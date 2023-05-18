May 7-13
Jessica L. Dean, Jessica L. Potter, Kenny Dean and Kenneth W. Dean Jr. to Hallie M. Shankle, Ford Additions Nos. 1 & 2, Lot 109, 0.118 Acre, District 9, $300,000
Jason Spence and Brenda M. Spence Estate to Eva Marie Murphy and Pia T. Calhoun, Southside Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 7, $350,000
BRC Construction Inc. to Stuart Vanderkooi and Kayla Vander Kooi, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 14, District 10, $530,000
Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Lee G. Hendricks and Lisa M. Hendricks, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 1R-3, District 9, $599,000
Dennis W. Huy Jr. and Heidi R. Huy to Frederick Karzenowski, Campers Paradise Top O the World Tree Farms Inc., Lots 22-23 and 30-31, District 18, $120,000
Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Maria Edge and Emily Carmen Vitale, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 107, District 9, $275,000
Frankie D. Hicks and Vickie L. Hicks to Timothy L. Russell and Janice L. Russell, Academy Farm Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 19 and 20, District 4, $265,000
Melissa Omeara, Melissa O Meara, Melissa O'Meara, Mack O'Meara, Mack O Meara and Mack Omeara to Michael Lindsey and Victoria Lindsey, Knight Bridge Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 57, District 19, $92,000
Dexter D. Watson and Brock & Scott PLLC Sub Trustee to Allure Properties LLC, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 138, District 9, $168,700
Matthew Coty Matoy and Cassidy Matoy to David Wilson and Debra Wilson, Beechwood Addition, Lots 12 and 13, District 9, $410,000
Jon D. Elmore and Holly D. Elmore to Confluence Properties LLC, South View Addition, Lot 11, District 8, $325,000
Rachel Walker to Timothy Bullock and Alicia Bullock, Heartland Subdivision, Lot 15, District 2, $515,000
Wieske Enterprises LLC to Melanie McCardel Trustee and Melanie McCardel Revocable Trust, Jack Cole Property Subdivision, Lot 8, District 13, $632,500
Jack Wood to Lyn Fairfax Trustee and The Fairfax Family Trust, Lindsay Street, 0.2066 Acre, District 9, $599,000
Muna Al-Aseer LLC to Payne Ave Apartments LLC, Payne Avenue, 1 Acre, District 9, $1,300,000
WHREI LLC to Stephen McElroy, Triangle Addition, Lot 10 and 11, District 9, $265,000
Audrey Wohl, Audrey Meredith Moore and Daniel Stephen Wohl to Nathan Farner and Lauren Dye, College Addition, Lot 18, District 19, $305,000
Nicholas Joseph Hodge to Adam Andris and Jessica Andris, Panorama Estates, Lot 80, District 6, $460,000
James H. Ritchey and Janice D. Ritchey to Michael Catlett and Kara Smith, District 8, $170,000
Logan T. Griffin and Katherine E. Griffin to Bailey Giacomini, Johnson Property, Lot 2, District 19, $349,900
Mark A. Garner to Ryan Spriggs and Amanda Spriggs, Vista Heights Subdivision, Lots 19 and 20, District 8, $460,000
Christi Alicent Ervin, Drue Ellen Schwartz Estate and Drue E. Schwartz Estate to David Richman, Hunter Hill S/D, Lot 85, District 8, $329,900
James Klimek and Anita Klimek to Kirk L. Leetzow and Tammy L. Leetzow, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6a, Lot 124, District 15, $84,000
Greenleaf Properties Development LLC to Jody Lee Miga and Tracie Miga, Greenleaf Property, Lot 2, District 14, $608,000
Earl Brown and Robbin Brown to Dhara Patel, Brown Property, 0.418 Acre, District 15, $450,000
Dennis Kaltman and Kelly Heller to Isaac Tyler Congleton and Virginia Fulton Congleton, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $900,000
Charlene Manning and Charlene Teffetelelr to Tracy L. Ray and Randell Scott Ray, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $400,000
Gina R. Crowe and Gina Renee Jeffries to Douglas Carnathan and Jessica Carnathan, Edgewood Acres Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 17, District 9, $273,500
Daniel Burch Jr., Sharon Shields and Patsy Barbee to Kimberly Dawn Burch and Patsy Barbee, Old Mt. Lebanon Road, 3.35 Acres, District 12, $128,500
Dennis L. Tilley, Louise Mariah Everhart Phillips Estate and Sarah E. Roberto to Helen Ross McNabb Center Inc., U.S. Highway No. 411, District 9, $675,000
Diane M. Patterson to Mark H. Eder Co-Trustee, Nina Eder Co-Trustee and The Mark H. Eder and Nine Eder Revocable Living Trust, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 11, District 12, $125,000
Joel Kerr to Duane J. Balcom Trustee, Sonda L. Balcom Trustee and The Balcom Family Trust, Overlook Estates, Lot 3, District 9, $410,000
Bradley R. Shore to Lindsey L. Weatherford and Michael V. Weatherford, Franklin Ridge Subdivision, Lot 15, District 12, $680,000
Kyle Albert, Alyssa Marie Hagerman and Alyssa M. Hagerman to Christopher Lonske, Eagleton Village Subdivision, Lot 170, District 9, $217,500
Eric T. Phillips, Eric Trent Phillips, Mickie L. Phillips and Mickie Lynn Phillips to #838 Pioneer Exchange Accomodation Title Holder LLC, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 86, District 8, $339,900
Josh Wheat to Carroll E. Williams, James Creswell Property, Lot 1, District 12, $160,000
Wallace E. Pressley, Wallace Presley and Philip G. Malach Attorney-in-Fact to Carolyn Dougherty, Glenn Road, District 10, $206,000
James Seth Stinson and Rachel D. Stinson to Katherine Ellen Griffin and Logan Tyler Griffin, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 1R-2R-1R1, District 19, $449,900
Timothy Rogers and Jacqueline Rogers to Rebekah Roberts, Old Knoxville Highway, District 9, $329,000
Keith Hurand and Mary Hurand to Adam L. Wright and Sabrina Wright, Lashbrook, Lot 73, District 10, $4,200,000
Linda N. Wilhite to Zambezi Realty LLC, Echo Subdivision, Lot 6, District 11, $153,450
GDP Properties LLC to Jared Grant Rumple and Chelsey Renee Rumple, Ridgeview Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 100, District 6, $260,000
Sandra Jeanne Knippen Trustee and Knippen Declaration of Trust to Tinker Enterprises Inc., Salem Loop Road, 15.09 Acres, District 2, $560,000
Scot U. Tyler to Blount Brothers LLC, Toriville and Billy Tyler (Walker Supply Co.), Lot 1, District 9, $1,500,000
Alice Marie McClanahan to Bradford T. McLane and Amy Steiner, 37.017 Acres, District 15, $815,000
Marvin J. Mulder and Karen Mulder to Christopher R. Jacobs and Lauren L. Jacobs, Parks Place Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $500,000
David Scott Walters and Kimberly Elizabeth Hannah to Samuel J. McNelly, Stephen L. Hannah Property, Lot 2, District 19, $250,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.