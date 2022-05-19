May 8-14
• Ella M. Brewer and William Welch to CMH Homes Inc., Reed Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 4, $25,800
• Janice J. Yoder to Richard L. Bomaster and Martha L. Bomaster, Blount Development Company Lands Subdivision, Lot 8R, District 9, $189,000
• Stacie A. Barth and Andrew Barth to Miryana Eichelberger and Frank Eichelberger, Jess Todd Property, Lot 2, District 19, $195,315
• Justin L. Smith, Ashley Rashelle Smith, Ashley R. Smith and Justin Smith to Mitchell James and Olivia Higdon, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lot 4, District 13, $315,000
• Charles R. Barnard Trustee, Teresa R. Barnard Trustee and Barnard Family Revocable Trust to Scott N. Clements and Rebecca L. Clements, Barnard Property Property-Wildwood Road, Lot 1, District 9, $243,000
• Shawna Ostrander to Vickey Singleton, Charles E. Zigmund and Shirley F. Zigmund, Ridgeview, Lot 52, Ridge View, Lot 52, District 6, $220,000
• Larry E. Winters and Chuck Von Brown to Phillip D. Clark and Molly A. Clark, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 27, District 15, $32,650
• Arnold M. Weiss Sub Trustee, J. Luke Sanderson Sub Trustee and Katrina L. Phillips to Delsa Spence, Deloris H. Garrett Property, Lot 1, District 8, $130,000
• Sam R. McClurg, Sam McClurg, Carolyn T. McClurg, Harry B. McClurg, Willie Marcia Seehorn, John Brady Seehorn, John Seehorn and S. R. McClurg to Kadunza Properties, Murphy Comercial Park, Lot 2, District 11, $750,000
• LLG Trustee TN LLC Sub Trustee and Esther S. Moore to Jonathan Goode and Joshua Goode, The Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 105, District 9, $121,800
• ARP Builders Inc. to Janice Kalliavas Trustee, Steven Kalliavas Trustee and The Janice Kalliavas Living Trust, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 109, District 2, $487,000
• Christopher J. Leonard and Frances E. Leonard to Jon Clark Co-Trustee, Johanna Lacambra Co-Trustee and The Lacambra-Clark Revocable Trust, Janice E. Fields Property, Lot 2R, 7.846 Acres, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lots 12 and 13, District 7, $2,593,000
• GDP Properties LLC to A & S Investments of Tennessee LLC, Chota Subdivision, Lots 2 and 3, District 17, $105,000
• Timothy L. Ivens and Linda K. Ivens to Daniel Holt and Megan Holt, Spingview Subdivision, Lot 10, District 6, $55,000
• Gary J. Brock Trustee, Kathleen G. Brock Trustee, and The Gary J. and Kathleen G. Brock Family Trust to PKCK Properties LLC, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $375,000
• BRC Construction Inc. to Annette Calvillo and Freddie Calvillo, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 48, District 10, $595,000
• Annie Lauri Gunter to Gary Branch Deborah Branch, Big Valley Campground, Lot 113, District 15, $200,000
• Brooks C. Talley to Kolby Kroenlein and Lauren Wake, Woodland Avenue, District 9, $225,055
• Matthew Thomas and Logan Thomas to Leah Michelle Hamilton, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 17, District 8, $369,900
• Jared H. Shaffer and Katie Shaffer to John Knight Trustee, Joelene Knight Trustee and The John and Joelene Knight Living Trust, Old Chilhowee Road, 8.55 Acres, District 13, $600,000
• Dwight Price to Janna L. Gentry, Franklin Meadows, Lot 3, District 1, $349,900
• Michael Rathburn and Christina Rathburn to Brice Browning and Jaden M. Browning, Taylor Kagley Property, Lot 2, District 7, $250,000
• Drew Miles to Ashlee Martin and Michael Martin, Best View Subdivision, Lot 5, District 7, $305,000
• Roy J. Finger Jr. and Patricia Christine Finger to New Season Properties LLC, Sterling Addition to the Town of Maryville, Lot 3, District 19, $203,000
• Craig Diminico and Kiersten Diminico to Delbert G. Brown and Vickie L. Brown, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 3, District 15, $370,000
• Steven D. Cox and Wendy R. Cox to Brendan Ross Ryan, Allendale Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $285,985
• Carl Williams and Nancy Williams to Johnny Titlow, Harrison Hills, Lot 24, 1.02 Acres, District 6, $351,000
• Rosalind E. Therrien Co-Trustee, Jeffrey W. Therrien Co-Trustee and The Therrien Family Trust to Adekunle Lawson, The Morgan Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 2, District 19, $400,000
• Thomas Anderson, E. Thomas Anderson and Marilyn Anderson to Charles Queen and Sabrina Queen, Cades Cove Landing, District 15, $185,000
• Leonard L. Greene and Loretta L. Lang to Perry C. Prichard and Tia Cooper, Meadowgold Estates, Lot 2, District 4, $95,000
• Antha Paulette Brewer and Antha Paulette Tipton to John L. Smart and Michele Smart, District 19, $150,000
• Norman Griffitts and James Norman Griffitts to Jessica S. Self and James E. Self, Elizabeth Connatser Griffitts Estate, Lot 1, 1 Acre, District 7, $32,000
• Derek Jon Tellier to Brandie J. Walker, U.S. Highway 95, District 19, $300,000
• Jeffrey D. Hutchison and Curtis E. Myers II to Jess Burchfield, College Addition, Lot 15, District 19, $199,900
• Gary M. Garner to John J. Schick Sr. and Margaret A. Schick, 0.78 Acres, District 2, $115,000
• Ming-Ching Yu to Ashley R. Smith and Justin L. Smith, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 48, District 12, $393,000
• Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc. to Christy Walker Fletcher, Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc. Property, Lot 4, District 19, $200,000
• Jeffrey G. Paske, Mary Ellen Paske, Mary Ellen Everett and Mary Ellen E. Paske to Hunter A. Paske and Hailee M. Paske, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 103, District 9, $122,000
• Mike Connatser to City of Maryville, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 28, District 7, $0
• Smithbilt LLC to Maxine B. Gould, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 123, District 7, $288,745
• MACG Reserve at Maryville LLC and MACG Reserve at Maryville Land LLC to Sreit Reserve Maryville LLC, William Blount Business Park, Phase 2, Lot 7R-1, District 19, $45,797,247
• MACG Reserve at Maryville LLC and MACG Reserve at Maryville Land LLC to Sreit Reserve Maryville LLC, William Blount Business Park, Phase 2, Lot 7R-2, District 19, $1,000
• Mackie Wolf & Zientz & Mann P.C., Winston F. Davis Sub Trustee, Jerome D. Chance and Darlene A. Chance to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 51, 5.123 Acres, District 7, $230,035.22
• Christopher D. Brown and Dana P. Brown to Philip S. Knapp and Mary E. Knapp, East Hills Addition, Lot 6R, District 9, $352,000
• Scott R. Greer and Angelika C. Greer to Kimberly Owens Trustee and The Kinzel Trust 616, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 64, District 9, $170,000
• Justin Treadwell to The Resource Group, Plainfield Addition, Lot 75, District 9, $99,900
• Kelsey Schmidt, Ryan Schmidt and Kenneth Schmidt to William Disbrow and Debra Disbrow, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 194, District 9, $586,000
• Samuel Christopher Franklin to Michael D. Mitchell and Rachel J. Mitchell, Earl Richesin Estate Property, Lot 5R-1, District 9, $599,000
• Adam Troy Hensley, Troy Hensley and Mamie Lucille Purkey Estate to Brian Hensley and Valerie Hensley, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 62, District 12, $327,000
• Lloyd Oslonian to Daniel L. McDonald and Megan L. McDonald, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 117, District 2, $60,000
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Walter West, Terrie West, Madeline West and Jacob West, Pate Property, Lot 7, District 14, $288,000
• Robin Elise Bowers and Janice M. Blair Estate to Linda Carol Cline, Village Properties Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $179,500
• BTW Properties Inc. to Jetblack Holdings LLC, Magnolia Avenue, 0.631 and 0.172 Acres, Clark Street, 0.469 Acres, District 19, $1,475,000
• Jeff T. Ratledge and Kristen Shea Ratledge to Aron E. Peterson and Morgan Lindstrom, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 79, District 19, $594,000
• Isidro Alvarez and Lisa Alvarez to George E. Meyer III and Monique M. Meyer, Fox Hills Road, District 11, $575,000
• Jeff King to Michael D. Mullaney Jr. and Julia L. Mullaney, Watson Property, Lot 5, District 18, $630,000
• Barry Ottinger and Jillian Ottinger to Alice Hanson and Daniel Hanson, Jeffries Court, Lot 2, District 10, $375,000
• Hesham Abbas and Mervat Abdel Moemen to Miguel Angel Coria Tapia and Beatriz Mendoza Garcia, Grandview Heights No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 26, District 9, $345,000
• Enrique Gutierrez and Kye Chae Gutierrez to Jason Barnett and Sherry Barnett, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 42 and 57, District 18, $4,000
• ASI Builders Inc. LLC to John Robert Hollis and Heidi Jo Hollis, Hubbard Hills Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $425,000
• Bearden Leasing Incorporated to Krystyna Antos, Badgett (Thompson) Street, District 19, $75,000
• Robert Mack Snoderly, Lucy Jean Nash, Lucy Nash, Lockie A. Coleman Day, Lockie A. Coleman-Day and Lockie Day to Robert Mack Snoderly and Rebecca B. Snoderly, 72.51 Acres, District 19, $600,000
• James W. Anderson to Marcus S. Creasy and Teresa M. Creasy, Woodland Trace, Lot 21, District 7, $85,000
• Sheila Ann Myers to Bryce Kevin Wilson, Robert Perkins Estate Property, Lot 4, 4.629 Acres, District 8, $95,000
• First Horizon Bank, First Tennessee Bank NA and Frank L. Connatser Estate to Robin Burns and Donna Burns, Disco Road, 25 Acres, District 4, $545,000
• Ella Carver to James Mulholland and Kelly Murphy, Carver Road, 7.227 Acres, District 1, $75,000
• Julie A. Schelske and Jerry Ray Schelske to Michael Jarrod Tipsword and Amy Beth Tipsword, Benny Delozier Farm, Lot 26, District 12, $655,000
• David T. Overton and Mona K. Overton to Margie K. Gray and Kelli Gray Martin, Edgewood Acres, Lot 6, District 9, $339,900
• Matthew S. Rinehart and Brandy L. Rinehart to Bradley Conatser and Kristi Lynn Conatser, Hutchins Subdivision, Lots 41 and 42, District 9, $260,000
• Janet Denise Jones and Janet Denise Jones Fessenden to American Dream Development LLC, Kays Farms Subdivision, Lots 1 and 1A, District 13, $330,000
• Tosha Martin to American Dream Development lLC, Wears Valley Road, 0.555 Acres, District 15, $225,500
• Earl W. Young and Gloria M. Young to Jessie James York and Katie Lynn York, Winnbrook Subdivision, Lot 6, District 4, $560,000
• James G. Watkins to John A. Spence and John F. Spence, Walker School Road, 1.18 Acres, District 7, $115,000
