Nov. 6-12
• Michael T. Chopin, Britney M. Chopin, Mike Chopin, Britney Chopin and Michael Chopin to Kevin Michael Condee, Kevin Condee, Nancy Raechel Condee and Raechel Condee, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 21, District 9, $646,250
• Amanda Leigh Norris, Benjamin James Morris, James Benjamin Morris and Amanda Norris to Scott Cameron and Amanda Cameron, Autumn Brook Subdivision, Lot 13, District 19, $310,100
• Timothy D. Ogle, Carolyn J. Dover and Eugene Ogle to Bradley Martin and Kristina Martin, John L. Law Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $120,000
• Pamela Tate to Faith and Hammers LLC, Bay Valley, Lot 16, District 11, $36,000
• Byron G. Ray and Brittany Bowers to Leticia Gorety Ramirez Rojas and Nelson Geovany Mendez Baten, Cloverhill Acres Subdivision, Lot 8, District 6, $225,000
• Elizabeth Ann Vaughan to Steven Ressler and Leslie Ressler, Davis Building Lofts, District 9, $292,700
• Vickie Phillips to John Melton, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $62,000
• Penny G. Handmacher and Justin Handmacher to Donnelle M. Luke and Nathaniel R. Luke, Spears Road, 1 Acre, District 4, $199,900
• Sharron Marcum to Cassell Holdings LLC, Topside Road, 3.650 Acres, District 11, $1,050,000
• Brian L. Diamond and Sara J. Diamond to John E. Faucher Trustee, Janet L. Faucher Trustee and Faucher Family Revocable Living Trust, Gray Meadows Subdivision, Lot 3, District 13, $345,000
• John L. Anna and Rosemary C. Anna to Brad French and Darby French, Lisa McCarter Property, Lot 4, District 13, $365,000
• Taylor Made Investments Inc. to Nathaniel Burton and Lauren Burton, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 37, District 7, $335,000
• Howard G. Norman and Cynthia D. Norman to Leslie R. Valentine, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 104, 0.1722 Acre, District 9, $183,000
• Heather E. Bowers and Michael A. Bowers to Cody Bailey and Taylor Bailey, Rule Drive, 1.684 Acres, District 11, $450,000
• Michael J. Cohan and Judy G. Love Cohan to Megan K. Cohan, Middlesettlements Road, 1.067 Acres, District 19, $125,000
• Jennifer McKinnish Burton to Benjamin Michael Crawley, Wellington Place, Lot 3BR, District 9, $385,000
• William Little and Kelli Little to Joseph Smith, District 7, $212,000
• Taylor Hepperly to William Bradford Park and Jamie Sharp Park, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 88, District 11, $549,900
• Brenda L. Lenear to Michael Tedrow and Joann Tedrow, Dellwood Subdivision, Lots 37 and 38, District 9, $400,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I to John Matthew King and Melissa Louise King, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 2, Lot 25, District 6, $320,000
• Robert W. Norris to Barry L. Arnold and Donia Arnold, Sundown Resort, Lot 72, District 15, $55,000
• Padgett Law Group Sub Trustee, Timothy D. Padgett PA Sub Trustee, Renee Kammer Trustee and James E. Blackburn to Federal National Mortgage Association, Old Piney Road, 0.966 Acre, District 8, $0
• Todd Robbins to Daniel J. Desmarais and Rhonda L. Desmarais, Old Piney Road, 0.827 and 0728 Acres, District 8, $425,000
• Daniel A. Gage and Anna Englesone to Ricky Lynn Walker and Bonnie Kate Walker, Windridge, Section 1, Lot 37, District 19, $390,000
• James G. Rickman to David K. Samples and Lana J. Samples, Little Mountain Community, Lot 12, District 8, $17,500
• James G. Rickman to Bruce H. Carroll and Irene T. Carroll, Little Mountain Community, Lot 16, District 8, $40,000
• James G. Rickman to Marcia Elise Irwin, Little Mountain, Phase 2, Lot 21-R, District 8, $20,000
• Time Worthy Property Solutions LLC to Matthew D. Kear and Larissa V. Kear, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 96, District 19, $370,000
• Dean A. Price and Deborah L. Price to Erin I. Morgan Trustee, Keith T. Morgan Trustee and The Morgan Family Trust, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 64, District 19, $835,000
• Brock and Scott PLLC Sub Trustee, Katheryne E. Norton and Blair Weatherly Attorney to Caliber Homes Loans Inc., South Hall Subdivision, Lot 123, District 9, $146,163.90
• Maxwell R. Larsen and Tara X. Larsen to Richard Glenn Smyth Jr., Brande Smyth and Glenda Monetti, The Reserve at Ross Springs, Lot 63, District 9, $660,000
• James G. Horvath to Grayson P. Beason and Allison B. Beason, Ralph Stooksbury Property, District 4, $280,000
• Edward Zientek and Amanda Zientek to John D. Abell and Amy B. Abell, Little Mountain Community Subdivision, Lot 18R, District 8, $715,000
• Jon C. Covington, Jenna L. Covington and Jenna Covington to Chia-Hsiang Wu, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 121, District 9, $150,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Megan Slater Reeves, Aaron Reeves and Robert Mollusky, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 127, District 9, $306,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Reside America LLC, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 124, District 9, $300,000
• Hannah L. Allen to Brian K. Scott, Courtney D. Scott, Sean Allen Daley Trustee, Lisa Hall Daley Trustee and The Daley Joint Revocable Living Trust, Berwyn Fields Subdivision, Section 9, District 19, $247,500
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development to Harley D. Payne, Plainfield Addition, Lot 81, District 9, $42,253
• Robert W. Regal and Lynda H. Regal to Raymond Patrick Racher and Glynis Mary Racher, Little Mountain Community, Lot 4, District 8, $584,000
• Debbie Harris to Tyler C. Willis and Chelsey D. Willis, Blount Development Company Property, Lot 153, District 9, $320,000
