Nov. 1 to Nov. 7
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to Blackberry RE LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,250,000
• John R. Johnston to Michael Brian Davis, Frank Hogsed Property, Lot 1R-2, District 19, $210,000
• Steven Shawn Fortner and Angela A. Fortner to Victor Manuel Jimenez Jr., Eagleton Village, Lot 1, District 9, $178,000
• Joel Kerr to Melissa L. Coldiron and Matthew W. Coldiron, JD Kerr Property, Lot 3, District 9, $339,000
• Jeffrey E. Bailey to Timothy McCormick and Ann Marie McCormick, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 96R, District 15, $50,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Anthony Norris and Judy Norris, Savannah Park Village, Phase 2, District 19, $480,000
• Michael Free to Kenneth E. Rayborn, Glenda Rayborn, Gerald Willard and Glenda Willard, Shuler Property, Lot 5B, District 15, $100,000
• Margaret S. Dye Trust and Strom Mountain Irrevocable Trust to Garrett S. Meek and Kindahl Meek, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 41, District 15, $490,000
• Dakota Clint Layman and Tony Layman Estate to Daniel L. Clevenger and Penny R. Clevenger, Sundown Resort, Lot 142, District 15, $10,000
• David Ryan Oliver, John A. Conlogue, William R. Sosa Oliver and David Wayen Oliver to Jeff Watkins, Lones Property, Lot 4, District 9, $225,000
• Justin Dietz and Kalley Dietz to Radu Negrean and Anna Negrean, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 322, District 19, $241,800
• Ronald E. Stevens to Katherine Moore and Randall Moore, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 12, District 5, $202,500
• Sidney Vernon McCulloch to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Gallaghers Landing Subdivision, Lot 1, Acres 1.225, District 4, $275,000
• James A. Waddel and Deborah A. Waddel to Logan Hale, Vintage Village Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $455,000
• Diane J. Shular and Tami L. Riley to Diane J. Shular Trust and Tami L. Riley Trust, Top O the World Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 11, District 18, $0
• Virginia Chapman to Sharon C. Pryor and Bonnie C. McConnon, Worthington, Sections 2 and 3, Phase 1, Lot 55, District 19, $259,000
• Jimmy Thatcher and Jacob Thatcher to Alta Michelle Dunn, County Farm Road, Acres 3.73, District 19, $480,000
• Jennifer K. Bridwell to Cynthia Jean Simmons and Audrea Jane Latham, Heritage Commercial Court Subdivision, Lot 4R2, District 9, $167,500
• Catherine Metler Lowe to Joyce Putnam, Hearthstone Estates, Lot 1, District 10, $38,500
• Elizabeth Davis and Dwight Price to William M. Delancey and Norma Delancey, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 8R, District 19, $369,000
• Scott Dee Meredith and Valerie Meredith to John E. Groff and Lisa Anne Groff, Kenneth and Janie L. Hall Property, Lot 85, District 7, $419,000
• Jack Clemmer to Sierra E. Hord, Pannell Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 5, $97,520
• Charles P. Mattingly and Leisa Karen Mattingly to William Duncan and Leann Duncan, Millsaps Public Road, District 19, $449,900
• Robby Alan Alexander and Kelly Dalton Alexander to Hillary Teresa Harmon, Sunset View Subdivision, Lots 112, 113 and 114, District 19, $242,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Matthew B. Bushnell and Devin G. Hampton, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 67, District 7, $218,355
• Preferred Homes LLC to Cora K. Adams and Dan W. Adams, Springview Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $319,900
• Paul G. Hibben Jr. to Paul G. Hibben Jr. and Tammy B. Hibben, Mount Luke Subdivision, Lots 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80 and 81, District 15, $0
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Matthew Watson, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 77, District 19, $257,225
• ORNL Federal Credit Union to Crystal J. Hathaway and Alex T. Hathaway, Hughes Loop Road, District 14, $180,000
• Jerry L. Kruse to Pet Well Clinic LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Acre 0.315, District 19, $59,000
• Wayne L. Rickman, Jacqueline A. Rickman, Joshua Wayne Rickman and Tatiana Rickman to Ralph T. Schmidt and Leila K. Schmidt, Sweet Grass Plantation Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 70, District 12, $107,500
• John E. Ligon and Diane Lynn Ligon to Catherine Batey, Sweet Grass Plantation Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 41, District 12, $70,000
• Harold F. Beal to Stacy L. Beets and Jared W. Beets, Fox Trace Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 35, District 11, $255,000
• Roger Boring to Randall Young and Janet Young, Kayes View Subdivision, Lot 9, District 7, $450,000
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Cathy R. Owens, Franklin Meadows, Lot 30, District 1, $284,900
• Steele Family Enterprises LLC to Blackberry Farm LLC, William Lyons Property, Lot 4R-1, District 9, $595,000
• William Clifford Mills and Melissa Mills to Moses Investment Group, Old Niles Ferry Pike, Acres 12.560, District 1, $376,500
• Jill Allan to Jonathan R. Martin and Marian J. Martin, Heritage Crossing, Phase 2, Lot 20, District 14, $265,000
• Jeremy Thomas and Leah Thomas to Ryan Click and Magdalen Click, West Wood Estates, Lot 18, District 19, $455,000
• Floyd J. Holway and Lesley M. Holway to Jason D. Gallamore and Elizabeth J. Gallamore, Driftwood Estates, Lot 10, District 5, $65,000
• Adam L. Smith and Virginia L. Smith to Jeffrey Scott Huffstetler and Melissa Pat Huffstetler, Brooklyn Estates, Lot 4R1, District 9, $307,000
• Ashley K. Fipps to Justin Treadwell, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 56, District 19, $140,000
• Freeman Buckner and Donald E. Hopson to Gregory J. Barton and Jeanine M. Barton, Everett Avenue, District 9, $159,000
• Joseph W. Lambert and Kina G. Lambert to Alice Stover and Phillip Easterday, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 109, District 9, $163,000
• Nancy Ann Thompson and Russell P. Thompson to Chester Franklin and Chris Franklin, Maryville-Sevierville Road, Acres 14.74, District 12, $225,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to S. Kent Stewart, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,500,000
• Robert V. Ingle to Donna Marie Vigilante and Stephen J. Kelly, Christy Hill Road, District 7 and 8; Look Rock Vista, Lot 8, District 7, $1,200,000
• Jim Caldwell and Karen Caldwell to Kenneth Wade and Linda Wade, Paradise Ridge Subdivision, Lot 26, District 14, $41,000
• Lindsay E. Highsmith and Dustin E. Highsmith to Blake Payne, Eagleton School House Road, Lot 5, District 9, $172,000
• Jason Butler and Wendy Butler to Wendy Erickson, St. Ives Subdivision, Lot 136, District 9, $730,000
• Kenneth N. Howell and Rebecca G. Howell to Tina Kitchens Jones and Steven Ellis Jones, Travelers Rest Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $232,500
• Anthony W. Cox to Carolyn E. Grice, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 30, District 7, $224,900
• Wayne Willis and Melissa Willis to Charles D. Ward. Timberline Estates, Section 1, Lot 23, District 5, $73,500
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Christian R. Anderson and Tiffany E. Anderson, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 41, District 10, $310,750
• Katherine Margaret Chalfant Trust to Maryville Sandy Springs LLC, Chalfant Property, Lot 1R, $1,300,000
• Theodore G. Glaza and Michele L. Glaza to Nicholas R. Gross and Christie N. Gross, Friendsville and Unitia Pike Road, Acres 0.50, District 4, $171,500
• Raymond L. Everhart to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Raymond L. Everhart to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Dennis Mack Murray to Michael Gibson and Roxie Gibson, Meadowbrook Addition No. 4, Lot 276, District 9, $25,000
• Ronald F. Graves and Margaret Ann Graves to Edward E. Travis and Marilyn Travis, Highlands at Maryville, Phase 1, Lot 44, District 19, $564,900
• Sarah K. Cunningham and Roger Cunningham to Sharon K. Haun, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 2, District 2, $223,000
• James R. Snyder II and Rita L. Snyder to Logan Gilley and Kiri Gilley, Brittingham at William Blount, Lot 13, District 6, $469,900
• Ashley Perkins and Gary Perkins to Alyssa C. Pennington, Woodside Addition, Lot 10, District 9, $149,000
• Clarence Zimmer and Laura Zimmer to Ransom M. Blevins and Mistie Blevins, Worthington Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3, Phase 1, Lot 91, District 6, $245,800
• Daniel Van Zandt to Abbie Gail Tapp Pearson and Don Rhett Pearson, Peninsula Estates Subdivision, Lot 8, District 11, $579,900
• Dennis J. Mayes and Cynthia K. Mayes to Jerry C. Greene and Retha M. Greene, St. Ives, Phase 2, Lot 109, District 9, $730,000
• Daniel Victor Thompson and Holly E. Thompson to John Arthur Wand and Kay Paschall Wand, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $202,000
• Albert Darrell Pryor, Jean R. Pryor and Susan P. Morton to Eddie Meyers, Audrey Meyers, Joshua Meyers and Miranda Meyers, Twelve Oak Subdivision, Lot 3, District 12, $225,050
• Brian Boatwright and Lori Boatwright to Cecil K. Chapman and Kelli A. Chapman, Tomlinson Property, Lot 3, District 15, $309,000
• Dorina Elizabeth Devaughn Trust to Bruce James Greer and Terry Lynn Greer, Honeysuckle Heights, Lot 7, District 6; William Blount Drive, Acres 0.14, District 6, $200,000
• John L. Fender and Brian Kevin Fender to AA Properties GP, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lots 69, 70 and 71, District 13, $210,000
• Susan M. Orban to John B. Sweet and Pamela Lillis Sweet, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 226, District 19, $274,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Chloe Noelle Moore and James Davon Zachery, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 22, District 19, $251,740
• Thomas Ogle and Gwen Ogle to CMH Homes, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 57, District 7, $47,000
• MRA Enterprises Inc. to Cary Nolan and Tonya Nolan, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1A, Lot 3, District 18, $18,000
• Travis L. Loope and Robin C. Loope to Native Design and Hardscape LLC, Madison Cox Family Partnership LP Property, Lot 2, District 10, $269,950
• Jeffrey K. Weber and Sandra K. Weber to Matthew J. Carr and Morgan L. Carr, Baxter Estates, Lot 20, District 12, $409,900
• Leah Morgan Kelley to Jonathan R. Swicegood, McConnells Addition, Lot 38, District 9, $175,000
• Robert D. Hetrick and Dian K. Hetrick to Roger D. Gaddis, Big Valley Subdivision, Lots 175 and 176, District 15, $41,000
• Homestead Investments LC to Gary J. Munch and James N. Munch, Long Rifle Road, Acres 159.330, District 18, $550,000
• Hallie Shankle to Michael W. Culp and Ashell Odell Culp, Andover, Phase 1, Lot 64, District 9, $385,000
• Casey Anderson and Michelle Anderson to Landon White, River View 2nd Addition, Lots 239 and 242, District 11, $155,000
• Amburn Builders LLC to Stacy Grenier and Victor E. Critelli, Lindsey Estate, Lot 14R-1, District 1, $215,000
• Johnnie Marie Morgan Trust and Devon Morgan Trust to Randy Benderman and Bibi Benderman, Westfields Subdivision, Lot 31, District 9, $426,000
• Sharon Helms to Robert Cody Foster and Rachel D. McCurry Foster, Autumn View Subdivison, Lot 7, District 7, $239,000
• Andrew W. Xixis and Lauren H. Xixis to Andrew D. Young and Elizabeth Young, Homestead Acres Subdivision, Lot 61, District 6, $185,000
• East TN Properties LLC to The Sunday Co. LLC, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 35, District 19, $219,900
• Daniel Asher Trust to Keith Jezek and Maribeth Jezek, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $3,950,000
• Rhonda B. Suttles to Leah Star Cooper and Peggy Ann Cooper, Harry Webb Estates, Lot 3R-5, District 13, $15,000
• Michael W. Holden to Patricia A. McDonald, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2 and 3, Phase 1, Lot 52, District 6, $255,000
• Darryl G. Monday and Sharon N. Monday to Lisa Marie McCurdy, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $294,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.