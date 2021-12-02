Nov. 21-27
• Raymond P. Phillips and Mary E. Phillips to Brian D. Hopp, State Highway No. 73, 1.25 acres, District 15, $385,000
• Jonathan W. Goode, Joshua J. Goode, and Jonathan Goode to Jody Ann Reynolds and Dennis James Reynolds, Glen-Abbey Subdivision, Lot 8R, District 6, $355,000
• Pam Jones to Trent C. Long, East Broadway Avenue, District 9, $170,000
• Aimee Junelle Teffeteller and Aimee Teffeteller to William Rutledge and Brittney Rutledge, Amburn Estates, Phase 2, Lot 26R-4, District 1, $260,000
• Grant E. Lane and Grant Lane to Mark David Leonard, Montgomery Farms, Phase 1, Lot 48, District 19, $345,000
• Michael B. Davis and Michael Davis to Chanda A. Davis, View Point Addition, Lot 26R, District 19, $125,000
• Chester Richardson and Rebecca Richardson to William G. Herron and Judith O. Herron, Beckett Ridge Subdivision, Lot 3, District 15, $85,000
• Charles Lee Coleman Jr., Tracy Coleman and Tracy D. Coleman to Donald R. Feeney, Nancy Hernandez-Feeney and Nancy Hernandez Feeney, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 93, District 12, $770,000
• Brandon B. Mades and Josephine M. Knoell to Maximiliano Herrera and Erika Herrera, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 19, District 10, $133,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Troy Seth Bailey and Kylie Ellen Bailey, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 11, District 8, $346,035
• Darris Ward, Brent Ward, Deborah J. Ward and Bruce C. Ward Jr. to Gregory Sims and Nancy Annette Sims, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lot 2, District 13, $270,000
• James E. Morrison and Veronica J. Morrison to Ronald Eberhardt and Rosalie Eberhardt, Homestead in Sears Valley, Section 2, Lots 55W and 56W, and Homestead Ridge, Lots 55W and 56W, District 18, $180,000
• Donald J. Sutton and Jessica L. Sutton to Brenda Jinkins, Roger N Best Property, Lot 2, 5.088 acres, District 1, $405,000
• MSM Development LLC to BMW LLC, Mountain View Subdivision, Lot 1, 1.980 Acres, District 4, $750,000
• Patricia Jean Wilde to John D. Ferris, Hopewell Subdivision, Lot 25, District 6, $250,000
• Michael Ann Begley and Angela Hobbs to Roy Edward Adams and Shelly Anne Adams, Big Valley Campground, Lot 149, District 15, $40,000
• Michael Soto and Laura Soto to Tyler Tipton, Trigonia Estates, Lot 17, 5 acres, District 1, $165,000
• Matthew M. Anderson and Jessica N. Anderson to Sally Anne Corey, Sunset Ridge Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $279,000
• Lois B. Murphy to James Goode and Jane Goode, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 25, District 9, $550,000
• Gary M. OConnor, and Patricia A. OConnor, Gary M. O Connor, Patricia A. O Connor, Gary M. O'Connor, and Patricia A. O'Connor to Matthew J. Drope and Kanako Drope, Homer Butler Property, Lot 15R, District 5, $345,000
• Ryan A. Archer and Sarah D. Archer to Cody D. Hobbs, Iris Acres Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $215,000
• Alan D. Jones and Susan W. Jones to Theodore E. Wyman and Valerie Wyman, Saddle Ridge, Section 2-B, Lot 8, District 18, $50,000
• William Grabert and Lili Lavon to Kevin Ramsdell and Marianela Ramsdell, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 50, District 6, $581,000
• Ronald Douglas Frye and Teresa Bolinger Frye to Crystal D. Ward and Jeff L. Ward, Birdie Lee Farmer Joel Bumbalough and James Bumbalough Property, Lot 2R-2, $100,000
• David E. Rath and Regina R. Rath to David Hawkins and Ginger Hawkins, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 131, District 9, $86,000
• Nicole E. Coning to Anthony Randolph and Sayaka Ito, Lester Orr Property, Lot 1, District 6, $265,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Glenn Dillinger, Cochran's First Addition to Maryville, Lot 23, District 9, $195,000
• Margie Deen Rosa to Lloyd Oslonian, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 117, District 2, $58,900
• Cameron S. Crisp and Aimee E. Crisp to Pamela R. Guider, Stephanie's View, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 2, $330,000
• Ramon Montanez Jr., Kathleen L. Montanez and K. Montanez to Mark Alan Klutenkamper and Mary Ann Klutenkamper, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 5, District 1, $160,000
• Joy Jackson Hill to Anthony I. Parasco and Tammy A. Parasco, Davis Acres Estates, Phase 1, Lot 19, District 14, $501,000
• Justin G. Brown, Amber L. Brown and Amber Brown to Joshua L. McClanahan and Angela R. McClanahan, Viewall Subdivision, Lot 16, District 12, $256,000
• Kelly Diane Shiver and Kelly S. Wilson to Brian Boling and Renee Boling, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $760,000
• Tammy Whittaker and Scott Whittaker to Bethany S. Pankratz and Cindy D. Latham, Bellas Meadow, Lot 15, District 19, $355,000
• William A. Cruze and Caroline Ashlee Sudhoff to Caroline Ashlee Sudhoff, The Gregory Property, Lot 8R1, District 9, $90,000
• Vaulton Family Holding Company LLC to Joy Danielle Blevins, Maryville Real Estate Company's First Addition, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $150,000
• Patricia Hill to Michael J. Estes and Krystal A. Estes, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 127, District 19, $279,900
• Betty C. Tulloch, Betty Jean Culberson Tulloch and Joy Garrett to Charlene A. Teffeteller, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $310,000
• Mark M. Widlowski and Susan Widlowski to Montvale Subdivision LLC, Montvale Road, 35.379 acres District 8, $1.25 million
• James A. Tarvella and Shelly L. Ziegler to Daniel E. Horner and Debrah M. Horner, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 1, District 14, $75,000
• Daniel Asher Trust and Daniel Asher Revocable Trust to William H. Nix and Teri W. Nix, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $3 million
• Allen Lee White and Nancy S. White to William Carson McLain Trust, Debra Whaley McLain Trust and William Carson McLain and Debra Whaley McLain, Victoria, Lot 14, District 9, $190,000
• Delsa Spence to Gregory Chase Bartley and Crystal Bartley, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 111, District 9, $234,000
• Donna Nicolle Johnson and Donna Nicolle Johnson Simerly to Tyler Joseph Andrew and Courtney Ellene Andrew, Chilhowee View Addition to Maryville Tennessee, Lot 8, District 8, $160,000
• Richard Bruce Icenhower and Brenda Kay Icenhower to Gary Brewton and Judy Brewton, Big Valley Campground, Lot 165, District 15 $79,900
• Gavin A. Black, Kelsey L. Black and Gavin Black to Renat Yanbekov, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 77 and Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 77, District 19, $302,000
• Airport Center Development Partners to Springbrook Farms 2HP LLC, Springbrook Farm Subdivision, Lot 6R1-4R1(A), District 9, $984,550
• Venesa Torres to Angela R. Witte and Elizabeth A. Foster, Allegheny Cove Subdivision, Lot 31R, District 17, $820,000g
• Blount County Habitat for Humanity to Dashawnda Carson, Halls Place Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $155,000
• Jerry L. Little Jr. and Lisa C. Little to Corey S. Herin and Kristen H. Herin, Jerry L. Little Jr. and Wife Lisa C. Little Property, Lot 2, District 17, $203,000
• Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Co. and Bryan E. Testerman Jr. to Mark Allen Hunter and Jennifer Lynn Hunter, St. Ives, Phase 4, Lot 134, District 9
• Linda Kay Evans to Kevin J. Iverson and Sherry Iverson, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 51, District 12, $690,000
• Walter Leon Lambdin and Walter Lambdin to CMH Homes Inc., Littlebrook Subdivision, Lot 2, District 11, $44,900
• John C. Bird and Julie Bird to Lori Lynn Rech and William Eugene Rech, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 123, District 2, $550,000
• Caleb Moore and Kimberly Moore to David Lee Casto Sr. and Charlene Casto, 1610 Reagan Mill Road, Maryville, District 1, $30,000
• Homestead Investments LLC to Michael D. Donahoo and Rita G. Donahoo, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 1W, District 18, $45,000
• Sally Anne Corey to Terry Loveday and Mary K. Loveday, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 27, District 12, $699,900
• Chris D. Patty and Shellie Patty to Dianna Marie Tulloch, Daryl Wayne Headrick and Lena Margaret Headrick, Ridgview, Lot 6, District 6, $140,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Shanna Grimes, Sean Grimes and Thomas McDougald, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 76, District 9, $588,529
• Linda S. Lambert to Kenneth Rousseau and Katelyn Potter, Homestead Acres Subdivision, Lot 12, District 6, $165,000
• Paul Andrew Morrison, Leslie A. Morrison and Thomas A. Morrison II to John Train and Elizabeth F. Train, Brighton Meadows, Phase III, Lot 43, District 7, $276,000
• Melissa Trucks and Stephen Michael Julia to Jaron Hammon and Morgan Hammons, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 43, District 10, $341,000
• Vandaline Bradford Turner, Blenza Bradford Davis, Wendy Reid Rainey, James Leonard Hudson III and William Bradford Reid to Nikitia D. Thompson, Louisville and Knoxvillle Pike, 9.86 acres, Topside Road, 0.1 acre and 2 acres, District 11, $115,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Clifford D. James III, Kristi Roberson-James and Kristi Roberson James, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 102, District 19, $325,000
• Scott E. Anderson, Elizabeth S. McColl and Robert McColl Estate to Michael Rawles and Angela Rawles, Glenmore Estates, Section 2, Lot 18, District 11, $255,000
• Smithbuilt LLC to Ryan Michael Braddy, Manor in the Foothills, Phase III, Lot 251, District 7, $305,000
• Barbara B. Finley, Charles Wayne Finley Estate, Rhonda Finley Simerly, Rhonda Finley and Joe Allen Finley Estate to Mark W. Gheen, Charles W. Gheen and Betty Joyce Gheen, Mister Station Road, 35 acres, 15 acres, 1.5 acres, 1 acre; Blacktop Public Road; and Maryville and Friendsville Road, 0.8 acre, District 5, $320,000
• James A. Boring, Kristina Marie Ragan-Boring, Kristina Marie Ragan Boring, Kristina Ragan-Boring and Kristina Ragan Boring to Christine Ann Lambert, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 47, District 19, $316,500
• Calvin Ozier to Alisa Joel Muniz Crim and Juan Carlos Guillermo Muniz, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 26, District 15, $765,000
• William Carson McLain Trust, Debra Whaley McLain Trust, Joint Revocable Living Trust, William Carson McClain Co-Trust and Debra Whaley McClain Co-Trust to Jamie C. Bull, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 12, District 9, $191,600
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.