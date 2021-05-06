April 25 to May 1
• Anthony Childress and Holley Childress to Roy Vanderpool and Marita Vanderpool, Wynberry Subdivision, Lot 31, District 14, $298,000
• Laura Rogers to Kevin Flis and Christina Flis, Fairview Sentell Addition, Lot 14, District 6, $263,000
• Donna Bailey to Robert Bailey and Donna Bailey, Hunters Hill Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 64, District 8, $0
• Thomas Weston, John Weston Jr., Gretchen Williams and Ruth Weston to Kyle Kant and Raina Kant, Old Niles Ferry Road, District 19, $350,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Thomas Morris and Jennifer Morris, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 225R1, District 19, $22,000
• Mable Denny to Keith Cole and Kathy Cole, Sundown Resort, Lots 69 and 70, District 15, $70,000
• Cynthia Sorvillo Trust, Richard Sorvillo Special Needs Trust, Leigh Marsh and Stella Sorvillo to Brett Smith and Kimberly Smith, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 42, District 15, $45,000
• Alice Kolbe Trust to Michael Norris and Karla Norris, Green Meadow Addition No. 2, Lot 60, District 9, $349,500
• Douglas Foster and Karin Foster to Charles Brown, Cheekhill Woods Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $35,000
• Walter Garren to Stephen Burchfield and Elizabeth Burchfield, Happy Valley Road, Acres 5.04, District 3, $49,500
• Colby Cove Development LLC to Michael Hainsworth, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 30, District 19, $30,000
• Gloria Conner, Willard Conner and Toni Bowling to Jeffrey Palmer and Indra Palmer, Sevierville Road, Acres 0.455, District 9, $285,000
• Dieu Nguyen to Ivy Winchester, Drews Meadow Condominium, Phase 7, District 9, $206,800
• John Witherspoon to Charles Williams and Melanie Williams, Old Topside Road, Acres 1, District 10, $170,000
• Stacy Courtney and Rex Nanney to Michael Kolarik and Janet Kolarik, Mountain States Development Corporations Saddle Ridge, Section 1, Lot 1, Acres 5.30, District 18, $63,000
• Joyce Whitehead Sackett to Dennis O'Callaghan Jr., Davis Road, Acres 1.33, District 10, $70,000
• The Sunday Company LLC to Joshua Oliver, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 35, District 19, $381,000
• Robert Cochran to Dynamic Living Properties LLC, Arrowhead Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $300,000
• Matthew Jones and Melody Jones to Cheyanne Budnovich and Vernon Demoss, Mentor Road, District 10, $199,900
• Joan Chamberlain to Jason Barton and Ryan Manaker, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Lot 70, District 19, $245,000
• Earl Colvin and Kendra Colvin to John Van Ry, Vaden Road, Lot 1R, Acres 15.836, District 1, $102,000
• Richard White and Lorraine White to William Carroll and Annette Carroll, Mountain States Development Corporations Saddle Ridge, Section 1, Lot 10, Acres 5.30, District 18, $17,500
• Daniel Lovett and Vita Lovett to David Brewer, Young Property, Lot 2, District 8, $48,000
• Paul Triplett Jr. and Gwenett Triplett to Ryan Manaker and Jason Barton, Bell and Miser Property, Lot 1R-1B, District 8, $184,000
• Philip Menken to Shawn Wichert, Heritage Commercial Court, Lot 4R-1, District 9, $209,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Eric Ahlberg and Terri Stephens-Ahlberg, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 343, District 7, $261,240
• Randall Puckett and Amy Puckett to Anthony Parnell and Judith Childs, Sunset View Villa Condominiums, Phase 1, District 19, $275,500
• Mark Ostroff and Genette Ostroff to John Simon and Linda Simon, Hayes Property Laurel Road, Lot 2, District 11, $340,000
• Bernard Maloy and Donna Maloy to Bernard Maloy Trust, Donna Maloy Trust and the Maloy Family Revocable Living Trust, Little Dug Gap Road, Acres 3.15, District 10, $0
• Samuel Densmore III and Tara Densmore to Kristina Fowler and Samuel Fowler, Brighton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 44, District 7, $221,500
• William Mclain Trust, Debra Mclain Trust and the Mclain Joint Revocable Living Trust to Harbours Gate, Mclain and Harbours Gate, Lot 1, District 10, $65,000
• Daniel Strayn and Rozalind Strayn to Steven Wells and Alison Wells, Windy J Farms, Lot 22, District 5, $990,000
• Randal Huff, Robert Huff, Joe Huff and Irene Huff Estate to William Long, Angela Long, Samuel Cox and Whitney Cox, Peterson Lane, 2.38, District 6, $295,000
• Matthew Coleman to Branden Madison and Theresa Madison, Old Walland Highway, District 18, $35,000
• James Willis and Charles Willis to Diana Martin, Old Niles Ferry Road, Acres 1.22, District 18, $250,000
• Ronald Foster to Anthony Mangini and Debra Mangini, River Run Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 14, $690,700
• Russell Turbyfill and Vicki Emert Estate to Carlos Asbury and Lisa Asbury, Russell Road, Acres 6.00, District 11, $269,900
• Felipe Salinas to Barbara Scruggas, William E. Riden Property Subdivision, Lot 3, District 12, $145,000
• Thomas Tate and Theresa Tate to Mark Blair and Vanessa Blair, College Addition, Lots 12 and 13, District 19, $389,300
• Jonathan Walton to Geoffrey Peach and Jennifer Peach, JC Bittle Additions, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $309,00
• Barbara Caro, Edith Love, Judy Russell, Patricia Russell, Gary Russell and Susan Smith to Diana Roberts, Russell Property, Lot 2, District 9, $265,000
• Ginger Thatcher to Rickie Belitz, Eagleton Properties Inc. No. 1 Subdivision Eagleton, Lot 2, District 9, $134,900
• Larry Sanders II and Lisa Sanders to CS Property Group LLC, Springfield Subdivision, Lots 163 and 164, District 9, $230,000
• Ronald Franz and Laura Franz to Douglas Shaffer and Jenny Shaffer, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lots 3, 4 and 81, District 4, $1,150,000
• Larry McNeilly and Beverly McNeilly to Bernard Bielicki and Carol Bielicki, Andover Subdivision, Phases 3 and 4, Lot 139, District 9, $617,450
• Brenda Hopkins to David Wiegand and Dana Wiegand, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 105R, District 19, $315,000
• Dick Mohr and Amy Mohr to Jaime Combs, Holiday Hills No. 2 Subdivision, Lots 32 and 33, District 18, $100,000
• Thelmore Lester and Crystal Lester to Natalie Hawkins, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 15, District 2, $40,000
• James Albertelli Trust, Alaw Trust and Lester Poling to Gary Harvey, Morganton Estates, Lot 34, District 2, $104,000
• Nellie Rose Limited LP to William Mclain Trust, Debra Mclain Trust and William Mclain and Debra Mclain Revocable Trust, Worthington Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 172, District 19, $260,000
• Donnie Brown, Alvin Brown Estate, Patricia Wyatt, Harry Brown, Darlene Poston, David Brown and Teresa Lawson to Jeff D. Lawson Builders Inc., East High Street Addition, Lot 26, District 9, $130,000
• 11W Properties Inc. to Corey Pabst, Acres 0.923, District 11, $25,000
• Pamela Jarvis and Michael Miller to James Conatser and Elizabeth Conatser, Willard Avenue, District 19, $515,000
• Jelly Bean Properties LLC to State of Tennessee, State Route 115 Bypass, Acers 5.359, District omitted, $0
• Scarlet Trout to Juli Whitehead, Morningside Addition, Lots 37 and 38, District 9, $165,000
• Dieu Nguyen and Thi Nguyen to John Reisser Trust, Marilyn Reisser Trust and John Reisser and Marilyn Reisser Revocable Trust, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 145, District 9, $162,000
• John Reisser Trust, Marilyn Reisser Trust and John Reisser and Marilyn Reisser Revocable Trust to Cynthia Eldred Trust and Thomas May Trust, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 90R, District 19, $1,999,900
• Sara Rose Trust and John Rose III Marital Trust to Brian Pensky and Abigail Pensky, River Place Subdivision, Lot 4, District 11, $1,235,000
• Jeffrey Bailey to Michael Violet and Jennifer Violet, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 118, District 15, $69,500
• Mary Reinert to Brad Shore, Broady Court Condominiums, Section 6, District 19, $40,000
• Philip Leclair and Dawn Foley to Michael Baker and Shari Baker, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 32, District 2, $405,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Anthony Speiza and Sharon Speiza, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $199,900
• Edgar Nuchols Trust to Kevin Bieber, Kevin Meinhart and Sara Meinhart, Grandview Heights Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $233,000
• Helen Owens to Edward Cooper and Leigh Cooper, Maryville-Louisville Pike, Acres 1.75, District 10, $140,000
• Adam Parnell and Ashlee Parnell to Kevin Bieber, Kevin Meinhard and Sara Meinhart, Sherwood Forest Subdivision No. 4, Lot 53, District 19, $262,450
• Charles Kivett to Jeffrey Ackerman and Carole Ackerman, Tyler Property, Lot 1, District 6, $310,000
• Derrick Hurley and Jill Hurley to Fred Walker III and Shelby Walker, Carpenters Campground Road, District 7, $320,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Edward Newell and Troy-Lynn Newell, The Cottages, Lot 10, District 19, $326,900
• Steven Hatcher and Tiffany Hatcher to Timothy Hatcher and Lacie Hatcher, Burl Hatcher Property, Lots 2R-1 and 2R-2, District 10, $400,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Edward Desch Trust, The Cottages, Lot 9, District 19, $339,900
• William Roach Trust to Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Company, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 197, District 9, $47,500
• Daniel Fitzgerald Co-Trust, Regina Fitzgerald Co-Trust and the Fitzgerald Family Trust to Angela Harrington and Kenneth Harrington, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 29R, District 10, $200,000
• Blueberry Development and Patrick Schaad to Alison Denis and Pierre Denis, Allegheny Cove Subdivision, Lot 25R, District 17, $99,900
• William Roach Trust to Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Company, St. Ives, Phase 4, Lot 134, District 9, $47,500
• Advanta IRA Administration LLC and Joel Mayo IRA to Heather Lindsay, Hughes Loop Road, Acres 1.71, District 14, $64,900
• Florine Kattleman to Jason E. Teffeteller, Coker Estates, Lot 14, District 1, $196,000
• Mark Stevenson and Allison Fay to Charles Gass and Nancy Rushing, Mountain State Development Corporations Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2F, Lot 9, District 18, $450,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Dennis McManis and Marilyn McManis, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 20, District 8, $299,180
• SEC Properties, Matt Caldwell, Richard Evans and Steve Scarborough to Amy Moresco and Sean Goodsell, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 13, District 1, $76,500
• Everett Spurlock and Aline Spurlock to David Kerby and Sandra Kerby, Eastover Subdivision, Lot 15, District 8, $270,000
• Happy Housing LLC to Michael Cahill and Betty Cahill, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 99, District 13 and 14, $134,000
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to Scarlet Trout, Eggers Addition, Lots 1, 2, 7 and 8, District 9, $210,000
• Mark Ivens to Randal Hartline and Shirin Shahbazi, Fox Hills Subdivision, Lot 13, District 11, $75,000
• Jack Carpenter Trust and Barbara Carpenter Trust to Robert Luttrell, Wildwood, District 12, $69,000
• SBL Investments Properties LLC to John Doan and Holly Doan, Farm of the Smokies Subdivision, Lot 10, District 13, $75,000
• Nella King and Gail King to Steven Monger and Jamie Monger, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 87, District 7, $240,000
• Donna Connatser to Mary Helton and Mary Shaver, Hannah Property, Lot 84R, District 9, $189,900
• Delbert Smallridge and Lisa Smallridge to Amber Krupacs and Jeffrey Krupacs, Swamp Branch Road, District 15, $89,000
• Robert Unger and Maya Unger to John Payne and Shelley Breeding, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 105, District 10, $1,615,000
• Joy Payne to Margaret Hutchinson and Burchard Hutchinson, Berwyn Fields, Section 5, Building 4, District 19, $225,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Patrick Conners, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 21, District 8, $298,799
• Andrew Stecher and Megan Stecher to Matthew Sapp and Kelly Sapp, Marble Hill Estates Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 97, District 2, $67,000
• Sheri Dodd to Thomas Castleman, Deerfield Subdivision, Lot 4, District 11, $120,000
• Bruce Little and Debra Little to John Sherrer and Susan Sherrer, Sweet Grass Plantation Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 48, District 12, $630,000
