Oct. 14 to Oct. 23
• Kenneth A. Onufrock and Maria L. Onufrock to Delores Rubino, Settlers Pointe at Riverford Subdivision, Lot 15R, District 14, $380,000
• Chelsea Stancil, Chelsea McNabb and Rose McNabb to Chad Robert Chappelow and Rachel Chappelow, Amerine Road, 0.38 acres, District 9, $255,000
• Amy L. Dale Trust and the Law Family Trust, to Donald T. Chunn and Nan J. Chunn, Broady Place Subdivision, Lot 34, District 19, $1.1 million
• Austin C. Plemons and Crystal G. Plemons to Arlie Marie Collier and Lisa Nicole Collier, Forest Lake Estates, Lot 11, District 8, $725,500
• Melvin D. Elliott and Carolyn Elliott to Roger David Keith and Pamela Ann Keith, Sundown Resort, Lot 180, District 15, $48,000
• Chalmus McAdams and Chalmus E. McAdams to Carolyn Elliott and Melvin D. Elliott, Sundown Resort, Lot 168, District 15, $58,000
• Langdon Hughes Stallings, Neena Bartlett Stallings Teaster, Vera H. Stallings and Kerwin B. Stallings to Lisa R. Moschella and Joseph A. Moschella, Peterson Proffit Vandergriff and Others Property, Lot 6, District 14, $135,000
• City of Maryvllle to Mill House Partners LLC, Norwood Street, three tracts 1.236 acres, 0.144 acre and 0.05 acre, $100,000
• Melissa Ann Bishop to Larry Campbell and Carole Campbell, White Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $223,000
• Thomas H. Dickenson Sub Trust and Glen R. Freeman Jr. to Larry Cox, Plainfield Addition, Lot 118R-1, District 9, $147,500
• Debra Ryan and Gary Ryan to Gwendolyn F. Cech Trust and GFC Living Trust, Lashbrooke, Lot 81, District 10, $115,000
• Andrew P. Sneed, Suzan G. Cooper Estate and Suzan Cooper Estate to Alexander Holguin and Olga Holguin, Sweet Grass Planation Phase 2, Lot 92, District 12, $510,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Courtney Miga and Paul Miga, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 54, District 9, $514,090
• Clyde Thomas and Naomi C. Thomas to Jason Dewayne Bryant and Jennifer Bryant, Clyde Thomas Property, Lot 1R, District 12, $219,000
• Icon Sporthorses LLC and Westwind Equine Training Center LLC to Equestrian Properties GP, two tracts, Disco Loop Road, 64.669 acres, and Gregg Road, 1.258 acre, District 4, $2.2 million
• George A. Maples and Vida S. Maples to Julia Elizabeth Windle and Cory Andrew Windle, Glen E. Giles Property, Lot 3, District 19, $250,000
• Evan S. Hudgens and Elizabeth Hudgens to Dustin J. Miller, Norwood Village, Lot 22, District 19, $207,000
• Joshua B. Landers and Alexander K. Akard to James Richard Everett III Trust, Mary Trippe S. Everett Trust and Everett Family Trust, College Addition, Lot 1, and Court Street, 0.27 acre, District 19, $575,000
• Jared Hubbard and Megan Hubbard to Jason Michael Buehler, Jason Buehler and Katherine Lynn Buehler, Lashbrooke, Lot 91, District 10, $1.1 million
• Marsha Rebecca Asquith, Marsha Rebecca Irwin and Charles Irwin to East Miller Cover Property LLC, E. Millers Cove Road, 83.8 acres, District 18
• Arthur Daniel Thomas, Katelyn Thomas and A. Daniel Thomas to Jaime Hiltbold and Jeffrey Hiltbold, Davis Road, District 13, $360,000
• Stephen Bull, Kimberly Bull and Kimberly D. Bull to Natalie Hawkins, District 2, $25,000
• Smithbilt LLC. to the Trust of Linda L. Johnson, Foothills, Lot 79, District 7, $291,530
• Betty Whitten, Bessie Elizabeth Whitten, Lisa K. Wilder, Shirley G. Wilder to HBM LLC., Brian McClanahan Property, James Locklar Property, Lynn Leigh View Subdivision, Lot 2R, District 12, $195,000
• Castle Store & Lock LLC. to Knox Property Investors LLC., U.S. Highway 321, 2.872 acres, District 4, $215,000
• Clifford T. Buckmaster to Timothy Gasche, H. G. Kidd Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $161,000
• Talley-Ho Inn General Partnership to D&L Investments, 9.6 acres, District 15, 2.27 acres, District 15, 5.79 acres, District 15, 3.2 acres, District 15, $1,499,000
• Nina Swartz, Denton Swartz to David M. Lilley Sr., Elizabeth J. Lilley, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 23, District 2, $375,000
• Hunter M. Bailey to Zook Properties LLC., Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 171, District 11, $155,000
• Sierra Rekae Hartwell, Sierra Rekae Kennedy, Christopher J. Hartwell to Carla Lester, Windridge Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $351,500
• Frederick A. Casto Jr., Cynthia J. Casto to Joshua Witt, Cox Property, Lot 3R-12, District 13, $427,000
• Johnathan S. Harding, Lora J. Harding to Mitchell Wilburn, Joan Wilburn, Window Ridge Subdivision, Lot 38, District 2, $425,000
• Linda Faye Perkins Christopher, Darrell D. Christopher Sr., Darrell D. Christopher Jr., Kenneth Christopher to Thomas E. Christenberry, Cynthia M. Christenberry, Hidden Valley Subdivision, Lot 21R, .54 acres, District 13, $120,000
• Danny Wilson to Sarah Janelle Shelley, John Harris First Addition, Lots 39-40, District 19, $110,000
• Bryon J. Joganich, Sharon C. Joganich to Brian D. Baldwin, Hilary J. Baldwin, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Lot 92R, District 15, $841,500
• Mark Muskatevc, Marsha Muskatevc to Dwight Price, TSP Investments LLC, Sunset Grove Subdivision, Lots 1-6, District 9, $312,000
• Anne Elizabeth Hines, Anne Elizabeth Myers, Ronald G. Hines to Webb Jay III, Jane W. Jay, Rachels Place Subdivision, Lot 55, District 9, $275,000
• John R. Clark, Jennifer L. Clark to Gregory Gideon, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 134, District 19, $290,000
• Denise Brandon, James D. Brandon to Beth Stephens, Brett Stephens, Silver Creek Village Condominiums, District 9, $244,900
• Walker Property Investments LLC. to Regina R. Brooks, Meadowbrook Addition Number 2, Lot 100, District 9, $198,000
• Adam Smith to Rebecca Clem, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision Number 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 50, District 9, $192,000
• Dan Scott to Mary Jayne Brown, Robert Michael Brown, Lake Farms Subdivision, Lot 25, District 11, $242,000
• Joshua T. Witt, Meredith K. Witt to Yoshinobu Sakaguchi, Tamiko Sakaguchi, Riverwood Estates, Lot 32, District 12, $305,000
• Duane D. Allen, Jessica F. Allen to W. Merle Delancey, Norma Delancey, Sky View, Lot 16, District 13, $431,500
• Ronnie V. Gumm, Sandra K. Gumm to Richard E. Delong, Susan K. Delong, Southside Estates Subdivision, Lot 16, District 7, $415,000
• William M. Delancey, Norma Delancey to Pamela C. Guider, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 8R, District 19, $393,000
• Marthea Anne Cate to Robin R. Birdsall, Bassel Subdivision, Lots 133-136, District 9, $170,000
• Otha Gene Frye, Virginia Headrick Frye, Virginia H. Frye, Amy Frye Grubb to Horace W. Brooks Jr, Karen R. Brooks, Otha Gene Frye Property, Lot 8A-R, District 5, $590,000
• MSM Development LLC. to BHPS Properties LLC., MSM Development LLC Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $350,000
• Linda L. Quinn, Fletcher B. Quinn, Kristie Quinn Smith, Kristie L. Quinn to Prewitt Leslie Allen, Lail Lane, 1.009 acres, District 15, $349,900
• Joshua Costner, Amber Costner to Michelle Griffin, Howard Griffin, Paiges Place Subdivision, Lot 5, District 6, $355,000
• Sean E. Dennis, Rachel Dennis to Joshua Costner, Amber Costner, Majestic Mountains, Lot 4R, District 13, $449,900
• Cathy D. Croft to Kalie C. Dineen, Lonas Addition, Lot 18, District 19, $270,000
• Shawn L. Coulter, Shawn Coulter to Richard B. Kitts, Stacey M. Kitts, Coleman Estates Subdivision, Lot 50, District 6, $369,900
• Mark Gregory to Marshall Builders Inc., ASI Builders Inc., Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 115, District 11, $145,000
• Tammi D. Cooper to Santeria Enterprises, Hannah Everett & Clark Addition, Lot 4A, District 9, $89,500
• Marshall Builders Inc. to Amanda Jo Marshall, Farmington View Subdivision, Lot 44, District 10, $400,000
• Alex Christopher Martin, Tierra Banks to Michael Daignault, Susan Daignault, June Maclees, Happy Valley Cabin Sites, Lots 21-22, District 3, $174,900
• Peachtree Pointe LP, PTP LLC to Tom Tracey Gallaher, Caren Eisenstein Gallaher, Osprey Point Subdivision, Lot 7, District 10, $1,250,000
• Ethan W. Presley, Jessica J. Presley, Jessica J. Fea, Jessica Presley, Ethan Presley to Rebecca Ogle, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision Number 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 87, District 9, $158,500
• Carl J. Kirby to Gary L. Ramshur, Sharon A. Ramshur, Janet H. Cooper Property, Lot 3, .540 acres, District 12, $40,000
• Nicholas Joseph Hodge, Nicholas Hodge to Christine C. Latham, Shady Creek Subdivision, Lot 5, District 1, $300,000
• Linda S. Huskey, Jay Steve Huskey Estate to David A. Tarter, Faye G. Tarter, Boling Road, 2.2243 acres, District 13, $640,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Johnathan Harding, Lora Harding, Royal Oaks, Lot 490R, District 19, $660,000
• Paul McCarthy, Debra L. McCarthy to Matthew Johnson French, Mandy Colson French, Westwood Estates, Lot 66, District 19, $647,500
• Thomas Craig Eichman, Randy Lee Dirmeyer to Leonard Scott Sole, Kathy R. Sole, Sweet Grass Plantation, Lot 4, District 12, $654,000
• Matthew Hall, Amanda Hall to Kevin Reyes, Lena Reyes, Village at Worthington, Lot 253, District 19, $402,000
• Linda Alcorn, Cynthia Alcorn to Robert B. Eck, Joan Eck, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 377, District 19, $370,000
• Jacob O. Bryant, Eliza L. Bryant to Kyle E. Pipkins, Crestfield Subdivision, Lot 20, District 9, $335,000
• Lewis S. Crawford to Joseph R. Crabtree, Lisa M. Crabtree, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 80, District 19, $300,000
• Kimberly B. Cox, Lorri B. Cox to Charles Bradshaw Cox, Rachel Ray Cox, Grandview Heights Subdivision Number 2, Lot 44, District 9, $210,000
• Donald Matthew Slider, Jessica Lynn Slider, Donald Slider to Mason Kalapp, Kaitlyn Kalapp, Highland Acres Subdivision, Lots 47-48, District 19, $280,000
• Robin R. Law to Jeremiah Grant, Ruby Grant, Tuckaleechee Heights Addition, Lot 7, District 9, $236,960
• Kirk A. Phillips to Richard B. Gray, Chalet Village Subdivision, Lot 4, District 18, $240,000
• G&D LLC to Ashley Renee Lee, Valentine Estates, Lots 3-6, District 8, $220,000
• David T. Skolfield Jr. to William C. Tindal, Karen M. Tindal, Alphabet Way, District 4, $650,000
• Gregory L. Jordan, Radonna S. Jordan Burns, Gwendolyn F. Jordan-Miller Estate, Gwendolyn F. Jordan Miller estate, Gwendolyn F. Jordan Estate to James Chane Byrd, Ana Maria Byrd, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $385,000
• Edith Mayes Churchman, John R. Churchman to Mark B. Waters, Mary S. Waters, Andover Subdivision, Lot 135, District 9, $75,000
• Thomas E. Hood Jr., Renee G. Hood to Peter J. Laurin, Susan L. Laurin, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 89, District 7, $400,000
• Randy Reno, Patricia L. Reno to Roger F. Spier Jr., Angela Spier, Mark Hearon Property, 2 acres, District 18, $85,000
• David D. Pritchett, Brittany D. Pritchett, Emily M. Pritchett, Jacob C. Pritchett to William P. Dempsay, Cynthia R. Dempsay, Eagleton Village Number 1, Lot 32, District 9; $163,500
• Frederik Petersen, Regina Boltin, Regina R. Boltin, Gina Boltin to Amy Leann Swopshire, District 1, $120,000
• Keith A. Edmonds to William Austin Ellmore, William Austin Ellmore Revocable Trust, Irwin Addition, Lot 50, District 9, $160,000
• Renda Crowe, Rebecca G. Hickman, Tammy Poe, Rosemary West, Katherine Spears, Teddy Poe, Benjamin Paul Poe, James E. Allison Jr., Dillard Jones Jr., Linda M. Allison Estate, Peggy Jones to Makker Investments LLC, Calderwood Road, District 7, $132,000
• Kevin L. Brown, Kevin Brown to Scott G. Hoffman, Rebecca G. Hoffman, Breckenridge Subdivision, Lot 12, District 6, $227,000
• Aarin A. Autherment, Aarin Drost, Aarin A. Authement, Drost TY to Terry Michael Satterfield, Blount Hills Revised Addition, Lot 10, District 9, $205,000
• Barbara Young to Timothy G. Strickland, Nervie R. Strickland, Big Valley Campground, Lot 1, District 15, $30,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Bridget Ellen Chojnacki, Christopher Steven Chojnacki, Foothills, Lot 78, District 7, $303,935
• Mark C. Thomas, Datha Thomas to Hunter Bailey, Leah Bailey, Mark C. Thomas Property, Lot 1, District 9, $198,000
• Marty Skinner, Doris Skinner to Cristina Turcan, .995 acres, District 15, $375,000
• Janice A. Church, Living Church Trust to Padgett Real Estate Company LLC, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 14-15, 19, District 19, $450,000
• Jennifer Tobin, Jacob Tobin to Gary W. Dickson, Victoria H. Dickson, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 61R, District 8, $397,300.25
• Janice A. Church, Church Living Trust to Padgett Real Estate Company LLC, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 15-16, 18, District 19, $450,000
• Janice A. Church, Church Living Trust to Padgett Real Estate Company LLC, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 17, District 9, $400,000
• Charles H. Sterling to Joseph R. Zappa Jr., Sterling Property, Lot 1, District 19, $72,800
• Beulah B. Keith, Sherri Green, Jeremy Martin, Tim Cooper to David Wilson, Debra Wilson, Morganton Acres Subdivision, Lot 28B, District 19, $140,000
• Daphne H. Moffatt, Dina Stamps-Lee Estate, Dina L, Stamps Lee Estate, Dina Lou Sharp Estate to Joseph R. Zappa Jr., Big Springs Road, 1.8 acres, District 19, $250,000
• Jerry Ringler Trust, Patricia Ann Ringler Trust, The Ringler Family Trust, Jerry Ringler, Patricia Ann Ringler to Douglas M. Grant, Cindy A. Grant, Carter Springs Estates, Lot 26, District 6, $395,000
• William K. Madden, William Madden to James S. Britton, Mentor Road, .28 acres, District 10, $151,000
• Kenneth L. Jarvis, Shanda M. Jarvis to Steven M. Lambert, Robin J. Lambert, Green Valley Subdivision, Lot 99, District 6, $359,900
• Jami Lynne King, Jami L. Kidd, Jami L. Lowe, Jami Lynne Kidd King to John E. Grant Jr., Oak Street, Alley #224, District 9, $155,000
• Chelsea Fowler, Chelsea Welch, Chelsea Martin, Chelsea M. Fowler to Amburn Brandon Scott, Rock Gardens Number 2, Lot 168, District 9, $180,000
• Taylor Elizabeth Perry, Julie Perry to Kennith Payne, Robert Sparks Property, Lot 2, District 5, $50,000
