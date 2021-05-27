May 16 to May 22
• Mary Davis and William Davis to Axel Hollowell, W.B. Irwin Addition, Lot 56, District 9, $160,000
• Amberwood Construction and Development to Terry Newman and Melinda Newman, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 55, District 13, $685,300
• Kim P. Homes LLC to Kathleen Macans and Leah Macans, Old Knoxville Pike, District 9, $138,500
• Smithbilt LLC to Logan Smith, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 341, District 7, $252,580
• Zook Properties LLC to Treavor Johnson, Riverview Subdivision, Lots 144 and 145, District 11, $265,000
• Robbin Sowder II, Elizabeth Wilson and Rose Sowder to Milton Laird and Beverly Laird, Dominion Downs, Lot 12, District 7, $235,000
• James Boruff and Sandra Boruff to Lane Shuler and Rachel Buchannan, North Maryville Addition, Lots 16 and 17, District 9, $19,900
• James Boruff and Sandra Boruff to Christopher Glass and Amy Glass, North Maryville Addition, Lots 15, 16 and 17, District 9, $170,000
• Bassitt Homes LLC and Pistol Creek Construction LLC to Craig Cowden and Leigh Cowden, Lonas Addition, Lots 49 and 50, District 19, $360,000
• David Chapman Estate and Sarah Chapman to L&P Property Solutions LLC, Morningside Addition, Lots 24 and 25, District 9, $317,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Steve Njapo, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 19, District 8, $308,545
• DR Horton Inc. to Nancy Condee and Kevin Condee, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 27, District 14, $275,540
• DR Horton Inc. to David Webb, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 29, District 14, $258,425
• Aline Thompson and Steven Thompson to Aline Thompson Trust, WP Orr Jr. and wife Joyce Property, Lot 6, District 1, $0
• Dennis Cooper and Teresa Cooper to Tammy Dooley, Brick Mill Heights Subdivision, Lot 7, District 7, $110,000
• Justin Treadwell to Brookwood Homes LLC, Preserve of Lashbrook, Lot 9, District 10, $40,000
• Shining Star Properties LLC to Brookwood Homes LLC, Preserve at Lashbrook, Lot 10, District 10, $45,000
• Lisa Phelps to Gianclaudio Planzo and Melissa Planzo, Old Piney Road, Acres 9.20, District 8, $372,400
• SEC Properties to Shelli Haynes and Travis Haynes, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 16, District 1, $76,500
• Jonathan Johnson and Melissa Johnson to Ryan Mello and Candice Mello, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Lot 58, District 19, $515,000
• Holden Harrell and Lindsey Harrell to Kristin Irwin and Devin White, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 2, District 6, $289,900
• Karen Roberts to Anita Vasquez, Maryville-Knoxville Highway No. 33, District 11, $155,000
• Janet Garrison and Anna Brown Estate to Bryan Williams, Cynthia Williams and Brittney Williams, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 133, District 14, $75,000
• Kristin Irwin to Ina Sievert and Frank Sievert, Melrose Street, District 19; Henry Street, District 19, $222,000
• Holly White to Stephen Burchfield and Elizabeth Burchfield, Happy Valley Road, Acres 2.00, District 3, $66,000
• Farmington Development Corporation to Monte McCubbin and Courtney McCubbin, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 82, District 19, $60,000
• Farmington Development Corporation to Monte McCubbin and Courtney McCubbin, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 81, District 19, $30,999
• Hannah Mason to Jeremiah McBride, Max Hill Property, Lot 4, District 8, $138,000
• Johnny Bishop and Louise Bishop to James Honeycutt and Dixie Honeycutt, Meadow Road, Acres 1.5, District 2, $125,000
• Terry Haley and Belinda Haley to John Heilig and Nataniela Pitts, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 38, District omitted, $250,000
• Phillips Family Partnership, William Phillips and Gwendolyn Phillips to Adverco Inc., Lakemont Hills Subdivision, Lot 4, District 11, $240,000
• Harris Family Investments LLC to Belterra Alcoa LLC, Northside Industrial Park, Lots 7 and 8, District 11, $750,000
• Amalia Allen and William Allen to Emily Johnson, Madeleine Bailey and Matthew Nunnally, Schultz-Barnes Boat Gunnel Road Property, Lot 1A, Disct 15, $366,180
• Larry Ragan and Scarlett Ragan to Lora Bridges and James Bridges, Cedar Hill Estates, Section 3, Lot 60, District 11, $100,000
• Neil Sparks Trust to Timothy Daugherty and Laurie Daugherty, Echo Subdivision, Lot 10, District 11, $188,000
• Edwin Temples and Cindy Temples to John Beiler Trust, Homestead West, Phase 2A, Lot 90W, District 18, $75,000
• Steve Bledsoe to Joshua Carico and Carrie Carico, Ford Addition No. 2, Lots 150 and 151, District 9, $250,000
• Robert Tilton and Janet Tilton to Thomas Fenwick and Sally Whelen, Mountain States Development Corporations Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2E, Lot 2, District 18, $60,000
• Sue Abbott, Susan Effler, Ada Less, Christy Gearhiser and Stanford Johnson to David Vaughn, Grandview Heights Subdivision, Lot 41, District 9, $170,000
• Margaret Cowan to David Anderson II and Tammy Anderson, Lowes Ferry, Phase 3, Lot 150, District 10, $31,900
• Delsa Spence to Charles Leger and Margaret Leger, Fugate Property, Lot 3, District 2, $45,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Michael Patterson and Brenda Patterson, The Cottages, Lot 11, District 19, $364,900
• Kathy Cable and Douglas Cable to Teresa Mills, Cable Burger and Branaman Property, Lot 1, District 10, $85,000
• Vicki Burger to Jaime Gately, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 8 and A-20, District 18, $4,500
• Charles Barnard Trust, Teresa Barnard Trust and the Barnard Family Revocable Trust to Carroll Williams, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 23 and 24, District 9, $80,000
• Janie Denning and Paula Messier to John Boruff and Deanna Boruff, Buena Vista Addition to Maryville No. 2, Lot 6, District 19, $282,892.31
• Daniel Cespedes to Kristopher Cespedes, Heritage Crossing, Phase 2, Lot 21, District 14, $0
• Savannah Properties LLC to Rebecca Landrum, The Cottages, Lot 13, Acres 10.513, District 19, $341,900
• Steven Montgomery to Timothy Rhoden, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 2, Lot 321, District 19, $479,900
• Victoria Kennedy and Shawn Patterson to Bradley Rowe, Stump Road, Acres 5.794, District 17, $245,000
• Chase Harvey and Kelci Vanosdale to Darlene Huisinger, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 50, District 1, $321,000
• Velmore Limited Partnership and John Candlish to Justin Talbott, Allegheny Loop Road, District 17, $95,000
• John Gray and Brenda Gray to Johnny Syarto and James Marcanio, Sunshine Addition, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, District 15, $150,000
• Avalon Hawkins and Deborah Hawkins to Avalon Hawkins and Haverley Hawkins, James Edward Greene and Sherry Lynn Scott Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 5, $512,500
• Yvette Venters to James Seiler and Christina Seiler, Southview Subdivision, Lot 9, District 8, $260,000
• Patrick Green and Martha Green to Kelly Kessler and Scott Kessler, Galyon Road, Acres 7.50, District 8, $71,400
• Adam Cate to Marwa Shoukry-McGinnis and Kevin Hodges, Cumberland View Subdivision No. 2, Lot 17, District 11, $275,000
• Shelia McMillan to Rosalyn Lee and Steven Lee, Lunsford Place, Lot 2, District 19, $250,000
• Jonathan Bates and Nancy Bates to Edna Clark and William Clark, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2B, Lot 5, Acres 5.1522, District 18, $45,000
• James Hollenbaugh and Janet Hollenbaugh to Ariana Brogdon and Jacob Bittles, Johnson Heights Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $175,000
• David Rethelford Trust, Kathleen Rethelford and the Rethelford Family Revocable Trust to Larry Williams and Judy Williams, Southwind Subdivision, Lot 2, District 7, $620,000
• Nolan Construction to Sherwood Baxley and Elizabeth Baxley, Highland Springs, Lot 31R, District 13, $50,000
• Mary Louise Burchfield to James Bivens, Morganton Road, Acres 0.8, District 6, $115,000
• Deborah Richesin to Megan Parsons, Gold Pond Top of the World, Lots 17, 18 and 19, District 18, $69,900
• Betty Martin to John Loy and Alyssa Loy, Andover Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 208, District 9, $82,500
• Johnie Tipton and Anna Tipton to Bryan Reid and Karen Reid, Old Chilhowee Road, Acres 8.554, District 13, $145,000
• Tipton GF LLC to Dean Ethridge and Christy Ethridge, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 4.02, District 18, $79,900
• Thomas Banks Jr. and Ruth Sadlier to Stephen Marsh and Virginia Marsh, Hawkview Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 24, District 15, $143,000
• Pamela Scott and Douglas Scott to Leasha Quinn, River Run Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 3, Lot 99, District 14, $490,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Lee Carroll and Melody Carroll, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 33, District 13, $75,000
• Moises Sosa to Kurt Hutchison, Bittle Avenue, Acres 0.369, District 9, $296,000
• Sharon Burris to Kara Nagorny Kenneth L. Page Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 4, $527,500
• Christen Thomas and Steven Thomas to Joshua Stockberger, Lennox Square Condominiums, Lot 12R-1, District 19, $225,000
• Dwayne McMahan to Ronald McMurty and Mendy McCurty, Acres 0.49, District 10, $400,000
• Meredith Fuller, Robert Fuller and Sherry Fuller to Manuel Heredia Jr., Wilson Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $236,000
• KLV LLC to Ronald Irby and Sarah Irby, KLV Property Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 7, $443,000
• William Rahner and Mary Rahner to Craig Olcott, Regal Tower Condominiums, Section 1, District 9, $285,000
• Michael Pettiford and Karen Pettiford to David Rodriguez Canizales and Adriana Esquivel Davila, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 47, District 12, $412,000
• Miranda Talley to Sherry Clevenger, Walker Road, District 19, $359,000
• Melvin Price Trust and Gwen Price Trust to Robert Livermore and Janisha Livermore, Kirklands Estates, Lot 7, District 19, $475,000
• Glenn Garman to ARP Builders Inc., Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 65, District 9, $60,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Keira Anthony, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 122, District 9, $187,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Eugen Matei and Daniela Matei, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 4, District 8, $299,900
• Travis Loope and Robin Loope to Robert Brewer and Melissa Brewer, Ollie McCall Estate Property, Lot 1, District 6, $279,900
• James Tomiczek to M.A. Stone Properties LLC, Vision Properties Investments LLC - Maryville Properties, Lot 26R, Acres 0.17, District 9, $255,000
• Thomas Moore to Mecca Baker and Timothy Baker, Bartlett Hills Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $197,758
• Mildred Hill to Edward Mclean and Darlene Mclean, Helena B. Effron Property, Lot 6, Acres 1.149, District 15, $15,000
• Rusty Mayo and Penelope Mayo to Sherry Hudson and John Hudson, Valley View Subdivision, Lot 7, District 19, $250,000
• David Raper to Rebecca Bailey, North Plainfield Addition, Lot 132, District 9, $197,900
• Thomas White III to Jason Williams and Kelly Williams, Lowes Ferry Road, Acres 11.177, District 5, $610,000
• Kelso LLC to Dragon Investment Properties LLC, Charles Lunsford Property and Un-platted Kelso LLC Property, Lot 1R, Acres 1.242, District 17, $225,000
• Laramy Gregory and Lois Gregory to Charles Patrick and Darci Patrick, Brookeshire Subdivision, Lot 11, District 19, $60,000
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Radian Settlement Services Inc. to Timothy Maroney and Angela Maroney, Allegheny Loope Road, Acres 5.01, District 17, $147,900
• Bradley Shore to Sean Dennis and Rachel Dennis, Majestic Mountains, Lot 4, District 13, $430,000
• Jerry Parker and Kim Parker to 2008 Russ Banko and Rosemary Banko Trust, Russ Banko Trust and Rosemary Banko Trust, West Moreland Heights, Lot 22, District 6, $380,100
• John Schreck and Sandra Schreck to Susan Gulley, Sundown Resort, Lot 39, District 15, $38,000
• Odis Chambers and Kenneth Chambers Estate to Theda Levi, Christopher Levi and Mitchell Levi, Regal Tower, District 9, $195,000
• Donna Green and Roy Green to Scott Wolf, Katie Brook Subdivision, Lot 12, District 7, $200,000
• Linda Harig to Kevin Courtney and Jennifer Courtney, Windridge Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 179, District 19, $240,000
• Susan Hind to Laurel Valley Resort LLC, Country Club Drive, District 15, $1,300,000
• Dicia Tipton, Wanda Jeffries, Suzanne Barnes, Donna Bunch, Mitzi Brown, Joseph Wilson, Stephen Wilson, Michael Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson, Diana Peach and Jeanne Calloway to Walter West Jr. and Terrie West, William L. Baker and wife Twila Joyce Baker Estate Property, Lot 1, District 7, $140,000
• Patricia Bryant and Sheila Bledsoe to Osborne Partnership, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 110, District 9, $150,000
• Fabian Birnios and Silvia Birnios to Ernest Barrera, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 36, District 9, $330,000
