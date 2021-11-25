Nov. 14-20
• Stephen M. Beckett and Deborah A. Phillips to Joan C. Eakin, Jamestown Village, Building G, District 19, $288,600
• Jeffrey McAvoy and Dana McAvoy to Spencer Levi Trentham and Darah Janan Trentham, South R. Davis Property and S. H. Davis Property, Lot 2RR and 3R, District 15, $410,000
• Megan M. Morehead to Renee M. Aller and Thomas P. Aller, The Highlands at Maryville, Lot 32, District 19, $540,000
• Sherry Shurden Brewer and Daniel Eugene Brewer to Taylor Wilson and Jennifer A. Wilson, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $77,400
• Sherry Shurden Brewer and Daniel Eugene Brewer to Taylor Wilson and Jennifer A. Wilson, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $77,400
• Adam Moore and Terri Moore to Rustin Towe and Kendra Towe, Best View Subdivision, Lot 2, District 7, $260,000
• David Alan Edwards and Theresa Marie Edwards to Christopher D. Beck and Emily L. Beck, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 275, District 19, $299,900
• Stephanie M. Boyd and Stephanie M. Evans to Louis Darras and Caitlin Darras, Westcliff Subdivision, Lot 51, District 19, $597,000
• Jacyne J. Woodcox to Jamie Costello, Leniz Addition, Lot 5, District 9, $250,000
• Brice E. Browning and Jaden M. Browning to Gary Richards Knepple and Diane Margaret Knepple, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 12, District 6, $318,000
• Todd J. Anthony and Chistine E. Anthony to Oldham Properties LLC., Townsend Town Square, Lot 9, District 15, $300,000
• Gregory Jackson and Taylor Jackson to Frank Pittenger and Milo Maria, Buena Vista Addition, Lot 3, District 19, $379,900
• Richard W. Lanning and Jynks S. Lanning to Jim Desmond, Cold Springs Subdivision of Laurel Valley, Lot 1, District 15, $30,000
• Smithbilt LLC. to Joshua Jacob Wisecarver and Ashley Miranda Wisecarver, Manor in the Foothills, Lot 92, District 7, $292,530
• Gina Depew and Regina A. Depew to Sterling A. North and Lucia Regina Marcondes North, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 343, District 19, $399,900
• Maloney Development LLC. to William L. Womack and Christine A. Womack, Horton Property, Lot 18, District 8, $330,000
• Kayla M. Murphy, Kayla M. Stephens and Nathaniel Murphy to Matthew Nordstrom and Kaitlyn L. Fortner, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 21, District 19, $211,567
• Austin Henrikson and Chelsea Henrikson to Van James Bubel and Brenda Carolyn Bubel, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Lot 19, District 2, $499,400
• Patricia Duncan Gillooly to Edward Lowndes Gillooly, Lookmont Section Top of the World, Lot 86-88, District 18, $0
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC. to Blackberry 58 LLC., Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $3,500,000
• Belmeloro LLC. to Annabel Teal, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $2,500,000
• Emory Keith Alderman and Stephanie Lee Alderman to David M. Lyons and Vickie E. Lyons, Alderman & Lyons Properties, Lot 1, District 1, 2.882 acres, $75,000
• Richard H. Harkleroad and Regina A. Harkleroad to Richard A. Weis and Jennifer E. Weis, Harkleroad Subdivision, Lot 1R and 2R, District 19, $1,400,000
• George Edward Atchley and Sondra J. Atchley to ARVM 5 LLC., Green Valley Subdivision, Lot 28, District 6, $270,000
• Stone Construction Group Inc. to Dustin Stevenson, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 142, District 9, $286,000
• Robert Mac Griffitts, Rebecca Ann James and Robert Lee Griffitts Jr. to Paul V. Heninger and Cherie L. Rowell, Riverview Estates, Lot 16, District 12, $315,000
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Aubrey Bell, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 10, District 8, $304,660
• Randall W. and Tara J. Cooper to Brian and Toni Beiner, Channel Oaks, Lot 40 and 41, District 5, $1,450,000
• Celeste Meunier to Lloyd Oslonian, Wyndsong Subdivision, Lot 134, District 2, $69,900
• Ralph Thomas and Leila K. Schmidt to Timothy J. and Benet S. Theiss, River Run Subdivision, Lot 56, District 14, $595,000
• Celeste Meunier to Lloyd Oslonian, Wyndsong Subdivision, Lot 135, District 2, $69,900
• Joseph M. and Shelane E. Colvin to George E. Stephenson III and Melody Stephenson, Wyngate Subdivision, Lot 36, District 6, $700,000
• Michael C. and Wendy Westerfield to Leah Kelley and Sarah Freels, Lakeshore Estates, Lot 6, District 4, $243,000
• Moses Investment Group and Casey Moses to Matthew and Mindy L. Gordon, Wyndsong Subdivision, Lot 114, District 2, $600,000
• Kendra Mikale Swafford to Christopher J. Latham, Norwood Village Subdivision, Lot 18, District 19, $205,000
• Tracy Smith Downs and Walter Joe Downs Jr. to John Usher, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 32, District 9, $545,000
• Family Promise of Blount County Inc. to Wilder Group Investments LLC., Blount Development Company Property, Lot 3, District 9, $273,000
• Sharon L. Galyon to David A. and Carly Anne Rollings, Charles C. Clark Second Subdivision, Lot 131, District 9, $273,000
• Grandview Cemetery Company Inc. to PLC-TN Assets LLC., Maryville-Walland Road, Dogwood Drive - 12.872 acres, Grandview Cemetery - Lot A, Hall Property - Lot 3, 38.2 acres, 25.5 acres, 24.4 acres, 5.5 acres, District 9, $6,358,805
• Smith Funeral & Cremation Service Inc. to PLC-TN Assets LLC., State Highway 73, Old Walland Highway, Tuckaleechee Pike, Smithview Professional Park - Lot 12, 11R, 6R and 7R, District 9, $3,880,000
• Thomas Craig Eichman Jr. and Shawna Lee Radcliff to Gulmohor Roy and Matthew Thomas McClintic, Sweet Grass Plantation, Lot 21, District 12, $725,000
• Keith A. Edmonds to David L. Hawkins and Ginger Hawkins, Edmonds Properties Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $86,500
• Angela C. Howes and Thomas A. Howes Jr. to Geraldine T. and David N. Roman, Edward M. Yarnell Property, Lot 2R-2, District 12, $299,000
• Vanessa J. Hooper/Byrge to Phyllis G. Young, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Lot 49, District 19, $265,000
• Timofei V. Novikov, Timothy Vladimir and Emily Kristine Novik to Joni Carol Peacock, Marble Hill Road, 8.86 acres, District 4, $115,000
• Gabriel Seth Manley to Antonio Gentile and Leilani Miller Evans, Riverside Subdivision, Lot 12, District 14, $310,000
• Ernest C. and Lauri A. Lydecker to Barry R. and Betty E. Ranew, Royal oaks Subdivision, Lot 116R, District 19, $625,000
• Ben Marshall Jr. to Howard C. Shuler, Academy Farm Subdivision, Lot 3, District 4, $220,000
• Foothills Golf LLC. to Scott B. and Karen M. Rozycki, Lot 270R1, District 19, $20,000
• Brenda L. Bowery to BRC Properties LLC., Tedford Place Subdivision, Lot 10R, District 11, $598,000
• Justin P. Shoemaker to Ashley N. Bodry and James Bodry II, 4421 & 4415 Highway 411 South Lot Line Adjustment, Lot 2R, District 6, $270,000
• Dorbie and Donna Goff to Stephen L. Goff, Keeble Road and Keeble Road Subdivision, Lots 9R and 9R1, Districts 8 and 13, $130,000
• Randall C. and Beverly C. Sullivan to Eric and Fallon Casey, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $72,000
• Atmos Energy Corporation and United Cities Gas Company to Blossman Gas Inc., Maryville Bypass, 1.51 acres, District 19, $47,500
• Tory and John Tomberlin to Michael James Collins and Anna Broughton Enger, Lodwick Subdivision, Lots 14-18, Redbud Hills Subdivision, Lots 12 and 16-18, District 11, $460,000
• John Owen Franklin Long, Howard Owen Long, Mary P. Long and Sarah Belinda Stevens to Shawn and Sara Garnett, Big Springs Road, 4.69 acres, District 19, $350,000
• Kent B., Jacob B., Druecilla and Dwight H. Murrell, Daphne Moffatt and Stella Maylin Perry to Wayman K. and Lola J. Black, Eagleton Village Properties Inc. Subdivision, Lot 104, $139,900
• Wayne I. and Sharon K. Curtis to John C. and Marianne B. Schroer, Cold Springs Subdivision of Laurel Valley, Lot 12, District 15, $457,000
• Sandra T. Kerr to J. M. Payne and Mary S. Payne, Rambling Acres Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $270,000
• Tom Millsaps to James Albert Lane, Adells Place, Lot 10, Adells Place Subdivision, Lot 11, District 7, $95,000
• John Owen Franklin Long, John Owen Franklin Long Suc. Trust, Howard Owen Long and Mary P. Long Joint Trust, Sarah Belinda Stevens and Howard Owen Long to Michael Richmond, Howard Owen Long Trust Property, Lot 1, District 19, $30,000
• William Thomas Long and Phylls Nelson Long to Blair Renae Huffman, 2 acres, District 7, $300,000
• Jeffrey D. Gillespie and Leslie Gillespie to Dale Alan Samson and Roberta Rae Samson, Old Niles Ferry Subdivision, Lot 39, District 6, $324,000
•Smithbilt LLC to Marc L. Wolak and Marlene Joyce Wolak, Manor in the Foothills, Phase III, Lot 93, District 7, $258,115
• Kathleen Stryeski to Jena Kathleen Burns and Russel Nicholas Burns, Heartland Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 7, District 2, $364,900
• Jama B. Mandrell to Quietlands Development Group LLC, Cold Springs Subdivision of Laurel Valley, Lot 2, District 15, $25,000
• Dana Byrd-Braun, Dana Byrd Braun and Sandor Lee Braun to James E. Miller and Rhonda D. Miller, Lakemor Drive, 3.38 acres, District 5, $1.2 million
• John A. Loope to Michael Woodward, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 6, Lot 142, District 19, $150,000
• Daniel Holt and Megan Holt to Olivia Rae Abell Winn and Jonathan Micahael Winn, Lindsey Estate, Lot 14R1, District 1, $270,000
• Samuel L. Price and Sam Price to Victor Charles Martin and Nakia Lynn Martin, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 75, District 4, $12,000
• Peter J. Laurin and Susan L. Laurin to Tad A. Strange and Evalyn M. Strange, Coleman Estates, Lot 28R1, District 6, $529,900
• Jon D. Elmore and Holly D. Elmore to Donovan Day and Jennifer Day, Teepee Village Top O World, Lot 44, District 18, $126,900
• Phuoc Tran to SBAP Enterprises, Morganton Road, 0.408 acre, District 2, $48,950
• Linda V. Morton and Michael E. Morton to Kimberly Kay Dale and Ronald Curtis Dale, Maloney Lane, 2.506 acres, District 12, $460,000
• Melissa R. Davis, Mike McKinsey, Elizabeth Ganglani, Vicki Watlington, Jerry Matthew Whitehead, Mayford L. Whitehead, Gladys McKinsey Estate and Jerry M. Whitehead to Erik Dukes and Cathy Dukes, Wilkinson Pike, 0.822 acres, District 8, $188,000
• Joseph David Hall and Barbara Lynne Hall to Christi H. Sayles, Hall Property, Lot 2, District 5, $160,000
• Paula T. King to Joshua Lee Combs, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lot 53, District 9, $258,000
• Mark B. Engle and Deborah S. Engle to Sonya K. Martin and Johnathan C. Martin, Gilliland Street, District 9, $242,500
• Micheal Woodward to Mervyn Robles and Madison Robles, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Lot 32, District 9, $460,000
• Lori A. Gourley, Joey R. Gourley, Ricky J. Gourley, Teresa D. Gourley, Lori Gourley and Joey Gourley to Nicholas Galbraith, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 49, District 19, $140,000
• Larry Wood and Mavis Wood to CD Leasing LLC, Lonnie Hood Property, Lot 2R-2, District 13, $690,000
• James L. Bivens to Amy Schwartz, Old Niles Ferry Road, District 1, $224,000
• Paul Henry Bunch Jr. to 4B Properties LLC, Pauline Payne Property, Lot 1, District 19, $94,106
• William F. Massengill and Nelda F. Massengill to Lauren Yukiko Meyer and Michael Meyer, Memorial Drive, 1.45 acres, District 8, $333,500
• Christopher A. Short and Debra K. Short to Whispering Winds Properties LLC, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 126, District 9, $568,900
• Kenneth D. Ingle and Donna R. Ingle to Robert B. Peterson, Robert Boyd Peterson, Amy L. Peterson and Amy Peterson, Overlook Addition, Lot 24, District 9, $200,000
• Douglas L. Nelson and Julie K. Nelson to Douglas K. Sawyers and Jami L. Sawyers, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 28, District 10, $135,000
• Terri Haws Gibbs and Robert L. Gibbs to David A. Byrd and Jamye L. Byrd, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 122, District 11, $245,000
• Rhonda G. Lyles, Rhonda G. Craig and William E. Lyles to Kevin D. McKelvey and Jennifer R. McKelvey, Camden Court, Phase 2, District 19, $580,000
• Carol Traxler to 800 Dowry LLC, Sevierville Road, District 12, $120,000
• Emiliano B. Camargo Jr. to William J. Price, Hutchins Subdivision, Lots 6 and 7, District 9, $140,500
• Happy Housing LLC to Daniel Steel and Sara Steel, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 37, District 9, $110,000
• Karen Brotherton, Karen Y. Thomas, Karen Y. Thurston and Karen Y. Brotherton to Steven Dunn, Jessica Dunn and Karen Dunn, Dellwood Subdivision, Lot 18, District 9, $248,900
• Philip Shadowens to Michael Clarke and Audrey Clarke, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 10, $514,150
• April Rogers, April L. Shelton and Travis Rogers to Nicholas F. Oyarzun-Galarza, Amanda A. Oyarzun and Nicholas F. Oyarzun Galarza, Eagleton Property Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 204, District 9, $170,000
• Johnny L. Wilson Jr., Erma J. Wilson Estate, Erma Wilson Estate, Johnny L. Wilson Jr. Trust, Darryl E. Jackson Testamentary Trust and Testamentary Trust for Darryl E. Jackson to Verdeaux Investments LLC, South Hall, Lot 121, 0.1722 acre, District 9, $105,000
• Dakota T. Cribbs and Savannah P. Cribbs to Montanna L. Slingerland and Connor J. Slingerland, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 82, District 19, $250,000
• Deborah A. Ellington to Dwight Price, Calderwood Highway, 1.172 acres, District 7, $249,900
• Daniel Charles Harris and Betty Alene Harris to Bennie Witten, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 336, District 9, $250,000
• Anne Elizabeth Myers Hines, Richard Don Presley and Evelyne Presley Estate to Larry Burton, Angela Burton, Michael Potter and Liane Potter, Union Grove Road, 7.908 acres, District 5, $190,000
• William Dwight Bryant to Timmy W. Eddington and Patsy T. Eddington, Dry Valley Road, District 15, $35,000
• Peter E. Mueller and Vickie L. Mueller to Desiree Comeaux and David Comeaux, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 40, District 15, $685,000
• George H. Waters, George H. Waters Suc. Co-Trust, James H. Waters Testamentary Trust and Amy C. Laforce to Sam Hales and Adrienne Hales, Allegheny Loop Road, 42.245 acres, District 17, $1.4 million
• Savannah Properties LLC to Collin Jerome Mills and Jacklyn Mills, The Cottages, Lot 16, District 19, $369,900
• Savannah Properties LLC to Jianding Wang and Haiying Zhu, The Cottages, Lot 33, District 19, $348,900
• James Kuntz II, Dawn Kuntz, James Kuntz and Dawn M. Kuntz to Tavin Schram, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 64, District 19, $450,000
• Michael C. Jones, Donna Blackbourne Jones and Kathryn Lynn Thomas to David P. Snow and Melinda A. Snow, Ridge Water Subdivision, Lot 5, District 5, $1.17 million
• Randall L. Schultz and Kimberly A. Schultz to Sharon Lockett Smith and Highland Properties, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 34, District 15, $650,000
• Jackie Midkiff to Sarah T. Ghosoph-Smith, Sarah T. Ghosoph Smith and Shadrach Aaron Smith, Joyner Property, Lot 1, District 7, $540,000
• Amber Goldberg, Charles C. Cooper, Eric W. Cooper, David Q. Cooper, Jack D. Cooper Estate and Jack David Cooper Estate to Angela Collins Lunsford, 3 acres, District 10, $250,000
• Rebecca Harriss to Steven Ray Winters and Allison Dawn Winters, Highland Springs Subdivision, Lot 8, District 13, $675,000
