May 29-June 4
• Paula Travis, Paula W. Tavis and Steven S. Travis to Eric Brown, Topside Road, District 11, $262,500
• Confluence Investments LLC to Jal Realty Advisors LLC, Lane Business Park, Lot 26, District 19, $280,000
• OW Star RE LLC to Polisetty Properties LLC, Ross Property, Lot 4, District 19, $2,717,391
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price to David Stark and Daniela Stark, Torrey Pines Subdivision and Concord Properties Inc., Lot 18 R, District 19, $363,455.48
• James R. Despain and Monica A. Despain to Benjamin M. Cate and Diane Cate, Woodland Trace, Lot 14, District 7, $870,000
• Hassan N. Fawaz and Leslie Fawaz to Jillian E. Ottinger and Barry L. Ottinger, Louisville Topside Road, District 10, $300,000
• John P. Alexi and John Alexi to Tammy L. Hancock, Charles and Wanda Harmon Property, Lot 1, District 9, $325,000
• Russ Wynn and Joy Wynn to Mark R. Soderberg and Ann R. Soderberg, Thunder Head Mountain Vista Subdivision, Lot 29, District 14, $619,000
• Larry E. Wynberg and Charlotte M. Wynberg to Amanda Wynberg, Hughes Loop Road, 5.012 Acres, District 14, $230,000
• Ben Abbot, Abbey Abbot and Abby Abbot to Charles Barnes and Kelly H. Barnes, Gray Meadows, Lot 4, District 13, $350,000
• Family 5 Properties Inc. to State of Tennessee, Lakemont Drive, $0
• Douglas Quesenberry and Carmella Quesenberry to Cameron Christopher Diorio and Stephanie Catelin Diorio, Springview Estates, Lot 14R, District 6, $333,000
• James W. Douglas and Darcy M. Douglas to Timothy White and Janet White, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 318, District 19, $370,000
• Misty Dawn Bolden and Misty D. Bolden to Lynda Fugate, Morganton Road, District 6, $170,000
• Wanda Tipton and Wanda J. Tipton to Jonathan M. Carr, Morganton Road, District 6, $45,000
• Kenneth H. Harrington and Angela Harrington to Patrick Clark Webb and Holly Maxwell Webb, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 29R, District 10, $220,000
• Avis Marie Long to Alexa J. Neff and Chase W. Long, The Long Property Subdivision, Lot 1R-B, District 12, $150,000
• Samuel Taylor Stainback and Daniel Benjamin Stainback to Walker Hayes and Chelsea Hayes, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 89R1A, District 10, $230,000
• Vicky Benson, Vicki Benson, Betty J. Bowman, Betty Newport Estate, Michele Smith, Michelle Smith, Sandra Rogers and Betty Newport to Wylliam G. Yoder and Jessica L. Yoder, Rockford Heights No. 3 Subdivision, Lot 23, District 11, $117,000
• James W. Williams and Charlotte E. Williams Estate to Masashi Sakaguchi and Carol Sakaguchi, Riverwood Estates, Lot 15, District 12, $275,000
• Amanda Drew Hart to Rebecca M. Inbody, Mountain Trace Development, Lot 16, District 9, $450,000
• Dwight P. Elliott and Julie A. Elliott to John R. Duree Jr. and Gloria G. Duree, Meadowland Subdivision, Lot 42R1, District 11, $450,800
• Garrett L. Metz and Kelsey R. Metz to Matthew M. Matevey and Mindy E. Matevey, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 18, District 9, $530,000
• Justin Treadwell to Daniel A. Iafrate, Justin Treadwell Property, Lot 1, District 8, $295,000
• Chase Thomas Worley and John Edward Worley to Kevin S. Boring and Rebecca A. Boring, Old Whetzell Road, 15.79 Acres, District 8, $500,000
• Michael A. Gallegos and Jayne M. Gallegos to Teri Elizabeth Snelgrove, Sunset View Villas Condominiums, Phase 2, District 19, $401,000
• Carroll Owen Morris Jr. and Stephanie E. Morris to Briana Lynn Succop and Nathan Sterling Succop, Chestnut Hill Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 38, District 15, $515,000
• Chance Alexander Cobb, Charles A. Cobb, Edith Mae Cobb and Chance A. Cobb to Ronald L. Davis, 3.35 Acres, District 14, $20,000
• Laura C. Riley and Michael R. Riley to Dana Beth Loggins, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 88, District 4, $360,000
• Joseph M. Chapman and Stephanie L. Chapman to Nicholas C. Sutherland and Jamie N. Sutherland, Old Chilhowee Road, 1.970 Acres, District 13, $290,000
• Johnathan Patrick Tatman to Richard A. Smith, Karen D. Smith, R. Alexander Smith and Meredith S. Shafer, FEE LP Property, Lot 1, District 8, $380,000
• Timothy L. Ivens, Linda K. Ivens and Timothy L. Ivens Attorney-in-Fact to Jose L. Torres and Dianna M. Torres, Springview Subdivision, Lot 7, District 6, $443,600
• Wanda Hodge to Robert Carl Thompson, Olympia Villas, Phase 1, Lot 20R, District 9, $208,746.90
• Susan E. Leppin and Jillianne Rynes to Walter B. Rynes III and Jillianne Rynes, Chandler Station Road, District 11, $180,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Colten Bayles and Natalie Bayles, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, District 7, $319,300
• Roy E. Lawson to The Cardinal Standard LLC, Elm Street, District 11, $120,000
• Brittany L. Campbell and Dillen Campbell to Charles T. Sparks, Six Mile-Chota Road, 0.970 Acres, District 7, $100,000
• George Lee Babec III, Terri Lynn Babec, Terri Babec and George L. Babec III to Billy D. Miller and Gina M. Miller, Kays Farms, Lot 10R1-2, District 13, $650,000
• Lane Shuler, Rachel Buchanan, Jason Lane Shuler and Rachel E. T. Buchanan to Linda D. Flanders and Paul D. Flanders, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Lot 23, District 11, $453,150
• Coty Wayne Wallace to Steve M. Weiand and Lauri A. Weiand, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village Subdivision, Lot 83, District 9, $230,000
• Paul T. Naylor and Bernadette King to Kevin Lusby Lawrence, Cold Springs Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 17, District 15, $20,000
• William D. Wilson to Edwin E. White III, Ryleighs Place, Lot 2, District 19, $357,000
• Tammy J. Allmon to Rebecca D. Blackwelder, Big Valley Campground Subdivision, Section A, Lot 7, District 15, $90,000
• William Walton Hitch to Donald Lynn Blair, Hitch Property, Lot 1, 2.580 Acres, District 12, $77,400
• Jerry Wayne Burrow and Tina Burrow to James Jordan and Paige Jordan, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 230, District 15, $80,000
• Gail Lambert to Martin Mill Pike Qi LLC, Richard Wyatt Property, Lot 3, District 12, $175,000
• Frank M. Delnick to William F. Blews and Theresa W. Blews, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 19, $550,000
• William Kevin Moody to Angela Bresnahan and Michael Bresnahan, Paradise Hills, Lot 14, District 14, $420,000
• Sandra A. Wolf Trustee, James L. Wolf Trustee, The Sandra A. Wolf Living Trust, The James L. Wolf Living Trust, Sandra A. Wolf and James L. Wolf to Merle T. Young, Thomas H. Berrong and Lois B. Whitehead Property, Lot 2R, District 9, $75,000
• Ray M. Johnson Suc Trustee and The Roy H. Johnson and Eula C. Johnson Revocable Living Trust to Leonard Troscher and Amy Troscher, District 12, $192,000
• Spencer White, Kelli White and Kelli N. Napier to Robert C. Anderson and Chelsea E. Anderson, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 58, District 14, $320,000
• Dana Don Wilson and Angela Kay Wilson to Tasha Williams, Hair Property, Lot 2, District 9, $125,146.76
• Edward D. Russell Sub Trustee, The SR Law Group Sub Trustee and Willard Charles Raby to Fallingwater Properties LLC, Wells Road, 0.546 Acres, $80,589.41
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Chukwunweiki Nwosu, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 48, District 19, $402,628
• Frederick G. Nagle and Verla J. Ford Attorney-in-Fact to Valerie Ogden Kaeding, River Plantation, Lot 13, District 14, $305,000
• Robert C. Anderson and Chelsea E. Anderson to Russell D. Montgomery, Blount Development Company Subdivision, Lot 110, District 9, $227,000
• David M. Connors and Michelle L. Connors to Thomas F. Gilman and Deborah M. Gilman, Allegheny Loop Road, 100.509 Acres, District 17, $850,000
• Michael S. Sadler and Gabriella Sadler to Bret B. Berta and Myra L. Berta, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 35, District 9, $725,000
• Matthew Michael Matevey and Courtney Matevey to Luc Hardyn, Bob Alcorn Property, Lot 2R, Westwood Estates, Section 2, Lot 2R, District 19, $960,000
• Hattie M. Jarboe, Melissa Ann Self Attorney-in-Fact and Elizabeth A. Jarboe Attorney-in-Fact to Anita Bales, Silver Creek Village Condominiums, Phase 3, District 9, $330,000
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Jose De Jesus Quijas Delgadillo, Nava Maria Isabel Espinoza and Maria Isabel Espinoza Nava, John Rigsby Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $205,000
• Steven Casper Rinck and Carla Maria Rinck to Kimberly K. Baumgardner and Eric Lee Baumgardner, Pinebrook Point, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 1, $375,000
• Walter Leon Lambdin and Walter L. Lambdin to Julia B. Howell and Roy E. Merritt, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B. Lot 6R, District 11, $47,000
• Teena Tipton to Dale Martin and Bonnie Martin, Teffeteller Property, Lot 2, District 9, $60,000
• Chris Hewlett and Shannon Hewlett to Joseph Caroccio and Karol Caroccio, Pate Property, Lot 10, District 14, $420,000
• Patricia C. Price to Kenneth Harper and Leyanne Harper, Reserve at Ross Springs, Lot 3, District 9, $550,000
• Gregory Cook, Jessica Cook and Gregory S. Cook to William Talbot and Elizabeth Talbot, Bayou Bay, Lot 5, District 6, $1,250,000
• Kathy Lee Bansen to Joseph Keefe and Marty Keefe, Marble Hill Road, District 4, $899,900
• Don Ray Pearson Jr. Trustee, Karen Roberts Pearson Trustee and Pearson Family Revocable Living Trust to Jake C. Headrick, Rosedale Addition, Lots 2 and 3, District 19, $342,500
• Joshua Riffle and Jennifer Riffle to Evan R. Minard and Laura L. Minard, Ashwood Park Villas at Fairview, Lot 27, District 19, $530,000
• Dennis R. Innis and Aliesha D. Innis to Steven Alan Mai Trustee, Jenna Marie Mai Trustee and Steven and Jenna Mai 2006 Living Trust, Rudd Hollow Road, 1.21 Acres, District 15, $485,000
• Charlotte B. Ellis and Arthur R. Ellis to Brenda B. Hitchcock Trustee and The Brenda B. Hitchcock Revocable Living Trust, Regal Tower Condominiums, Section 1, District 9, $266,700
• Otis Bowers to Christopher R. Wilkes, Meadowbrook Addition No. 4, Lot 254, District 9, $215,000
• Scarlet J. Trout to Robert O. Burnham and Krystal R. Burnham, Eggers Addition, Lots 1-2 and 7-8, 0.13 Acres, District 9, $250,000
• Chelsey Alyse Grob, Rodney S. Grugin II, Chelsey Alyse Grugin and Chelsey A. Grob to Michael Vincent, Harris and Pine Streets, District 19, $179,100
• Jeffrey Addison and Colleen Addison to Stephen P. Marchio Trustee, Stephen P. Marchio Revocable Trust, Gayle A. Marchio Trustee and Gayle A. Marchio Revocable Trust, The Preserve at Lashbrook Subdivision, Lot 5, District 10, $235,000
• William Ansley Fowler and Tara Fowler to Michael W. Kaufman and Christal L. Kaufman, Windridge Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 23, District 19, $350,000
• Joe William Whaley to Mint Properties, Taylor Kagley Boundary Survey, Lot 1, 15.39 Acres, District 13, $210,000
• John H. Kiser, John Hamilton Kiser and Joyce A. Kiser to Rays Place 6 Inc., Plan of Maryville, Lot 182, Ellis Avenue Alley, District 9, $325,000
• First Horizon Bank, First Tennessee Bank NA and Frank L. Connatser Estate to Tom Giacomini and Erin Giocomini, Blazer Road, Lots 19 and 20, District 4, $615,000
• Dakoda A. Sellers to Eric Carman, Jubilee Ridge Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $235,000
• Timothy P. Handler and Cynthia W. Handler to Rickey Brown, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $375,000
• Timothy D. Padgett PA Sub Trustee, Padgett Law Group Sub Trustee, David R. Dennis Jr. and Lisa D. Dennis to HLMR Investments, Colonial Heights, Lot 36, District 7, $206,330.04
• James M. Hegarty and Nona L. Hegarty to Ronald L. Grimes and Carolyn D. Grimes, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 32, District 7, $425,000
• Maryville College Inc. to Mark S. Webb and Courtney M. Webb, Maryville Addition, District 19, $62,500
• Mark S. Webb and Courtney M. Webb to Kerry Remp and Margaret Remp, Grandview Heights No. 2, Lot 60, District 9, $431,000
• Andrew B. Tipton, Joseph B. Tipton and Janet H. Tipton to Murray K. Smith and Sarah L. Smith, Overlook Addition, Lots 9, 10 and 13, District 9, $280,000
• Matthew D. Crabtree and Natascha J. Crabtree to Alyssa Turner and Glade Turner, Bradley Property, Lot 6, District 15, $469,900
• Derek Maples and Lindsey Maples to Jeremy A. Gilliam and Lindsay Lipps, Eagleton Village No. 1, Lot 145, District 9, $239,900
• Mackie Wolf Zienz & Mann PC Sub Trustee, Jonathan Sellers Attorney and Thomas M. Marcin to Delsa Spence, Joshua Estates, Lot 16, District 13, $105,125.15
• Glen William Key Jr., Frances Shirlene Key Estate and Francis S. Key Estate to Arturo Ruiz, Morganton Mobile Home Estates, Lot 36, District 19, $50,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Matthew Cool and Jessica Cool, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 19, $350,959
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Obiora Maludum and Obianuju H. Maludum, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 50, District 19, $410,703
• Travis M. Faig and Kayla A. Faig to Lindsey M. Stoughton and James R. Stoughton, 0.6 Acres, District 9, $310,000
• Diana L. Burch to Benjamin Garman, Woodsfield Subdivision, Lot 22, District 9, $340,000
• Belle Building Group LLC to Timothy S. Kinnan and Donna Kinnan, McCammon Avenue Property, Lot 2R-6, District 9, $349,900
• 3T Capital Group LLC to Parkside Capital LLC, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 34, District 9, $118,000
• Allure Properties LLC and Samuel Scott Henry to Donald M. Mackay Jr. and Jody G. Mackay, Royal Oaks, Section 13, Phase 1, Lot V-111, District 19, $589,000
• Morgan Landing LLC to Franklin the Tanklin LLC, Grey Acres Lane, 55.25 Acres, District 5, $1,000
• Steven Mayford Lane and Mashawn Estille Lane to Scott Mitchell Lane, Clover Hill Road, 5.41 Acres, District 6, $52,000
• Julia J. Whitehead to Julia J. Whitehead Trustee and The Julia J. Whitehead Revocable Living Trust, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 117, District 6, $0
• Jerry Farris Gable and Melanie Gable to Walter Ray Lapinsky and Susan Diane Lapinsky, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 329, District 19, $545,000
• Cheryl H. Williams to John Robert McDonald IV and Erika Kay McDonald, East Millers Cove Road, Lot 1, 15.572 Acres, District 18, $472,000
• David Alexander Shanks to Consolidated Staffing Inc., High Street, 0.741 Acres, District 9, $900,000
