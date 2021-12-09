Nov. 28-Dec. 4
• Jonathan Feiger Trust and Jonathan Feiger Revocable Trust to Ross Croley and Sara Croley, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $3,950,000
• Arthur Ray Mendez and Ann Lynn Mendez to Thomas A. Gese, Grace Crossing, Lot 20, District 13, $375,000
• Perry Burchfield and Patricia Carol Burchfield to Lawrence M. Clapp and Roxanne M. Clapp, 205.616 Acres, District 18, $153,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Mark R. Thompson, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 15, District 8, $329,900
• Savannah Properties LLC to Rebekah Leann Watson, The Cottages, Lot 32, District 19, $348,900
• BRC Construction Inc. to Garrison J. Smith and Stephanie Smith, Farmington View, Phase 1, Lot 55, District 10, $479,900
• Garrison J. Smith and Stephanie Smith to Billy R. Clemmer II, Norwood Village Subdivision, Lot 19, District 19, $205,000
• Linda Beeler to Benita Y. Connatser and Samuel D. Connatser, Sundown Resort, Lot 138, District 15, $48,000
• Eldon Tulloch and Evelyn Tulloch to Samuel L. Barbour and Molly A. Barbour, Morganton Road, 4.94 Acres, District 6, $16,668.47
• Lynne Bonfardin Warner Trust, Lynne Bonfardin Warner Revocable Trust and Lynne Bonfardin Warner to Leslie Goebel and Anthony Goebel, Wilson Avenue, District 19, $207,000
• Judy McClain Blosser to Clayton Kennedy, Wildwood Hills Subdivision, Lot 7, District 12, $235,000
• Ronnie W. Kelly to Tammy C. Roberts and Terry L. Roberts II, Sunrise Addition, Lot 57R, District 9, $284,900
• Mary McFarland to Gary Sorrell and Tracy Sorrell, Mountain Meadow Subdivision, Lot 23, District 2, $315,500
• Michael Fitton and Kimala Fitton to Brenda S. Simonds, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 17, District 7, $250,000
• Clark F. Kryska to Angela Rebecca Jones, Harold E. Ammons II and Others Property, Lot 1, District 10, $262,500
• Nickolas A. Ungos and Victoria Ungos to David P. Bales and Brittany C. Olive, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 45, District 19, $365,000
• Delsa Spence to Jonathan Stephen Lee and Jamie Lee, Ridgeview, Lot 49, District 6, $220,000
• Chester Richardson and Rebecca Richardson to Thomas Coleman and Vickie Coleman, Beckett Ridge Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $90,000
• Leonard Brown Jr., Leonard Brown Jr. Trust and Leonard Brown Jr. Revocable Living Trust to Sally L. Edmonson, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 112, District 9, $189,000
• Amy Matthews to 48 Properties LLC, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 124, District 9, $133,107
• John N. Tucker and Judy A. Tucker to Eric Rivera Rivera and Deborah Traverso Ubinas, Homestead Acres Subdivision, Lot 22, District 6, $226,000
• George M. Curtis and Stevan T. Curtis to Valerie Wood, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 16, District 1, $328,000
• Matthew T. Parker, Ann E. Parker, Matthew Parker and Ann Parker to Eric Whitener and Teri Jo Fox, Timberline Estates, Section 1, Lot 25, District 5, $280,000
• Timothy R. Bradam to Katheryne E. Norton, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 123, District 9, $142,900
• Frank Ensworth, Catherine Ensworth, Catherine V. Daniels-Smith and Catherine V. Daniels Smith to Ashlee M. Wendland, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $350,000
• Bryan Harris Talbott and Stephanie Marie Talbott to Marc Dully and Gail Dully, James Rickie Love and Wife Joann M. Love Property, Lot 2, 4.174 Acres, District 12, $400,000
• Brenda S. Simonds to Randall Lynn Broughton and Kathie J. Broughton, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, 1.49 Acres, District 5, $306,932
• Mohammad Tawfiq Hamdan to Opendoor Property Trust I, Williams Way, Lot 28, District 8, $304,200
• Jimmy W. Wesley and Vickie Wesley to Ronnie Brock and Jo Brock, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 22, District 15, $110,000
• Meredith McKinney to Noah Bruce Shelton and Myretta Anna Shelton, Fort Gamble Crossing, Lot 8, District 14, $437,100
• Jama Atchley and David Atchley to Perry Prichard and Tia Cooper, Kiser Pike, 1 Acre, District 4, $136,500
• Harbour Club LLC and Harbor Club LLC to Boghani Properties LLC, U.S. Highway 321, 0.36 Acres, District 18, $1,950,000
• Larry Keith Chafin Jr. and Jackie E. Chafin to Gary Brewton and Judy Brewton, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 128, District 15, $75,000
• Stat Olympia LLC to Hope Properties LLC, Parham Street, District 9, $950,000
• Cactus Cove Properties LLC to Deborah L. Slemp, Highway 411, District 19, $200,000
• Freddie W. Nix Sr. and Anne Marie Nix to Shawna L. McConnell Trust and Shawna L. McConnell Living Trust, Gladys D. Watson Estate, Lot 2A, District 10, $499,900
• Hunter M. Bailey and Hunter Bailey to Shelby D. Meier and John Paul Meier, Jett Woods Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $300,000
• Mack B. McGhee Sr. to Louis R. McCann Jr. and Courtney M. McCann, Northfield, Phase 2, Lot 32, District 9, $390,000
• Michael Gaddis to NSA Property Holdings LLC, Highway 321 Lamar Alexander Parkway, District 5, $5,505,500
• Dustin Wayne Antrican to Michael Allen and Dianna Stultz, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 113, District 10, $160,000
• Alexander R. Varga and Alexander Varga to Jacob Domogala, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 8, District 6, $275,000
• Carl J. Kirby to Ariel Garcia, Oak Wood, Lot 4, District 13, $45,000
• Koalynn Marie Anderson and Timothy Anderson to Colleen Commentz-Ciminieri Trust, Colleen Commentz Ciminieri Trust and The Commentz Family Trust, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $360,000
• Mitch Top, Mitchel Top and Heather Top to Julie M. Sharpe and Scotty L. Sharpe, The Highlands of Maryville, Phase 1, Lot 42, District 19, $535,000
• Fred J. Ogle, Fred Ogle, Barbara J. Ogle and Barbara Ogle to Jay N. Roberts, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 252-256 and 303-307, District 18, $212,000
• Joe Prince and Sherry Blevins to Dawn P. Giordano and Daniel M. Giordano, Franklin Meadows, Lot 21, District 1, $375,000
• Jerry L. Blevins Jr. and Lisa Blevins to Grant K. Gentry and Jessica L. Gentry, Blevins Property Blankenship Road, Lot 1, District 7, $408,500
• Edward M. Lang, Teresa G. Lang, Teresa G. Lang Trust and Edward M. Lang Trust to George Edward Chambers and Carole Walker Chambers, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 31R, District 10, $215,000
• Jody Ray Reno to Hamilton Borden and Cassandra Borden, McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lots 7-9, District 9, $175,000
• Cindy Thomason, Cindy Abbott, Mary Rebekah Payne Cable, Mary Rebekah Payne, Sue Carol Nichols Estate, Wendell Young Thomason, Lisa Thomason, Tammy Marie, Krupnick, John Paul Nichols, Anthony Darwin Thomason, Misty Mitchell, Misty Brooke Thomason, Kelly Stone, Kelly Ann Thomason, Kaitlin Jo Thomason and Wendell Y. Thomason to Laurie Michelle Taylor, Regal Tower Condominiums, Section 1, District 9, $224,900
• Baldemar Garcia to Randy Lee Neace, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 229, District 9, $248,400
• Charles M. Frau and Sara C. Frau to Gary N. Sharp and Amanda J. Sharp, Watson Subdivision, Lot 19, 0.42 Acres, District 18, $330,000
• Shelby Rae Rimback and Shelby Rimback to Daniel C. Harris and Betty A. Harris, James A. Wilson Sr. and Judy Gail Wilson Property, Lot 1, District 12, $260,000
• Nathan Parrish and Sarah Parrish to Wesley C. Nuchols and Jaylin S. Freymuth, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 2A, District 7, $282,000
• Mechelle Schlomer Barton to Janice Emmons and Troy Norine, Bletchley Park, Phase 2, Lot 25R, District 4, $660,000
• Benjamin L. Ervin and Peggy J. Ervin to Christie R. Fritz, Rock Gardens No. 2, Lot 144, District 9, $166,000
• Teresa Jackson Morton, Harrison A. Jackson Estate, Teresa Jackson Morton Trust, Steven Carl Jackson, Harrison A. Jackson and Harrison A. Jackson Trust to William David Atchison and Kelly Lynn Atchison, Panorama Estates, Lot 22, District 6, $385,000
• Richard D. Hulsey Co Trust, Patricia A. Hulsey Co Trust and The Hulsey Revocable Trust to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 42, District 19, $400,000
• Industrial Development Board of Blount County to Amazon.com Services LLC, Partnership Park, Lot 1, 50.950 Acres, District 19, $2,445,600
• Carol Marshall, Judy Bryant, Randy Rhodes and Michael Wayne Rhodes to Dan Stitzel and Colleen Stitzel, Cloyds Church Road, 5 Acres, District 2, $200,000
• Laken L. Kimsey, Amy E. Kimsey and Amy Kimsey to Isaac E. Tarango and Amanda J. Tarango, Louisville Road, 1.99 Acres, District 10, $475,000
• Donna L. Reynolds and Jeffery A. Reynolds to Amy E. Solis Co Trust, and Salvador M. Solis and Amy E. Solis Revocable Trust, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 21, District 12, $945,000
• Elizabeth Roberts Reynolds and JWME Partnership to Todd Davis and Christy Davis, Church Hill Heights, Lot 17, District 19, $17,000
• Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction to Veronica Manaois Gubatan and Richard Tamayo Gubatan, St. Ives, Phase 4, Lot 187, District 9, $515,000
• Thomas D. Kelly Jr. to 5K Enterprises LLC, High Street, 0.30 Acres, District 9, $350,000
• David Richman to Shawn Patrick Baldwin and Holly Kathryn Baldwin, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 78, District 9, $360,000
• Vivian Shaw to Stephen H. Pinkous and Sarah Pinkous, Windy Lake Subdivision, Section C, Lot 2, District 11, $229,900
• Gregory J. Spindel and Pamela Spindel to Andrew M. Giovengo and Laurel Braelyn Brunell, Overlook Addition, Lot 34, District 9, $239,900
• David P. Halstead, Scott Halstead and Halstead Brothers Partnership to KMET Holdings LLC, Stock Creek Development Centre, 1 Acre, District 11, $750,000
• Kay L. Berry and Kay Berry to Madelyn Elizabeth Vagott, Janet H. Cooper and J. Kirby Property Pea Ridge Road, Lot 7, District 14, $175,000
• Robert P. Coulter, Barbara J. Everett, Samuel Eugene Coulter Estate and Eugene Coulter Estate to Brian T. Williams and Lisa H. Williams, Everett and Coulter Property, Lot 2, District 14, $190,000
• Karyl Shawkey to Wayne C. Yutzy and Melissa L. Yutzy, Topside Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lots 5 and 6, District 10, $261,000
• K-5 Realty LLC to Warrior Hill LLC, Warrior Hill Subdivision, Lots 1-26, District 11, $4,400,000
• James Darner, Karen Darner and Karen L. Darner to Tiffanie Howard and Brian Howard, Homestead West, Phase 2A, Lot 79W, District 18, $45,000
• Pamela C. Guider to Trad Henry Staecker, Kenmark Hills Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 25, District 6, $410,000
• Denver D. Goforth, Scott E. Goforth, Pamela Sheehan, Pamela Goforth Woods, Lesley Covington, Lesley Goforth McMurray, Connie Gennoe, Connie Goforth Blair, Bradley S. Goforth, Sharon E. Goforth Estate, Roger M. Larson, Sharon E. Goforth Estate, Denver D. Goforth and Denny D. Goforth to Bradley Scott Goforth, Walker School Road, 1.088 Acres, District 7, $191,000
• James Robert Payne, Jennie Kay Payne and James R. Payne to Mary Jane Saunders, Lakewood Addition, Lot 10 and 11, $400,000
• Nadine D. Finchum to Amanda Gail Ward, James R. Holden Property, Lot 1, District 8, $150,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Elizabeth Davis, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 27, 28 and 30, District 13, $240,000
• Shirley Jean Stephens Jones, Dorotha Jean Bready Stephens Estate, Shirley Jones to Thomas C. Eichman, N. Everett High Road Alley 161 and Plainfield Addition, Lot 132-137 District 9, $295,000
• John Mendelsohn to Pythius Investments Inc., Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 12, District 6, $255,000
• Margaret Ruth Boring, Margaret C. Boring and Sherry B. Myers to Kevin Boring and Rebecca A. Boring, 7 Acres, District 8, $238,900
• Jamie Campbell and Shawn Gehrisch to Linda Catherine Smith, Woodridge Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $145,000
• Millsaps Land LLC to Brian Nichols and Christina M. Nichols, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 67, District 8, $500,000
• Ian C. Lampkin to Steven James Lick and Tammy Matthies Brown, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 68, District 1, $295,000
• Diana Phillips to Chester P. Queen, Diana Phillips Property, Lot 1, District 14, $20,000
• Michael L. Miller and Michael Miller to Schrieber Properties LLC, Broadway Avenue, 0.486 Acres, District 9, $315,000
• Shore Construction Inc. to Daniel Goldston, Stone Tree Park Subdivision, Lot 3R2, District 19, $379,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Melissa L. Stuart and Michael R. Stuart, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 27, District 13, $80,000
• First Horizon Bank, First Tennessee Bank NA and Frank L. Connatser Estate to Jerry Connatser, Lot 1, District 4, $55,000
• Beverly O. Dupree to Robert E. Hirche and Susan Hirche, Top of the World, Section 5, Lot 7, District 18, $15,000
• Crislyn Garner Neff, Michael Reeves and Michael Reeves Garner to Jason M. Shave and Rebecka Shelbie Shave, Bays Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Lot 40, District 13, $305,000
• Mark Hall and Mark R. Hall to Mark R. Hall Trust and Mark R. Hall Revocable Living Trust, W. B. Irwin Subdivision, Lot 20, District 9, $0
• Mark Hall and Mark R. Hall to Mark R. Hall Trust and Mark R. Hall Revocable Living Trust, W. B. Irwin Addition, Lot 21, District 9, $0
• Mark R. Hall to Mark R. Hall Trust and Mark R. Hall Revocable Living Trust, Creekwood Addition No. 2, Lot 18, District 9, $0
• Richard G. Tinker, Elizabeth Nan Tinker and Betsy B. Tinker to Peter Margetis and Chandra Joan Margetis, Tinker Properties, Lot 2, 31.68 Acres and Clover Hill Estates, Lot 1, District 6, $1,700,000
• Terry Randell Barnwell and Sharon M. Barnwell to Bobby Steven Martin and Melissa Martin, Retreat at Butterfly Gap Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 15, District 8, $420,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to TSP Investments LLC, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 3 and 31, District 13, $105,000
• Chester Richardson and Rebecca Richardson to Phillip Cox and Kimberly Cox, Beckett Ridge Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $80,000
• Bruce A. Nowak and Donna M. Nowak to Jacob Daniel Collins and Alicia Renee Collins, Sawyers Green Subdivision, Lot 25R1, District 13, $670,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to TDP Investments LLC, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 25 and 29, District 13, $165,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Gina Depew, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 26, District 13, $90,000
• Chester Richardson and Rebecca Richardson to Steven Lefebvre and Stephanie Lefebvre, Beckett Ridge Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15, $95,000
• Leon Robinson and Wanda Robinson to Rodger David Keith and Pamela Ann Keith, Sundown Resort, Lot 144, District 15, $50,000
