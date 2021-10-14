Oct. 3 to Oct. 9
• Harmony Investments LLC to Ridgemont LLC, McDonald Property, Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6, District 19, $120,000
• Thomas Chavers to GDP Properties LLC, Oakland Baptist Church Property, Lot 2R, District 6, $228,500
• Lisa Witenbarger to Richard Bozarth and Paula Bozarth, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $120,000
• Harmony Investments LLC to Joshua Clark and Heidi Clark, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $143,000
• Miles Duff to Alisa Causey, Scenic Terrance Addition, Lot 17, District 9, $162,000
• Sylvia Tomlinson to John Hinton Jr. and Christine Hinton, Jackson Hills No. 2 Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $360,000
• Lawrence Womack and Cynthia Womack to David Wethington and Madison Wethington, Northfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 45, District 9, $375,000
• Stephen Ellison to Eric Herr, Sharon Woods Subdivision, Lot 1, District 13, $285,000
• Gary Heath to Jetblack Holdings LLC, Guy Sterling Addition to Maryville, Lot 7, District 19, $396,500
• Jacob Hammontree and Summer Hammontree to Kenneth Kinnamon and Tammy Kinnamon, Northfield Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 3, Lot 141R, District 9, $600,000
• F&G Development and Mack Gentry to Douglas Howarth and Brenda Howarth, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 64, District 13, $79,900
• John McCulloch to Joseph Karl and Michele Karl, Maryville Real Estates First Addition Subdivision, Lots 4 and 5, District 9, $200,000
• Carl Scholl and Julie Scholl to Andrew Anderson, Timberline Estates, Section 2, Lot 112, District 5, $310,000
• Dwight Price to David Michel and Karen Michel, Franklin Meadows, Lot 1, District 1, $306,871
• Douglas Nuchols and Betty Nuchols to William Farnsworth and Debra Farnsworth, Overlook Addition, Lot 52, District 9, $210,000
• Michael Grider and Kathleen Grider to Eric Cochran and Ashley Cochran, West Hunt Road Subdivision, Lots 1, 2 and 3, District 9, $355,000
• Mara Thrasher and Jordan Thrasher to Robert Kivett, Mentor School Road, District 10, $186,000
• Darryl Riden to Calder Baker, Weston Ridge Subdivision, Lot 8, District 13, $205,000
• Laurie Kwiatkowski to Catlin Burkhart and Megan Burkhart, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 3, Lot 51R-4, District 2, $120,000
• Tiffany Rullan to Opendoor Property Trust, Garner Circle, District 8, $209,500
• Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree LLC, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, WB Irwin Addition, Lot 26, District 9; Jefferson Avenue Alley, District 9, $0
• Marilyn Hodges to Hallie Lands and Cooper Hodges Jr., Peppermint Hills Subdivision, Lot 6, District 12, $150,000
• Gordon Heaton Jr. to Robert Sliger Jr., Union Grove Road, Acres 2.40, District 5, $240,000
• Patsy Rose, Wendy Gribble, Virgil Rose and Wendy Rose to Robert Howell and Angela Howell, Hideaway Village Top of the World, Lots 11 and 12, District 18, $149,000
• GS&W Properties and Melissa Stuart to Nancy Condee and Kevin Condee, Mountain Avenue, Acres 0.663, District 15, $250,000
• Richard Wallace Trust and Wallace and Vine Revocable Trust to Shawn Pouliot and Barbara Pouliot, Mount Luke Section of Laurel Valley Resort, Lot 37, Acres 0.35, District 15, $47,500
• Jeffrey Earles and Allyson Earles to Michael Sprissler Jr. and Wendy Sprissler, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 71, District 19, $429,900
• Bryan Kirsch to Debra Carroll and Wanda Mathis, Lake Farm Subdivision, Lot 11, District 11, $289,000
• Ronald Morton and Diane Morton to Daria Sullivan Trust and The Bleeker Family Trust, Morton Property, Lots 2 and 3, Acres 9.70, District 5, $665,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Community National Bank and Mark Hennesy Roth IRA, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 30, District 10, $329,900
• Nancy Land to Lajeanna Penton and Ben Penton, MDI Properties, Lot 1, District 6, $320,000
• Troy-Lynn Newell and Edward Newell to Earl Smith and Susan Smith, Cottages, Lot 10, District 19, $370,000
• Frederick Symmons and Diane Symmonds to Larry Wood and Mavis Wood, Panorama Estates, Lot 7, DIstrict 6, $344,000
• Mitzi Long and William Long to Jacqueline Keller and Donald Keller, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 17, District 6, $364,500
• Patsy Brannum to Nikolas Crawley and Julia Crawley, Salem Road, Acres 17.88, District 6, $330,000
• Earl Smith and Susan Smith to Terri Graves and Matthew Graves, John Joseph Goddard Property, Lot 3, District 10, $952,500
• Irina Chelnokova to Eytan Ibissror and Noy Asraf, AF Builders Inc. Property, Lot 3, District 9, $629,900
• Steven Bailes and Chelsey Bailes to Kim Kidd, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 246, District 9, $174,900
• Anthony Smith, Randall Smith and Kimberly Smith to Matthew Brooke and Erin Brooke, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $439,000
• Marion Morton and Mildred Morton to Alan Morton, Lester Orr Survey, Lot 1, District 5, $18,000
• Larry Cook II and David Cook Estate to William Sims, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 9, District 15, $650,000
• Martha Parrino to Mesha Peterson, Tyler Crossing, Lot 8, District 19, $285,000
• Jessica Moretz to Jennifer Crain, Rock Gardens No. 2, Lots 126 and 127, District 9, $92,000
• David Ezell Trust, Jeanne Ezell Trust, Larry Johnson and Lynn Ezell to Kathleen Janke, Mountain Avenue, Acres 0.617, District 15, $99,000
• Angela Goins and Kimberly Goins to Ashley Sneed and Rebecca Sneed, Charles Clark First Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $155,000
• Signal Mountain Group LLC to George Fortner and Emily Fortner, Sevierville Road, Lot 1, Acres 0.40, District 13, $302,500
• Charlotte Miller to Whitney Vineyard, Blount Development Company Subdivision, Lot 135, District 9, $205,000
• Andrew Anderson and Cassidy Anderson to Douglas Nuchols and Betty Nuchols, Emerald Valley Subdivision, Lot 5, District 5, $235,000
• Belterra Alcoa LLC to Carolina Copy Services Property LLC, Northside Industrial Park, Lots 7 and 8, District 11, $1,130,000
• Robert Reed Jr. and Joy Reed to Kenneth Danner Jr., Barnes Avenue, Acres 0.173, District 19, $150,000
• Joshua Landers and Alexander Akard to CMH Homes Inc., College Addition Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $65,000
• Jonathan Greene and Stacy Greene to William Wuehrmann and Darcy Wuehrmann, Valley Vue Addition, Lots 12 and 13, District 19, $231,000
• Mary Rogers to Josh Wheat, James Creswell Property, Lot 1, District 12, $175,000
• Jacob Easterly to David Hubler Trust, Christine Hubler Trust and The Hubler Trust, Hatcher Addition, Lots 2 and 3, District 9, $250,000
• John Peery III and Danielle Peery to Bruce Clifford and Pamela Clifford, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 33, District 6, $320,000
• Smart Home Relief LLC to Octaeon NV Holdings LLC, Doll Mynders and Brownlee First Addition, Lots 95 and 96, District omitted, $235,000
• Donna Watson and James Russell Estate to Vanka Altizer, Edgewood Acres Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $260,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Ryan Raper, Cottages, Lot 14, District 19, $397,900
• Robert Hutsell and Destiny Pryor to Kyle Albert, Eagleton Village Subdivision, Lot 170, District 9, $165,000
• Daniel Giannotti to Colyn Brown and April Brown, N. Morgan Street, District 4, $375,000
• Durena Lefferts to Robert Hutsell and Destiny Pryor, Woodland Acres Subdivision Extension, Lot 34, District 10, $200,000
• Kenneth McRitchie and Shirley McRitchie to Charley Salyards Trust, Rosalie Salyards Trust and Charley Salyards and Rosalie Salyards Trust, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 16, District 19, $375,000
• Patsy Davis and Kimberly Murphy to Brian Thompson and Janna Thompson, Sandidge Addition, Lot 6, District 9, $335,000
• Jesse Hensley to George Keaton Jr. and Candy Keaton, Sunset Estates, Lot 29, District 2, $30,000
• Alexandria Cox, George Cox and Darlene Kerley to Keil Fennell, Duncan Road, Acres 2.186, District 8, $247,000
• Walter Smith Jr. and SPS Properties LLC to OW Star RE LLC, Ross Property, Lot 4, District 19; Easement, District 19, $2,572,960
• Melvin Bridges and Roma Bridges to Leah Woodruff, Acres 9.75, District 5, $210,000
• Laura Lucas to Theodore Kalivas and Brie Kalivas, Little Mountain Company, Phase 2, Lot 28, District 8, $23,500
• Shirley Beaty to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $30,000
• Ron's Auto Outlet Inc. to Adam Darraj, Combs Property, Lot 2, District 19, $660,000
• Jamie Everage, Nichele Johnston, Christi Hazlett and Andrea Johnston Estate to Hesham Abbas and Mervat Moemen, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 26, District 9, $210,100
• Margaret Taylor to Jeff Johnson Trust, Julie Johnson Trust and the Johnson Family Trust, Montvue Subdivision No. 1, Lot 31, District 19, $265,000
• David Forrester and Debbie Forrester to Allen Bowerman, Graham and Chumley Property, Acres 1.404, District 4, $350,000
• Caleb Hazelbaker to Evan Minard, Sunset View Addition, Lots 119, 120, 121 and 122, District 19, $315,000
• Ian McKee and Lindsey McKee to Scott Haley and Justine Haley, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 85, District 9, $225,000
• EPD Development LLC to Earl Smith and Susan Smith, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 18, District 9, $82,500
• Howard Parham to Francis Ensworth and Catherine Ensworth, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 80, District 9, $495,000
• Gregory Price, Mark Price and Jimmy Price Estate to Wilma Curtis, Big Valley Campground, Lot 38, District 15, $155,000
• Bradley Shore to Deven Anderle, Majestic Mountains, Lot 40, District 13, $495,000
• Ryan Raper and Heather Raper to Aaron Robinson and Shea Robinson, Northfield Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 140, District 9, $435,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Blake Webster and Kristina Webster, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 87, District 7, $249,355
• CMH Homes Inc. to Steven Mobley and Michelle Mobley, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 57, District 7, $243,743
• DR Horton Inc. to Douglas Sarmiento, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 8, District 8, $299,365
• Roger Lester and Dorothy Lester to Yvonne Rheams, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 21, District 19, $330,000
• Lien Do and Anh Nguyen to Doris McGovern, Norwood Village, Lot 5, District 19, $240,000
• Mark Gallagher and Angela Gallagher to Andrew Landguth, Royal F. Barnaby Property, Lot 2, District 19, $260,000
• John Sparks and Rosemary Sparks to Linda Hatcher, Laurel Road, Acres 54.63, District 15, $5,000
• Strategic Partners LLC to Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Airbase Road, Acres 9.99, District 11, $0
