13, $205,000
• Ricky D. Atkins and James Frank Atkins Estate to Josh Breeden, 2.46 Acres, District 8, $0
• Joshua A. Francisco to Steven M. Slattery and Colleen E. Slattery, Hutton Property, Lot 1, District 19, $341,500
• David Phillip Brewer to Eugene Busa and Laurie Busa, M. Keener Property, Lot qB, District 18, $79,900
• Robert Carl Thompson to Kimberly T. Treadwell and Joseph Treadwell, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 65, District 9, $524,900
• Todd Criston Holzer, Donna Allen Holzer Estate and Todd C. Holzer to Christopher L. Jenkins and Amy N. Jenkins, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 72, District 8, $340,000
• Sybil Gamble Hall to Joseph V. Lollar and Elizabeth A. Lollar, Cochran Place Condominiums, Phase 1, Building B, District 19, $310,000
• Lewis C. Culpepper and Janet Culpepper to Matthew Wayne Carr, Stephen Eugene Ciesielski and Nathan John Bachman, Donald and Gwenda Stephenson Property, Lot 2R, District 15, $760,000
• James R. Davis to Patricia Charlene May, Rocky Branch Road, 0.731 Acres, District 14, $280,000
• Robert E. Norton and Mildred Norton to The Highlands at Little River LLC, Wildwood Road, 20.49 Acres, District 12, $880,000
• Lance E. Longshore, Sarah J. Longshore and Sarah Longshore to Michael J. Stridde and Christie M. Stridde, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 2, $425,000
• Three Cords LLC to Michael Albaum and Claire Albaum, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $350,000
• Danny Jobe and Kelli Jobe to Jeff Fields and Melissa, Springdale Addition, Lot 6, District 9, $65,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.