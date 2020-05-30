May 10 to May 16
• William Massengill and Nelda Massengill to Olive McClanahan Davis, Gena Davis Tussey and William Danny Tussey, Memorial Drive, Acres 2.94, District 8, $287,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Judith S. Huffman, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 3, District 19, $339,900
• Cynthia Louise Payne Green and Vance Payne Testamentary Trust to Gregory C. Walsh and Tanya Walsh, Acres 10.3013, District 3, $66,200
• Russell Hornfisher Trust and Bonnie Hornfisher Trust to Gregory C. Walsh and Tanya Walsh, Spence Field Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 23R, District 7, $190,000
• Jonnie Lee Collins to Steven Mancini and Rachel Mancini, Rudy Cummings Property, Lot 2, District 13, $130,000
• Farmington View LLC to Tracy Murphy and April Murphy, Farmington View Subdivision, Lot 21, District 10, $40,000
• Seth C. McNelly and Cari D. McNelly to Amy King and William King, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 126, District 9, $160,000
• Heather Everett and Kasey Brad Webb to Candace M. Bobick, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 30, District 9, $210,000
• CZ Properties LLC to Heather Everett and Kasey B. Webb, Huntington Farms Subdivision, Lot 3B, District 19, $294,000
• Carolyn A. Shelley to William Seth Gibson and Stephanie Gibson, Plantation Hills Subdivision, Lot 12, District 9, $199,900
• James T. Arnold and Donna K. Vickery to David A. Blair and Bernice J. Blair, Big Dug Gap Road, Acres 1.627, District 10, $425,000
• Ronald Lee Kincaid to Steven W. Reiners, Middlesettlements Road, Acres 4.49, District 10, $110,088
• Jaroslav Priban to Travis Kerr and Meagan Farquhar, Brannon Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $229,700
• Ruby Marie Hunt and James William Hunt to Carolyn A. Shelley, Windsor Manor Condominiums, Phase 6R, District 9, $181,000
• Charles F. McKay Sr. and Kathryn S. McKay to David L. Jurey and Lori M. Jurey, Grace Crossing Subdivision, Lot 1, District 13, $252,900
• Keith W. Sparks and Teresa G. Sparks to Charles F. McKay and Kathryn S. McKay, David Acres Estates Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 6, District 14, $300,000
• Andrew E. Skeenes and Jessica B. Skeenes to Carruth A. Lovin and Obdulia Y. Lovin, Ronald H. White Property, Lots 5R-2A and 5R-2B, District 8, $559,900
• William Seth Gibson and Stephanie L. Rogers Gibson to Sandra Jenkins, Meadow Ridge Subdivision, Lot 25, District 13, $205,400
• Ruth Nadine Lewis to Charles Boyd Ingram, Anthony Property, Lot 4, District 9, $280,000
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Moses Investment Group, Franklin Meadows, Lot 14, District 1, $40,000
• Carruth A. Lovin and Obdulia Y. Lovin to Samiel Johnson and Heather Johnson, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 125, District 19, $350,000
• Lloyd Oslonian to Richard Alan West Jr. and Jeneane H. West, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 95, District 19, $384,000
• Chris Dalton to Lecia G. Jones, Evergreen Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 95, District 19, $254,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Logan C. Elliott and Ashley Elliott, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 57, District 7, $199,500
• Dwight A. Campbell and Dorothy A. Campbell to Dusti Colleen Dunlap and Christopher John Dunlap, Rambling Acres Subdivision, Lot 9, District 6, $247,500
• Lynn A. Pace, Idell Pace Estate and Linda C. Pace to Andrew H. Canfield and Lisa A. Canfield, Oakhurst Addition, Lots 17, 18 and 19, District 9; Jett Hills Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $180,000
• Margo Emert to Isabel Leitao, Doll Mynders and Brownlees First Addition, Lots 69 and 70, District 19, $65,000
• Charles Koway and Julia Atwir Wol and Evan S. Hudgens, Norwood Village, Lot 22, District 19, $139,000
• James Billy Gibson Jr. and Mary Rebecca Gibson to Lindsey F. Saha and Gavin H. Chisum-Saha, Long Branch Creek, Lot 2, District 15, $415,000
• Tonia Millsaps and Steve Millsaps to Steve Alan Wayne Millsaps, Paul Allen Subdivision, Lot 5, District 8, $40,000
• Stephen T. Schoolfield and Christa L. Schoolfield to Cindy S. Backus, Earl H. Francis and Calvin Jones Property, Lot 30R1, District 10, $335,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Donnie Riddle and Carolyn J. Riddle, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $159,900
• Glenn D. Bowers and Jennifer R. Bowers to Joshua B. Sizemore and April R. Burchfield, Morganton Road, Acres 0.64, District 6, $175,200
• Phillip Massey and Carleena M. Massey to Lauren A. Vinson, Maryville Real Estate Company's First Addition to Maryville, Lot 1R, District 9, $140,000
• Vicky J. Shore to Alan B. Loyer Co-Trust, Mary Grace Loyer Co-Trust and Loyer Family Trust, Shore Builders Inc. Property, Lot 1, District 6, $325,000
• Amy S. Barnett Mohr and Richard A. Mohr to Ashley Bentley and Jason Prater, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 51, District 9, $325,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.