Nov. 27-Dec. 3
• Martin Lee Warren Trustee, Joan Renee Warren Trustee and The Martin Lee Warren and Joan Renee Warren Revocable Living Trust to David A. Templeton and Kathleen Templeton, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 49, District 19, $295,000
• Rehold Alcoa LLC and Ahold Lease USA Inc. to B. A. Leasing BSC LLC, Alcoa Bypass (U.S. Highway 129), District 9, $27,650,000
• Kimberly McGlamery, Kimberley McGlamery and Jeffrey McGlamery to Jessica Atkins and Robert Atkins, Joseph Marek and Frances Marek Property, Lot 1, District 7, $200,000
• Ronald L. Manning and Linda M. Manning to James William Barr Jr. and Elizabeth Bridges Barr, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 24, District 14, $830,000
• Sarah A. Jones and Sarah Ann Jones to Randal Kevin Leblanc and Morgan Leblanc, Eagleton Properties Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 24, District 9, $175,000
• Debra Milam and Charles Milam to Arthur Valdez and Karen Valdez, Carpenters View Subdivision, Lot 13R, District 6, $610,000
• Mackie Wolf & Zientz & Mann P.C. Sub Trustee, Molli Jenkins, William M. Jenkins and Melinda Kirkham Attorney to Joshua Goode and Jonathan Goode, Tipton Loop Road, 6 Acres, District 7, $320,000
• Mildred Donohue, Charles E. Donohue and Donna Prater to Donna Parker Myers and Michael A. Riffe, Hambleton Crossroads, Lot 2, District 6, $489,000
• Lisa Schwartz and Robert C. Schwartz Jr. to Angela Porter, Mossy Grove Estates Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 18, District 6, $389,900
• Sheila A. Acred to Jose Luis Andrade, Old Walland Highway, District 14, $80,000
• William E. Harmon, Bank Pinnacle Attorney-in-Fact and Terri McGuire Attorney-in-Fact to Pinnacle Bank Trustee and The William E. Harmon Revocable Living Trust, Park Lane Court, District 19, $0
• Southern Rehab Properties LLC to Tylar R. Jauch and Samantha K. Jauch, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 97, District 19, $400,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cameran Birkholz, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $592,396
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Samantha Bundy and Seth Bundy, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 30, District 19, $423,099
• James R. Hurst and Barbara D. Hurst to Michael J. Rafferty and Michele B. Rafferty, Walnut Avenue, District 15, $93,000
• Jerry W. Perry to Andrew Jefferies, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 25, District 15, $36,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Connor M. Strain and Mia D. Facchini, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 248, District 7, $322,275
• Alex Ross to Anthony Charles Saddy and Rhonda Kay Long, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 33, District 9, $180,000
• Artigues Construction LLC to Dana Staal Trustee, Richard Staal Trustee and The Staal Trust, Grace Hills, Lot 28, District 13, $467,000
• Humberto Diaz and Julia Diaz to Jeffrey A. Smith and Tracy B. Smith, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 9, District 8, $360,000
• Sandra L. Anderson and Frances M. Anderson to Hamilton Borden and Cassandra Borden, Willow Pond Estates Subdivision, Lot 26, District 8, $124,000
• Deirdre A. Kincaid, Bruce C. Adams, Albert Ray Adams and Heather E. Adams to Robert Shumate, Big Valley Campground, Lot 16, District 15, $195,000
• Ernest Spence Palmer and Ernest S. Palmer to Justin Treadwell, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 202, District 9, $85,000
• Talley-Ho Inn General Partnership, Michael S. Talley and Thomas S. Talley to Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center Inc., Talley Property Highway, Lot 1, 1.53 Acres, Talley-Ho Property, 2.08 Acres, District 15, $525,000
• Henry Farm LLC to Russell Wilson and Nicole Wilson, Martin Mill Pike, 24.135 and 7 Acres, Martin Mill Road, 37.080 Acres, District 12, $500,000
• Greg J. Rickels to Jennifer D. Neace, Bays Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Lot 11, District 13, $360,000
• Joyce Ann Ervin to Zachary Clark and Hayley Clark, Carolyn Court Subdivision, Lot 18, District 9, $282,000
• Kathleen June Martin to Zachary Ralls, Canterbury Park, Lot 33, District 9, $250,000
• William L. Harmon and Cindy Harmon to Isaac L. Brown and Briana Brown, Rocks Gardens Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $145,000
• Fredrick Kim Hoyos Trustee, Fredrick Kim Hoyos, The Fredrick Kim Hoyos Revocable Trust, Fredrick K. Hoyos Trustee and Fredrick K. Hoyos to Larry R. Sanders II and Lisa D. Sanders, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 94, District 6, $535,000
• Andrew G. Collett and Lindsay E. Collett to Josh Pesterfield, Morganton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 41, District 2, $389,000
• Carrie Muraca to Ryan X. Walter, Weston Heistand and Boring Property, Lot 2, Alley #354, District 9, $187,500
• Doris F. Murr and F. Jeffrey Murr Attorney-in-Fact to Brenda L. Lenear, Windsor Manor Condominiums, Phase 7, District 9, $325,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Karen L. Johnson, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 114, District 9, $174,900
• David S. Branks and Diana K. Branks to Marie A. De Long Trustee and Marie A. De Long Family Trust, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 76, District 7, $452,000
• Leonard Scott Sole, Kathy R. Sole and Kathy Sole to Renee L. Riker and Dana L. Riker, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 12, $720,777
• Blue Clear Skies Partners LLC to Eleven Properties LLC, Hutchin Subdivision, Lots 13-16, District 9, $525,000
• Ben H. Walker to Darlena Griffitts, Jamestown Village, Phase 4, Building 1, District 19, $320,000
• Weston T. Overton and Rachel Overton to Joshua Symonds Co-Trustee, Kirsten Castellanos Co-Trustee and The J. Symonds and K. Castellanos Family Trust, Foxboro Farms, Section 2, Lot 17, District 1, $850,000
• Tina G. Hicks to James R. Sucilla and Patricia Marie Sucilla, Worthington, Phase 2, Lot 102D, District 19, $225,000
• Johnny Allen Fuller Jr., Jon Fuller, Bailey Fuller and Bailey Ritter to Derek Wiggins, Vista Heights, Lot 18, District 8, $315,000
• Financial Solutions Group Inc. to Nathan Edward Williams and Sara Elizabeth Williams, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 71, Marina at Lowes Ferry Boat Slip, Lot 3, District 10, $150,000
• Axis Fabrication & Machine Co. LLC to Dietrich Development LLC, The Stock Creek Development Centre, Lot 3R1, 4.68 Acres, District 11, $4,575,000
• TN Alcoa Primary LLC to T&J Properties of Alcoa LLC, Springbrook Farm, Lot 4R2-1, 2.250 Acres, District 9, $1,300,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Judy B. Romanowski and Daniel J. Romanowski, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 249, District 7, $374,010
• Shannon Garner and Natalie Garner to Jerry Cox and Jody Cox, Rosewood, Phase 2, Lots 25 and 32, District 14, $630,000
• Darlena Griffitts to Russell Rumpp, Stonecrest Subdivision, Lot 59, District 9, $375,000
• Kenneth S. Puckett and Lacey D. Puckett to Christopher Skinner, Andover Subdivision, Phases 3 and 4, Lot 137, District 9, $710,000
• Jose Sergio Rincon to David D. Kirk, Gravelly Hills Road, District 5, $100,000
• John S. Stinnett and Janet L. Stinnett to Louise Gail Worrall, Broady Place Subdivision, Lot 11, District 19, $650,000
• Clark D. Anthony and Vicki J. Anthony to Borath Poeung and Sreyrot Sam Poeung, William Lyons Property, Lot 1, District 9, $265,000
• Nicholas R. Settles and Suzanna J. Settles to Madison McMahan and Amanda McMahan, Huskey Valley Subdivision, Lot 24, District 13, $262,500
• Melissa A. Prewitt, Melissa A. Mullen and Marvin C. Prewitt to Chris Stewart and Terri Stewart, Riverbrook Subdivision, Lot 43, District 10, $525,000
