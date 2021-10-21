Oct. 10 to Oct. 14
• Truist Bank, Branch Banking and Trust Co., BankFirst and First National Bank of Gatlinburg to KK Developers LLC, First National Bank of Gatlinburg Property, Lot 2, District 13, $625,000.
• Matthew E. Brewster and Monica R. Brewster to Rufus E. Head Jr. and Mirta B. Head, Top O the World Estates, Section 2, Lot 5, District 18, $45,000
• Edna L. Giancola to Elinor Ann Walker Phillips and Barbara M. Walker, Savanah Park Village of Savannah Park, Phase 2, District 19, $500,000
• Joshua Caine King, Jerry C. King estate and Jerome Cottrell King estate to Jamie Lee Murray, Generals Quarters, Lot 1, District 19, $280,000
• Richard L. Jackson Jr. and Tamy D. Jackson to Brandon McKinley Jackson and Tabitha Jackson, Timberline Estates, Section 2, Lot 118, District 5, $225,000
• PHH Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Mutton Hollow Road, District 7, $0
• LeConte Land Development LLC to Vicki L. Burchfield, J.R. Birchfield Place Subdivision, Lot 8R3, District 9, $243,000
• Steve Thompson and Deborah Thompson to Ricky Adams, Riverview Estates No. 2, Lot 13, District 12, $289,900
• Sean C. Patterson and Anaida W. Patterson to Dakota R. Ray and Hannah A. Ray, Beasley Property — Marble Hill Road Subdivision, Lot 1, District 4, $149,900
• David C. Finch and Amy A. Finch to Joel Reeves and Adriana J. Reeves, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 6, Phase 1, Lot 195R, District 19, $425,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to William H. Lassiter Jr. Trust and Merct Property Trust, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, $3.5 million
• Duane Vinton Magee and Duane V. Magee to Christian Hicks, Woodsfield Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $270,000
• James J. Mathis and James J. Mathis Jr. to Jenna LLC, Look Rock Estates, Lots 29R5, 29R4 and 30R1, District 7, $585,000
• Howard A. Ehresman and Christine A. Ehresman to Jeannie J. Nabors and Randy A. Nabors, Whittenburg Estates Phase I, Lot 28, District 12, $516,000
• Janice A. Church Trust and Church Living Trust to Joshua Collins and Stephanie Faust Collins, Ricky Young Property, Lot 1A, District 19, $279,750
• Maloney Development LLC to Daniel F. Hartman and Emma Hartman, Horton Property, Lot 11, District 8, $329,900
• Clint Boling and Tina Boling to Dennis W. Braswell and Monica L. Braswell, Patrick Avenue, District 9, $260,000
• Kenneth R. Mack Trust, Jacqueline O'Connor Trurt and Kenneth R. Mack and Jacqueline O'Connor to Jimmy Manis and Tammy Manis, Stephenson Realty Property, Lot 5, District 10, $120,000
• Phillip Dustin Ramsey, Phillip D. Ramsey, Shannon Marie Ramsey and Shannon Ramsey to Scott Industries LLC, Buena Vista Addition No. 6, Lot 5, District 19, $242,500
• Neil A. Bingham and Judith K. Bingham to Dustin Cochran, Knoxville Highway (State Highway No. 33), 2 tracts, District 9, $299,900
• Scott D. Sultzer Jr., Lacy Starner and Scott Sultzer to ARVM 5 LLC, Windsor Village, Lot 52, $225,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Gabriel Reveles and Joan Musiimenta, Pistol Creek Properties Property, Lot 2, District 9, $243,000
• Paul Walker to Casey R. Marquardt and Kalyn M. Marquardt, Charlec C. Clark Second Subdivsion, Lot 112, District 9, $234,600
• William Michael Walker and Sherri Denise Walker to Keith Brandon Kugley and Marina Del Carmen Kugley, Hess Creek Road, 6.811 acres, District 18, $600,000
• Douglas J. Hodges to Kenneth R. Blinn and Jaqueline E. Blinn, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 101, District 19, $315,000
• Elizabeth D. David to Jerry Vandell Smith and Brenda Lane Smith, Royal Oaks Subdivsion, Section 18, Phase 1, Lot 2-5, District 19, $375,000
• Daniel C. Keith and Rosella J. Keith to Janell Anderson and Paul Anderson, Sugarwood Subdivision, Lot 7, District 6, $318,000
• NKW Holdings LLC to Sheldon L. Bane and Kristen L. Bane, Olympia Condominiums Unit 2, District 9, $188,000
• Patricia Kathryn Hutchinson, William Reed Hutchinson and Nancy M. Marcus to Jeffrey W. Lewis and Cathy R. Lewis, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 28, District 14, $320,000
• Jerry Franklin Vineyard, Johnnie Sue Vineyard, Herbert Allen Vineyard and Patricia Vineyard to David Lee Nichols and Carolyn Nichols, Thompson Bridge Road, 1.654 acres, District 1, $120,000
• Marjorie McClellan Fugate and Marjorie McClellan Prather Fugate to Joe Kyle McClellan, Middlesettlemetns Road, 1.399 acres, District 10, $31,000
• Bobby G. Queen and Sarah J. Williams to Richard D. Swaney and Karen D. Swaney, West Mor-Land Heights Subdivision, Lots 17 and 18, District 6, $218,000
• Bobby D. Harvey and Christine A. Harvey to Jetblack Holdings LLC, Knoxville Pike, 1.15 acres, District 9, $600,000
• Kenneth S. Hawkins and Lori Ann Hawkins to Caleb Matheny, Caleb M. Matheny and Kenneth Hauck, Kenneth Hawkins Boundary Survey, Lot 1, 5.11 acres and Hawkins Sullivan and Hawkins Properties, Lot 28R, 2.05 acres, District 1, $1 million
• Donald Ray Davis and Samantha Ann Davis, to James A. Lindsay and Marcia Lindsay, Robin LLC Property, Lot 1, 0.75 acre, District 8, $279,400
• Artigues Construction LLC to Julie Anderson, Grace Hills, Lot 32, District 13, $375,000
• April McLain and Kevin Yeager to Jasmine D. Goodale and Joshua Z. Goodale, Plainfield Addition, Lot 64, District 9, $100,000
• Elizabeth Ann Pedersen, Alton Cecil Carmen estate and Alton C. Carmen estate, to Marcus J. Sheppard and Bonnie M. Sheppard, Barnes Avenue, District 18, $374,900
• Smithbilt LLC to Buffy Rene Hembree and James Hembree, Manor in the Foothills Phase III, Lot 88 , District 7, $264,800
• Martin Williamson and Jennifer Williamson to Robert E. Spining and Jacqueline S. Spining, Hawk View, Lot 12, 5.02 acres, District 15, $175,000
• Caleb Matheny and Margaret M. Mtaheny to Devnjosh LLC, John Helton Road, 9.735 acres, District 14, $430,750
• Kathy D. Cheek to Joseph Goldman and Katrina Goldman, 1.33 acres and 5.36 acres, District 10, $70,000
• Equity Trust Co., Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO D David King IRA, David King IRA and Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO David King to Brittany Lewis and Rebecca Lewis, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $275,000
• Rey Rojas-Mandujano, Rey Rojas Mandujano and Maricela Jaramillo Bravo to Jeremiah Grant and Ruby Grant, Watkins Property, Lot 4R-1, District 12, $100,000
• Jeremy Haag and Heather Haag to Jimmy D. Adkins and Lori A. Adkins, Mint Meadows, Lot 19, District 7, $95,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Walter Shipman and Kendra Shipman, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 68, District 9, $495,490
• William Alfred Fagg, Daisy Fagg and Ethel Faye Morrow to Victor A. Cooper, Gaylon Road, District 8, $10,000
• Linda W. Robinson to David Guy Carter and Linda W. Robinson, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 74, District 9, $0
• Rebecca L. Ramsey, Rebecca Ramsey and Amy Bellendir to Bradley B. Bird and Cecilia B. Bird, Patricia L. Evans Property on Hitch Road, Lot 6, District 12, $435,000
• Bobby D. Harvey and Christine A. Harvey to Dominick Anthony Digiacomo, Ruth Avenue, District 19, $227,000
• Michael P. Gallagher, Janet M. Gallagher, Michael Gallagher and Michael Paul Gallagher to Brian Heise and Therese Heise, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lots 33 and 34, $138,000
• Charles Everett Moffett to Eric S. Herzbrun and Janet Headrick Herzbrun, Moffett Property, Lot 3, 29.513 acres, District 2, $200,000
• Derik R. Hilbert and Mary E. Hilbert to Jacob N. Parsons-Wells, Rachel E. Parsons-Wells, Rachel E. Parsons Wells and Jacob N. Parsons Wells, Amerine Station Subdivsion, Lot 68, District 9, $300,500
• Gary L. Cox and Sharon D. Cox to Geneva G. Deardorff, Windsor Manor Condominiums, Phase 6RA, District 9, $265,000
• Chaning Housely to Mason Grant Brewer and Jordan Ann Brewer, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lot 22, Dstrict 7, $319,900
• C&C Trucking Contractors Inc. to J&J Rentals LLC, Parkway South Business Park, Lot 8R-3, District 11, $250,000
• BRC Construction Inc. to Kenneth L. Boldt and Angela L. Boldt, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 19, District 10, $443,500
• Baron P. Johnson and Vicki S. Johnson to Baron P. Johnson Trust, Vicki S. Johnson Trust and Johnson Family Revocable Living Trust, Foxdale Subdivision, Lot 44, District 7, $0
• Harry E. Newman III and Alisa Sue Newman to Harry E. Newman III Trust, Alisa Sue Newman Trust and Newman Family Revocable Living Trust, The Park, Phase III, Lot 26 (District omitted), $0
