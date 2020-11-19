Nov. 8 to Nov. 14
• Ironstone Properties LLC to Grow Properties LLC, Town of Maryville, Lot 62, District 9, $750,000
• Irma R. Miser Trust, Joseph H. Miser Trust, Mary Lee Reinert and Ann Miser Lindblad to Lee Homes LLC, Broady Lane, District 19, $175,000
• Stephen R. Jones to Brian Beiner and Toni Lynn Beiner, Ridge Water Subdivision, Lot 6, District 5, $780,000
• Mary Egerton Nussbaum and Brian Nussbaum to Mary Beth Zaczyk and David A. Zaczyk, Chota Hills Subdivision, Lot 23, District 5, $65,000
• Terry L. Beckmann and Nancy E. Beckmann to Albert Bramlett Neil and Elizabeth Frances Neil, Beckmann Property, Lot 2, District 14, $495,000
• Rodney Michael Stacy, Pamela Michelle Swentzel, Lori E. Griffin and Lori Stacy Pickell to Marshall Builders Inc. and ASI Builders Inc., Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 175, District 11, $130,000
• Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Peter R. Bollant and Deborah Gwendolynne Bollant, Eagleton Road, District 9, $129,000
• Sandra Jo Giles and Sandy Giles to Charles Forcum and Carol Forcum, Lovingood Estates, Lots 10, 11 and 12, District 10, $699,900
• Frances W. Jones to Orin Strowe and Joan Strowe, Fox Trace Development, Lot 2, District 11, $44,900
• Michael J. Woodward to Christopher S. Myers and Peggy A. Myers, Six Mile Road, Acres 0.602, District 7, $324,600
• Rachel Jue Rui to Bobby Ray Davis, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 89R2A, District 10, $934,500
• Billie Joe James and Patricia A. James to Louden A. Young and Elizabeth A. Hiatt, Brandon Park Subdivision, Lot 1, District 13, $244,000
• Cameron M. King and Crystal D. King to Stephen R. Arnold and Darla C. Arnold, Wildwood Meadows, Lot 6, District 12, $274,900
• Hugh F. Roberts and Barbara Roberts to Lisa Stinnett and Justin Stinnett, Central Point Road, District 12, $375,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Jamie Renee Collett and James Christopher Collett, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 117, District 10, $293,845
• Pascual Arellano to Sarah A. Mynhier and Brandon S. Hurley, Franklin Meadows, Lot 27, District 1, $275,000
• Paul A. Franklin and Cynthia L. Franklin to James R. Tucker and Amy A. Tucker, Andera Estates, Lot 15, District 6, $412,500
• Shale M. Gladfelter and Debra A. Gladfelter to David S. Nelson Co-Trust, Barbara Lynn Nelson Co-Trust and Nelson Family Revocable Trust, Allegheny Cove Subdivision, Lot 12, Acres 6.27, District 17, $782,000
• Crislyn Garner Neff and Mona Price Garner Estate to Crislyn Garner Neff and Michael Reeves, Bays Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Lot 40, District 13, $0
• Charles Matthew Gray and Deborah French Gray to Manuel Carrera and Jennifer Garcia Carrera, Channel Oaks, Lot 11R, District 5, $240,000
• Travis A. Chesser to Roseinna A. Lane, South Ridge Park Subdivision, Lot 3, District 2, $189,900
• Charles P. Myers and Erin J. West Myers to Adam Lucas Smith and Virginia Louise Smith, Valley Vue Subdivision, Lot 19, District 19, $399,000
• Jonathan McMahan and Donna McMahan to Charles Patrick Myers and Erin Jane West Myers, Creekwood North Addition, Lot 27, District 19, $399,000
• Vickie L. Ramsey to Patrick Rice and Tonya Rice, Lambert Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 49, District 14, $64,000
• Robert Alton Monroe and Christy Ann Monroe to Roi Land Holdings LLC, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 3, Lot 28, District 7, $25,750
• Michael R. Garland and Sharon Garland to Kenton Ferrell, Smoky View Estates, Section D, Lot 1R-1B, District 19, $425,000
• Robert R. McKenry Jr. and Geraldine McKenry to April D. Gonzalez, Leatherwood Drive, District 6, $135,000
• Gerald H. Dalton and Delores D. Grubb Estate to Philip M. Reilly and Patricia S. Reilly, The Highlands at Maryville Villas, Phase 2, Lot V-19, District 19, $340,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Carlos Alberto Picon and Rita Maria Picon, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 27, District 7, $236,186
• Lloyd Keith Ford, Susan Ford Clevenger and William L. Ford to Mary Harrison Bright and William Michael Bright, Sundown Resort, Lot 92, District 15, $28,000
• Christopher Sean Gilbert and Lora Ann Gilbert to David Gann and Euretta Gann, Andover Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 201, District 9, $384,900
• Mark L. Frederick and Linda K. Frederick to Larry B. Gregory, Best View Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 2, District 7, $180,000
• Zackery Lamont and Naveah Lynn Vandermeeden to James R. Chadwick, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 112, District 9, $158,850
• Walter Edward McGaha Jr. and Daisy Mae McGaha to John W. McNamee and Julie Thomas McNamee, Lenox Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $249,900
• Ian A. Fowler to Michael L. Tocchi, Kagley View Heights Subdivision, Lot 24, District 7, $200,000
• Richard J. Delotto and Abby S. Delotto to Gary L. Schauerman and Faye J. Schauerman, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 9, District 12, $89,900
• Larry B. Gregory to Shewmake Holdings LLC, Lee Lambert Property, Lot 13R-2, District 9, $126,000
• James P. Hafer and Lisa F. Hafer to Janie Denning and Paula Messier, Morganton Road, Acres 0.323, District 6, $199,900
• Sequatchie Concrete Service Inc. to Hollingshead Materials LLC, Singleton Station Road, Acres 14.55, District 11, $462,581.06
• Alan Scott McCulley and Horace Carson McCulley Jr. to Michael Barry Krom and Virginia Paige Krom, Heritage Hills Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $297,500
• Brian W. Gross and Pamela J. Gross to Steven Ray Tinker and Ann M. Tinker, Paradise Hills Subdivision, Lot 24, District 14, $249,000
• Clara E. Urquhart to Ramesh K. Brahmania, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 39, District 19, $305,000
• Taylor E. Baltajan to Daisy Middendorf, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 72, District 14, $259,900
• Lawrence W. Coomer and Linda C. Coomer to Tammy Evans and Terry Evans, Sundown Resort, Lot 31, District 15, $41,500
• Smithbilt LLC to Jeremy Dwayne Thompson and Jessica N. Hatcher, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 26, District 7, $223,895
• Alice Mays Anderson Johnson and Barbara Ann Anderson Lillard Estate to Hannah K. Mitchell and John C. Mitchell, Sandy Springs Road, District 19, $230,000
• Tamera Diane Lynn to Justin Treadwell, Christie Hill Road, Acres 3.25, District 8, $60,000
• Christine E. Taylor to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Taylor Property, Lot 10R-2-R8, District 8, $137,000
• Larry Lee Hicks to Lori Michelle Lopez and Edwin Daniel Lopez, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 32, District 13, $188,000
• Cornerstone Custom Homes LLC to Michal P. Uchman and Kathleen Uchman, Whittington, Lot 24, District 19, $679,000
• Kevin Brown to John W. Ray and Somer Ray, Mimosa Estates, Section 4, Lot 259, District 11, $484,685
• Gregory Allen Goodall and Robin Renee Lechien Goodall to Randall J. Hosking and Rosario Hosking, Chestnut Ridge Road, Acres 2.62, District 14, $615,000
• Jennifer L. Olmstead to PWEG LLC, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 24, District 9, $235,000
• Renea Anderson, Breanne Anderson, Zachary Anderson and Brian Anderson to Bradley Atwell, HG Kidd Addition No. 1, Lot 36, District 6, $246,900
• Roger W. Givens Trust and Lou Beth Givens Trust to Crystal Sue Clark and Shannon Simms, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 86, District 14, $585,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to LA Fund Investments LLC and Series K LA Fund Investments LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,000,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to LA Fund Investments LLC and Series K LA Fund Investments LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,000,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to Daniel Asher Trust, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $770,000
• Charles E. Davis and Susan M. Davis to Ramon De Jesus Hernandez Gonzalez and Rosalva Hernandez Gonzalez, Wellstown Pike, District 14, $126,000
• James F. Pitkanen to Michael Ni Fei and Ling Lin, Magnolia Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 19, $165,500
• Douglas M. Wilson and Shelia E. Wilson to Matt Nuchols Construction LLC, Tuckaleechee Pike, Acres 6.5433, District 14, $145,000
• David H. Bell and Paulette H. Bell to The Bell Revocable Living Trust, David Bell Trust and Paulette Bell Trust, Bell Property, Lot 1, District 15, $0
• David H. Bell and Paulette H. Bell to The Bell Revocable Living Trust, David Bell Trust and Paulette Bell Trust, Cades Cove Pike Road, Acres 39.82, District 15, $0
• Karen Sue Searle to Mary Kate Seward, Effie Mae Hinkle Farm, Lot 3, Acres 2.31, District 13; Hinkle Road, Acres 0.25, District 13, $214,000
• Joseph E. Hall and Pamela Johnson to Penny Mcintosh, Acres 0.895, District 15, $130,000
• Konrad Kuzmanoff and Lesley Kuzmanoff to Robert K. Rule and Legina D. Rule, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 21, District 15, $369,000
• Grace B. Jones to Hugh Allen Webb, Lovers Lane, District 15; Kinzels Springs, Lot 5, District 15; Tuckaleechee Highway, District 15; Kinzel Springs, District 15, $110,000
• Ronald E. Kidd and Karen L. Kidd to KRG Inc. 1, Wrights Ferry Pike Road, District 9, $120,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Diosmedes J. Ascon and Barbara A. Napoles, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 207, District 19, $253,500
• Mark P. Quayle and Desiree R. Quayle to Jeff Detrow and Kristen Detrow, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 124, District 19, $426,000
• Mark S. Edington to Dustin Naillon and Kelcie Naillon, Herron Property, Acres 0.659, District 11, $25,000
• Maureen D. Keyes to Brock Gordley and Alyssa Gordley, Kenneth E. and Janie L. Hall Property, Lot 1, District 7, $250,000
• Stephen Myers Deck, Suzanne Deck Ferguson and Marjorie M. Deck to Bradley Wayne Martin and Kristina Carol Martin, Charles C. Clark First Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $206,000
• Daniel E. Boring and Sarah L. Boring to James H. Borgman and Linda Paul Borgman, Foxdale Subdivision, Lot 51R, District 7, $79,000
• Barbara B. Finley and Charles Wayne Finley Estate to JNJ Inc., East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 0.89, District 9, $253,000
• Candlish Family Limited Partnership and John Candlish to William J. Wolfenbarger, Oak Wood, Lot 8, District 8, $30,000
• Kenneth Irwin and Donna Irwin to Jerome Moon and Deborah Moon, Warren Property, Lot 2, District 19, $85,900
• Jonathan D. White and Logan Pfeifer to Shirley F. Rhyne, West Mor Land Heights Subdivision, Lot 10, District 6, $234,900
• Cornerstone Fellowship Church to Elizabeth Gail Davis and Austin Kyle Davis, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 37, District 19, $282,500
• Roseinna Lane to Jose J. Navarro and Patricia Navarro, EC Gothards Addition to Blount Hills, Lot 6, District 9, $174,900
• Abby Bass Brown, Mayme Sue Bass Estate, Sue D. Bass, Haley Bass, Haley Austin, Hollie Wilder and Hollie Ledford to Todd Hazlewood and Amelia Hazlewood, Oak Street, District 19, $219,900
• Pantratz Construction Inc. to Nathan Parrish and Sarah Parrish, Griffiths Mills at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 2A, District 7, $240,000
• Ball Homes LLC to William Edward White and Heather Nicole White, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 16, $350,246
• Kelly Wilson and Kelly Henderson to Aaron S. Eakins, Meadowbrook Addition No. 4, Lot 266R, District 9, $155,000
• Virginia D. Everett and Wannell B. Anthony to Joanna Sloggy and David King, Acres 59.1, District 8, $325,000
• Larry Butler and Erin Butler to Martin Lee Sims and Stacy Armstrong Sims, CA Reed Estate Property, Lot 3R, District 8; Acres 2.139, District 8, $306,000
