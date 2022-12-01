Nov. 20-26
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to David A. Stephan and Carol A. Stephan, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 22, District 13, $90,000
• Mallory Hatfield to Jenna Poynter and Noah Rex, Morningside Addition to Maryville, Lots 8 and 9, District 9, $260,000
• Mikala Riddlesworth Fowler and Mikala Riddlesworth to Opendoor Property Trust I, Villas as Carpenters Grade, Lot 8, District 19, $484,900
• Ridgemont LLC to Russell Investments Inc., Big Springs Road, District 19, $229,900
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to Everardo Ayala-Sanchez, Everardo Ayala Sanchez and Marissa Moreno Espindola, Morganton Road, 0.88 Acre, District 19, $176,500
• Phillip E. Ridings to Kohl T. Orr and Davina Ellice Orr, Hughes Loop Road, 0.88 Acre, District 14, $220,000
• Scott E. Eddy, Aliza M. Eddy, Scott Eddy and Aliza Eddy to Luke Robert Trentham and Kristi Marie Trentham, Samuels Crossing, Lot 16, District 13, $320,000
• Travis L. Kirkland and Amanda Williams Kirkland to City of Maryville, Knightbridge, Phase 1, Lot 29R, District 19, $0
• Travis L. Kirkland and Amanda Williams Kirkland to City of Maryville, Knightbridge, Phase 1, Lot 31R, District 19, $0
• Phillip Barbarotta and Catherine E. Kellogg to City of the Maryville, Oxford Hills, Section 4, Lot 181, District 19, $0
• Travis L. Kirkland, Amanda Williams Kirkland and Amanda W. Kirkland to City of Maryville, Knightbridge, Phase 1, Lot 32, District 19, $0
• Debra Genthner to Robi Walker Long and Jacob Russell Long, Valley Vue Addition, Lot 27, District 19, $155,000
• South Atlantic Holdings LLC and SA West Point Llc to Bri Kip LLC, F. & T. Properties, District 19, $6,250,000
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing and Urban Development to John David Crow, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $250,000
• Henry C. Tappen Jr. and Ann Seaton Tappen to Stephen R. Riley, Carmen K. Grider-Riley and Carmen K. Grider Riley, Stratford Commons, District 9, $375,000
• Matthew F. Johnson, Michelle M. Johnson and Michelle Johnson to Lark Adkins and Terri Leann Adkins, Cambridge Road, 0.569 Acre, District 14, $440,000
• Sarah E. Swartz and Sarah Swartz to Mallory Hatfield, Heritage Place, Lot 10, District 14, $320,000
• Patricia Ann Carr, Marion Craig Carr and Patricia Ann Carr Attorney-in-Fact to Thomas N. Kline and Brooke A. Kline, Glenn Payne Property, Lot 1, District 6, $787,500
• Ersa Carolyn Knight, Patrick Hyder Patterson, Jane Patterson Hobbs, Sylvia Jane Hobbs and Patrick H. Patterson to William Dale Russell and Teresa Anne Russell, College Addition, Lots 21 and 22, District 19, $245,000
• James J. Sturgill, Erin M. Sturgill and James John Sturgill to David M. Joffe and Pamela J. Joffe, River Ford, Lot 36R-1A, District 14, $574,900
• Wallace Investments LLC to Stephen Bradley Kelley and Mikayla Maxine Smart, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 127, 0.1435 Acre, District 9, $175,000
• Terence A. Walton and Pauline S. Walton to Paul Villelli and Ashley Villelli, Grand Vista, Lot 46, District 8, $300,000
• Brad R. Shore to Kelly Massenzo and Bryan Massenzo, Broady Court Condominiums, Lot U-B, District 19, $469,900
• Ralph William Spragg to Troy Ichinose and Tanya Ichinose, Harold Best Estate Property, Lot 2, District 19, $397,000
• Stanley E. Shue and Sheila Franklin to Nicholas Cole Spicer, Fairview Sentell Addition, Lot 8, District 6, $248,000
• Carol T. Darrras Trust and Darras Family Revocable Living Trust to Carole M. Cameron Trustee and Carole M. Cameron Revocable Living Trust, Marita Gibson Sesler Property, Lot 1, District 7, $605,000
• Douglas F. Byrd and Katrina D. Byrd to Kevin T. Freedman Trustee, Julie E. Freedman and The Freedman Family Trust, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 22, District 10, $290,000
• Michael P. Bryant and Evelyn M. Bryant to Jarrod D. Blue and John L. Law, Eagle Nest Subdivision, Lot R2A, District 15, $1,195,000
• Joshua A. Debity and Leah Debity to Christine Barrett, Vintage Village Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $550,000
• Matthew Woodford and Deanna Woodford to Alyssa L. Stillian, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 5, Lot 43, District 7, $375,000
• Brevard Partners of Tennessee GP and James W. Craine to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, Sonoma Commercial Property, Lot 2B, $790,000
• Rickey T. McCoy to Ronald A. Petersen and Lori A. Petersen, Jane Chapman Property, 0.578 Acre, District 19, $230,000
• Ronald Stuart Hammond and Emily Marilyn Hammond and Tabatha S. Montgomery and Tracy E. Montgomery, Louisville Road, District 10, $160,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Luke Amos and Luke Finley Amos, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 6, Phase 1, Lot 184R, District 19, $20,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Marion Craig Carr and Patricia Ann Carr, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 4, District 19, $549,900
• Laura Stowers, Alan Randall Tinsley, Susan T. Denton, Carol Durant, Phillip W. Tinsley and Philip W. Tinsley to Joshua John Name and Karie Dawn Name, Rebecca Hall Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $320,000
• Scott Jeffrey Mason Trustee, Janis K. Mason Trustee and The Mason Joint Revocable Living Trust to Charles E. Hughes and Carol G. Hughes, Jones to Robison and Robison to Jones Lot Line Adjustment Survey, Lot 119R, District 15, $1,165,000
• Nicolas E. Andreyev and Carol C. Andreyev to Sean Patrick Burkhart, Jennifer E. Hanley-Burkhart and Jennifer E. Hanley Burkhart, Vision Properties Investments LLC Maryville Properties, Lot 2R, District 9, $670,000
• Nina M. Edwards to William Edwards and Angela Edwards, Misty Mountain Estate, Lot 22, District 8, $40,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Thomas Burchard, Tom Burchard and Pamela Burchard, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 3, Lot 87, District 7, $514,900
• Ronald W. Herritt to Kristina Susan Herritt, Eagleton Properties Inc. No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 151, District 9, $75,000
• William Nathan Able, Veronica Jean Al-Bassam Estate, Jason Al-Bassam and Ahmed Jassim Al-Bassam to Toni Conway and Sean Christopher Conway, Alfred R. Webb and Mary C. Webb Property, Lot 1, District 19, $250,000
• Richard Charles Gray and Deborah Gardner Gray to Teresa Renee Powell, Michael Paul Hill and Saundra Elizabeth Hill, Cutshaw Property, Lot 1, District 8, $30,000
• Peggy Louise Forbes to Steven C. Savell and Doreen K. Savell, Springfield Subdivision No. 4, Lot 173, District 9, $299,900
• Cypress Break Home & Land Development Inc. to Scott E. Eddy and Aliza M. Eddy, McCall Property, Lot 4, District 1, $415,000
• Ronald J. Read to James Rogers and Annamarie Rogers, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 98, District 10, $475,000
• Ronald S. Johnson to Amelia Faith Wood, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $265,000
• SEC Properties, Matt C. Caldwell Jr. and Matt Caldwell to Jonathan Fisher and Leigh Ann Fisher, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lots 8-10, District 1, $495,000
• Home Traders Group LLC to Darren Degroff and Lori Degroff, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 37, District 13, $649,900
• Curtis Roberts and Donna Roberts to Paula Reed and Jeff Reed, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 233, Big Valley Campground, Lot 233, District 15, $62,000
• Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Company LLC to Roger Bradford Lee, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 186, District 9, $575,000
• William H. Pickens Jr. and Jo Ann Pickens to SKB Realty Partnership, Aluminum Avenue, District 9, $899,000
• Bhagu M. Patel and Minaxi B. Patel to Frank Nenadovich and Tamara Nenadovich, Musket Ridge Subdivision, Lot 10, District 15, $725,000
