Sept. 19 to Sept. 25
• John Sell and Tonya Tipton to Nickolaus Heslep, Cherokee Addition, Lot 6, District 9, $199,900
• Conley Shope Trust to Carol Barry, H.M. McCall Property, Lot 3, Acres 2.541, District 8, $200,000
• Shirley Beaty to Integrity First Rei LLC, Doll Mynder and Brownlee Subdivision, Lots 159 and 160, District 19, $72,000
• Rigsby Family Holdings LLC to NDP LLC, Don Maddox Property, Lot 1, District 19, $2,735,294
• William Davis and Mary Davis to Lucas Fields and Demi Bunch, Oakland Park Addition, Lots 4, 5, 6 and 7, District 9, $175,000
• Ursula McEleney and Darin McEleney to Timothy Mulverhill, Lanier Road, Acres 11.31, District 1, $720,000
• Daryl Headrick and Lena Headrick to Tammy Estabrook, Bill J. Johnson, Lot 1, District 14, $190,000
• Duane Cross and Carol Cross to Sean Spence and Hannah Olmstead, Fred Jones Property, Lot TR1, District 7, $350,000
• Beaver Home Builders Inc. to Michelle Brewer, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 1, District 10, $79,900
• Jacob Parsons-Wells and Rachel Parsons-Wells to Ricky Fowler and Teresa Fowler, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $176,000
• Jeffrey Parsons and Elizabeth Parsons to Eveleen Peterson, Colony Square Condominiums, Building G, District 19, $185,000
• Ashley Cook and John Cook to David Snell and Renee Snell, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 25, District 9, $698,500
• DR Horton Inc. to David Dixon and Diane Dixon, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 11, District 14, $268,560
• Jason Stewart and Christy Stewart to Dustin Park and Sarah Miller, Nanika Inc. Property, Lot 1, District 19, $375,000
• Curtis Tate II and Leslie Ledbetter to Joel Smith and Emily Smith, Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 53, District 9, $252,500
• Ruth Wilson and Jeffrey Welch to Everett Masters and Marie Masters, Jack Rolex Addition, Lot 149R, District 9, $225,000
• Herbert Keeler and Dorothy Keeler to Raymond Caylor, Keeler Heirs Property, Lot 1, Acres 3.00, District 15, $70,000
• James Colwell to Matthew Brewster and Monica Brewster, Top O' the World, Section 2, Lot 5, District 18, $12,000
• Norma Presmeg to Charmaine Lingard, Amerine Downs, Lot 17R, District 9, $215,000
• Chip Webb and Summer Webb to Karen Layus and Kelley Sloan, West Broadway Avenue, District 19, $215,000
• James Heintz and Glenda Heintz to Charlene Teffeteller, James and Glenda Heintz Property, Lot 2, District 9, $39,000
• James Heintz and Glenda Heintz to Charlene Teffeteller, James and Glenda Heintz Property, Lot 3, District 9, $67,000
• Thomas Best II to Janice Clabaugh and Wayne Clabaugh, Thomas Best Property, Lot 2, District 1, $50,000
• James Lawson and Mary Lawson to Debra Myers, Morganton Mobile Home Estates, Lot 4, District 19, $35,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Meredith Jennings, Royal Oaks, Section 6, Phase 1, Lot 303R1, District 19, $45,000
• David Stanfield and Stephanie Stanfield to Brian Brantley and Belinda Brantley, Hopewell Subdivision, Lot 23, District 6, $165,000
• Priscilla Albright to Randall Schultz and Kimberly Schultz, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 34, District 15, $325,000
• Ryan Theobald and Shannon Theobald to Jackson Beller and Kaytlyn Beller, Brighton Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 20, District 7, $350,000
• Misti Hamilton to Home Next Door LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Section 11, Lot 109, $82,000
• Ashlee Martin and Michael Martin to James Dockery and Deborah Dockery, Lindsey Estate, Lot 14R-3, District 1, $243,950
• First Horizon Bank and Bank of Maryville to Cook Out Maryville Inc., Lincoln Road, Acres 0.613, District 6; Knoxville-Maryville Highway, District 9, $605,000
• Tim Millsaps and James Millsaps to James Wood and Susan Wood, Millsaps Property, Acres 21.85, District 8, $100,000
• Joanna Teljeur and Charles Teljeur to Patricia McMahan, Wildwood Springs Subdivision, Lots 190 and 191, District 12, $249,900
• Christopher Templeton and Deanna Templeton to Rebecca Schneider, Beechwood Addition, Lot 39, District 9, $525,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Michael Braddy and Sharon Braddy, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 27, District 10, $333,797
• Penny Warner and Jason Warner to Milton Gibson and Marina Gibson, Adleys Place Subdivision, Lot 4R4, District 7, $325,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Joan Mammarella, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 26, District 10, $333,797
• Derrick Byrge to Jon Lydell Trust, Keli Lydell Trust and the Lydell Family Revocable Living Trust, Echo Subdivision, Lot 14, District 11, $257,000
• Amburn Builders LLC to Andrzej Krozel and Jozefa Krozel, Haydens Place, Lot 2, District 8, $265,000
• Melanie Reed, Bethany Joiner and Patrick Reed to Edward Newson, Charles C. Clark Second Subdivision, Lot 146, District 9, $169,000
• Gary Glarner and Lynda Glarner to Timothy Hammontree and Marti Hammontree, Williams Way, Lot 54, District 8, $319,000
• Lonnie McMillan and Patsy McMillan to Vicki Burger and Phillip McMillan, Oak Park Addition No. 1, Lot 8, District 19, $153,000
• Charles Leger and Margaret Leger to Kelli Harvey to Fugate Property, Lot 3, District 2, $49,000
• David Robertson and Ashley Robertson to Sara Williamson and Trevor Conner, Mullendore Street, District 12, $193,500
• Tara Walker and Nicholas Walker to Curtis Stokes, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 2, Lot 26, District 14, $83,000
• SEC Properties, Matt Caldwell, Richard Evans and Steve Scarborough to Kevin Carlson and Charlene Carlson, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 1, District 1, $80,000
• Paul Pittman and Jennifer Pittman to Jaye Nichols Trust, Kimberly Stephenson Trust and Stephenson and Nichols Trust, Boring Road, Acres 0.505, District 19, $375,000
• Lisa Wells to Brady Messer and Jenna Messer, Montvue Subdivision, Lot 15, District 19, $321,000
• Vickie Barrett to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 46, District 19, $115,000
• Ernest Duke and Peggy Duke to Quietlands Development Group LLC, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 16, District 15, $22,500
• Kimberly Greene and Susan Shipman Estate to John Sell and Tonya Tipton, Harold Brown Property, Lots 2 and 2A, District 4, $180,000
• Harmony Investments LLC to Thomas Craw, McDonald Property, Lot 1, $160,000
• Gerald Kessler and Megan Kessler to Ashley Howdeshell, Windsor Village, Lot 12, District 9, $322,5675
• David Richman to Jaclyn Hale and James Hale, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $380,000
• Raechel Condee and Kevin Condee to Cody Crowe and Mackenzie Kindig, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 209, District 9, $150,000
• Joel Kerr to Andres Robledo and Brittany Robledo, J.D. Kerr Property, Lot 8, District 9, $403,900
• Dean Price and Deborah Price to Sean Hennessy and Kimberly Hennessy, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 90, District 10, $129,900
• Aaron Nichols and Marianne Nichols to John Ketchen, Preserve at Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 12R6, District 10, $77,000
• Stefani Nevils and Christopher Smith to Gregory Flatt and Katasha Flatt, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 95R, District 10, $85,000
• Pamela Inglish to Denise Commentz and Paul Angell, Brooklyn Estates, Lot 1R2, District 9, $375,000
• Stefani Nevils and Christopher Smith to Corey Jeskey and Melinda Jeskey, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 94R1, District 10, $85,000
• DR Horton to Daniel Keen and Shelly Keen, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 16, District 8, $331,350
• Michelle Large and Chris Large to Terry Wear and Carol Wear, Cromwell Village, District 12, $320,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Kathy Ramsey and Hannah Barkley, Williamson Chapel Heights Subdivision, Lot 1, District 1, $162,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Nicolas Fitzgerald and Rachel Clairmont, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 12, District 9, $293,570
• Synergy Auto Wash LLC to JAK Holdings LLC, Ross Property, Lot 3, $520,000
• Robert Kivett to James Eisele and Amber Eisele, Highway 321, Acres 2.09, District 14, $250,000
• Terry Poole and Leonard Poole to Blake Dodson and Steven Dodson, Maple Grove Addition, Lot 24, District 19, $138,000
• Robert Merriman and Tonya Merriman to Zook Properties LLC, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 19, $180,000
• Glenda Witt and John Witt Jr. to Logan Gilley and Kiri Gilley, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 140, District 2, $515,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Deon Haley, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 86, District 7, $246,575
• Amanda Lewis to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, Springsdale Subdivision, Lot 14, District 9, $263,000
• LRB Holdings to Gary Edgemon and Lanna Edgemon, Vaden Road and Lee Shirley Road, Acres 3R-1, Acres 5.002, District 1, $47,500
• Samuel Lambert and Kami Lambert to Gary Edgemon and Lanna Edgemon, Lee Shirley Road, Acres .50, $4,750
• Patricia McMahan to Brandon Bell, Plainfield Addition, Lots 84 and 85, District 9, $205,000
• Gerald Potts Jr. and Gerald Potts to Carlton Hackney, Moore Addition, Acres 5, District 12, $235,000
• John Tabella and Gail Tabella to Chad Dellinger and Hannah Dellinger, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Lot 4R, District 13, $48,500
• Marissa Ilgenfritz and Matthew Ilgenfritz to Kandice Nesselrode, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lots 86 and 87, District 19, $235,000
• Jesse Simerly to Jay Finley and Lisa Finley, Potter Property, Lot 1R, District 14, $195,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Tuyen Bui, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 9, $319,075
• Scooter Investments LLC to Nathalie Borbolla and Michael Rigual, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Lot 23, District 13, $385,715
• Felipe Salinas to Kristi Clay and John Clay, Misty Heights Subdivision, Lot 20, District 5, $275,000
• Alan Coope to Glenn Ward and Rebecca Ward, Alan Dennis Coope Property, Acres 22.416, District 6, $560,000
• Christopher Tatham and Jamala Tatham to Jeffrey Rooks and Gregory Martin, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 238, District 9, $114,900
• AH Properties LLC to Neusa Siqueira Ferreira, Law Road, Acres 0.378, District 11, $325,000
• Raymond Gastenveld III and Judy Gastenveld to Deborah Smith, Timberline Estates, Section 2, Lot 88, District 5, $300,000
• Michael Underwood to RHBTN LLC, Ashbrook Farms, Section 3, Lot 20, District 1, $130,000
• Thomas Garner and Mitzi Garner to David Kelley, Old Chilhowee Road, Lot 2-B, Acres 14.481, District 13, $75,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc. and Scott Goforth to Patrick Ryan and Pamela Ryan, Doll Mynders and Brownlees First Addition, Lots 125, 126 and 127, District 19, $229,900
• Sandra Walker to State of Tennessee, East Cumberland Drive, Acres 0.206, District omitted, $0
• John Loper Jr. and Sharon Loper to Jerry Simmerly and Tina Simmerly, Rich Mountain Estates, Lot 5, Acres 5.07, District 15, $155,000
• Clifton Wilson and Tanya Wilson to A&S Cabin Rental LLC, U.S. Highway 129, Acres 0.467, District 1, $140,000
• Ann Keasler-Kahn Trust to Lila Sommers, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 34, District 19, $259,900
• Donald Mitchell and Kimberly Mitchell-Ardrey to Schoolhouse Family Properties LLC, School House Gap Road, Lot 11-R3, Acres 74.91, District 15; Acres 2.19, District 15, $540,000
• Kenneth Mack Trust, Jacqueline O'Connor Trust and Kenneth Mack and Jacqueline O'Connor Trust to Russell Thomas, Stephenson Realty Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 10, $142,800
• Oliver Heatherly Estate and Shirley Shuler Heatherly to Dale Wilkins and Kathleen Wilkins, Collie Cove Subdivision, District 4, $270,000
• Shelia Ledbetter, Tara Rasher and Deborah Firth to Dustin Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller, Vale Mont Subdivision, Lot 14, District 8, $67,000
• Doris Marsh to Hunter Bailey, Mimosa Estates Revision, Lot 171, District 11, $130,000
• Heather Clark Suc. Trust, Stacy Clayton Suc. Trust and Timith Clark Revocable Trust to Chad Moye and Andrea Moye, Scenic Terrace Subdivision No. 4, Lots 5 and 6, District 9, $233,900
• Joseph Johnson and Melissa Johnson to Debra Gaddis and James Gaddis, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 73, District 19, $155,000
• Kathleen Walker, Christopher Bilboa and Kathleen Bilboa Estates to Kevin Bieber, Crestfield Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $280,000
• Richard Swaney and Karen Swaney to Janice Hitchings and Douglas Hitchings, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 31, District 7, $399,900
• Jennifer Baldwin and Harold Baldwin to Amber Simpson, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $210,000
• David Edwards and Theresa Edwards to Adam Moore and Terri Moore, Morganton Road, Acres 0.28, District 19, $130,900
• Scott Bishop, Michael Bishop and Betty Storey Estate to Wannis Bowen III and Heather Bowen, District 9, $50,500
• Lorraine Meyer Trust to Darlene Allen and Dwayne Allen, Bear Branch Subdivision, Lot 4R, District 3, $110,000
• Smithbily LLC to Lawrence Blackstone and Susan Blackstone, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 81, District 7, $349,680
• Jason Ewing and Rebecca Ewing to Sarah Sholly and Joshua Sholly, Jett Road, District 9, $350,000
• Kenneth Hawkins and Lori Hawkins to Stephen Gennoe, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 36, District 12, $39,000
• AS Properteis Inc. and Stone Construction Group Inc. to Joshua McDaniel and Kaci Collins, Brick Mill Heights, Lot 3, District 1, $317,400
• Raymond Soule Sr. and Cynthia Soule to Mark Fragasso, Wellsville Road, Acres 1.1, District 17, $152,500
• Ken McMillen and Melissa McMillen to Carol Rencheck and Michael Rencheck, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 16, District 10, $1,650,000
