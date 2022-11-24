Nov. 13-19
• Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Bradley McKeehan, Bradley A. McKeehan and Bradley Aaron McKeehan, Rocky Waters Addition, Lot 535, District 11, $494,000
• Larry Storie Estate, Russell T. Storie, Jeffrey Storie, Kevin Storie, Tammy Grimes, Michael Storie, Larry Allen Storie, Russell Todd Storie and Russell Todd Storie Attorney-in-Fact to TN Restore Inc., Lonas Addition, Lots 34 and 35, District 19, $128,000
• Kristi Henry, Kristi Julian and Brad Julian to Justin William John Peleck, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lot 5, District 13, $280,000
• Nathan Vanandel and Victoria Vanandel to Joshua Panton and Lindsay Panton, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 2, Lot 52, District 6, $345,000
• Josh Bradley Homes LLC to David Roman and Geraldine Roman, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 103, District 9, $236,900
• Kadunza Properties, Jarrett B. Benson, Zachary Latham and Robert Kadunce to Browder Properties LLC, Murphy Commercial Park, Lot 2, District 11, $1,400,000
• Bradley A. McKeehan and Miranda McKeehan to Michael Grider, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 107, District 9, $200,000
• Benny L. Kirby, Helen R. Kirby and Helen Raye Kirby to Marvin Walker and Marvin Alan Walker, Fairway Estates, Lot 18, District 19, $42,750
• Benny L. Kirby and Michael Kirby to Marvin Alan Walker and Marvin Walker, Fairway Estates, Lot 19, District 19, $42,750
• F. Elizabeth Adcock, Florence Elizabeth Adcock and Blasia Perry Attorney-in-Fact to Elizabeth A. Vaughn, Waters Place Subdivision, Phase 10, Lot 10C, District 9, $329,900
• Bobby N. Smith and Betty L. Smith to Sara Gilliland and Jesse Gilliland, Charles C. Clarks Second Addition, Lot 134, District 9, $300,000
• Larry Manis and Mary Jo Manis to Friendsville R2 Properties LLC, Margaret Manis Lewis Property Lot Line Adjustment Survey, Lots 1 and 2, District 4, $150,000
• Paul Michael Hayes, Dana Hayes Byrd, Dana Elizabeth Hayes, Anah Inez Skelton, Eden Allise Skelton, Matthew Gene Hayes, Jessica Angelic Loy, Destiny Deeann Hayes, Donna P. Hayes Estate, Paul Hayes, Anah Skelton, Matt G. Hayes, Eden Skelton, Jessica A. Loy and Destiny Hayes to Apex Capital Investments LLC, East Forest Subdivision, Lot 23, District 8, $175,000
• Gina L. Rich and Gina Rich to David M. Cox Jr. and Colleen Cox, View Point Addition Mrs. Louie E. Watkins Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $245,000
• Nancy Jackson and Nancy R. Pulley to Richard McNutt and Annette McNutt, James Hatcher Property, Lot 6, District 13, $58,000
• John B. Parker and Janet T. Parker to Donald C. Tiner and Amanda L. Tiner, Dogwood Meadows, Lot 2, District 19, $815,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Lisa Rhea Heath and Timothy Franklin Heath, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 246, District 7, $359,900
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Hector Gonzalez and Nancy K. Gonzalez, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 3, Lot 84, District 7, $426,900
• Joseph Montgomery and Sherry Montgomery to Dragon Mountain RV Resort LLC, Old Railroad Bed Road, 10.687 Acres, District 17, $990,000
• Walter Ray Lambert, Wilma Irene Lambert Estate and Wilma I. Lambert Estate to Samira Abdalla, Lincoln Park Coleman-Bros Subdivision, Lot 36, Bittle Village, Phase 3, Lot 19, District 9, $145,000
• Jeremy W. Mills, Amanda L. Mills, Jeremy Mills and Amanda Mills to Derek Maples, Pflanze West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 23, District 19, $215,000
• Aubrey Bell to Jimmie C. Goswick and William R. Goswick, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 10, District 8, $370,500
• Vicki Linginfelter, Kathryn F. Linginfelter, Gary L. Estate Linginfelter and Gary Lynn Linginfelter Estate to Kenneth Duboff and Ricky Reno, Long Hollow Road, 2 Acres, District 19, $175,000
• Elizabeth J. Gilmore to Fourth Generation Investments LLC, Heim Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 6, $500,000
• Barbara S. Hammond to Sinclair Katheryn Callais, Magnolia Place, Section 2, District 19, $220,000
• James Andrew Entrekin and Cami Entrekin to Robert Anthony Kropewnicki and Christie Lynn Kropewnicki, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 34, District 19, $410,000
• EP Mountain Co. LLC to John Steven Clark and Angela Clark, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 15, District 15, $565,000
• Travis Lemons to Jason Foust, Tracy Parker-Foust and Tracy Parker Foust, City of Maryville Property, Lot 2, District 12, $242,000
• Joel Kerr to Dustin Zachary Davis and Danielle Lea Davis, JD Kerr Property, Lot 7, District 9, $514,900
• Dorothy Smithey to Weiler Proeprties LLC, Laurel Banks Estates, Lot 51, District 19, $60,000
• Louise M. Dixon and Ronald C. Crum to Dan Deremer, Louise M. Dixon Property, 10.013 Acres, District 13, $235,000
• Robert Samuel Smith III, Stephanie Smith and Robert S. Smith III to Kevin Kenneth Veverka and Jillian Marie Veverka, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lots 3E-R,4E-R,5-E and 6-E, District 5, $1,329,500
• William D. Davis and Mary K. Davis to Lee Bryson McGetrick, Joseph M. and Sandra P. Dennis Property, Lot 5, District 14, $775,000
• Wanda F. Gold and Wanda Gold to Steven Ray Hall and Ellen Susan Semon, Joshua Estates, Lots 1 and 2, District 13, $260,000
• Kelley J. Harris and Jesse P. Harris to Abbey Cruze and Jared Roddy, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 304, District 19, $435,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Erica Whelan and Jeromy Whelan, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 126, District 9, $300,000
• Justin Sveska and Kimberly Sveska to A Perfect Niche LLC, Cobblestone Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 8, $190,000
• Pro Management Group LLC, Patrick O'Mara, Patrick Omara, Elizabeth O'Mara Sage, Elizabeth Omara Sage, Susan O'Mara Gagnon, Susan Omara Gagnon, Joan A. O'Mara and Joan A. Omara to Steve Millard Shoemake and Thea Renee Shoemake, The Homestead in Wears Valley, Phase 1, Lot 145, District 18, $0
• Jerry T. Rainwater and Cynthia Rainwater to Trent Aaron Tuttle, Lima Whiskey Properties Subdivision, Lot 4, District 13, $75,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Li Liang, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 247, District 7, $321,000
• Brenda Kaye Janeway, Shirley P. Anderson and Wayne Edward Anderson to Peter R. Scott and Susan C. Scott, Berwyn Fields, Section 8, Lot 7, District 19, $265,000
• Angela H. Manuel to Christopher Oconnor, Christopher O'Connor, Robin Oconnor an Robin O'Connor, Knoxville Louisville Road, District 11, $175,000
• Ronnie B. George Sr. and Robin D. George to Faria Camila Cortez De and De Faria Camila Cortez, Vintage Village, Lot 1R-1, District 19, $60,000
• Joseph Phillips and Denise Zigler to Kelly Baquero and Victor Baquero, Reserve at Tuckaleechee Cove Condominiums, Phase 1, District 15, $519,000
• Michelle Skinner-Taylor, Michelle Skinner Taylor, Michelle Taylor and Michael Skinner to Opendoor Property Trust I, Hinkle Estates, Lot 48, District 13, $289,000
• Paul Tyrer and Dawn Tyrer to Mary Crocker, Big Valley Campground, Lot 143, District 15, $207,000
• Matthew P. Synowiez to Lauren Headrick, Urban Housing Redevelopment LLC Property, Lot 5, Alley $367, District 19, $100,000
• Baron Valley Properties, Baron Valley Properties GP and Ruby Hearth Rentals LLC to Whiskey Mike LLC, U.S. Highway 411 (Maryville-Sevierville Road), 2.1 Acres, District 9, $1,620,000
• Lauren S. Stephens and Lauren Stephens to David Collett and Danielle Collett, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 25, District 19, $600,000
• Matthew P. Synowiez to Jessica Hunt, Urban Housing Development LLC Property, Lot 4, District 19, $322,200
• Steven W. McDonald, Jacqueline D. McDonald, Steven McDonald and Jacqueline McDonald to Matthew B. Pecoraro, Hall Road, 3.40 Acres, District 8, $475,000
• Matthew P. Synowiez to Nicholas R. Myers, Urban Housing Redevelopment LLC Property, Lot 3, District 19, $210,000
• Donna L. Clark, Jayme Yates, Zachary Yates, Eileen Abergel, Justina Daniella Lawson and Zachary D. Yates to Darryl Crane and Gina Crane, H. G. Kidd Addition No. 1, Lot 40, H. G. Kidd Addition No. 2, Lot 4, District 6, $279,900
• William Gowder to Rodney McNabb and Tammie J. McNabb, David Wayne Lee Property, Lot 2R-2, District 4, $234,795
• Michelle Lee Crisp, Roy E. Crisp, Michelle L. Crisp and Roy Crisp to Patricia Smith Shortridge, Cynthia Phipps-Jipson and Cynthia Phipps Jipson, Carla Everett Crisp Property and Combination of Wesley R. Everett Property, Lot 1, $220,000
• Dustin Williams to Joseph I. Bourg and Julie Bourg, Country Charm Estates, Lot 7, District 14, $390,000
• Julia M. Shinko to Michael Cody Jumpp, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 13, District 13, $200,000
• Maryann Kiefer and Kim A. Haynes Estate to Robert L. Swann and Mary Ann Swann, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $440,000
• Sandra G. Westfield and Michael V. Westfield to Lukas Mathews and Allison Mathews, Greenmeadow Addition No. 5, Lot 5, District 9, $250,000
• Robert L. Smith, Linda Rogers, Daniel Ray Smith, Marianna Smith, Lois C. Chase, Ida C. Moler, Loise Chase, Ida Moler and Daniel G. Chase Attorney-in-Fact to Taylor Prats and Dawson S. Satterfield, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Curtis Survey, Lot 2, District 4, $151,200
• James E. Bollinger Jr. and Dotty J. Bollinger to Michael Joseph Such and Tracy Such, Marshall Heights Subdivision, Lot 12R, District 10, $1,222,000
• Jarrod Michael Wolford and Morgan Rhodes Wolford to Joshua Barnes and Ashlee Brooke Barnes, Franklin Meadows, Lot 8, District 1, $453,750
• Carol P. Quinn to Brenda Meschede, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 1A, Lot 2, District 8, $350,000
• Barbara Ann McKelvey Conant and Barbara M. Conant to Terri Wadsworth, Woodlawn Avenue, District 19, $262,500
• Henry W. Morris and Danielle L. Morris to Mary Pranger, Beechwood Addition, Lots 11 and 12, District 9, $343,100
• Kathleen Atchley, Kathleen Atchley Suc. Trustee, Emmaline Williamson Revocable Trust, William Lawhon, Stephen Lawhon Attorney-in-Fact, Carol Wood Attorney-in-Fact and Jean Lawhon to Matthew Messer and Heather Messer, Williamson Property, Lot 1, District 6, $245,000
• Bryan Kilday and Arielle Kilday to Joseph Morabito and Lauren Morabito, Country Haven Estates, Lot 19, District 7, $650,000
• Tavis E. Propst to Christopher Propst and Codie Propst, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 44, District 19, $140,000
• Nathan E. Williams and Sara E. Williams to Bryan Kilday and Arielle Kilday, Andover Subdivision, Phases 3 and 4, Lot 98, District 9, $624,999
• Brenda L. Meschede to Michael C. Hedrick and Victoria E. Hedrick, Parks Place Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $430,000
• Scarlet A. Koop and Scarlet Koop to Scott G. Shepard and Cathy A. Shepard, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 15, District 9, $190,000
• Sandra Sue Bible to Chantel Castellano and Giuseppe Castellano, Weston Hiestand and Boring Property, Lot 1, Weston Heistand and Boring Property, Lot 1, District 9, $190,000
• James C. Britt and Janice K. Britt and David G. Jolley and Jane N. Jolley, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 23R, District 15, $940,000
• Larry F. Lawhorn to Joel Emerson Martin, Julia Martreece Roper-Walker and Julia Martreece Roper Walker, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 36B, District 19, $425,000
• Paulette W. Crisp and Paulette Crisp to Jiya Properties Inc., Wildwood Road, District 9, $150,000
• John Robert McDonald IV and Erika Kay McDonald to Kristine Barton and Bruce Barton, McDonald Property East Millers Cove Road, Lot 1, 5.046 Acres, District 18, $125,000
