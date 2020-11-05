Oct. 25 to Oct. 31
• Doug Sopha to Nathan Eric Schrock and Kathrine Anne Schrock, Musket Ridge Subdivision, District 15, $999,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Cory S. Crandell and Bailie S. Crandell, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 26, District 19, $240,390
• Jacob Edward Stoneking and Kesha Stoneking to Adam J. Gossett and Shelly Childress Gossett, Hatcher Mountain, Lot 5R-1B, District 9, $218,000
• Ronald D. Johnson and April Johnson to Nicholas F. Bettencourt, Long Hollow Road, District 5, $255,000
• Peter F. Kepf and Katrina D. Kepf to Patrick Summerlin, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Lots 5 and 6, District 11, $325,000
• Anthony Waldo to Southeast Equipment Sales, Tee Pee Village, Lot 68, District 18, $55,000
• Gregory F. Voica and Donna L. Voica to Gregory Voica Trust and Donna Voica Trust, Wrights Ferry Road, District 11, $0
• Sarah Doyle to Sarah Doyle Trust, Mimosa Estates, Section 5, Lot 279, District 11, $0
• Lori Ann Williamson to Morgan Drake Turner, Ridge Road, Acres 0.5, District 8, $170,000
• James Burger and Francine Burger to Orion L. Westfall and Teresa R. Westfall, Laws Chapel Road, Acres 7.99, District 14, $360,000
• John Caleb Hollis and Jessica Ruth Hollis to Brian Hollomon and Whitney Hollomon, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 37, District 19, $380,000
• Robert A. Hawkins and Ann P. Dillon to Thomas Smith and Shelley Smith, Huddleston Village Subdivision, Lot 9, District 15, $80,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to 1160 Poplar Stand LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $3,500,000
• Richard E. Collins and Sandra M. Collins to Jerry Lynn Russell, Clifford John Walz Property, Lot 2, District 5, $195,000
• Patti O. Raines and David Drew Raines to Charles A. Diauto, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 12, Lot 73B, District 7, $40,000
• Gene Sweet to Kyle Matthew Valentine, Oakhurst Addition, Lots 25 and 26, District 9, $140,000
• Jerry Traister and Della Marie Traister to Robert Seymour, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 246, District 15, $135,000
• Rhonda Montgomery and Derek Montgomery to Harold D. Joines and Sally T. Joines, Bassel Addition, Lot 148, District 9, $160,000
• Robert Wickham and Andrea McPherson to Ramesh K. Brahmania, Panorama Estates, Lot 147, District 6, $67,500
• Larry Andrew Elder to Andrew Jervis and Susan E. Dhosi, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 4A, Lots 2, 3 and 5, District 18, $99,000
• Patti O. Raines and Charles A. Diauto to Charles A. Diauto, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 6, Lot 42B, District 7, $420,000
• David Keeling and Eva Susan Keeling to David Ray Roark and Laura Rae Roark, Hunters Run Condominiums, Phase 1, Building 1, District 15, $178,900
• Dale W. Cassidy and Julia Cassidy to Chastity Fowler Skinnner and Sonya Lynn Demarco, Look Rock Estates Subdivision Sheet No. 2, Lot 18, District 7, $459,500
• Amanda Ingle and Paul Lenski III to Edward Kelley and Kawana S. Kelley, Amburn Place, Lot 3R, District 9, $225,000
• Perry L. Frame Co-Trust and Maureen B. Frame Co-Trust to David J. Middleton and Debra Jean Middleton, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 52, District 7, $282,000
• Lee Carroll and Melody Carroll to James R. Cates and Meghan Cates, Heather Crossing, Lot 19, District 19, $387,500
• Timothy Lockhart and Penny Lockhart to Melissa L. McBee and Gaston D. McBee, Ridgewood Subdivision, Lots 17 and 18, District 10, $250,000
• Shirley Bales, Mary Allmon, Dorothy Sellers, Albert Gribble, Edna Gribble and Dillard Gribble to Shannon R. Linginfelter and Lori Baxter Linginfelter, Big Springs Road, District 19, $95,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Tiffany Wike and Joseph Wike, Plan of the Park, Phase 3, Lot 12, District omitted, $372,271
• Ball Homes LLC to John Richard Barker, Plan of the Park, Phase 3, Lot 31, District omitted, $291,599
• James Cates and Meghan Cates to Britteni N. Moats, E.F. Pryor Estate, Lot 8, District 13, $239,000
• Robert Jones and Sophie Lynn Lansberry to David E. Taylor Jr. and Kathleen C. Holmes, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 1, Lot 71, District 12, $539,900
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Brett Heppner and Jennifer Heppner, North Plainfield Addition, Lot 128R1, District 9, $217,900
• Kevin J. Miller and Elizabeth B. Miller to Kelly H. Shinlever and Jennifer G. Shinlever, Beech Grove, Lots 7R and 8R, District 7, $108,500
• Aaron Lehnert to Joseph B. Oknowsky, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 149, District 9, $180,000
• Larry C. Headrick and Susan Headrick to Janet E. Morton, Isaac Morton Jr. and Marsha Morton, Ridge Club Condominium Development Subdivision, Lot 3A1, District 19, $129,250
• Robert H. Headrick, Janet Nell Headrick Herzbrun, Larry C. Headrick and Charles R. Headrick to Janet E. Morton, Isaac A. Morton III and Felecia A. Morton, Ridge Club Condominium Development Subdivision, District 19, $132,000
• Sherry Shofner Lockett and Sheryl A. Shofner to William R. Morrison and Brenda S. Morrison, Patterson Road, Acres 1.378, District 13, $12,000
• Deborah Moses to Sue E. Walls, Ferry Road Estates, Lot 21R, District 6, $360,000
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Jason Charles Cousins and Stephanie Marie Cousins, Leconte Land Development LLC Property, Lot 1, District 9, $105,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Harry E. Newman III and Alisa S. Newman, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 26, District omitted, $352,192
• Jeffrey M. Groover and Amanda M. Groover to Kevin Meinhart, James D. Lillard Jr. Property, Lot 14, District 10, $250,000
• Robert E. Burrell and Agnes G. Burrell to Scott Bradley Carroll and Kristin Renae Carroll, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 17, District 19, $439,900
• Bruce M. Walker and Angela L. Walker to Eric Wayne Stoner and Kristin Marie Harrison, South Ridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 4R, District 2, $189,000
• Kenneth D. Wiggins and Donna S. Wiggins to Thomas H. Lerette, Benford Heights Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $400,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC to Elizabeth W. Satow and Michael A. Satow, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 2, District 19, $410,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Douglas Luke Headrick, Manor in the Foothills, Lot 25, District 7, $235,720
• Keith Law to Colby Johnson, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lot 5, District 13, $230,000
• Kenneth E. Rayborn and Glenda B. Rayborn to Chesney C. Redmond and Alexis Redmond, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 69, District 19, $575,000
• Linda Rakauskas to Donal S. Clark and David P. Lebouef, Sundown Resort, Lot 203, District 15, $45,000
• Richard J. Callahan and Eileen Callahan to John D. Kalogiros and Laura Kalogiros, Brown and Conner Property, Lot 8, District 19, $229,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to David Atkins and Jane Atkins, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 56, District 19, $284,900
• Jon A. Van Sant and Dawn-Marie Van Sant to Alisha E. Starbird, Morganton Estates Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 31, District 2, $183,000
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jacob A. Zarkovacki and Valerie M. Zarkovacki, L. Edward Williams Property, Lot 7, Acres 8.72, District 7, $155,000
• Phillip J. Moore and Karen J. Moore to Danielle Francine Ross, Kenmark Hills, Section 2, Lot 5, District 6, $255,500
• Caleb Crisp and Kristine Crisp to Scott Meredith and Valerie Meredith, Grannybelle Woods Subdivision, Lot 10R, District 14, $160,000
• Stone Construction Group Inc. to Robert Lang, Creekside Community Subdivision, Lot 6, District 1, $435,000
• James B. Longest and Tammy Longest to Edison Street Trust, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 107, District 9, $78,000
• Springbrook Properties LLC to Ronnie M. Rohrer and Patricia G. Pohrer, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 119R, District 9, $260,000
• Cynthia Jean Kerr Scott and Stephen Craig Scott to John A. Linsenbigler and Megan Linsenbigler, Paradise Ridge Subdivision, Lot 22, District 14, $265,000
• Jerry W. Howard to Lori Arnett and Jeff Arnett, Smoky Mountains Cabins Subdivision, District 15, $75,000
• Eric Rigsby and Stephanie Rigsby to Harmony Investments LLC, Doll Mynders and Brownlees Subdivision, Frist Addition, Lots 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 64, District 19, $160,000
• Don Stewart Construction LLC to Pamela S. Hampton and Randal J. Hampton, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Lot 84, District 19, $245,000
• Andre A. Beauchamp and Aileen Beauchamp to Yoandri Olivia Febles, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 57, District 9, $167,500
• Lyndon Bolton to Juan Antonio Gomez and Idania Colin, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 20, District 2, $45,000
• Linda E. McGill and Penny J. Hauke to Lisa Anderson, ValleyVue Addition, Lots 14 and 15, District 19, $129,540
• Olive McClanahan Davis to Gary F. Adams, Nails Creeks Road, Acres 35.2, District 13, $610,000
• Tony Adams to Mary N. Arnett, Earl M. and Inez M. Adams Property, Lot 1R, District 8, $53,000
• Glenn Kenneth Barber to Brahim Mujoli and Shqipe Mujoli, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 58R, District 19, $30,000
• Logan J. Gilley and Kiri Gilley to Samuel A. Rampe and Jedda L. Benward, Maryville Housing Authority Property, Lot 57, District 19, $190,400
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Marcus C. Taylor and Madison Lekes, The Morganton Reserce, Phase 2, Lot 18, District 19, $210,110
• Signal Mountain Group LLC to Brian L. Ashton, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $280,000
• Stephen Alfieri and Mary Alfieri to Robert E. Burrell and Afges G. Burrell, Forest Lake Estates, Lots 12 and 13R, District 8, $677,351
• Linda Ledford to Ty B. Corn, Artigues Construction LLC Property, Lot 2, District 8, $135,000
• Wilder World Investments LLC to Dallas Cottrell and Brandi Cottrell, Overlook Addition, Lot 43, District 9, $152,000
• Randall T. Stanley and Alisha W. Stanley to C&A Estates LLC, Howes Addition to Maryville, Lot 10, District 19, $122,376
• Carol Gilbert to Urstin D. Coffey and Tina A. Coffey, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 99, District 8, $280,000
• Sherry Yevonne Moore, John Christopher Gray, Scott Alan Gray and Frances Reagon to Mark Russell and Jacqueline M. Russell, Wynberry Subdivision, Lot 8, District 14, $257,000
• Three Corners Properties LLC to Little Rivers Properties LLC, Wears Valley Road, Acres 4.5, District 15, $650,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Steve L. Manuel and Taneeka Taylor Manuel, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 42, District 10, $314,900
• Katherine M. Simpson and Jason Simpson to Jessica James Schultz, Sunset Estates, Lot 8, District 2, $150,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Sandra J. Nelson, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 116, District 10, $239,175
• Archie Ray Galyon to Jimmy Galyon and Jessica Galyon, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lots 6, 9 and 10, District 13, $50,000
• Karen M. Nease to Sarah A. Hollingsworth, Chris Haven Road, District 13, $240,000
• Alyson Jade Cotter and Anthony Bruce Cotter to Ryan Chamberlin, Chris Haven Road, Acres 2.34, District 13, $275,000
• Gregory W. Best and Tanya L. Best to Rethelford Family Revocable Trust, Southwind, Lot 2, $475,000
• David O. Roberts and Heather M. Roberts to Kent W. Everett, Willow Pond Estates, Lot 31, District 8, $190,000
