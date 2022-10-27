Oct. 16-22
• Brenda Lay to Jerry Keck and Robin Keck, Brenda Lay and Jerry and Robin Keck Lot Line Adjustment Property, 3.678 Acres, District 13, $112,000
• Collective Build Company LLC and Ikon Homes LLC to Charles R. Trentham and Mary S. Trentham, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 94, District 9, $660,000
• Joe A. Swann and Rebecca G. Swann to Matthew Lynn Hardin and Sarah Lindsey Hardin, Mountain View Street, Alley #291, District 19, $430,000
• Justin Treadwell to Reagan Nicole Newman and Joshua David Facemire, Morningside Addition Subdivision, Lots 11 and 12, District 9, $299,900
• Phyllis A. Presley to Daryl L. Moseley and Elizabeth Maceil Moseley, Woodthrush Subdivision, Lot 20, District 10, $354,900
• Danny D. Demeuse to Lacey Rachelle Nicholson, Sherwood Forest Subdivision Division No. 1, Lot 10, District 19, $292,000
• Stella Gayle Malone to Kimberly Owens Trustee and Six Mile Trust 2359, Look Rock Vista, Lot 1R, District 7, $600,000
• Bryan L. Williams, Cynthia Lynn Williams, Brittney Elizabeth Williams, Cynthia L. Williams and Brittney Williams to Meredith McKinney, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 133, District 14, $94,250
• Curtis E. Myers II, Myers Development Inc. and J. C. Construction and Development Inc. to Belfast Flats LLC, Badgett Street, 5.50 Acres, Dunlap Street, 2 Acres, District 19, $425,000
• John R. Cox Jr., Regina F. Cox and Curtis E. Myers II to Belfast Flats LLC, Hutton Addition, District 19, $425,000
• Victor Sanchez and Michelle A. Sanchez to Weldon Humphries III and Mariah Humphries, Home Butler Property, Lot 30, District 5, $375,000
• Erin S. Powell to Zachary Ryan Scott, Nebo Road, District 14, $341,500
• Gerald V. Cook and Gaila E. Cook to Patrick Bolton and Melissa Bolton, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 77R, District 15, $68,000
• Stewart Builders LLC to Hector Williams, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 35, District 9, $80,000
• Wilma Carolyn Trentham, Wilma C. Trentham and Susan K. Dunlap Attorney-in-Fact to David Richman, Hewlette Place, Lot 8, District 9, $210,000
• Brett Coppage and Kaitlyn A. Coppage to Christopher Cappello and Megan Cappello, Morganton Reserve Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $459,900
• Jenny W. Poole to Jennifer Rosenbohm and Edwin Albert Rosenbohm, Freedom Ridge, Lot 10, District 2, $289,900
• Curtis Gibson and Cynthia Gibson to Margaret M. Reed and Emma Annette Fritts, George Snoderly Estates Wiers and Fritts Property, Lot 6BR, District 19, $90,000
• Matthew Blakely and Jennifer Blakely to Cook Properties LLC, Misty Heights Subdivision, Lot 26, District 5, $181,000
• Allen T. Gunter and Jamie E. Gunter to Brian R. Reeves and Jennifer R. Gideon, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 63, District 9, $434,000
• Matthew Coleman to Tiffany L. Payne and Marcus W. Payne, Hopewell Road, 3.29 Acres, District 6,
• Smithbilt LLC to Connor Kirk and Aurora Cheyenne Kirk, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 242, District 7, $364,465
• Albert Wayne Jones, Mary Emma Jones Estate, Mark Thomas Jones, Karen Elizabeth Russell, Angela Ellen Arp, Sherri Lynn Peak, Linda Louise Webb, Mark T. Jones and Karen E. Russell to Sarah Moscript, Wilson Avenue, 0.294 Acre, District 19, $300,000
• Delsa Spence to Carrie Rindeikis and Amanda Rindeikis, Joshua Estates, Lot 16, District 13, $247,000
• Howard G. Kelly and Denise B. Kelly to Kary L. Rosenow and Colleen J. Rosenow, Big Valley Campground, Lot 25, District 15, $325,000
• G. S. & W. Properties and Melissa Stuart to Jerry Harness and Beverly Harness, 1.272 Acres, District 18, $980,000
• Elaine Owens Law and Annette Owens Ervin to Larisa Baldwin and Patrick J. Cotell, District 19, $30,000
• Kathryn A. Sjostrom to Joel Jaussaud and Janet Whetstone, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 38R, District 9, $599,900
• Melanie J. Cummins Suc Trustee and The William and Margaret Elkinton Trust to Thomas Stuart Haxby, Village Green Subdivision, Lot 11, $419,500
• Norma O. Miller and Tamra G. Carrigan Attorney-in-Fact to Charles Donohue Jr. and Mildred Donohue, Misty View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 29, District 14, $424,900
• Ruth D. Soltys to Ruth D. Soltys Trustee and The Soltys Family Survivors Trust, Hunters Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 6, $0
• Randal N. Wagner and Mary Alice L. Wagner to Matthew S. Ezelle and Deidra B. Ezelle, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 22, District 13, $404,900
• Amber Marie Young and Amber M. Young to Amber M. Young Trustee and Amber M. Young Revocable Living Trust, Ashwood Park The Villas at Fairview, Lot 31, District 19, $0
• William Carson McLain Trustee, Debra Whaley McLain Trustee and The Joint Revocable Living Trust to James Anthony Desmarais and Cassidy Rae Desmarais, East Springbrook District, Lot 112, 0.1351 Acre, District 9, $299,900
• Jim L. Bivens to Rebecca Dawn Greenbaum, McClanahan Property, Lot 2, District 7, $60,000
• Marcus Wayne Payne, Marcus Payne and Tiffany Payne to Audelina Colo Botzotz, Joel Lares Sut, Botzotz Audelina Colo and Sut Joel Lares, District 6, $320,000
• Beaver Home Builders Inc. to Joseph David Ogle, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 9, District 10, $100,000
• Ricky E. Upton, Katina A. Upton and Katina Upton to Frank Kelley Jr., Charles C. Clark Second Subdivision, Lot 95R, District 9, $320,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Eric Tidd and Tina Vandeusen, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 3, Lot 27, District 7, $549,900
• Ernest Lee Brewster Jr. and Debra L. Terry to Jimmy Hicks and Wendy Hicks, Graceland Hills Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 10, $140,000
• Barbara R. Young to John Nunn, Big Valley Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 2, District 15, $130,000
• Mary Pence to PS Investments LLC, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lot 12, District 19, $240,000
• Donna Sue McCollom to Cody Lee Johnson and Lacy Isley, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 62, District 9, $440,000
• Nadine Finchum to ARVM 5 LLC, Windsor Park, Lot 123, District 9, $264,000
• Agron Mujoli and Hafize Mujoli to Edward L. Fultz Jr. and Kolene M. Fultz, Heather Crossing, Lot 13, District 19, $346,900
• Laurie McAree to McCay Harrison and Diane Harrison, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 52, 5.1 Acres, District 7, $450,000
• Deborah Jayne Ace to Leslie Woodall, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $215,000
• Rick A. Collins and Linda K. Collins to Paul D. Kondzich, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 94, District 7, $365,000
• Paul D. Kondzich to Latisha Jeffries and Brandi M. Melanson, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 101, District 7, $414,000
• Tyler Knowles and Haley Knowles to Danny B. Wilson and Sharol Wilson, Old Lowes Ferry Road, District 10, $150,000
• Lorin R. Sims and Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub Trustee to Vanguard Investments Inc., J.R. Birchfield Place, Lot 1, District 9, $141,000
• Parkway Development Inc. to Adam Darraj, Knoxville-Alcoa Highway, 3.9 Acres, District 11, $375,000
• Michelle J. Buttigieg to Christopher T. Brown and Julie Sampson Brown, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $501,000
• Pistol Creek Construction LLC to Russell Investments Inc., Stonecrest Subdivision, Lot 81, District 9, $500,000
• Elizabeth Owens, Elizabeth I. Owens, Catherine Coulter Attorney-in-Fact to Beth A. Teffeteller and Jacobo Torres Mendez, Pflanzes West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $50,000
• John E. Kenst and Karen E. Kenst to Wannis R. Bowen III and Heather C. Bowen, Crawford Street, District 19, $232,000
• Joseph Scott Rhyne and Greta Ann Rhyne to Edward T. Walker Jr. and Chelsea Taylor Powell, Trigonia Road, Lot 2, $185,000
• Uptown Properties LLC to Corey Rosenbaum and Leslie Rosenbaum, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 27, District 10, $255,000
• Steven Jennings Butner and Steven J. Butner to GDP Properties LLC, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 114, District 9, $125,000
• Bridget Chappell to Dana R. Davidson and Brittany L. Davidson, Bonnie Heights Addition, Lots 11 and 12, District 12, $285,000
• Donald J. Hanle and Dorothy I. Hanle to Adam Shuler and Sarah B. Shuler, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 19, $460,000
• Susan M. Callanan Trustee and The Susan M. Callanan Revocable Trust to Jaggers Construction Inc., Sequoyah Heights, Lot 46, District 4, $85,000
• Bruce Penton and Donna Penton to Sharon Swaggerty, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 150, District 15, $210,000
• Hamilton Crossing I LLC to Twas Properties LLC, Blount County Property Parcel 32, Lot 12R2, $810,000
• Susan Carol Roach and Susan C. Roach to Victoria Herrero, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 6, District 15, $135,000
• Charles P. Hill II to Reece York and Shelby York, Paradise Ridge Subdivision, Lot 10, District 14, $330,000
• Willie Dean Winchester, Mary A. Winchester and Willie D. Winchester to Troy A. Alfter and Ellen R. Alfter, Blair Chapman and Winchester Properties, Lot 1R, District 1, $385,000
• Seth Kenton Williams and Seth K. Williams to Kristina Becker and Craig Sarti, Haydens Place Subdivision, Lot 6, District 8, $333,000
• Dave Davister and Tammy Dollar to Joshua Everett Keeble and Jody Leann Keeble, Quarry Hollow Road, 13.62 Acres, District 5, $120,000
• Martyn Baker and Jennifer Baker to Steven Oliff and Amy Oliff, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 39, District 10, $450,000
• Price Partnership GP and Magnolia Designs TN LLC, W.L. Webster Addition to Maryville and Tracts One and Two Sam H. Jett Property, Lot 1, District 9, $850,000
• U.S. Bank Trust National Association Trustee, VRMTG Asset Trust and Fay Servicing LLC to W & L LLC, Self Hollow Road, Lot 1, 1.607 Acres, District 12, $94,900
• Robert B. Shelton and Jocelyn J. Shelton to John B. Parker and Janet T. Parker, Savannah Park Village, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 19, $575,000
• Opendoor Property C LLC, Opendoor Property Holdco C LLC, OD Intermediate Holdco C. LLC and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Gary Lee Renter, Meadow Ridge Subdivision, Lot 25, District 13, $308,500
• Eric M. Hamner and Carrie A. Hamner to Scott Thomas Spicer, Alicia Christine Holland-Spicer and Alicia Christine Holland Spicer, Eleanor Porter Property, 8.39 Acres, District 1, $120,000
• Lauren Ashley Hughes and Lauren A. Hardiman to Richard A. Parker, Sarah Ashley Thompson Trustee and Sarah Ashley Thompson 2021 Grandfathered GST Trust to Blackberry Farmside Lot 5 LLC, Blackberry Farmside A Condominium, District 18, $5,500,000
