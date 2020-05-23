May 3 to May 9
• Robbintina A. K. Harrison to Daniel Boutte and Brittany Spencer, Lyngayle Ridge Subdivision, Lot 6R, District 12, $70,000
• Jacqueline Charles and Denise Charles to GDP Properties LLC, Fairview-Sentell Addition, Lot 10, District 6, $101,000
• Kurt L. Jarvis and Michelle H. Jarvis to Brent T. Gallo and Anna L. Gallo, Acres 3.108, District 9, $449,900
• Kerry B. McClanahan to Charles L. Peters and Jessica Peters, Windridge, Section 2, Lot 123, District 19, $237,000
• Karen Lee Waldrop, Lloyd Middleton Estate and Steven Middleton Estate to Robert D. Curtis and Tommie S. Curtis, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 57R, District 15, $245,000
• Caleb Magnum and Eleanor Magnum to Debra Flick, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 100, District 9, $165,000
• Michael L. Ross and Larry A. Walker Jr., West Moreland Heights, Lot 16, District 6, $205,000
• Teresa Evans Jones and Zoe Ella Evans Estate to William G. Green and Jeanette Y. Green, Silver Creek Village Condominiums, Phase 2, Lot 7, District 9, $195,000
• Mary Morrissey to Douglas J. Korn, Cardin Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $148,000
• James L. Bivens to William Longmeyer and Melissa Longmeyer, Bivens Property, Lot 2R, District 4, $410,000
• Aaron Lewis Kirby and Lewis Cecil Kirby to David Robertson and Ashley Robertson, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lots 148, 149 and 150, District 12, $22,300
• Edison J. Blaise to Traci L. Wheeler, Morganton Road, Acres 1.6, District 6, $120,000
• Aaron L. Kirby and Kimberly Kirby to Sarah G. Robertson, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lots 144, 145 and 146, Lot 12, $65,000
• Jimmy L. West and Ventrice K. West to Ryan James Oliva, Ronald Oliva and Karen Sue Skyberg Oliva, Grand Vista, Lot 92R, District 8, $185,500
• Megan R. Gibson to Mikayla Trower and Linda Cox, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 72, District 19, $229,000
• Troy L. Staley and Tina M. Staley to Ronald Oliva and Karen Sue Skyberg Oliva, Grand Vista, Lot 92R, District 8, $185,500
• Thomas D. Horst and Teresa H. Horst to The Horst Family Community Property Trust, Thomas Dale Horst Co-Trust and Teresa Horst Co-Trust, Loudon County Property, $0
• Taylor T. Wilson and Jennifer A. Wilson to Travis W. Gardner and Olga M. Gardner, Finney Property, Lot 2, District 19, $550,000
• Timothy J. Bolen and Geneva M. Bolen to Richard Wilkes and Chelsea Wilkes, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 37, District 19, $226,000
• Terance Carter to Jason R. Howard and Randi E. Howard, Graham and Chumley Property, Lot 1, District 2, $285,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Troy L. Staley and Tina M. Staley, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, District 7, $276,536
• Tang Tennessee LLC to Blackberry Mountain Club LLC, Loop Road, Acres 17.111, District 18, $4,500,000
• Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust, US Bank National Association Trust and Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Michael I. Henley, Scenic Terrace Addition, Lot 45, District 9, $120,100
• James Hugh Killebrew III and Kristin D. Killebrew to Travis Andrew Cotten and Amanda Cotten, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 86, District 9, $295,000
• James Robert Johnson Trust and Annick Lemieux Johnson Trust to Creative Spark Studio Inc., Eighth Street, District 9, $428,000
• William P. Lyons to Michael R. Andry and Kathleen V. Andry, Misty Heights Subdivision, Lot 7, District 5, $155,000
• Angela Denise Brock and Deborah E. Norton Estate to Kevin Brown, Mimosa Estates, Section 4, Lot 259, District 11, $175,000
• Erin E. Schablik and Gwendolyn C. Schablik to HBM LLC, River View Addition, Lot 107, District 11, $110,000
• Anna Havener and Neil Curtis Havener to Richard D. Knight and Janet K. Knight, Duggins Property, Lot 1, Acres 0.63, District 13, $100,000
• Robert W. Reed Trust, Mary A. Reed Trust and Robert W. and Mary A. Reed Family Rev. Trust to Roberts W. Reed Trust, Mary A. Reed Trust and Robert W. and Mary A. Reed Family Rev. Trust, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 28, District 4, $0
• Lois Ann Janey Hance to Stacy Lee Schroth, Jeffrey Hagood and Jesse Cook Property, Lot 3, District 15, $135,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Savannah Properties LLC, Foothills Golf LLC Property, Lot 1, District 19, $88,095
• Kenneth A. Taggart, Gail W. Taggart and Delores G. Taggart to Steven P. Skidmore and Maureen E. Skidmore, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 114, District 7, $240,000
• Ben R. Patty III and Alexandra E. Patty to Rachel Headrick and Roger Claiborne, Highway 73, Acres 5, District 18, $65,900
• Johnny M. Pillmann Jr. to Thomas C. Eichman, Plainfield Addition, Lots 149 and 150, District 9, $109,300
• Gregory S. Russell and Vickie D. Russell to Donal S. Clark and David P. Lebouef, Subdown Resort, Lots 213 and 214, District 15, $55,000
• Emory C. Edmonds and Angelia Edmonds to Kyle K. Newman and Morgan R. Newman, Shenendoah Place, Lot 33, District 5, $196,000
• Michael Hyland and Rachel Hyland to David Mark Colebrooke, Big Valley Campground, Lots 3 and 297, District 15, $41,500
• Suzanne W. Mill, Julie E. Webb and Herbert D. Webb Estate to John G. Garner and Jillian V. Garner, Meadow Oaks Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $243,000
• Russell B. Collins and Nola M. Collins to Josh Keeble and Jody Keeble, Gold Pond Top of the World, Lot 20, District 18, $52,500
• CMH Parks Inc. and Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Rey Rojas Mandujano and Maricela Bravo, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 15, District 19, $232,815
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sonia Jayne Odom, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 65, District 19, $293,903
• John Jason Moore and Treena Moore to Chloe Lorraine Gonzalez Jackson and Maxx Julian Jackson, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $307,000
• Richardson Construction LLC to Jennifer Ann Recarey, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 74, District 9, $403,000
• Chris Franklin, Sam Christopher Franklin and Chester Franklin to Dwight Price, Franklin Meadows, Lot 1, District 1, $40,000
• Deborah F. Cook to Brandon C. McMurray and April M. McMurray, Providence Place Subdivision, Lot 16, District 19, $407,500
• Philip M. Baker and Cheryl J. Baker to Daniel Dominique and Angela C. Dominique, Lambert Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 40, District 14, $245,000
• Daniel E. Boring and Sarah L. Boring to Kevin Long and Ciara Long, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 13, District 19, $189,000
• Chad B. Clarke and Barbara J. Clarke to David G. Swanson and Shelby L. Swanson, Hinkle Estates, Section 4, Lot 32, District 13, $150,000
• Cierra Nicole Walker to Michael L. Porter, E.B. Gothards Addition to Blount Hills, Lot 28, District 9, $145,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Adam T. Townsend and Karissa J. Townsend, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 20, District 19, $225,506
• Walter Family Properties, William Q. Walter and Martin L. Walter to Salubrious Farms LLC, Acres 1.49, District 15, $750,000
• Smiltbilt LLC to Joseph Todd Pallo and Mollie Pallo, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 16, District 7, $206,475
• Tree Tops Real Estate Inc. to Eagle Cliffs LLC, Eagle Cliffs, District 11, $100,000
• Tree Tops Real Estate Inc. to Eagle Cliffs LLC, Eagle Cliffs, District 11, $100,000
• Tree Tops Real Estate Inc. to Eagle Cliffs LLC, Eagle Cliffs, District 11, $150,000
• Tree Tops Real Estate Inc. to Eagle Cliffs LLC, Eagle Cliffs, District 11, $200,000
• Taylor Hepperly to Brett W. Gibson and Rebecca L. Gibson, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 352, District 19, $370,000
• Heath Hood and Billy Ray Hood to Paul Douglas Hipps, Farris Road, District 8, $12,000
• Mark Allen Hunter and Jennifer Lynn Hunter to Robert E. Haufler and Margaret J. Kalen, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $350,000
• Steven Hawkins and Michelle K. Hawkins to Donal S. Clark and David P. Lebouef, Sundown Resort, Lot 206, District 15, $45,000
• A.V. King Jr. and Polly King to Donal S. Clark and David P. Lebouef, Sundown Resort, Lot 66, District 15, $36,000
• Roger D. Jeffers and Patsy A. Jeffers to James Cox and Sharon Cox, Sundown Resort, Lot 197, District 15, $39,000
• Joseph T. Swanner and Kasey E. Swanner to Richard Kullerstrand, Forester Hills Subdivision, Lot 2, District 5, $199,900
• Kevin S. Kosier and Jill Kosier to Daniel D. Belcher and Leah E. Belcher, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 28, District 10, $232,500
• Letitia M. Hickman and Scott Thompson to John Christopher Connell, Morganton Reserve Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 19, $246,000
• LWGM Development General Partnerships, Leon Williams and Greg Mary to Patrick Pearson and Kimberly Pearson, Gracefield Farm, Lot 7, District 12, $59,900
• Sandra S. Branoff Trust to Heidi Kristin Bryant and James Lewis Bryant III, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Lot 42, District 10, $65,000
• Craig Alan Medler and Bonnie Jean Medler to Craig A. and Bonnie J. Medler Rev. Trust, Houston Heights, Lots 65 and 66, District 13, $0
• Holly Elizabeth Randall to Jeffrey D. Jones and Dawn M. Jones, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 18A, District 8, $257,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.